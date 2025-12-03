Raccoon Raids Liquor Store And Ends Up Passed Out In The Bathroom, Sparking Hilarious Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

A raccoon in a Virginia liquor store became an unexpected party animal after it was discovered “very intoxicated” and passed out in the bathroom following what officials described as a full-on drunken rampage.

The furry intruder reportedly helped itself to several liquor containers before employees found it sprawled on the bathroom floor like a hungover human.

Animal shelter officials who responded to the scene found the whole incident absolutely “unusual.”

Meanwhile, the internet exploded with jokes, memes, and even requests for a “tiny mugshot” as users dubbed the raccoon’s antics “iconic behavior.”

The bizarre burglary has sent the internet into a frenzy, sparking wild and hilarious reactions.

One amused user wrote, “Somebody get this raccoon a tiny mugshot and a lawyer. ‘I only went in for one sip, your honor.’”

The raccoon had broken in at the Ashland ABC store in Virginia on the night of Black Friday, November 28

Close-up of a raccoon with its tongue out, related to raccoon raids at a liquor store and funny reactions.

According to multiple reports, the mischievous animal was discovered by the Ashland ABC store employees in Virginia on the morning of Saturday, November 29.

The raccoon had damaged several expensive liquor bottles on multiple shelves, and broken glasses and liquor were discovered on the floor, and it had even drunk multiple types of intoxicating liquor.

Soon after discovering his unconscious body, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter were called to the scene.

Officer Samantha Martin was dispatched by the organization in response to what they called a “very unusual call.”

Nighttime view of a liquor store on a city corner with illuminated signs and pedestrians nearby related to raccoon raid.

Comment from Kate Jolly joking about raccoon-themed drink preferences after raccoon raids liquor store and is found passed out.

In a cheeky social media post, the shelter narrated the whole ordeal that left everyone laughing at the odd incident.

Shelter authorities who responded to the call even labeled the raccoon a “masked bandit.”

The post shared on December 2 featured a collage of the drunk “bandit” lying face-down between a trash can and a toilet bowl, alongside another image showing the aftermath of his chaotic rampage.

Liquor store aisle with broken bottles and spilled alcohol after a raccoon raid causes chaotic mess on the floor.

Image credits: Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter

Comment by Olivia Ivey humorously reacting to raccoon raids liquor store and ends up passed out in the bathroom incident.

The caption read, “Suspect Apprehended After Liquor-Fueled Rampage.”

“Officer Martin responded to a very unusual call at the Ashland ABC Store. Upon arrival, she discovered the ‘suspect’ had broken in, ransacked several shelves, and then… passed out in the bathroom. The suspect? A very intoxicated raccoon.”

They further shared what happened after taking the intruder into custody.

“Officer Martin safely secured our masked bandit and transported him back to the shelter to sober up before questioning.”

“A big shout-out to Officer Martin for handling this chaotic scene with professionalism and good humor,” the animal protection shelter shared in a social media post

Raccoon passed out on bathroom floor next to toilet after raiding liquor store, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Image credits: Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter

Chat message reading who amongst us hasn't passed out by the toilet after a bender, relating to raccoon raids liquor store incident.

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer.”

Social media users had hilarious reactions, with many joking that the raccoon had had “enough of 2025 and needed a drink.”

One user wrote, “So THAT’S where my spirit animal went! His name is Scruffles McGee, and he’s not a bad raccoon; he’s just got some issues he’s trying to work through.”

Another commented, “If this ever happens at your store, please call me. I wanna party with the raccoon.”

Close-up of a raccoon with curious eyes, linked to raccoon raids liquor store and bathroom incident stories.

A third quipped, “Poor little fella was so wasted he kept drunk texting his ex, started 3 fights, presided over the marriage of 2 chipmunks, and started 1 fire.”

Many online users even urged the store to release the actual security footage of the “hysterical” booze-fueled break-in.

“Hysterical! I want to see the security video. Oh, please, room, stop spinning. Passing out in the bathroom is funny.”

Liquor store shelves filled with various bottles and cans, setting the scene for raccoon raid and bathroom mishap.

Comment by Marvin Dorn humorously referencing a raccoon after a liquor store raid, sparking funny reactions online.

Another questioned the furry intruder’s “presence of mind,” wondering how it knew exactly where to stumble off to after drinking.

“My question is, how did a raccoon, drunk or not, have the presence of mind to head for the porcelain God after knowing he had one too many?”

Others drew comparisons between the intoxicated animal and Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, the genetically modified, weapon-expert mercenary and founding member of the superhero team.

According to the state’s Department of Wildlife Resources, raccoons are extremely common in the area, and interactions with them are a regular occurrence

Raccoon inside wooden enclosure holding a colorful toy, illustrating raccoon raiding and bathroom incident humor.

Comment about raccoon raiding liquor store and humorous reactions to it from Phillip C Reed on social media.

Officer Martin, the animal control officer who found the raccoon passed out in the store bathroom, told CBS News, “I personally like raccoons.”

Explaining how the creature ended up inside the liquor store, Samantha shared, “They are funny little creatures. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

“Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess.”

Raccoon raiding snacks under a vehicle, capturing the mischievous behavior linked to liquor store incidents and hilarious reactions.

Raccoon sightings are frequent in Virginia due to their abundance in the region.

While they generally avoid humans, their curious nature can lead them to cause property damage as they explore human spaces in search of food or shelter.

“That’s what you call a party animal… That raccoon has a drinking problem,” joked social media users

Chat message showing Adam Darwish mentioning taking a raccoon to an animal shelter after a liquor store raid incident.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a raccoon raid at a liquor store with concern for the animal’s well-being.

Comment from Jessica Chappell asking if security footage of the raccoon raid and bathroom incident will be released.

Comment by Earl Grey Summers reacting to raccoon raids liquor store and ends up passed out in the bathroom, with laughing emojis.

Comment reading The real party animal with user profile image, reacting to raccoon raids liquor store story.

Comment by Ignatius Reilly humorously mentioning needing an intervention, sparking hilarious reactions about raccoon raids liquor store.

Comment on social media post reacting to raccoon raids liquor store and ends up passed out in bathroom, sparking hilarious reactions.

Comment on social media post saying Holidays are ruff with laughing emoji, related to raccoon raids liquor store and reactions.

Social media comment reacting humorously to a raccoon raid at a liquor store and its passed out bathroom scene.

Comment from Neriyah Harrison humorously mentioning identifying as a raccoon after a raccoon raids liquor store incident.

Comment by Scott Shafer joking about a raccoon raid at a liquor store and the animal needing a lawyer for one sip incident.

Comment on a social media post reacting humorously to a raccoon raiding a liquor store and ending up passed out in the bathroom.

Comment from Cliff Kofron humorously referencing a raccoon raid at a liquor store and its aftermath.

Comment about a raccoon caught in a humorous situation between a trash can and a toilet after raiding a liquor store.

Comment describing raccoons raiding liquor store and enjoying sweet liquor, sparking funny memories and reactions.

Comment reading Raccoon raids liquor store story, humorously noting best sleep happens after a few drinks.

Comment describing a raccoon raid at a liquor store, humorously recounting chaotic behavior leading to it passing out in the bathroom.

Comment from Darlene Null speculating humorously about a raccoon passing out in a bathroom after raiding a liquor store.

Comment about raccoon raids liquor store, joking that it would be funnier if a "Florida man" was involved, sparking reactions.

Comment joking about raccoon raids liquor store, humorously questioning the height of the toilet bowl in the bathroom.

