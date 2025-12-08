“Not Surprising”: Fellow Adult Star Annie Knight Has Brutal Response After Learning Bonnie Blue Was Arrested
Australian adult star Annie Knight is not holding back after her former friend and controversial colleague Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali for allegedly producing adult material in a country where that line of work is illegal.
Knight and Blue’s animosity towards each other goes back to when the two fell out over a series of escalating scandals. In 2024, Blue decided it would be a great idea to film adult scenes with 18-year-olds during Australia’s 2024 Schoolies Week.
The move saw her banned from the country, deported from Fiji, and widely condemned by advocacy groups. Knight called the stunt “exploitative” and cut ties with Blue for good, predicting she was headed down a self-destructive path.
Now, that prediction has become reality.
Former friend Annie Knight broke her silence regarding the arrest of adult performer Bonnie Blue
“It’s really not surprising,” Knight told local media. “You go to a country where s*x work is illegal and you do s*x work, you’re going to get arrested.”
Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was detained on December 5 following a raid at a private villa in Pererenan Village, Mengwi District. Authorities say the rental was used as an “obscene video studio.”
Blue’s passport has been confiscated, and she is now under investigation by Indonesian immigration.
Seventeen tourists, among them 14 Australians, were also taken in for questioning during the raid, though the Australians were later released without charges.
According to Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara, the arrests followed reports from concerned locals who alerted authorities to the suspected filming of adult content in the area.
Blue’s infamous “Bang Bus” stunt, where she reportedly picked up 18-year-old men and filmed adult scenes, is believed to have been the catalyst. Under Indonesian legislation, the production, distribution, or public display of that type of material is strictly prohibited.
According to the law, put into effect in 2008, those found guilty can face up to 12 years in prison and fines of up to $ 400,000.
Foreign nationals found breaking the law may also face immediate deportation, as well as permanent bans and blacklisting.
Knight and Blue used to work together, until Blue’s antics got both of them in trouble
Despite their strained relationship, Knight said she warned Blue about the consequences of her Bali plans long before the arrest happened.
“I tried to warn her on the Kyle and Jackie O Show and she decided to go ahead with her plans,” Knight said. “She made a decision and it hasn’t paid off.”
“That being said, I hope she’s okay as being arrested in another country must be a terrifying experience and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she added.
After Blue’s visa was canceled by the Australian government in 2024, she flew to Fiji with Knight as a backup plan. While Knight now opposes the idea, at the time she was fully on board with filming similar content during the island’s own student festivities.
But once again, things fell apart.
Fiji’s Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, declared both women prohibited immigrants, telling reporters their conduct was contrary to public morality and damaging to Fiji’s image.
Facing deportation, Blue and Knight fled the country before local authorities could formally serve papers.
Knight called for others in the adult industry to take a stand against Blue
The Fiji incident made Knight recoil, but only served to embolden Blue, who became even more obsessed with the idea of carrying out her plan in different countries. At one point, she even threatened Australia with legal action.
“A good lawyer gets you a very long way, maybe even Down Under,” she said. “This is going to cause the biggest uproar this year.”
But that sense of invincibility may have finally hit a wall.
Knight believes her fame, or more importantly the fear of losing it, might have played a part in Blue’s demeanor. After Knight made her thoughts known, Blue started badmouthing her former friend in interviews, at one point mocking Knight’s hospitalization due to endometriosis.
“The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just keep smiling,” Blue wrote online at the time.
“Her ship was going down, and she tried to pull down as many people with her as possible,” Knight recalled. “That’s something I would absolutely never do.”
“She tried to take credit for other people’s careers and insinuate that people copied her, namely me. It’s a huge stab in the back.”
This reached a point of no return when Knight called for others in the adult industry to take a stand against Blue and everything she represents.
“My goal is to destigmatize s*x work, and Bonnie Blue is forever working against this mission,” she said. “The more of us who take a stand against her, the more we can show the rest of the world that we are not the same as her.”
“Stay in jail.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Blue’s arrest
Some people have a lot of trouble distinguishing "I want to" from "I am entitled to".
