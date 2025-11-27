Anna Kepner’s Dad Breaks Silence About Suspected Stepson After Her Body Was Found Under Cruise Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost three weeks after the lifeless body of 18-year-old cheerleader Anna Kepner was found under suspicious circumstances, her father has finally broken his silence.

41-year-old Christopher Kepner addressed the alleged involvement of his 16-year-old stepson, who is reportedly being treated as a subject of investigation.

Earlier, on November 7, Anna was discovered in her cruise-ship cabin, concealed under her bed and wrapped in a blanket with life vests placed over her.

Court documents reveal the 16-year-old stepbrother may be under investigation, in connection to her passing.

Explosive online claims about Christopher Kepner’s past resurface, fueling intense public scrutiny as the investigation continues.

“I do not stand behind what my stepson has done…” Christopher said in an interview.

Anna Kepner was on a family vacation with her father, Christopher Kepner, her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, her three stepsiblings, and grandparents

Image credits: anna.kepner16

The horrifying tragedy unfolded aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship while the family was en route to Miami.

She was last seen alive on the night of November 6, when the family gathered for dinner. Shortly after, she told them she wasn’t feeling well and returned to her room.

The next morning, she did not show up for breakfast, raising alarms onboard.

Image credits: Shauntel Hudson

After an extensive search of the vessel, a housekeeper found the teenager’s body underneath her bed.

At the time her body was discovered, the cruise ship was sailing in international waters between Mexico and Florida.

It returned to Miami a day later so the FBI could begin its investigation.

The 18-year-old’s remains were discovered in her cabin by a housekeeper on the cruise ship

Image credits: ABC News

Authorities listed her official time of demise as 11:17 a.m., and the cause was documented as “mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s),” according to her certificate of passing.

According to court documents reviewed by People magazine in an unrelated custody matter, Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, who has not been publicly identified, is possibly under investigation in connection with her demise.

The custody case was originally filed by Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, against her ex-husband prior to her marriage to Christopher Kepner.

Image credits: Carnival Cruise Line

Although the FBI has not publicly named a suspect or person of interest, Mr. Kepner appeared to be subtly pointing toward his stepson in recent comments.

When asked whether he could confirm his child’s involvement in the tragedy, he declined to provide any confirmation.

However, he told the outlet, “I do not stand behind what my stepson has done. I want him to face the consequences… I will be fighting to make sure that does happen.”

“Daddy should be held accountable,” echoed several netizens as the ongoing case has taken multiple alleged twists so far

Image credits: anna.kepner16

When asked whether he believes his stepson is responsible for his daughter’s untimely demise, he added, “I cannot say that he is responsible but I can’t decline.”

“He was the only one that was in the room and the FBI has an ongoing investigation in which they will have to provide the evidence to say that he did do it or did not do this.”

The grieving father’s recent comments sparked a heated debate online, with many criticizing what they believe is his “lack” of proper parenting.

Image credits: justmom1984

One user wrote, “[The stepson] is not the only one that should face consequences.You should too for your lack of caring about what your child is going through. I mean , you intentionally put her in that situation.”

Another said, “Finally he’s standing up for his daughter. Sad it was too late.”

A third commenter remarked on the sleeping arrangement of the three teenagers, saying, “He should have never let his daughter sleep in the same cabin with 2 teen boys!”

“I do not stand behind what my stepson has done,” the father of the slain teen told the media

Image credits: Shauntel Hudson

Anna was sharing a room with two of her three stepsiblings on the cruise; however, she had her own separate bed in the cabin.

“Step mom and her dad should face consequences as well… they allowed them to room together.”

Christopher further shared his views on his stepson, saying, “He was a normal kid.”

“I would’ve never thought that any of this would’ve happened. Right now, my best course of action is to let the FBI do what they’re doing.”

Image credits: anna.kepner16

He concluded by emphasizing that the FBI “have the evidence that they need,” adding that once they arrest the person responsible in this situation, “we’ll start seeing the justice side of things.”

Some unverified users on X have been tweeting allegations against Christopher, casting a negative light on his character among followers of this developing case.

One tweet claimed that a woman, Christina Donohue, sought a s**ual-violence injunction against Christopher in a 2008 case, though no charges were filed against him at the time.

Mr. Kepner’s character has also been questioned amid the investigation after several controversial claims against him were made online

Image credits: Shauntel Hudson

Other resurfaced tweets accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old babysitter.

The family has not addressed any of these claims.

During a court hearing in the custody case filed by Shauntel last Thursday, November 20, she revealed that shortly after the ship docked in Miami on November 8, her alleged “suspect” son was hospitalized.

Image credits: The Pascal Show

The cause of his hospitalization remains unclear, but he has since been released and is now staying with a relative on his mother’s side, according to court documents.

Moreover, Shauntel’s attorney added that the boy has been in counseling ever since the tragic incident.

Apart from the late teen’s father breaking his silence, Anna’s estranged mother, Heather Wright, told Fox News that she was struggling to cope with her daughter’s tragic passing.

She said, “I am not OK… is exactly how I feel. She was my daughter, and I loved her with all of my heart and soul.”

Heather also criticized her ex-husband regarding the tragedy, saying, “Why am I the bad guy? He put them in the same room together…”

She further revealed that Christopher allegedly threatened to have her “arrested” for not attending their daughter’s memorial service. However, she “made sure no one” saw her and went anyway.

“Family is all in the wrong. They did her very wrong. I respect and appreciate the time detectives are putting into this,” wrote one user