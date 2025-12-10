“Snitch” Who Reported Bonnie Blue To Cops Reveals Why They Did It As She Faces 15 Years In Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly a week since British adult content creator Bonnie Blue’s headline-making arrest in Bali, an alleged informant who reported her has finally broken their silence.

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was taken into police custody on December 5 following a raid at a private villa in Mengwi District, after multiple local complaints.

Highlights An anonymous individual who claims to have reported Bonnie Blue to Balinese authorities explains their reasons for taking action.

The adult star faces up to 15 years in prison and potential deportation after allegedly producing explicit content with 17 “barely legal” male tourists.

The whistleblower insists the report was meant to protect Bali’s “reputation,” though the move ultimately backfired and brought even more negative press to the island.

One individual who claims to have reported Blue has detailed how they tracked her down and why they chose to alert authorities.

Adult star Bonnie Blue is facing up to 15 years in prison, a hefty fine, and a lifetime ban from Indonesia for breaching the country’s strict morality laws

Blonde woman wearing a white dress and light gray blazer walking outdoors as snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops.

Image credits: bonnieblue

During the raid last week, officials seized several explicit items, including professional video cameras, contraceptives, erectile medication, and Bonnie’s allegedly untaxed “BangBus” truck.

The 26-year-old had planned to promote her “BangBus” tour during her first visit to the island, targeting Schoolies, fresh high school graduates, and “barely legal” adults for her content.

She had widely promoted the trip on social media, writing, “Hey boys, those that’re going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you – and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

Following the operation, Blue and 17 male tourists, aged 19 to 40, were detained and had their passports confiscated.

Woman opening door of a blue Bonnie Blue Bus with a QR code to get involved on a cloudy day in a parking lot

Image credits: bonnieblue

Comment on social media questioning the giveaway of a so-called BANG BUS, highlighting viewers' reactions online.

However, she was reportedly “allowed to leave” the next day and is currently “co-operating with authorities” as the investigation continues.

Multiple experts say that under Indonesia’s strict anti-po**ography laws, she could face fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (around $360,000 USD) in addition to 15 years in prison.

Amid the international attention surrounding the case, an anonymous individual who claims to have reported Bonnie to authorities told News.com.au that tracking her on the island “was not particularly complicated” at all.

The individual told the outlet, “We just followed her through her g*ng bang bus. But the cops, at first, they couldn’t even understand what [was happening]. We had to explain it to them that there are about 20 guys [and Blue]. They just couldn’t comprehend it.”

Multiple concerned local Indonesians reportedly alerted authorities about Blue’s “BangBus” tour in order to protect the “reputation” of their nation

Person leaning out of a blue vehicle inside a narrow container, linked to snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Explaining how they convinced police to take action and raid the private residence where the alleged “illegal activity” was taking place, the source added, “We explained to them that she’s driving around in the ‘g*ng bang bus’ and that she was bragging about sleeping with Schoolies, some of who were barely legal…”

“And that footage was going to go worldwide afterwards. They confirmed that the activity was illegal [and took action]. Then they sent in undercover agents and booked them.”

They continued, “But prosecuting them is really difficult here, because what the police had to do is catch her in the act… with the cameras rolling, and they got there just before.”

Young woman with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a pink top outdoors representing snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops.

Image credits: bonnieblue

When asked why they decided to report the incident, the individual cited national values and the need to uphold the country’s “reputation.”

They explained, “I am not a prude and I am not judging her. But ‘Bonnie Blue’s Bali G*ng Bang’ is not where we want to be reputation-wise. Bali is not Thailand. Bali is not the Philippines.”

“The business community doesn’t want it, the expat community doesn’t want it, and the local community can’t even comprehend it. Po**ography is illegal here, producing po**ography is illegal here, working without a proper permit is illegal here, and we don’t want Bonnie Blue’s G*ng Bang from Bali being posted and shared around the world. Bali doesn’t need that kind of publicity.”

“I am not a prude and I am not judging her,” the source who allegedly blew the whistle on the notorious content creator said in a recent interview

Group of people pushing a vehicle at night, illustrating the snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops concept.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Despite insisting they only wanted to prevent negative “publicity,” the source acknowledged that their well-intentioned actions ultimately backfired as the case exploded internationally, putting an even bigger spotlight on Bali.

“We got the publicity anyway, but through the community’s actions and the actions of police, we showed that it was illegal, and out she went. Australians felt the same; the government wouldn’t let her into the country.”

The last remark referenced the nationality of the male tourists who were allegedly involved in the controversial activities.

According to reports, 15 of the 17 detained tourists were Australian citizens.

After being questioned as “witnesses,” local authorities allowed them to leave without pressing any charges.

Meanwhile, the remaining two tourists were British nationals, including Bonnie herself.

This is not the first time the content creator has faced legal trouble.

Last year, she was barred from entering Australia after authorities determined she had violated the conditions of her tourist visa by planning to produce adult material in the country. Her visa was immediately cancelled.

Bonnie, who rose to fame after claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, has been banned from Australia and Fiji, and now is on the brink of deportation from Indonesia

Young woman in a blue sports jersey surrounded by teammates, representing the snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Aside from Australia and her recent detention in Indonesia, Bonnie also ran into legal challenges in Fiji last November, when Fijian authorities declared her a “prohibited immigrant” for breaching visa conditions, resulting in her deportation.

The individual concluded the interview by saying, “What people do behind closed doors is one thing, watching po*n, whatever you like, but doing it publicly and then promoting it around the world… is too much.”

“The Balinese are spiritual people; there is a certain rhythm on the island, and that kind of thing is not for us. We have enough issues with tourists here as it is.”

Police officers detaining a young woman beside a patrol car, related to snitch reporting and Bonnie Blue arrest.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Just hours before the whistleblower’s remarks surfaced, Bonnie was seen on video walking into the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, south of Kuta.

When onlookers asked whether she planned to continue making explicit content in Bali, she replied, “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”

However, when someone asked if she would be “going back home soon,” she remained silent.

Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Head, Winarko, later confirmed that Bonnie is still under investigation, saying officials intend to “follow up on several things that were found by police.”

Woman with blonde hair wearing a brown blazer, representing the snitch who reported Bonnie Blue to cops facing prison.

Image credits: bonnieblue

“Today is the first examination at [the] Immigration office. Earlier, she was examined in [the] police station,” he added.

For now, the investigation into Bonnie’s case remains ongoing.

“Give that man a Medal of merit. And a good fresh beer! You’ve done a good job,” one social media user commented

