“Definition Of A Girl’s Girl”: Ilona Maher Praised For Helping Salon Staff With Safety Concern

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilona Maher was praised for being a “presence of safety for other women” after nail salon staff extended her appointment when a suspicious man entered the salon. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (October 27), the American rugby player recalled the moment she helped a female-run business feel safer.

“I went and got a pedicure and I went there about an hour [or] an hour and a half before they closed so I was one of the last customers to be in there,” the 28-year-old athlete said in a Reel on Instagram.

Highlights Ilona Maher extended her salon appointment to ensure safety for staff.

Ilona says she's willing to stay anytime someone feels unsafe.

Ilona encounters a suspicious man asking to go home with her.

Her actions praised as a 'presence of safety for other women.'

Saoirse Ronan's comments on safety for women went viral.

Ilona continued: “As I was in there, employees were leaving [and] all the customers were gone. It was just me and two ladies.”

The Olympian added that while she was in the middle of getting her treatment, a man walked into the salon asking for a pedicure as well.

You May Also Like:

Ilona Maher was praised for being a “presence of safety for other women”

Share icon

Image credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

She explained: “So they sit him down and you know we’re both getting worked on, and mine gets done but I got regular nail polish, I didn’t get gel this time so it means it has to take time to dry.”

While Ilona’s nails were drying, the nail salon employees put her sandals on but advised her to wait a little longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the workers were still tending to the man, the nail salon staff told Ilona that they were not ready to send the sportswoman out yet.

Ilona further recalled: “I wait there for, no joke, probably an extra half hour [to] 25 minutes from when it was all done.

“Then they finished up on him, [and] he leaves. Then finally they’re like ‘OK, we’ll close you out now.’”

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

As the rugby star prepared to leave, the employees apologized for delaying her longer than expected, but, explained the reason behind it.

Ilona recounted: “Then they said, ‘Sorry we kept you so long. We just wanted you to be here with us while he was there.’

“And I was like I totally understood then why they did that. It’s a crazy world out there.”

As the Vermont, USA native left the salon, she was unexpectedly approached by the man in question following her conversation with the staff.

Nail salon staff extended Ilona’s appointment when a suspicious man entered the salon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

Ilona revealed: “As I’m walking out, this guy looks me in my eye and says ‘Can I go home with you?’

“And then I’m like, ‘No.’ and he says, ‘Why not?’ I just keep walking. “It’s insane out there.”

Ilona went on to express that after this experience, she was more than willing to stay by anyone’s side whenever they felt uneasy or unsafe.

She stated: “I want you to know you can keep me for as long as you want. You can keep me for another hour.

“I’ll cancel my plans if you want me for safety or you want somebody there just [to] be a presence.”

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

She humorously concluded: “Since I did my vigilante stuff tonight I bought myself mozzarella sticks. That’s my oven that’s going and I’m having a glass of wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seriously stay safe ladies, travel together. Do your thing.”

Ilona wrote in the caption her video: “Please be smart and safe out there ladies.”

The clip sparked a slew of different reactions, as an Instagram user commented: “This is the silent world of women. Thank you for sharing this and for being a beacon of strength.”

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (October 27), the American rugby player recalled

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

A person wrote: “Can men please understand that if ILONA MAHER — a nearly 6’ tall absolute unit of muscle professionally trained in takedown — has to watch her back, the rest of us have a right to be nervous around them?”

“I have a 15-year-old daughter who is not a petite girl,” a netizen shared. “I am showing her *everything* you share.

“We all need each other. We are all just walking each other home, and I just feel safer knowing there are women like them not afraid to ask for help, and women like you not afraid to be there for others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else penned: “It’s great to see all the ladies supporting ladies in the comments, but it would be great if we, as a society, could also do more to make sure that we raise men that we don’t have to protect ourselves from.

“Men, call out your misogynist friends. Dads, teach your sons to respect women. We’re tired of doing all the work ourselves!”

A viewer noted: “So sorry this happened to you but I’m really glad that you are a presence of safety for other women. I wish our world was safer.”

“The fact they see you as strong and safe is such a compliment,” a commentator added.

Another observer stated: “I know a threat hates to see Ilona Maher’s stiff arm coming.”

A separate individual chimed in: “You’re a girl’s girl through and through.”

Ilona isn’t the only celebrity who openly discussed the unsettling experiences that many women face around safety concerns.

While Ilona’s nails were drying, the nail salon employees put her sandals on but advised her to wait a little longer

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ilonamaher

Just earlier this week, Saoirse Ronan left her male colleagues speechless with a powerful statement addressing violence against women.

The Little Women actress sat down for an interview on The Graham Norton Show on October 25 with Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne, and Denzel Washington.

At one point, Eddie discussed playing a professional assassin in the thriller series The Days of the Jackal.

The Oscar winner revealed that training for the role involved learning self-defense from a specialist combat expert, and one of the tricks he was taught was to use his phone as a weapon to hit an attacker in the neck, Bored Panda previously reported.

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone,’” Paul quipped, gesturing as if to take a phone out of his pocket.

Saoirse tried to speak up, but her colleagues continued to joke, with host Graham miming that he was checking his phone in his pocket.

“Sorry, Mom, one second – bang,” Paul continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a very good point,” Eddie conceded.

As the workers were still tending to the man, the nail salon staff told Ilona that they were not ready to send her out yet

Share icon

Image credits: ilonamaher

While the audience laughed, the Lady Bird star finally interjected: “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.”

After a moment of silence, Saoirse added, addressing the audience, “Am I right ladies?” Her comments were met with a round of applause.

Saoirsa’s insertion quickly became a viral sensation, as a Threads user praised the actress: “Not enough people are discussing the fact it clearly took Saoirse Ronan a beat or two to be able to get a word in, as women also aren’t used to just taking up space in conversations.

“Her point was HUGE and she waited for everyone else to be quiet before she interjected.”

“You were so kind to stay,” a reader commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon