K-Pop Icon Park Bom Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Drastic Plastic Surgery Transformation
K-pop veteran Park Bom has provided some context behind her dramatic transformation, and it’s not what some fans expected.
The 41-year-old, who rose to fame as part of the legendary girl group 2NE1, admitted that she underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries, and they were driven by her insecurities and the pressures of the K-pop industry. The revelation came after years of speculation and growing concern among fans over her health and appearance.
- 2NE1 star Park Bom has opened up about the real reason behind her extreme transformation.
- The K-pop icon admitted to paying for her own cosmetic procedures during her time at YG Entertainment.
- Fans have expressed concern as Park continues to face ongoing health struggles and legal controversy.
Park Bom opened up about surgery pressures during her 2NE1 years
Image credits: The Chosunilbo JNS/Getty Images
According to a report from Korean outlet Chosun, Park Bom confessed that she had personally paid for cosmetic procedures while working under YG Entertainment because she didn’t want to “go on stage looking like a commoner.”
She further noted that as her appearance changed, people at her label allegedly used her as “an example to mock people who had plastic surgeries.”
Image credits: Serena Taylor/Getty Images
The singer’s changing appearance had been a frequent topic of fan speculation for more than a decade, but until now, Bom had largely brushed off rumors of surgery.
She often attributed her appearance, which seemed to show bloat at times, to lymphadenitis, a medical condition known to cause facial swelling.
Image credits: newharoobompark
Recently, Bom shocked fans by announcing a lawsuit against YG Entertainment worth USD$4.5 quadrillion, though her current label, D Nation, denied the legitimacy of her claims.
“All settlements related to Park Bom’s 2NE1 activities have already been completed, and there is no record that the complaint uploaded to social media was ever filed,” the agency stated.
Image credits: T0PJYONGYJH
They also confirmed that the artist has halted all activities to focus on “treatment and recovery.” “We will do our utmost to help the artist regain her health,” the label stated.
Fans have grown concerned over Park Bom’s appearance and health struggles
Image credits: C**TYPARKBOM
Park Bom’s health issues have long been public. After reuniting with 2NE1 for a world tour last year, she abruptly left the group again in August following medical advice to rest.
This has resulted in the remaining three members of 2NE1 continuing to promote without her, according to the Daily Mail.
Image credits: Bananataste/Wikimedia
“Following medical advice to prioritize rest and stability, we reached this difficult decision after thorough discussion,” D Nation shared at the time.
Her return to social media in April reignited fan concern after she uploaded a series of selfies showing a heavily altered appearance.
Image credits: Fuse / newharoobompark
The 41-year-old’s features looked almost unrecognizable. Her eyes drooped downward, and her lips were smeared in exaggerated lipstick, forming an unsettling smile.
In the comments, fans expressed shock and worry. “Queen Bommie, please stop editing your face with those filters, you’re so pretty, they’re unnecessary,” one wrote. “What the hell has she done to her face?” another added.
Image credits: April_Zoe_AZ
While some speculated that filters were to blame, others feared she had undergone even more surgery. Her agency, however, previously maintained that the changes in her face were due to stress and weight fluctuations, not additional cosmetic procedures.
“Some people say she got plastic surgery, but that’s not the case. She has had a hard time for a while due to stress,” the agency stated in 2020.
Image credits: Roseldht
“We assured her to just be comfortable until her next album comes out. This has led to a slight weight gain which affected her facial feature as well.”
Park Bom’s changing appearance and her current struggles hint at the darker side of beauty in K-pop
Image credits: newharoobompark
Park Bom’s story has shed light on South Korea’s intense beauty culture, where the ideals of physical perfection are often treated as a professional necessity.
The country has one of the highest rates of cosmetic surgery in the world, with nearly one in four women aged 19 to 29 having undergone some kind of cosmetic procedure.
Image credits: KIYOUNG KIM/Flickr
It’s not just women, either. A 2019 study has determined that 15% of young men in the country had a history of plastic surgery. Another estimate from surgeons suggested that men make up 20%-40% of plastic surgery patients.
Bom’s recent confession then reflects the immense pressure K-pop idols face to maintain a standard that could almost be described as impossible.
Image credits: KIYOUNG KIM/Flickr
Despite her success with 2NE1, which is already one of the most influential groups in K-pop history, Bom’s battle with public scrutiny, health conditions, and emotional struggles has highlighted the toll that industry expectations can take on an artist.
Netizens have shared their thoughts on Park Bom’s recent comments on social media
