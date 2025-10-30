Emilio Estevez Asked If Brother Charlie Sheen Was “Sitting Down” Before Dropping Tom Cruise News

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood loves a good rivalry, and back in the ’80s, Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise found themselves quietly competing for the same spotlight.

Sheen recently revealed how one of acclaimed director Oliver Stone’s films sparked a decades-long rift between the actor and the filmmaker.

It was Charlie’s older brother, Emilio Estevez, who first broke the news that Tom was stealing his thunder.

Highlights Charlie Sheen revealed he was originally chosen by Oliver Stone to star in Born on the Fourth of July, until Tom Cruise unexpectedly replaced him.

The casting switch caused a decades-long rift between Sheen and the Oscar-winning director, who “ghosted” him shortly after.

The film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the ’80s, earning eight nominations at the 1990 Oscars.

“Well, it was also the betrayal factor of it,” the Two and A Half Men star admitted.

RELATED:

Charlie Sheen lost his role in the Oscar-nominated film Born on the Fourth of July to Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise smiling on red carpet wearing a black suit jacket and shirt at a movie premiere event.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Born on the Fourth of July, ranked among the Top 10 Films of 1989, earned director Oliver Stone an Academy Award for Best Director, while Cruise received a nomination for Best Actor, though he ultimately didn’t win.

The movie centered on the real-life story of Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic.

During a rare interview appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday, October 30, Charlie revealed that prior to Cruise’s casting, he and Stone had agreed that he would play the role of the United States Marine Corps sergeant.

Emilio Estevez wearing a cap and jacket posing in front of a backdrop featuring movie graphics and logos

Share icon

Image credits: Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

However, during a phone call, Emilio broke the news of Tom’s casting, who at the time, was an up-and-coming actor.

“Emilio, he calls me. He says, ‘Hey, man. You sitting down?’ And I think somebody d**d, right? I’m like, No, what’s going on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old star believed he and Oliver Stone had a mutual agreement about him being cast in the lead role

Man in blue suit and light blue shirt smiling subtly during an indoor event discussing Emilio Estevez Charlie Sheen Tom Cruise news.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

“He says, ‘Cruise is doing Born on the Fourth.’”

Charlie added, “I love that Emilio thought that I needed to be seated to get news he thought was going to make me faint. I mean, what are we doing here? It’s a movie.”

The Platoon actor admitted that he was already familiar with Tom, given his success in the 1986 film Top Gun, and even moved in the same circles as him at the time.

Man in a dark shirt during an interview discussing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen with Tom Cruise news insights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Graham Bensinger / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Charlie’s brother Emilio had co-starred with Cruise in the 1983 movie The Outsiders and even stayed at the Sheen residence for a while when he first arrived in Los Angeles.

Although Sheen emphasized that it was a “betrayal,” he clarified that his feelings were directed toward Oliver, who had previously assured him that he would play the part.

The director reportedly ghosted Charlie shortly after the news of Tom’s casting broke, something Sheen described as a “betrayal”

Actor Emilio Estevez in an interview setting discussing family and Tom Cruise news with a focused expression.

Share icon

Image credits: Graham Bensinger / YouTube

Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news updates.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a big deal. Well, it was also the betrayal factor of it. So I was like, ‘OK, all right.’ You know, Oliver’s been a fan of Tom’s for a long time. It’s a different movie if Tom does it than if I do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie further revealed that he had even met with Kovic himself, accompanied by the 79-year-old filmmaker.

However, things abruptly changed, and he was never informed about it by the director directly.

“We had meetings about it, and we had a dinner with Ron Kovic. And then I stopped hearing from him.”

“We stopped talking about it, and I reach out to Oliver, and I’m told that he’s in Cuba. Whatever. This is like 1988 or ’89, right? I’m like, ‘OK, well, tell him I’m looking for him,’” Sheen said during the podcast.

The Mission: Impossible star had once stayed at Charlie’s family home in the early 1980s and even worked with Emilio Estevez on a film

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen smiling together at a nighttime event, dressed in formal attire.

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

Reflecting on how he came to terms with losing the role in the blockbuster, Sheen attributed it to a positive shift in mindset.

He explained that despite having a verbal agreement, nothing was ever legally confirmed since he “didn’t sign a contract.”

“You can’t lose something you never had.”

Tom Cruise in a military uniform speaking into a microphone during a public event or ceremony.

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

ADVERTISEMENT

Years after being completely shut out by Stone, Charlie recalled unexpectedly running into the director at a bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone explained his reasoning for replacing Sheen with Cruise, attributing it to what he perceived as the actor’s lack of “passion” for the project.

Emilio Estevez in a vintage military uniform with medals, expressing intense emotion during a dramatic moment.

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

Comment about Tom Cruise’s performance in Born on the 4th of July referencing Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.

Share icon

“I stopped in and he was there, and I was drunk enough and he was drunk enough for that thing to finally be brought up. And he was like, ‘I just felt like you didn’t have any passion for it. I felt like you lost interest.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie praised Cruise’s performance in the 1989 film, saying he “should have won the freaking Oscar”

Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and another man in tuxedos holding awards and celebrating together at an event

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Spin City star didn’t agree with Oliver’s reasoning behind replacing him, responding, “I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t see you. How do you know how much passion I lost or interest that evaporated if we never talked about it again?'”

Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen dressed in tuxedos at a formal event, related to Tom Cruise news discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: Frank Trapper / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

After two decades of tension following the casting fallout, Charlie and the award-winning director eventually buried the hatchet when they reunited for the 2010 film Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Sheen made a brief cameo in the sequel to his 1987 crime drama Wall Street.

And despite everything that went down, Charlie held nothing but admiration for the Jerry Maguire star’s acting skills.

Tom Cruise movie poster born on the fourth of July with American flag overlay on his face

Share icon

Image credits: rottentomatoes

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t like a thing where I’m going to talk s**t about him… When someone gets a job and does that with it, you’re just like, of course. You don’t sit there and dissect it and like, ‘I’d have done that better.’ No, go f**k yourself. That’s brilliant, and you should have won the freaking Oscar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why does it seem like people are trying to make Charlie Sheen a thing again,” wrote one social media user

Screenshot of a user comment discussing Charlie Sheen's role, related to Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news.

Share icon

Text excerpt from SpaghettiNCoffee praising Tom Cruise’s performance, mentioning Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez news.

Share icon

User comment text on a white background expressing positive opinion about a movie and actor’s performance.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background about Emilio Estevez sticking by his side and helping him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

User comment about Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen being brothers, reacting to documentary reveal.

Share icon

Comment text on a white background about a docuseries, highlighting opinion in clear black font.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Emilio Estevez asked if brother Charlie Sheen was sitting down before dropping Tom Cruise news discussing his charisma and struggles.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text snippet showing a comment about Charlie Sheen describing him as sober, honest, humble, and likeable.

Share icon

Emilio Estevez speaking in an interview, discussing brother Charlie Sheen and Tom Cruise news.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message screenshot discussing Sheen and Cruise in a casual tone related to Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen news.

Share icon

Comment text discussing Charlie Sheen, referencing Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise news in an online forum post.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing preference for Sheen news over Cruise, referencing Emilio Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Tom Cruise updates.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT