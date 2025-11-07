Cleaning Lady Loses Her Life Tragically Over “Innocent Mistake,” Leaving Behind Four Kids
A 32-year-old woman who worked as a cleaner tragically lost her life after an “innocent mistake” at an Indiana home.
The deceased, identified as Maria Florinda Ríos Pérez, was fatally attacked with a firearm in front of her husband by the homeowners after she mistakenly arrived at their residence for a cleaning job.
“That’s truly heartbreaking. No one should ever lose their life over such an innocent mistake. My heart goes out to her family… it’s a painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is,” one user wrote.
- 32-year-old cleaner Maria Florinda Ríos Pérez was fatally attacked after she and her husband accidentally arrived at the wrong Indiana home for a cleaning job.
- A mother of four from Guatemala, Maria was pronounced deceased at the scene, leaving her husband and children “destroyed.”
- Authorities are now investigating whether the homeowner’s actions fall under Indiana’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.
- “She was the love of my life,” expressed Maria’s heartbroken husband.
Maria Florinda Ríos Pérez had arrived at the wrong address after being hired for a cleaning job
Image credits: GoFundMe
Trigger Warning: This article contains details of a violent incident and the tragic loss of life that may be distressing for some readers. Reader discretion is advised.
The heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 5, in a subdivision of Whitestown, Indiana.
Maria was accompanied by her husband, Mauricio Velázquez, both self-employed cleaners, who had reportedly been hired by a family in the neighborhood.
According to reports, the couple double-checked the provided address to ensure they were at the right location.
Image credits: FOX59 News
However, the police investigation has provided no further explanation as to how they ended up at the wrong house despite this.
At the door of the house, Mauricio first tried to open it with the keys they had been given but struggled to get it unlocked.
Moments later, Maria took the keys herself, and just as she was about to try again, a loud bang was heard, moments later, the mother of four collapsed on the ground, fatally injured.
Maria and her husband, Mauricio Velázquez, were immigrants from Guatemala
Image credits: WTHR
According to Velázquez, Maria had not “even put the key in” when he “heard the shot happen.”
He told IndyStar, “I saw my wife had stepped back twice, and then the keys dropped. Then she dropped, and I went to catch her.”
“I was trying to console her and tell her everything was going to be OK, but I was seeing the blood coming out.”
Image credits: WTHR
Around the same time, the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department reportedly received a call from the address about a possible home intrusion.
Authorities soon arrived and found Pérez unresponsive on the porch, with her husband by her side.
The 32-year-old mother of four was pronounced deceased at the scene by Whitestown Metropolitan Police authorities
Image credits: WTHR
Department spokesperson Capt. John Jurkash revealed in a public statement that the bullet had been fired from inside the house the couple was attempting to enter.
He added, “The loss of life is always a profound tragedy, and our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected.”
“It was later determined that the individuals attempting to enter the home were members of a cleaning crew who had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.”
Emphasizing the department’s commitment to justice, the statement continued, “WMPD is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation.”
“Our detectives are interviewing all individuals involved, and our Crime Scene Investigators are meticulously collecting and analyzing all relevant evidence to understand the full scope of what occurred.”
“If you can’t tell the difference between a break-in and a confused worker, you’re probably unfit to handle lethal weapons,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: CBS4 Indy
According to the Boone County Coroner’s Office, Maria was hit in the head which led to her demise.
Her grieving younger brother Rudy Rios shared how “unjust” the whole situation was.
The 22-year-old told NBC News, “It’s so unjust. She was only trying to bring home the daily bread to support her family. She accidentally went to the wrong house, but he shouldn’t have taken her life.”
“She wasn’t threatening, she had nothing in her hands, only those keys.”
He further highlighted how his four nephew and nieces in the age range of one to 17 years old were “completely destroyed” by the loss of their mother.
“She was the love of my life,” expressed a heartbroken Mauricio, who continues to seek justice for his late wife
Image credits: GoFundMe
In an emotional interview, Maria’s mourning husband said, “Just pray for my family… For me, she was the love of my life. She was a good wife and a good mother.”
Under Indiana’s Stand Your Ground law, homeowners are permitted to protect themselves and their residences from perceived threats.
Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood explained, “When it comes to a dwelling, individuals can use reasonable force, including d**dly force, against another person.”
He told NBC News, “They have no duty to retreat, that’s in the law. That person who uses that force has to reasonably believe that the force is necessary to prevent or terminate an awful entry or attack on the person’s dwelling.”
As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, with no arrests made.
“I’ll be watching this to see if they charge the homeowner. This wasn’t a stand your ground situation. She wasn’t a threat. Period.” wrote one user
An innocent Hispanic woman was k****d because someone intentionally shot her.
yes, "losing her life to a tragic mistake" is utter BS.
It does make me wonder how they would have reacted if she were white instead. I'm not saying this was racially motivated, but I wonder if the reaction would have been less extreme had the "intruder" been white.
Sheez a very tragic death and you make it a race thing. Give it up for a day. Anyways to the left is a full length glass panel and top of the door is another glass panel. Why didn't this person just brandish the gun in either of these windows. Not sure many burglars would carry on
There is no suggestion that her race is in any way relevant.
Dear USA, can you please be normal and not allow everyone and their mum to own a gun?!
