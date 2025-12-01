Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Trans Instructor Ousted From College After Failing Student Who Cited The Bible In A Gender Essay
Smiling young woman in red athletic wear posing against a wall with Oklahoma University logo in the background
Social Issues, Society

Trans Instructor Ousted From College After Failing Student Who Cited The Bible In A Gender Essay

Amita Kumari News Writer
The removal of a transgender graduate assistant at the University of Oklahoma after she failed a psychology student has ignited a fierce online debate.

On Sunday, November 30, the university announced that course instructor Mel Curth would no longer teach after the student, Samantha Fulnecky, publicly challenged her failing grade.

  • A psychology assignment sparked a national debate after student Samantha Fulnecky claimed her failing grade amounted to religious “illegal discrimination.”
  • The university issued a response supporting the student’s claims, while faculty members have backed transgender professor Mel Curth in her decision.
  • Social media has lit up with reactions, from those calling Samantha’s essay “offensive” to others criticizing the professor for “preaching her ideologies.”

The dispute centers on Fulnecky’s use of a Bible verse in an essay on gender stereotypes, something that has since split the internet, with both sides voicing strong reactions.

“Another Blatant Attack On Faith And Religion,” wrote one social media user.

    Samantha Fulnecky filed an illegal discrimination complaint against Mel Curth with the university administrators

    Young woman in a red Oklahoma tennis outfit smiling and posing indoors with branding on the walls

    Young woman in a red Oklahoma tennis outfit smiling and posing indoors with branding on the walls

    Image credits: samantha_fulnecky

    The assignment given to students in the psychology course was about how people are perceived based on societal expectations of gender.

    Samantha Fulnecky’s 650-word final submission was reportedly a strongly worded critique of the idea that multiple genders exist.

    She cited the Bible several times, arguing that traditional gender roles should not be considered stereotypes because “that is how God made us.”

    She also claimed that children today are being negatively influenced by a belief in multiple genders.

    Statue on college campus lawn at sunset, representing trans instructor ousted after gender essay controversy.

    Statue on college campus lawn at sunset, representing trans instructor ousted after gender essay controversy.

    Image credits: The University of Oklahoma

    She wrote, “Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth.”

    “I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

    Mel Curth quickly graded the opinionated essay an F and gave it 0 points out of 25, stating that Samantha’s submission focused more on “personal ideology” rather than “empirical evidence.”

    The now-dismissed psychology instructor is a transgender faculty member who uses she/they pronouns

    Essay excerpt discussing gender roles and Bible references, related to trans instructor and student gender essay conflict.

    Essay excerpt discussing gender roles and Bible references, related to trans instructor and student gender essay conflict.

    Image credits: Mike Maloney

    She also labeled certain points made by the student as “at times offensive.”

    Curth further wrote in her explanation, “To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population.”

    “You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”

    Person with curly hair wearing a green button-up shirt outdoors, related to trans instructor ousted from college topic

    Person with curly hair wearing a green button-up shirt outdoors, related to trans instructor ousted from college topic

    Image credits: lanebrown_3

    Comment by Allen Carter in a social media post discussing education and a trans instructor ousted from college controversy.

    Comment by Allen Carter in a social media post discussing education and a trans instructor ousted from college controversy.

    However, the student filed a discrimination complaint with the institution, which placed Mel on leave and later released a lengthy statement on X explaining its decision.

    The university’s statement began by emphasizing that it “takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms.”

    Officials noted that they “acted swiftly” to place the accused professor on leave and stressed that they have “a clear process for reviewing such claims, and it has been activated.”

    Chat message from trans instructor explaining grade deduction after student cited Bible in gender essay.

    Chat message from trans instructor explaining grade deduction after student cited Bible in gender essay.

    Image credits: Mike Maloney

    Comment by Kelli Vaughn-Johnson supporting professor's stance on assignment standards in a college gender essay dispute.

    Comment by Kelli Vaughn-Johnson supporting professor's stance on assignment standards in a college gender essay dispute.

    “OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student’s right to express sincerely held religious beliefs.”

    The investigation remains ongoing as the university awaits “the finalization of this process.”

    One social media user strongly criticized Mel’s decision to fail the student, writing, “Expressing Christian doctrine in a personal essay is not an attack — it’s protected speech… That’s not education — that’s ideological enforcement.”

    Screenshot of a message from an additional professor discussing a student's grade in a gender essay with biblical references.

    Screenshot of a message from an additional professor discussing a student's grade in a gender essay with biblical references.

    Image credits: Mike Maloney

    They continued, “This is exactly why conservatives don’t feel safe speaking openly in classrooms anymore — because too many professors let their ideology run the show.”

    Others strongly defended the professor for “doing the right thing,” arguing that “religion” has no place in a psychology assignment.

    One supporter wrote, “Full support for the professor in this matter. If you cannot follow the instructions and standards for assignments then you should not be attending a university.”

    Curth failed the student for lacking “empirical evidence” in her 650-word essay, which she also described as “at times offensive”

    Young woman in red graduation gown standing outdoors, representing trans instructor ousted from college controversy.

    Young woman in red graduation gown standing outdoors, representing trans instructor ousted from college controversy.

    Image credits: samantha_fulnecky

    Comment discussing a gender essay citing the Bible and a trans instructor ousted from college after failing the student.

    Comment discussing a gender essay citing the Bible and a trans instructor ousted from college after failing the student.

    Another commented, “The fact that the professor is Trans has got nothing to do with it… Someone who thinks the Bible can be used as a source shouldn’t even be in college.”

    “How disgusting. How can you be in psychology with these beliefs?? Absolutely horribly evil!”

    Amid the controversy, the instructor for another section of the same course, Megan Waldron, backed Mel’s original grade and said she also found Samantha’s essay “concerning.”

    Statement from the University of Oklahoma addressing the trans instructor ousted after failing student on gender essay with Bible cite.

    Statement from the University of Oklahoma addressing the trans instructor ousted after failing student on gender essay with Bible cite.

    Image credits: tpusa_ou

    University campus building with OU flag, representing trans instructor ousted from college after gender essay dispute.

    University campus building with OU flag, representing trans instructor ousted from college after gender essay dispute.

    Image credits: The University of Oklahoma

    Waldron wrote, “Your paper directly and harshly criticizes your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it.”

    However, it appears that Fulnecky’s family supports her decision to take action against the professor.

    Group of well-dressed people standing under colorful balloons, related to trans instructor ousted after gender essay dispute.

    Group of well-dressed people standing under colorful balloons, related to trans instructor ousted after gender essay dispute.

    Image credits: Kristi Krittenbrink Fulnecky

    Samantha’s mother, Kristi Fulnecky, shared a Facebook post on November 26, just days before the story made global headlines, praising her daughter as “a warrior of Christ.”

    Social media users remained strongly divided as the controversy escalated into a national debate and quickly made international headlines

    Comment stating that citing the Bible in essays is only allowed in religious or theological courses related to trans instructor controversy.

    Comment stating that citing the Bible in essays is only allowed in religious or theological courses related to trans instructor controversy.

    Comment by John Spiegel discussing evidence related to a student's gender essay citing the Bible in a college setting.

    Comment by John Spiegel discussing evidence related to a student's gender essay citing the Bible in a college setting.

    Comment reading Religion has no place in psychology in a social media format with 44 likes, related to trans instructor gender essay controversy.

    Comment reading Religion has no place in psychology in a social media format with 44 likes, related to trans instructor gender essay controversy.

    Comment by Lyndsay Richards discussing the use of the Bible in gender essay and failing grade controversy.

    Comment by Lyndsay Richards discussing the use of the Bible in gender essay and failing grade controversy.

    Facebook comment by Beau Bradley defending bullying essay citing Marley and Me, relating to trans instructor and gender essay controversy.

    Facebook comment by Beau Bradley defending bullying essay citing Marley and Me, relating to trans instructor and gender essay controversy.

    Comment from Lisa Adams stating the Bible is a made-up fairy tale, related to trans instructor and gender essay controversy.

    Comment from Lisa Adams stating the Bible is a made-up fairy tale, related to trans instructor and gender essay controversy.

    Comment supporting student and criticizing college handling religious bias in gender essay by trans instructor ousted from college.

    Comment supporting student and criticizing college handling religious bias in gender essay by trans instructor ousted from college.

    Comment praising a student's essay after a trans instructor failed the student who cited the Bible in a gender essay.

    Comment praising a student's essay after a trans instructor failed the student who cited the Bible in a gender essay.

    Comment by Victoria Knapp questioning a student's understanding of valid sources for essays, related to trans instructor controversy.

    Comment by Victoria Knapp questioning a student's understanding of valid sources for essays, related to trans instructor controversy.

    Comment by Don Anderson criticizing a trans instructor for bypassing university appeal before contacting politicians and press.

    Comment by Don Anderson criticizing a trans instructor for bypassing university appeal before contacting politicians and press.

    Comment by Scott Collins discussing people failing or being elected to congress, relating to a trans instructor ousted from college.

    Comment by Scott Collins discussing people failing or being elected to congress, relating to a trans instructor ousted from college.

    Comment from Jacque Sexton Braun about a college junior’s grade on a gender essay citing the Bible.

    Comment from Jacque Sexton Braun about a college junior’s grade on a gender essay citing the Bible.

    Comment from Erica Kinstrey Jones criticizing someone's sheltered view in a discussion related to a gender essay and Bible citation.

    Comment from Erica Kinstrey Jones criticizing someone's sheltered view in a discussion related to a gender essay and Bible citation.

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

