Politician Resigns Just Hours After Daughter Reveals She’s An Adult Content Creator

New South Wales (NSW) Nationals leader Dugald Saunders abruptly vacated his office on Monday, November 17, after a bombshell family secret exploded online.
His exit came as the state Coalition was already in turmoil over climate policy, following the NSW Nationals’ decision to ditch the 2050 net-zero target.
The political shake-up coincided with his teenage daughter publicly revealing in a new documentary that she is an adult content creator.
The revelation ignited fierce debate over Dugald’s parenting and the family dynamic, with one user asking, “Seriously, what was going on in that household?”
Dugald Saunders alleged that his resignation had nothing to do with his daughter’s controversial career choice
Image credits: Mick Tsikas – Pool/Getty Images
In a public statement released on the day of his resignation, Saunders said he was stepping down to “take a step back,” as multiple members of his family were reportedly facing health struggles.
The member of parliament began, “For the past 2 and a half years, I have had the privilege of leading the NSW Nationals. It’s been an honor to lead the parliamentary team during a challenging time in opposition, and I’ve always done my best to represent regional NSW.”
Dugald Saunders stepped into the role of party leader in May 2023, and the next election is scheduled for March 2027.
Image credits: DugaldSaundersMP
Highlighting the reasons behind his sudden and unexpected exit, the politician added, “It’s a difficult decision, but it is the right time for me to take a step back and focus more on my family and myself.”
“It’s also the right time to allow a new leader to take up the fight ahead of the next election.”
The Dubbo MP’s 19-year-old daughter announced her adult content creation journey in a documentary titled Spicy Summer
Image credits: imwillowray
Saunders concluded his statement by saying, “I thank my family, my staff, my team, and the party for all of their support. I will continue to serve the people of the Dubbo electorate as their local member.”
Just hours before his announcement, his 19-year-old daughter, Charlie, who publicly identifies as Willow, appeared in an Australian documentary exploring the adult content industry.
In a 38-minute video uploaded as the first episode of Spicy Summer: Bondi Beach, Willow revealed that she entered the industry “as soon as [she] turned 18.”
Image credits: spicysummerseries
When asked by producers what inspired her to pursue it, she credited TikTok.
“No girl’s growing up saying they want to be Taylor Swift because that would never happen. But we can be like the On**Fans girls. We can get rich like they have.”
“Handling kids with this generation been taken over by social media and technology, it is pretty much risky,” expressed one concerned netizen
Image credits: spicysummerseries
Willow went on to claim that older women are “mostly jealous” because such opportunities for financial freedom weren’t “available” back in their time.
“On**Fans wasn’t around when they were younger, and they just had to be a housewife.”
While she did not mention her father or his public position, she did note that she had been a “faceless creator” until her appearance in the documentary.
Image credits: spicysummerseries
“Up until now, I’ve been doing solo content and have been a faceless creator. I’ve literally done everything, without my face in it.”
Social media users were sharply divided, with many placing the blame on Saunders and questioning his parenting.
Charlie, who uses the pseudonym Willow, revealed that she began creating adult content “as soon as I turned 18”
Image credits: spicysummerseries
One critic questioned, “But seriously, what kind of job parenting did he and his wife do? Because as soon as she turned 18, this is what she ran to.”
Another user countered that perspective, saying, “I’ve seen great parents have awful kids and awful parents have great kids. Having kids is a bit of a gamble.”
A third commenter expressed support for Dugald’s decision, adding, “Very good gesture rather than his name being tarnished by his daughter.”
Image credits: spicysummerseries
As the unexpected resignation stunned colleagues and opposition members alike, Opposition Leader Mark Speakman praised Saunders in a statement, calling him a “champion.”
“People still remember him from calling the Sydney Olympics and his years on ABC Radio, giving locals a voice across the west. When he entered politics, those strengths as a broadcaster readily moved across.”
Colleagues of the former NSW Nationals leader were caught off guard, as the decision came out of nowhere
Image credits: imwillowray
Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack also took to X to praise Dugald’s years of dedication to the political landscape of New South Wales.
He wrote, “Having worked closely with Dugald since he became Dubbo’s MP in 2019, I know how passionate he is about country people and regional outcomes.”
Image credits: DugaldSaundersMP
Meanwhile, the Dubbo MP’s family has not publicly addressed the controversy or the speculation linking his daughter’s appearance on the show to his sudden resignation.
An unnamed spokesperson for Saunders maintained that “it was simply a coincidence” and not a calculated move.
Image credits: DugaldSaundersMP
Before the unexpected announcement, Dugald had been actively raising several issues in parliament, from the fallout of the Great Koala National Park to support for flood-affected communities, among others, making the timing of his departure all the more surprising.
“She said, ‘Dad retire, I’ll take care of you and mom now,’” oked one user, mocking the timing of the announcement
It really doesn't matter why he resigned. If you can't do your job resign. But also, who cares what his daughter is doing for work? What she's doing is far less exploitative than being an i-banker and tons of politicians have kids to who that. It doesn't seem to affect their job in a prohibitive way. Having a daughter who makes adult content, seems like the only thing that might change is he has more empathy for s*x workers, or a better handle on online commerce, both of which seem more likely to be mild assets than anything else.
