Disturbing Doorbell Prank Ends With Staggering Twist After Victim Learns Who The Masked Trio Is

ADVERTISEMENT

Two weeks after terrorizing the residents of a Virginia home, the identities of the three masked culprits were finally revealed on Monday, October 27.

After an in-depth investigation spanning over 100 hours, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed that the act was carried out by a trio of teenagers and described it as a “very serious incident.”

Highlights The investigation into the alleged home invasion quickly turned into one of the most shocking Halloween cases of the year.

After nearly two weeks of digging, police uncovered the identities of the masked trio and the surprising motives behind the stunt.

What was initially believed to be the work of three masked teens turned out to be an organized prank orchestrated by seven individuals, including adults.

“Pranks of this nature are not to be taken lightly,” shared the Chief of Alexandria police department.

“They think they are cute until they go to a home with a mama who has to protect their children. Then good luck leaving in one piece,” wrote one social media user.

RELATED:

The investigation revealed that the three masked teenagers were related to the victims residing in the home

Masked trio caught on doorbell camera during disturbing prank at night leaves victim shocked by staggering twist outdoors.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LOCAL 12

On October 14, the doorbell camera of a house near Duke and South Jordan Streets in Alexandria captured the chilling incident.

The trio, wearing spooky masks in the spirit of Halloween, were seen repeatedly ringing the doorbell and taunting the residents.

They then demanded the homeowners to come outside or threatened to force their way inside the property.

One of them was heard shouting, “It’s either you come out, or we’re coming in!”

Masked figure in a disturbing doorbell prank captured at night with eerie lighting and neighborhood background.

Share icon

Image credits: LOCAL 12

According to authorities, at the time, victim Shayla Whiteside and her mother were inside the house.

Shayla called her brother, who arrived before the police with a firearm, believing it to be an attempted break-in.

After more than 10 minutes of taunting, the group fled the scene when the brother arrived with the weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supposed burglary incident turned out to be a prank orchestrated by the teens in the spirit of Halloween

Masked figure in eerie costume captured at night during disturbing doorbell prank with a staggering twist revealed later.

Share icon

Image credits: LOCAL 12

After nearly two weeks of investigation, authorities discovered that the masked teenagers were, in fact, related to Shayla and her family.

“A significant break in the case came after the department’s first press conference, when multiple community tips led investigators to the suspects, three juveniles, ages 14 to 16, who were related to the victim,” the department said in a public statement.

Three masked individuals captured in a disturbing doorbell prank caught on night surveillance footage.

Share icon

Image credits: LOCAL 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Dawn Hyatt questioning the disturbing doorbell prank and the identity of the masked trio’s victims.

According to Chief Tarrick McGuire, there were not three culprits but a total of seven individuals involved.

The teens’ mother allegedly helped her two sons and a nephew orchestrate the burglary-like prank and even recorded the entire incident on her phone.

Investigators confirmed that four children and three adults took part in the stunt.

Shayla Whiteside, one of the victims of the incident, had no idea that it was a harmless prank

Image credits: ABC7 News – WJLA

After being informed by police about the boys’ identities, the homeowners decided not to press criminal charges; therefore, the names of the culprits have not been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Chief Tarrick condemned both the adults and the juveniles involved, calling the incident a “moral failure.”

“While this case may not result in prosecution, it represents a serious moral failure. Pranks of this nature are not to be taken lightly. Actions like these could have d**dly consequences.”

Police officer speaking at a press conference about the disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio and its staggering twist.

Image credits: FOX5 Washington DC

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Sandy Wolfe reacting to a disturbing doorbell prank with a staggering twist.

“It is a very serious incident. I hope this is a lesson learned, not just for this particular family, but for anyone in the community during this holiday season,” the chief added.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the press conference, he also defended the family’s decision not to pursue charges.

The Alexandria Police Department blamed the teenagers’ parents for their “moral failure” in parenting

Woman gestures while explaining disturbing doorbell prank and masked trio twist to a concerned reporter outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: CBS Boston

Comment by Kevin Burgess discussing the surprising twist in a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio.

“From a human perspective, while this was very challenging, we also have to ask: ‘Does this individual desire to prosecute against their family?”‘

His statement concluded, “And I think that they decided not to, and we have to work through that. We have to try to respect that decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens expressed their opinions on the case, with many calling out the “lack of sense” shown by both the parents and the children, pointing out how such pranks can lead to gun-related violence.

Person wearing a disturbing mask and costume stands on a porch during a doorbell prank at night.

Share icon

Image credits: LOCAL 12

Comment by Deborah Odell expressing concern over an aggressive doorbell prank and its potential consequences.

One user wrote, “You might think it’s all fun and cute, but you’re taking a big chance getting s**t!!! Is it really worth it to show up on a person’s property dressed in costumes, you may learn the hard way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another expressed, “I think the mother of those three teenagers should have been charged with something. She certainly should have known better. What a nasty prank to pull on those two women.”

The three teens, aged between 14 and 16, were assisted in pulling off the prank by three other adults, including their mother and aunt

Woman wearing glasses speaks outdoors about disturbing doorbell prank causing fear after masked trio revealed.

Share icon

Image credits: WUSA9

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t do stupid tricks in countries that allow firearms. People ki**ed for a lot less than this prank. Lucky they weren’t s**t!”

Police also urged people to be cautious while pulling such pranks during the spooky season, noting that situations like these can quickly escalate into something far worse.

Shortly after the prank took place on October 17, Shayla reacted to it on her Facebook account.

Image credits: ABC7 News – WJLA

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared a post featuring doorbell camera footage of the pranksters at her door, captioned, “This isn’t a prank. They came to my door dressed like this… then tried to get in!”

According to Scott Humphrey, who handles risk control for Travelers, the third-largest personal insurer in the U.S., an average of 17 percent more crime-related claims occur on Halloween than on any other night of the year.

Property crime is the most common offense committed on Halloween, with 60 percent of those incidents involving theft.

“Too bad they can’t be charged with astounding stupidity. They should at least be charged with wasting police time,” wrote one user online

Comment from Meka Watson-Brown questioning if a family member wrecked the backyard as part of a disturbing doorbell prank.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jayne Roslyn Williams discussing consequences for a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio.

Laureatha Atkinson sharing a comment about a disturbing doorbell prank with a staggering twist involving a masked trio.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio and its staggering twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media reading Wouldn’t you recognize your own family with shocked emoji discussing disturbing doorbell prank twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by James Tolbert Jr. expressing desire to let his German Shepherds out during a disturbing doorbell prank with masked trio twist.

Comment by Matt Underwood on a social media post, referencing a flashback from the movie the crazies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about risks of disturbing doorbell prank with masked trio on someone's property, hinting at a staggering twist.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the absence of cops in a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment from Alexandra Hall warning about a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio at Halloween.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about insurance claim linked to disturbing doorbell prank involving masked trio in a backyard setting.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a disturbing doorbell prank involving a masked trio and a staggering twist.

Comment from Debra Bragg LaPrevotte reacting to a disturbing doorbell prank with a staggering twist involving a masked trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message screenshot showing a conversation with the phrase Kids will be kids related to a disturbing doorbell prank.

Text message from Nich Obert saying Oh wow who could have guessed this was fake, referencing a disturbing doorbell prank.

Comment from Joseph Zuraski reacting to a disturbing doorbell prank with a staggering twist involving a masked trio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Richard LaRose reacting to a disturbing doorbell prank questioning the cost to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT