Trans Instructor Ousted From College After Failing Student Who Cited The Bible In A Gender Essay
The removal of a transgender graduate assistant at the University of Oklahoma after she failed a psychology student has ignited a fierce online debate.
On Sunday, November 30, the university announced that course instructor Mel Curth would no longer teach after the student, Samantha Fulnecky, publicly challenged her failing grade.
- A psychology assignment sparked a national debate after student Samantha Fulnecky claimed her failing grade amounted to religious “illegal discrimination.”
- The university issued a response supporting the student’s claims, while faculty members have backed transgender professor Mel Curth in her decision.
- Social media has lit up with reactions, from those calling Samantha’s essay “offensive” to others criticizing the professor for “preaching her ideologies.”
The dispute centers on Fulnecky’s use of a Bible verse in an essay on gender stereotypes, something that has since split the internet, with both sides voicing strong reactions.
“Another Blatant Attack On Faith And Religion,” wrote one social media user.
Samantha Fulnecky filed an illegal discrimination complaint against Mel Curth with the university administrators
Image credits: samantha_fulnecky
The assignment given to students in the psychology course was about how people are perceived based on societal expectations of gender.
Samantha Fulnecky’s 650-word final submission was reportedly a strongly worded critique of the idea that multiple genders exist.
She cited the Bible several times, arguing that traditional gender roles should not be considered stereotypes because “that is how God made us.”
She also claimed that children today are being negatively influenced by a belief in multiple genders.
Image credits: The University of Oklahoma
She wrote, “Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth.”
“I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”
Mel Curth quickly graded the opinionated essay an F and gave it 0 points out of 25, stating that Samantha’s submission focused more on “personal ideology” rather than “empirical evidence.”
The now-dismissed psychology instructor is a transgender faculty member who uses she/they pronouns
Image credits: Mike Maloney
She also labeled certain points made by the student as “at times offensive.”
Curth further wrote in her explanation, “To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population.”
“You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”
She then urged Samantha to “apply some more perspective and empathy” in her future work.
Image credits: lanebrown_3
However, the student filed a discrimination complaint with the institution, which placed Mel on leave and later released a lengthy statement on X explaining its decision.
The university’s statement began by emphasizing that it “takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms.”
Officials noted that they “acted swiftly” to place the accused professor on leave and stressed that they have “a clear process for reviewing such claims, and it has been activated.”
“It’s psychology, not theology… You can’t cite the bible on any essay outside of a religious or theological course,” wrote one defender of Mel
Image credits: Mike Maloney
“OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student’s right to express sincerely held religious beliefs.”
The investigation remains ongoing as the university awaits “the finalization of this process.”
One social media user strongly criticized Mel’s decision to fail the student, writing, “Expressing Christian doctrine in a personal essay is not an attack — it’s protected speech… That’s not education — that’s ideological enforcement.”
Image credits: Mike Maloney
They continued, “This is exactly why conservatives don’t feel safe speaking openly in classrooms anymore — because too many professors let their ideology run the show.”
Others strongly defended the professor for “doing the right thing,” arguing that “religion” has no place in a psychology assignment.
One supporter wrote, “Full support for the professor in this matter. If you cannot follow the instructions and standards for assignments then you should not be attending a university.”
Curth failed the student for lacking “empirical evidence” in her 650-word essay, which she also described as “at times offensive”
Image credits: samantha_fulnecky
Another commented, “The fact that the professor is Trans has got nothing to do with it… Someone who thinks the Bible can be used as a source shouldn’t even be in college.”
“How disgusting. How can you be in psychology with these beliefs?? Absolutely horribly evil!”
Amid the controversy, the instructor for another section of the same course, Megan Waldron, backed Mel’s original grade and said she also found Samantha’s essay “concerning.”
Image credits: tpusa_ou
Image credits: The University of Oklahoma
Waldron wrote, “Your paper directly and harshly criticizes your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”
However, it appears that Fulnecky’s family supports her decision to take action against the professor.
Image credits: Kristi Krittenbrink Fulnecky
Samantha’s mother, Kristi Fulnecky, shared a Facebook post on November 26, just days before the story made global headlines, praising her daughter as “a warrior of Christ.”
Social media users remained strongly divided as the controversy escalated into a national debate and quickly made international headlines
If she can just write that it is all about god for this essay then she can just keep doing it for every essay. Engineering? God made the rules? Sociology? We are as god made us. Pretty girl will get a lot of money though - bigotry while posing as a victim pays well.
And that student should very well get a feeling grade for citing religion as reason for anything on a paper. Blessed is a paper on religion your religion needs to stay out of school in every aspect. And especially if it's something that's going to go towards that person's career. Just look what happens when we let doctors decide their religion plays a role and who they treat and how they treat..
She should fail for saying less instead of fewer. Trying to be objective: I think she is dismissing the premise of the question rather than answering it, so I can understand why it would be failed. It also depends on what she's been taught or asked to read as part of the coursework, and whether she was expected to reproduce that. This is something that, in my day, would have been debated in a tutor group. On the other hand, there's a lot of anecdotal evidence that lecturers are bringing their own ideology into their coursework and how they run the places, so they're hardly blameless.
