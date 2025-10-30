Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Emilio Estevez Asked If Brother Charlie Sheen Was “Sitting Down” Before Dropping Tom Cruise News
Charlie Sheen wearing a black cap and jacket, posing at an event with a promotional background behind him.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Emilio Estevez Asked If Brother Charlie Sheen Was “Sitting Down” Before Dropping Tom Cruise News

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood loves a good rivalry, and back in the ’80s, Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise found themselves quietly competing for the same spotlight.

Sheen recently revealed how one of acclaimed director Oliver Stone’s films sparked a decades-long rift between the actor and the filmmaker.

It was Charlie’s older brother, Emilio Estevez, who first broke the news that Tom was stealing his thunder.

Highlights
  • Charlie Sheen revealed he was originally chosen by Oliver Stone to star in Born on the Fourth of July, until Tom Cruise unexpectedly replaced him.
  • The casting switch caused a decades-long rift between Sheen and the Oscar-winning director, who “ghosted” him shortly after.
  • The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the ’80s, earning eight nominations at the 1990 Oscars.

“Well, it was also the betrayal factor of it,” the Two and A Half Men star admitted.

RELATED:

    Charlie Sheen lost his role in the Oscar-nominated film Born on the Fourth of July to Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise smiling on red carpet wearing a black suit jacket and shirt at a movie premiere event.

    Tom Cruise smiling on red carpet wearing a black suit jacket and shirt at a movie premiere event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Born on the Fourth of July, ranked among the Top 10 Films of 1989, earned director Oliver Stone an Academy Award for Best Director, while Cruise received a nomination for Best Actor, though he ultimately didn’t win.

    The movie centered on the real-life story of Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic.

    During a rare interview appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, October 30, Charlie revealed that prior to Cruise’s casting, he and Stone had agreed that he would play the role of the United States Marine Corps sergeant.

    Emilio Estevez wearing a cap and jacket posing in front of a backdrop featuring movie graphics and logos

    Emilio Estevez wearing a cap and jacket posing in front of a backdrop featuring movie graphics and logos

    Image credits: Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

    However, during a phone call, Emilio broke the news of Tom’s casting, who at the time, was an up-and-coming actor.

    “Emilio, he calls me. He says, ‘Hey, man. You sitting down?’ And I think somebody d**d, right? I’m like, No, what’s going on?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 60-year-old star believed he and Oliver Stone had a mutual agreement about him being cast in the lead role

    Man in blue suit and light blue shirt smiling subtly during an indoor event discussing Emilio Estevez Charlie Sheen Tom Cruise news.

    Man in blue suit and light blue shirt smiling subtly during an indoor event discussing Emilio Estevez Charlie Sheen Tom Cruise news.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

    “He says, ‘Cruise is doing Born on the Fourth.’”

    Charlie added, “I love that Emilio thought that I needed to be seated to get news he thought was going to make me faint. I mean, what are we doing here? It’s a movie.”

    The Platoon actor admitted that he was already familiar with Tom, given his success in the 1986 film Top Gun, and even moved in the same circles as him at the time.

    Man in a dark shirt during an interview discussing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen with Tom Cruise news insights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a dark shirt during an interview discussing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen with Tom Cruise news insights.

    Image credits: Graham Bensinger / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, Charlie’s brother Emilio had co-starred with Cruise in the 1983 movie The Outsiders and even stayed at the Sheen residence for a while when he first arrived in Los Angeles.

    Although Sheen emphasized that it was a “betrayal,” he clarified that his feelings were directed toward Oliver, who had previously assured him that he would play the part.

    The director reportedly ghosted Charlie shortly after the news of Tom’s casting broke, something Sheen described as a “betrayal”

    Actor Emilio Estevez in an interview setting discussing family and Tom Cruise news with a focused expression.

    Image credits: Graham Bensinger / YouTube

    Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news updates.

    Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news updates.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s a big deal. Well, it was also the betrayal factor of it. So I was like, ‘OK, all right.’ You know, Oliver’s been a fan of Tom’s for a long time. It’s a different movie if Tom does it than if I do it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlie further revealed that he had even met with Kovic himself, accompanied by the 79-year-old filmmaker.

    However, things abruptly changed, and he was never informed about it by the director directly.

    “We had meetings about it, and we had a dinner with Ron Kovic. And then I stopped hearing from him.”

    “We stopped talking about it, and I reach out to Oliver, and I’m told that he’s in Cuba. Whatever. This is like 1988 or ’89, right? I’m like, ‘OK, well, tell him I’m looking for him,’” Sheen said during the podcast.

    The Mission: Impossible star had once stayed at Charlie’s family home in the early 1980s and even worked with Emilio Estevez on a film

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen smiling together at a nighttime event, dressed in formal attire.

    Actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen smiling together at a nighttime event, dressed in formal attire.

    Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

    Reflecting on how he came to terms with losing the role in the blockbuster, Sheen attributed it to a positive shift in mindset.

    He explained that despite having a verbal agreement, nothing was ever legally confirmed since he “didn’t sign a contract.”

    “You can’t lose something you never had.”

    Tom Cruise in a military uniform speaking into a microphone during a public event or ceremony.

    Tom Cruise in a military uniform speaking into a microphone during a public event or ceremony.

    Image credits: imdb

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Years after being completely shut out by Stone, Charlie recalled unexpectedly running into the director at a bar.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stone explained his reasoning for replacing Sheen with Cruise, attributing it to what he perceived as the actor’s lack of “passion” for the project.

    Emilio Estevez in a vintage military uniform with medals, expressing intense emotion during a dramatic moment.

    Emilio Estevez in a vintage military uniform with medals, expressing intense emotion during a dramatic moment.

    Image credits: imdb

    Comment about Tom Cruise’s performance in Born on the 4th of July referencing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.

    Comment about Tom Cruise’s performance in Born on the 4th of July referencing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.

    “I stopped in and he was there, and I was drunk enough and he was drunk enough for that thing to finally be brought up. And he was like, ‘I just felt like you didn’t have any passion for it. I felt like you lost interest.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Charlie praised Cruise’s performance in the 1989 film, saying he “should have won the freaking Oscar”

    Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and another man in tuxedos holding awards and celebrating together at an event

    Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and another man in tuxedos holding awards and celebrating together at an event

    Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the Spin City star didn’t agree with Oliver’s reasoning behind replacing him, responding, “I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t see you. How do you know how much passion I lost or interest that evaporated if we never talked about it again?'”

    Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen dressed in tuxedos at a formal event, related to Tom Cruise news discussion.

    Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen dressed in tuxedos at a formal event, related to Tom Cruise news discussion.

    Image credits: Frank Trapper / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After two decades of tension following the casting fallout, Charlie and the award-winning director eventually buried the hatchet when they reunited for the 2010 film Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

    Sheen made a brief cameo in the sequel to his 1987 crime drama Wall Street.

    And despite everything that went down, Charlie held nothing but admiration for the Jerry Maguire star’s acting skills.

    Tom Cruise movie poster born on the fourth of July with American flag overlay on his face

    Tom Cruise movie poster born on the fourth of July with American flag overlay on his face

    Image credits: rottentomatoes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It wasn’t like a thing where I’m going to talk s**t about him… When someone gets a job and does that with it, you’re just like, of course. You don’t sit there and dissect it and like, ‘I’d have done that better.’ No, go f**k yourself. That’s brilliant, and you should have won the freaking Oscar.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Why does it seem like people are trying to make Charlie Sheen a thing again,” wrote one social media user

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Charlie Sheen's role, related to Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Charlie Sheen's role, related to Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news.

    Text excerpt from SpaghettiNCoffee praising Tom Cruise’s performance, mentioning Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez news.

    Text excerpt from SpaghettiNCoffee praising Tom Cruise’s performance, mentioning Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez news.

    User comment text on a white background expressing positive opinion about a movie and actor’s performance.

    User comment text on a white background expressing positive opinion about a movie and actor’s performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about Emilio Estevez sticking by his side and helping him out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about Emilio Estevez sticking by his side and helping him out.

    User comment about Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen being brothers, reacting to documentary reveal.

    User comment about Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen being brothers, reacting to documentary reveal.

    Comment text on a white background about a docuseries, highlighting opinion in clear black font.

    Comment text on a white background about a docuseries, highlighting opinion in clear black font.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Emilio Estevez asked if brother Charlie Sheen was sitting down before dropping Tom Cruise news discussing his charisma and struggles.

    Comment on Emilio Estevez asked if brother Charlie Sheen was sitting down before dropping Tom Cruise news discussing his charisma and struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text snippet showing a comment about Charlie Sheen describing him as sober, honest, humble, and likeable.

    Text snippet showing a comment about Charlie Sheen describing him as sober, honest, humble, and likeable.

    Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news.

    Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot discussing Sheen and Cruise in a casual tone related to Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen news.

    Text message screenshot discussing Sheen and Cruise in a casual tone related to Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen news.

    Comment text discussing Charlie Sheen, referencing Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news in an online forum post.

    Comment text discussing Charlie Sheen, referencing Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news in an online forum post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing preference for Sheen news over Cruise, referencing Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Tom Cruise updates.

    Comment text discussing preference for Sheen news over Cruise, referencing Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Tom Cruise updates.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessicalangmeyerspecht_2 avatar
    JLS36
    JLS36
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, crybaby Sheen gets made at the actor Cruise for a decision that the director Stone made. Gotcha. Sheen, go sit down and shut up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jessicalangmeyerspecht_2 avatar
    JLS36
    JLS36
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, crybaby Sheen gets made at the actor Cruise for a decision that the director Stone made. Gotcha. Sheen, go sit down and shut up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT