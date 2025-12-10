Bonnie Blue’s Defiant Message For Authorities As She Faces 15 Years In Jail For Scandalous Video
Most people facing a possible 15-year jail term would not be cracking jokes in front of the camera. But Bonnie Blue is not most people.
Fresh off her arrest in Indonesia, the controversial adult star made a defiant comment as she walked towards an immigration office.
Australian comedian Julian Woods was arrested alongside her after allegedly participating in a salacious game, filmed for social media.
- Bonnie Blue made a defiant statement days after she was arrested by authorities in Bali.
- The controversial star was busted for allegedly creating adult content, which is strictly prohibited in Indonesia.
- “When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” an official said.
Bonnie Blue made a defiant comment on the heels of her arrest in Indonesia
Image credits: bonnieblue
Bonnie Blue fired back at critics following her arrest in Bali last week.
The infamous content creator had big plans for her first time on the island, which included touring the destination on a “Bang Bus” and meeting Schoolies and “barely legal” adults.
“Hey boys, those that’re going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you – and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means,” she wrote on social media.
Image credits: bonnieblue
One clip showed her asking one of the youngsters if he had a message for his parents.
He replied, saying he was being a “good boy” and was simply “living [the] Bali life.”
But Bonnie’s stunt was foiled after authorities arrested her for the alleged “p****graphic activities.”
The notorious star acquired a vehicle and reportedly drove around the island meeting Schoolies and “barely legal” adults
Image credits: bonnieblue
Days after her arrest, Bonnie was captured walking into the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, south of Kuta.
She flashed a smile as someone asked her whether she planned to make more explicit content in Bali.
“Subscribe and you’ll find out,” she defiantly said.
Image credits: bonnieblue
When asked whether she would be “going back home soon,” she kept mum.
Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Head, Winarko, said the content creator was still being investigated, and officials wanted to “follow up on several things that were found by police.”
“Today is the first examination at [the] Immigration office. Earlier, she was examined in [the] police station,,” he added.
The adult star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, could face up to 15 years behind bars in Indonesia and fines of up to $541,000. She also faces the possibility of deportation.
The law in Indonesia forbids people from engaging in activities such as creating, producing, distributing, or publicly displaying adult material
Image credits: bonnieblue
Bonnie’s passport was confiscated after officials busted her and a group of male tourists for allegedly filming adult content, which is strictly prohibited in Indonesia.
Cops got involved after receiving complaints from the public about Bonnie hiring a bus and filming explicit content on the island with over a dozen men.
They raided her studio and seized the “bang bus” she was driving around in.
They also found a number of cameras, contraceptives, USB drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and performance supplements.
Image credits: bonnieblue
The group had at least 17 male tourists aged 19 to 40, some of whom were British and Australian nationals, cops said.
The male tourists were arrested, and 14 of them were eventually released without charges.
“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” Aiptu Ni Nyoman Ayu Inastuti, the Acting Head of the Public Relations Sub-Division of the Badung Police, said.
“No p****graphic activities or acts have been found in the collaborative content,” Aiptu added.
“When they were raided, they were making collab content about a game where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue,” Aiptu said
Image credits: bonnieblue
Bonnie has gone viral in the past for several provocative stunts, including sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
On one occasion, she filmed a scene in a school classroom in Birmingham with a group of young women and one male adult star.
Apart from “barely-legal” teenagers, Bonnie also entices married men to join her to do things their wives are too “lazy” to do in bed.
Image credits: bonnieblue
Fellow adult star Annie Knight said it was “really not surprising” that Bonnie got arrested.
“You go to a country where s*x work is illegal and you do s*x work, you’re going to get arrested,” the Australian content creator told local media.
“This is damaging and disrespecting to the people and culture of Bali,” one commented online
29
0