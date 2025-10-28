Mom Who Got Her Ribs Broken To Make Waist ‘Smaller’ Reveals Transformation In Before-And-After Clips

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother revealed that she had her ribs fractured to make her waist “smaller.”

Tiffany Wisconsin, who has undergone numerous cosmetic procedures, decided to go under the knife again for rib sculpting surgery.

The 37-year-old traveled to Beverly Hills for the procedure, performed by surgeon Dr. Obaid Chaudhry, and shared details about what it involved and what the recovery process entails.

Highlights Tiffany Wisconsin underwent rib sculpting surgery to achieve a slimmer waist.

The mom has previously spent $100,000 on plastic surgery, including a BBL and tummy tuck.

The surgery, which involves fracturing the ribs, is growing in popularity, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

RELATED:

Young mom with tattoos holding iced coffee, showing waist transformation after ribs broken to make waist smaller

Share icon Tiffany Wisconsin underwent rib sculpting surgery to make her waist slimmer



Image credits: wisco.tiff

Tiffany told The Daily Mail that her insecurities about her appearance stemmed from the bullying she experienced as a child.

The Midwestern mom said she tried to slim her waist through exercise and a strict diet, but none of those methods worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the only way I could achieve this shape and I’m obsessed with the results,” she said of the surgery.

Young mom posing outdoors in a white tank top and ripped denim shorts showing waist transformation after broken ribs surgery.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

Tiffany told the outlet she was put under general anesthesia before having her ribs fractured and reset into their new position.

“So all of the ribs are fractured and then he pushes them in. He has this device, it’s like a needle, and there’s a few tiny holes in my back and then a few holes in the front up top,” she summarized.

The surgeon pressed the ultrasound-guided tool into the holes to crack the bones, then pushed and molded them into the desired position.

Tiffany cited childhood bullying and body insecurities as motivations for the surgery

Mom in hospital gown showing before and after transformation highlighting waist ribs broken for smaller waist procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: wisconsin_tifff

In a “before and after” video posted on social media, Tiffany shared that she had 10 ribs surgically fractured to achieve a Barbie-like hourglass figure.

To recover from the procedure, Tiffany, who has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery over the past few years, now has to wear a corset that stabilizes her ribs in their new position.

Mom with ribs broken to make waist smaller poses indoors showing transformation in before-and-after clips.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

ADVERTISEMENT

She also has to wear a compression girdle, also known as a faja, for three months, as she recently underwent liposuction on her hips, waist, and lower back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom said she’s “uncomfortable” but not in “pain” following the surgeries.

“I can’t sleep on my side because it could affect the way my bones heal,” she shared. “Bause of the faja and the corset I just feel very compressed and stuffy. I feel like a burrito.”

Efforts to slim her waist through diet and exercise failed, leading her to pursue surgery

Mom showing before and after transformation of surgically fractured ribs to achieve a smaller waist in side-by-side photos.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

Liposuctions and rib sculpting surgery are not the only surgeries Tiffany has undergone. She has also had multiple breast augmentations, a BBL followed by a BBL reduction, and a tummy tuck.

She has also had less invasive treatments, such as Botox and fillers.

Mom with smaller waist transformation wearing a waist trainer and gray tank top against green tiled wall.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany, who works in the adult entertainment industry, views these body-altering procedures as a way to increase her earning potential.

“I feel powerful, s*xy, and more like myself than ever before – and the more I invest in myself, the more love I get from my fans. There’s a market for everything and this is where I thrive,” she said.

Next on her list of plastic surgeries is a neck lift and a hair transplant, “because my hair is getting thinner.”

The surgeon used an ultrasound-guided tool to crack and mold her ribs into a new shape

Mom with tattoos wearing a dark fitted outfit, showing waist transformation after ribs broken to make waist smaller.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

ADVERTISEMENT

Rib remodeling is quickly becoming fashionable in the United States and around the world, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

“This procedure is new to the US,” explained Dr. Josef Hadeed. “As recently as summer of 2024, most patients had never heard of it. However, in recent months, the demand has certainly increased.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Hadeed told Allure that he currently averages seven rib surgeries a month.

According to the surgeon, rib remodeling was designed to be minimally invasive and safer than rib removal surgery.

He said the procedure offers “an effective option for people who want to fine-tune their natural shape and aren’t looking for a drastic alteration in their waistline.”

Young mom taking a mirror selfie showing waist transformation after ribs broken to make waist smaller.

Share icon

Image credits: wisco.tiff

Some surgeons, however, consider this surgery more dangerous than other cosmetic procedures due to the risk of pneumothorax, a potentially life-threatening event that occurs when air enters the chest cavity, putting pressure on a lung and causing it to collapse.

If not treated immediately, it can lead to hospitalization or, in rare cases, cardiac arrest.

Because rib remodeling is still in its infancy, many experts are waiting to see the outcomes of initial cases before offering the procedure to their patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe this is legal,” one stunned netizen wrote

Comment criticizes doctors performing deformative surgeries on mom who got ribs broken to make waist smaller.

Share icon

Comment on social media post reacting to mom who got ribs broken to make waist smaller, expressing strong disapproval of surgery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment post expressing concern about a mom who got her ribs broken to make her waist smaller, fearing health issues.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment stating ribs protect vital organs and are not for cosmetic reasons, discussing ribs broken to make waist smaller.

Share icon

Comment from user thebeachlife expressing concern about complications from waist reduction surgery shown in before-and-after transformation clips.

Share icon

Comment on social media post expressing disbelief about the legality of a doctor breaking ribs to make waist smaller.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom sharing transformation clips after getting ribs broken to make waist smaller, highlighting dramatic body change.

Share icon

Comment on social media post discussing a mom who got her ribs broken to make waist smaller and her transformation shown in clips.

Share icon

Mom showing her ribs broken to make waist smaller and revealing transformation in before-and-after clips.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom showing dramatic waist transformation after ribs broken to make waist smaller in before-and-after clips.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom showing transformation after ribs broken to make waist smaller in before-and-after clips.

Share icon

Text post from user bestbella expressing frustration about therapy costs taking away money for family vacation or kids' college fund.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT