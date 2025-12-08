“Not Surprising”: Fellow Adult Star Annie Knight Has Brutal Response After Learning Bonnie Blue Was Arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian adult star Annie Knight is not holding back after her former friend and controversial colleague Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali for allegedly producing adult material in a country where that line of work is illegal.

Knight and Blue’s animosity towards each other goes back to when the two fell out over a series of escalating scandals. In 2024, Blue decided it would be a great idea to film adult scenes with 18-year-olds during Australia’s 2024 Schoolies Week.

Highlights Annie Knight says Bonnie Blue ignored warnings before allegedly filming illegal content in Bali.

Blue faces up to 12 years in prison under Indonesian law after a raid uncovered an “obscene video studio.”

Their falling-out escalated after Blue mocked Knight’s hospitalization and continued pushing her stunts abroad.

The move saw her banned from the country, deported from Fiji, and widely condemned by advocacy groups. Knight called the stunt “exploitative” and cut ties with Blue for good, predicting she was headed down a self-destructive path.

Now, that prediction has become reality.

Former friend Annie Knight broke her silence regarding the arrest of adult performer Bonnie Blue

Adult star Annie Knight smiling indoors wearing a pink corset and shorts, reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest news.

Image credits: anniekknight/Instagram

“It’s really not surprising,” Knight told local media. “You go to a country where s*x work is illegal and you do s*x work, you’re going to get arrested.”

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was detained on December 5 following a raid at a private villa in Pererenan Village, Mengwi District. Authorities say the rental was used as an “obscene video studio.”

Blue’s passport has been confiscated, and she is now under investigation by Indonesian immigration.

Young woman in a blue swimsuit posing on a beach with trees and sand, related to adult star Annie Knight’s response.

Image credits: anniekknight/Instagram

Seventeen tourists, among them 14 Australians, were also taken in for questioning during the raid, though the Australians were later released without charges.

According to Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara, the arrests followed reports from concerned locals who alerted authorities to the suspected filming of adult content in the area.

Adult star Annie Knight wearing a brown sleeveless top and pants, reacting to news about Bonnie Blue's arrest.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Blue’s infamous “Bang Bus” stunt, where she reportedly picked up 18-year-old men and filmed adult scenes, is believed to have been the catalyst. Under Indonesian legislation, the production, distribution, or public display of that type of material is strictly prohibited.

Adult stars Annie Knight and Bonnie Blue smiling for a selfie at sunset with ocean in the background.

Image credits: anniekknight

According to the law, put into effect in 2008, those found guilty can face up to 12 years in prison and fines of up to $ 400,000.

Foreign nationals found breaking the law may also face immediate deportation, as well as permanent bans and blacklisting.

Knight and Blue used to work together, until Blue’s antics got both of them in trouble

Blurry image showing people leaving a building with 9NEWS logo, related to Annie Knight and Bonnie Blue arrest news.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

Despite their strained relationship, Knight said she warned Blue about the consequences of her Bali plans long before the arrest happened.

“I tried to warn her on the Kyle and Jackie O Show and she decided to go ahead with her plans,” Knight said. “She made a decision and it hasn’t paid off.”

“That being said, I hope she’s okay as being arrested in another country must be a terrifying experience and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she added.

Comment from Jeanine Bunero about Bali being a place to avoid getting arrested, referencing Bonnie Blue arrest news.

Comment on social media by top fan Nnaaynotal Aye discussing the need to learn other country laws before visiting.

Adult star Annie Knight posing next to Bonnie Blue’s blue BangBus in an outdoor driveway setting.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

After Blue’s visa was canceled by the Australian government in 2024, she flew to Fiji with Knight as a backup plan. While Knight now opposes the idea, at the time she was fully on board with filming similar content during the island’s own student festivities.

But once again, things fell apart.

Adult star Annie Knight celebrating at a lively nightclub, reacting after learning about Bonnie Blue's arrest.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Fiji’s Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, declared both women prohibited immigrants, telling reporters their conduct was contrary to public morality and damaging to Fiji’s image.

Facing deportation, Blue and Knight fled the country before local authorities could formally serve papers.

Knight called for others in the adult industry to take a stand against Blue

Comment from Guadalupe Castillo reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest, expressing disbelief about filming there.

Comment from Heather Harvell reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest, highlighting Indonesia's strict legal system.

Police officer Arif giving a press statement as multiple reporters record the response to Bonnie Blue's arrest.

Image credits: 9 News Australia

The Fiji incident made Knight recoil, but only served to embolden Blue, who became even more obsessed with the idea of carrying out her plan in different countries. At one point, she even threatened Australia with legal action.

“A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under,” she said. “This is going to cause the biggest uproar this year.”

But that sense of invincibility may have finally hit a wall.

Group of people filming and reacting in a dimly lit room following news about Bonnie Blue’s arrest.

Image credits: Fabiola Dianira/Instagram

Knight believes her fame, or more importantly the fear of losing it, might have played a part in Blue’s demeanor. After Knight made her thoughts known, Blue started badmouthing her former friend in interviews, at one point mocking Knight’s hospitalization due to endometriosis.

“The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just keep smiling,” Blue wrote online at the time.

“Her ship was going down, and she tried to pull down as many people with her as possible,” Knight recalled. “That’s something I would absolutely never do.”

“She tried to take credit for other people’s careers and insinuate that people copied her, namely me. It’s a huge stab in the back.”

This reached a point of no return when Knight called for others in the adult industry to take a stand against Blue and everything she represents.

“My goal is to destigmatize s*x work, and Bonnie Blue is forever working against this mission,” she said. “The more of us who take a stand against her, the more we can show the rest of the world that we are not the same as her.”

“Stay in jail.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Blue’s arrest

Comment from Nicole Cruz saying Stay in jail, reflecting brutal response after Bonnie Blue arrest

Facebook comment by Dawn Blake stating refusal to protest for Bonnie Blue's release, reflecting adult star Annie Knight's brutal response.

Comment by Stephanie Grace expressing distress with multiple nauseated face emojis about the news of Bonnie Blue's arrest.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Bonnie Blue’s arrest with a tough response from adult star Annie Knight.

Comment from Suzette Marie expressing concern about Bonnie Blue's arrest and consequences in Indonesia.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Karen Rice reacting to news about Bonnie Blue's arrest.

Comment by Whitney Russell reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest with skepticism and calling it a scandal.

Screenshot of a social media comment responding to Bonnie Blue’s arrest with a brutal message from adult star Annie Knight.

Comment from Dave Wrenn questioning harsh penalties for crime in Indonesia in a social media discussion about adult star arrests.

Comment discussing Bonnie Blue's arrest and Annie Knight's brutal response in an online forum conversation.

Comment from Carlene le Roux reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest with a harsh opinion on jail in Bali.

Comment by Ng Joseph saying she will never learn if she keeps smiling, related to Annie Knight's brutal response.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Clancy Hillier reacting to Bonnie Blue’s arrest news.

Screenshot of a comment by Patricia Sutton reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest with a harsh message.

Comment by Michelle Cumming discussing respecting laws while traveling, related to Bonnie Blue arrest news.

Comment by Amanda Kiernan reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest, expressing frustration about her fame disappearing.