“Is Her Butt Leaking?:” Katie Price Flaunts Results Of Her “Painful” BBL Surgery During Holiday

Sun’s out, and so are the surgically-enhanced buns in sunny Ibiza.

Katie Price enjoyed some poolside fun in the Spanish party hotspot, flaunting the results of what she called her most “painful” surgery yet.

Fans expressed concern over her dramatic weight loss and string of cosmetic procedures.

“These pictures just gave both my eyes aids,” one commented online.

The photos came amid her kids wanting to distance themselves from her, sources claimed.

Share icon

Image credits: katieprice

The 46-year-old model was captured soaking up some sun and taking a dip in the pool after heading to the Canary Islands.

Her bikini-clad pictures, shared on social media, came after she traveled to Turkey for a BBL (Brazilian B*tt Lift).

The BBL was the latest for the cosmetic enthusiastic after undergoing 16 procedures for her breasts, three rhinoplasties and two facelifts over the years.

Share icon

Image credits: katieprice

“I tried that BBL abroad where they take your own fat and put it in your b*m. It was so painful. And it just did not look right on me,” she told Katherine Ryan on her What’s My Age Again? podcast last week.

Despite the pain, she still seemed eager to continue going under the knife for cosmetic reasons.

“I would never have surgery in England again. Ever, ever,” she added. “I’d always have it abroad.”

“It was so painful. And it just did not look right on me,” she said last week on the What’s My Age Again? podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Netizens expressed concern after her latest poolside pictures.

“Who would want to party with that?” one critic wrote, while another quipped, “I’d rather date the plastic flamingo to be honest.”

“Nearly threw my dinner up,” another said.

Another wrote, “Look at that plastic inflatable floatation toy…..”

“Is her b*tt leaking,” one commented online after her latest pictures

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID UK

Several women in recent times have spoken about having bad experiences after getting a BBL in Turkey.

Adult content creator Kayla Jade recently spoke about feeling “paralyzed” on the operating table and internally “screaming” because of the pain.

She began “vomiting blood” and “fading in and out of consciousness” during the “nightmare” ordeal, she said on her Storytime with Kayla Jade podcast this month.

Reports from last year also revealed that a woman named Alice Webb may have lost her life after undergoing the non-invasive procedure.

The mother-of-five has reportedly undergone 16 procedures for her breasts, three rhinoplasties and two facelifts

Share icon

Image credits: Katie Price

During her trip in Ibiza, Katie was captured posing and partying with club owner Wayne Lineker at his O Beach club.

The Sussex model failed to show up in court earlier this month for a court hearing related to her bankruptcy.

She was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March 2024.

Share icon

Image credits: Whats My Age Again Podcast

Katie was given the all-clear from bankruptcy earlier this year, despite a staggering debt of £761,994 (nearly $1,024,320).

Although the bankruptcies were discharged, she was recently accused of not paying £12.5K ($16.80K) worth of debt a month back.

Katie has previously said she wants to bring her ego Jordan back in AI form

Share icon

Image credits: Stephen Mark Perry/Getty Images

During her Ibiza shenanigans, Katie admitted to splurging on a pricey dinner that could bankrupt her again.

“We came to slay! ! ! OMG, that spaghetti nearly bankrupted me again!” she captioned an image on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: katieprice

Sources claimed that Katie’s latest holiday comes amid her five children—Harvey, 22, Junior, 19, Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, attempting to distance themselves from her.

“There’s been a clear shift,” a source told Express.co.uk. “Princess and Junior love their mum, but have been advised not to mix business with family, especially when it comes to joint red-carpet appearances or interviews.

“It’s not about cutting her off, it’s about protecting their own brands,” they added.

Sources claimed her five kids are attempting to distance themselves from the model

Share icon

Image credits: katieprice

Apart from being a no-show in court earlier this month, she also recently faced backlash from animal rights groups due to a history of her pets passing and her perceived negligence.

The negative criticism has reportedly made things “tough” for her kids, the source claimed.

“She’s constantly in the headlines for the wrong reasons. It’s tough for her kids, who are trying to build their own reputations,” they told the outlet. “No one wants to see their parent branded ‘toxic’ online, but it’s the reality they’re navigating.”

Share icon

Image credits: katieprice

Katie reportedly opposed rumors about her kids being against her and said they have always supported her endeavors.

She also told the outlet that they were aware of how she wanted to bring back her alter ego Jordan—the stage name she adopted when she began glamour modeling in the mid‑1990s—in AI form.

“They knew about it ages ago, and they’ve seen stuff,” she told the outlet. “They think it’s brilliant, they think it’s so clever. They’re like, ‘Mum, you’ve gone with the times.’ They love it.”

“Ruined her body” and “what a mess!” is how some have reacted to her latest pictures

