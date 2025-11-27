“Not Her Fault”: People Support Katy Perry After She Sues 85YO Gravely Ill Veteran For $5 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-year-long Montecito mansion dispute involving Katy Perry and an 85-year-old veteran who is reportedly nearing the end of his life has taken yet another dramatic turn.

The 41-year-old pop star is now pursuing a new lawsuit against the disabled Carl Westcott, seeking $5 million in damages she claims were caused by his prolonged litigation.

Many netizens side with the Grammy nominee, arguing she’s firmly within her legal rights.

However, a new twist in the case, along with another court hearing set for the end of the year, has further escalated the controversy.

The latest filing has social media split down the middle, with some users blasting Perry and calling to “cancel her,” while others insist it’s “not her fault.”

One supporter wrote, “Team Katy Perry! Just because he’s a disabled veteran doesn’t stop anyone from suing him.”

The property dispute between Katy Perry and Carl Westcott first began in 2020 after the singer purchased the veteran’s Montecito mansion

Katy Perry wearing a blue sequin dress, posing indoors amid public support after suing 85-year-old gravely ill veteran.

Image credits: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Katy Perry and her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom bought the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the upscale California neighborhood in July 2020, reportedly for $15 million.

According to reports, the former couple had urged Westcott to sell them the property, as the Firework singer was heavily pregnant with their daughter, Daisy, at the time and wanted to raise her in the home.

But just days after signing the contract, Westcott attempted to reverse the sale, arguing that he had been incapacitated by painkillers he was taking following back surgery when he agreed to the terms.

What followed was a years-long legal battle, beginning when the former Army serviceman filed a lawsuit against Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, just one month after the deal was finalized.

Elderly gravely ill veteran lying in hospital bed, covered with blanket, receiving care from a person nearby.

Image credits: kameronwestcott

However, following over three years of a highly-contested legal dispute, a judge ruled in Katy’s favor in December 2023, concluding that Westcott failed to establish he lacked the capacity to consent to the sale.

She was handed the keys in May 2024.

Shortly after, according to multiple reports, Katy countersued for $3.5 million, citing losses from being unable to lease the property during the lengthy court proceedings, as noted in a filing on November 21.

In May 2024, the 13-time Grammy nominee gained full ownership of the property after an intense and messy four-year legal battle

Katy Perry standing on escalator in white t-shirt and jeans, linked to lawsuit involving 85YO gravely ill veteran support.

Image credits: katyperry

Social media support for Katy Perry amid lawsuit involving gravely ill 85-year-old veteran and $5 million claim.

Image credits: morliklosername

She also sought an additional $1.3 million for repair work to restore the home, bringing the total to nearly $5 million.

Meanwhile, the founder of 1-800-Flowers, Carl, was unable to attend the legal proceedings as he is bedridden and living with Huntington’s disease, a degenerative neurological condition. He currently resides in a hospice facility.

His son, Court Westcott, has stepped in on his behalf, along with other family members, to oppose Katy’s lawsuit.

Aerial view of a residential area marked with a location pin, related to Katy Perry lawsuit support news.

Image credits: Google Maps

Tweet criticizing Katy Perry for suing an 85-year-old gravely ill veteran over a house purchase dispute.

Image credits: thejammajamma

Fans, for the most part, have expressed support for her move, calling it “fair” and the “right” thing to do.

One supporter bluntly wrote, “Multi-millionaire who signed a contract then tried to get out of it. She’s in the right.”

Another added, “He screwed up. Not her fault. He was competent when he signed the papers. Even the judge agreed. His own fault. He found out who it was and wanted more money.”

Fans were largely supportive of Katy, with several accusing the 85-year-old veteran of acting in a “foul” manner and attempting to “extort” more money from her

Group photo of family including two children, a woman, and two men supporting a gravely ill veteran.

Image credits: kameronwestcott

Tweet about Katy Perry suing an 85-year-old gravely ill veteran and public support during the $5 million lawsuit controversy.

Image credits: bigperryenergy

A third chimed in, “She did everything by the book. It’s unfair to paint her as the villain when she simply exercised her legal rights like anyone else would.”

However, not everyone sided with the pop star.

Some critics questioned her persistence, asking, “Why is she so insistent on getting that house? She could’ve bought another house.”

In a surprising twist, it was discovered that Perry still owes Westcott $6 million of the $15 million she agreed to pay for the property

Katy Perry wearing a silver mini dress, leaning against a red bar in a simple indoor setting supporting legal controversy.

Image credits: katyperry

“She is so mean… she seems so cold, and like whatever happened to her growing up, she wants to take it out on everyone else.”

One fan even pointed to Perry’s controversial past legal battle with an 89-year-old nun in 2018, writing, “God, I can’t stand this woman. Just when you think your opinion of this nun-harasser can’t get any lower, she bests herself.”

Back in 2018, Perry was embroiled in a lawsuit over the sale of a Los Angeles convent when, in a heartbreaking turn of events, the elderly nun involved in the case, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, suddenly collapsed and passed away while appearing in court.

Tweet criticizing Katy Perry suing elderly individuals, sparking support amid controversy over veteran lawsuit.

Image credits: GringoElCamino

Tweet discussing Katy Perry suing an 85-year-old veteran, with people supporting her in the legal dispute over property.

Image credits: Zombielicorice

Just hours before her tragic demise, she had publicly pleaded on national television, telling reporters, “Katy Perry, please stop.”

As for the Westcott case, a twist surfaced when, on November 7, the veteran’s lawyers filed documents in a Los Angeles court claiming that Perry still owes Westcott $6 million of the purchase price.

Her business manager, Gudvi, had paid Westcott only $9 million while retaining the remaining $6 million.

“I stand to lose money if it does not work in my favor,” the Teenage Dream singer testified to a judge

Elderly veteran in a naval officer hat smiling and holding two young children on a boat docked at a marina.

Image credits: kameronwestcott

During a hearing, Carl’s attorney, Andrew J. Thomas, asked Perry whether she expected to “gain money or anything else from the outcome of this litigation.”

Addressing the Los Angeles County Superior Court judge directly via Zoom, Katy replied, “Yes… justice. I stand to lose money if it does not work in my favor.”

Social media user reacts to Katy Perry suing 85YO gravely ill veteran for 5 million dollars dispute.

Image credits: headnavy

Screenshot of a tweet supporting Katy Perry, stating she is in the right regarding lawsuit involving veteran.

Image credits: herbieblunt

Then, on November 25, just days after her latest filing, Judge Joseph Lipner ruled that Perry was to be paid a little over $1.8 million.

Because she still owed Westcott $6 million of the original purchase price, the judge ruled that Perry can now deduct the $1.8 million judgment from the outstanding amount she owes the veteran.

Katy Perry performing on stage with long dark hair, holding a microphone decorated with colorful butterflies.

Image credits: Sergione Infuso/Corbis

According to People magazine, a hearing for her business manager to challenge the judgment is scheduled for December 30.

“This has been ongoing for a long time. I think it’s ridiculous… they’re both rich and can waste their money as they like,” wrote one user

