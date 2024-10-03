Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Ultimate K-Pop Trivia: Everyone Scores At Least 1/28
Curiosities, Entertainment

The Ultimate K-Pop Trivia: Everyone Scores At Least 1/28

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to put your K-pop knowledge to the test!

Whether you are a K-pop connoisseur or a curious K-pop newbie, you will encounter some big names and bands in this trivia. Get ready to test your knowledge of K-pop idols and bands who light up the stage.

Share your results with fellow fans and celebrate your passion for K-pop!

The Ultimate K-Pop Trivia: Everyone Scores At Least 1/28

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close
Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close
Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

1

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
mikaylamoo5 avatar
Moo
Moo
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BTS is still Bangtansonyeondan...they've always been 방탄소년단, they always will be. They've been BTS since debut, they never changed their name -

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
mikaylamoo5 avatar
Moo
Moo
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BTS is still Bangtansonyeondan...they've always been 방탄소년단, they always will be. They've been BTS since debut, they never changed their name -

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda