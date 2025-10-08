Plastic Surgery Enthusiast Who Paid $148k For 5 BBLs Shocks The Internet With Her ‘Before’ Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Natasha Crown, a 29-year-old glamour model from Serbia, has spent more than £111,000 in an effort to become, in her words, “the woman with the world’s biggest behind.”

But instead of her extreme figure drawing admiration, it was Natasha’s past that drew all the attention, as her “before” photos went viral, with many saying she looked far more beautiful before her surgeries.

Highlights Natasha Crown has spent more than £111k on procedures, including five BBLs.

Viewers said her “before” photos were beautiful, with many claiming she looked better back then.

According to experts, BBLs carry one of the highest fatality rates among cosmetic surgeries.

The self-described “Amazon,” who stands at 6’1, has had a total of five Brazilian Lifts (BBLs), as well as several breast implants, and Botox.

Despite the dangers, Natasha says she has no plans to stop.

“I love surgery and I will keep going,” she said.

Before-and-after photos have many lamenting how Natasha Crown, a model who has gotten five BBLs, looked before her plastic surgeries

Plastic surgery enthusiast with large lips and chest wearing black top posing indoors in a bathroom setting.

Image credits: Instagram/natashacrown_official1

When asked about what led her down the path of constant cosmetic surgeries, Natasha explained her obsession began when she was a teenager.

“When I was 17, I saw a girl with a really big behind, and I was sold,” she admitted.

By the age of 20, Natasha made the leap that would change the course of her life, getting her first surgery.

She described the moment as the start of her transformation “from an athletic teen to a curvy goddess.”

Woman outdoors wearing a black shirt and blue leggings, showcasing results of multiple plastic surgery and BBL procedures.

Image credits: Instagram/natashacrown_official1

That was the point of no return. Each procedure added more to the figure she envisioned, pushing her further from the girl she once was.

Over the years, Natasha estimates she has packed on an extraordinary 100 lbs. on her lower body alone.

“I love having big curves. Everything needs to be big,” she declared.

The surgeries have negatively impacted Natasha’s life. Still, her love for them outclasses the discomfort

Plastic surgery enthusiast showing dramatic transformation after spending $148k on five BBL procedures before photos reveal changes

Woman in a black dress posing indoors, representing a plastic surgery enthusiast with multiple BBL procedures.

Image credits: Truly

But life with a surgically enhanced body has not been without complications. Much like fellow influencer Gracie Bon, Natasha’s interventions have rendered her unable to operate like a typical person.

“When I fly, I need to have two seats,” Natasha revealed. “I bump into people when I’m at restaurants.”

Woman posing outdoors in patterned outfit, showcasing results of multiple plastic surgery procedures including BBL enhancements.

Image credits: Instagram/natashacrown_official1

Natasha also made a sobering admission. In her pursuit of beauty, she has achieved a body that causes the complete opposite of attraction.

“My body shape scares men,” she lamented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Crown (@natashacrown_official1)

Still, Natasha insists none of this deters her. Her obsession with surgery has eclipsed everything else: looks, health, even her own safety.

For her, the thrill of going under the knife now outweighs the risks that could one day cost her her life.

“I don’t have any concerns about my health,” she said firmly. “When I’m out, people stare. Online, people are mean, but it doesn’t affect me.”

Natasha looked almost unrecognizable in her earlier photos, as not only her body but also her face had been altered by several procedures

Image credits: Instagram/natashacrown_official1

While Natasha continues to embrace her look, viewers have instead focused on the woman she used to be.

Her “before” photos left many viewers lamenting that she could not love herself as she was. To them, the natural Natasha was radiant, even enviable, and her transformation feels less like self-expression and more like a loss.

“I wish she knew how beautiful her natural self was,” a netizen wrote.

Woman outdoors showcasing results of multiple plastic surgery procedures including Brazilian Butt Lifts with textured outfit and long hair.

Image credits: Instagram/natashacrown_official1

“She was gorgeous before,” another said, with several more comments echoing similar sentiments.

Not all feedback was sympathetic, however, as others were harsher in their takes.

“Delusion at its finest,” one wrote. “The doctors should have their licenses revoked! This is insane! I could find way better things to spend all that money on!”

Experts warn that BBLs are among the most dangerous cosmetic procedures available, with high risk of fat embolism

Young woman with long dark hair in a pink top shown in before photo of plastic surgery enthusiast BBL transformation.

Image credits: Truly

The backlash has revived concerns about the BBL itself, the surgery Natasha has had five times.

The procedure involves removing fat from areas like the stomach or thighs and injecting it into the buttocks. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), each operation can cost up to £8,000, but the far greater cost is measured in health.

Behind the controversial before-and-after images lies the reality that the BBL has one of the highest fatality rates of any cosmetic surgery.

Plastic surgery enthusiast posing outdoors wearing a patterned outfit, highlighting dramatic body enhancements and transformation.

Image credits: Truly

As the ASPS explains, BBLs carry the serious risk of fat embolism, a rare but often fatal complication that occurs when fat enters the bloodstream. Once there, it can travel to the lungs, heart, or brain, blocking circulation and triggering sudden collapse.

Other complications include necrosis, where the transferred fat hardens and decomposes, as well as poor aesthetic outcomes when excessive amounts are placed in one area.



“Poor girl.” Netizens lamented how much the model had altered her body

Comment text saying she transformed quickly over seven years, related to plastic surgery enthusiast with multiple BBL procedures.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing age, related to a plastic surgery enthusiast who paid for multiple BBLs.

Comment discussing a plastic surgery enthusiast who paid $148k for 5 BBLs and the impact on her appearance before the surgeries.

Comment about plastic surgery enthusiast who underwent multiple BBLs discussing risks and shocking before photos on the internet.

Plastic surgery enthusiast reveals shocking before photos after spending $148k on five Brazilian Butt Lifts.

Comment expressing shock about plastic surgery results, mentioning massive butt and altered lips needing help.

Comment expressing sympathy for plastic surgery enthusiast who paid 148k for 5 BBLs, discussing body dysmorphia and dating challenges.

Woman sharing dramatic transformation photos related to plastic surgery and multiple BBL procedures, highlighting body dysmorphia.

Comment from user Diamondr11Blue expressing opinion that a natural backside looks better than plastic surgery results.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a plastic surgery enthusiast’s transformation before paying $148k for 5 BBLs.

Alt text: Plastic surgery enthusiast reveals shocking before photos after spending $148k on 5 Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs).

Comment text on a white background discussing doctors and license revocation related to plastic surgery enthusiasts.