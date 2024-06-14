Woman Who Was Duct-Taped To Airplane Seat Now Being Sued For $82k

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman from San Antonio, USA, who went viral on social media after allegedly causing total chaos on an airplane back in July 2021, prompting her to be handcuffed and duct-taped to a seat, is now being sued by the federal government for nearly $82,000.

The woman, who has been identified as Heather E. Wells, was filmed three years ago on a flight wearing a purple blouse, her hair dyed green, and her mouth covered with tape.

Highlights Heather E. Wells from San Antonio faces an $82,000 lawsuit for causing chaos on a flight in July 2021.

Wells was duct-taped and handcuffed on the flight after attempting to open the front cabin door and assaulting flight attendants.

The FAA seeks nearly $82,000 in civil penalties, the largest ever against an individual passenger.

The suit, filed in San Antonio’s federal court by U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), seeks to collect $81,950 in civil penalties from the 34-year-old troublesome traveler, the San Antonio Express-News reported on Tuesday (June 11).

The FAA reportedly fined Wells that amount in 2022, a record penalty against an individual passenger.

34-year-old Heather E. Wells from San Antonio, USA, went viral after allegedly causing total chaos on an airplane back in July 2021

Share icon

Image credits: Donna White

According to the lawsuit, the disturber was a business-class passenger aboard American Airlines flight 1774, en route late at night from Dallas to Charlotte, North Carolina, between July 6 and 7, 2021.

The suit read: “Over an hour into the flight, and after ordering a Jack Daniels (neat) during the beverage service, Defendant became increasingly agitated and ‘wanted out’ of the plane.

“She left her seat and began moving and/or running toward the rear of the aircraft, before going to her knees in the aisle.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dallas

“She remained there shortly, talking incoherently to passengers, before crawling back toward the main cabin.”

When a flight attendant tried to intervene, Wells told the airline worker she would “hurt him” if he didn’t get out of her way, the suit said.

As per Express-News, the agitated passenger went on to push the flight attendant aside before moving to the front of the aircraft.

Wells ended up being handcuffed and duct-taped to an airplane seat

Share icon

Image credits: Dallas

There, Wells attempted to grab the handle of the front cabin door as she screamed and yelled profanities, the lawsuit said.

The legal document further detailed that two flight attendants and a passenger physically restrained her.

While struggling to limit her mobility, Wells reportedly struck a flight attendant in the head multiple times.

The suit noted: “Ultimately, the flight attendants and passenger were able to restrain Defendant with duct tape and flex cuffs and get her seated.

“After she was seated, Defendant continued to kick and spit and attempted to bite and head-butt a flight attendant and passengers.

“This necessitated Defendant to be further restrained to her seat by tape, along with her mouth, but even this was ineffective to stop her from screaming and cursing throughout the remainder of the flight.”

The woman now faces a $82,000 lawsuit

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, pilots radioed the city of Charlotte, directing airport personnel to notify the police. Law enforcement officers were waiting when the plane landed in North Carolina, Express-News reported.

However, upon the plane’s arrival at its gate, Wells managed to free her feet, subsequently kicking away.

The suit detailed that a flight attendant and passenger restrained her once again before law officers eventually boarded the plane and decided to unload the rest of the passengers first.

Wells is not the first passenger to be duct-taped in an airplane

A drunk Frontier passenger screamed his parents were worth $2million after groping two flight attendants then punched a third before crew duct taped him to a chair. https://t.co/Jiwt9byJKC — Munir A Hussein (@Munir566) August 5, 2021

The legal document read: “Defendant continued to violently kick and broke the seat in front of her.

“Ultimately, Defendant had to be sedated to be removed from the aircraft by law enforcement and medical responders.”

Wells has been reportedly summoned to answer the lawsuit, which alleges she violated federal aviation rules by trying to access the flight cabin, interfering with the duties of the flight crew, threatening the crew, and posing an imminent threat to the safety of the aircraft or individuals on the aircraft.

American Airlines said at the time that she had been banned from its flights but did not say for how long, Express-News reported.

“Your flight attendants should be given an award,” a reader commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon