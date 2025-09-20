Adult Star Bonnie Blue Punched In The Face As Nightclub Event Spiraled Out Of Control

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue, the controversial 26-year-old adult performer who made headlines earlier this year for her inflammatory comments about Taylor Swift’s fiancé, has reportedly been punched in the jaw during a nightclub event in South Yorkshire that quickly spiraled out of control.

The incident took place just 40 minutes after Bonnie entered Onyx Nightclub in Sheffield as part of her “Barely Legal” university tour.

Police detained one woman after the attack, which some believe was ideologically driven.

Event organizers had put a strict “no intimacy” rule in place for the event.

According to an eyewitness, a woman who had queued up to meet Bonnie turned to her, then suddenly punched the star “square in the jaw,” stunning everyone in attendance.

“They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw,” the witness said.

Adult star Bonnie Blue with blonde hair and blue eyes wearing a white tank top in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Instagram/bonnieblue

The adult performer arrived at Onyx at approximately 1am on Friday morning (September 19), with the Bang Bus parked further down Fitzwilliam Street.

Footage posted to social media shows large queues of students waiting outside the venue, while security attempted to maintain order.

The tension was already palpable before the attack took place.

Adult star Bonnie Blue posing in front of a van with branded text, related to Bonnie Blue’s nightclub event incident.

Image credits: Instagram/bonnieblue

According to some in attendance, groups of Bonnie’s detractors had gathered outside the venue with the clear intention of confronting her, with many of them openly criticizing the adult performer for ideological reasons.

Adult star Bonnie Blue at a nightclub event with sparklers on bottles amidst a crowded party atmosphere.

Image credits: X/ONYX Sheffield

“A girl had said something to Bonnie about how she was setting feminism back,” one attendee recalled. “We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to ‘get those fat f**** away from me.’”

Just minutes later, the confrontation turned physical.

Many believe the attack was ideologically driven, carried out by people who queued specifically to confront Blue

Adult star Bonnie Blue smiling in nightclub crowd with phones capturing the event amid chaos and intense lighting.

Image credits: Yorkshire Live/Lyra Auld

Clips taken at the scene and circulated online show South Yorkshire Police officers outside the venue, detaining a woman in connection with the assault. The crowd, largely students, appeared shaken by the sudden turn of events.

Ever since her attempt to sleep with 1,057 men in 12 hours catapulted her to viral fame, Bonnie has grown into one of the most polarizing figures in adult entertainment.

Adult star Bonnie Blue smiling at nightclub event with two individuals against dark blue background.

Image credits: Yorkshire Live/Lyra Auld

She has faced growing backlash from feminists and conservative circles alike, with critics accusing her of exploiting female sexuality for clout and normalizing adult content culture in student spaces.

The Onyx event appears to have turned that simmering criticism into something far more volatile.

Despite the suggestive branding of the “Bang Bus,” organizers tried to distance the night from Blue’s adult content career

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to Onyx nightclub at 1:22 am on Friday following reports of a “disturbance.”

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries,” a spokesperson said. “A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Comment reading Not the pounding she was looking for by user Steven Maxwell with top fan badge, reacting with laughing and shocked emojis.

Crowd gathered in dimly lit nightclub with adult star Bonnie Blue involved in a chaotic event escalating quickly.

Image credits: Yorkshire Live/Lyra Auld

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether Bonnie Blue sustained any lasting injuries from the alleged punch. Her press team has not released a statement.

The event, which had been billed as the “wildest freshers night” on ticketing site Skiddle, was meant to offer DJ sets, mini-games, and a high-energy student experience.

Despite Bonnie’s reputation, the event had a strict “no intimacy” rule set in place.

“Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No intimate behaviour is permitted inside the venue. Respect others and enjoy the party the right way,” the event listing warned.

This is far from the first time Bonnie Blue has angered specific groups of people with her behavior

Nightclub entrance at night with purple lighting and people gathered outside during an incident involving adult star Bonnie Blue.

Image credits: Yorkshire Live/Lyra Auld

The Sheffield incident is just the latest in a string of controversies surrounding Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Ballinger.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Bonnie enraged Swifties across the globe after making explicit comments about NFL star Travis Kelce, shortly after the singer’s new album dropped and her engagement to Kelce was made public.

Blonde adult star Bonnie Blue wearing light blazer and white top, posing confidently indoors with soft natural lighting.

Image credits: Instagram/bonnieblue

“He’s quite good with his hands,” Bonnie said in a widely circulated interview. “We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift.”

The comments drew sharp backlash from Swift’s inner circle. A source close to the singer described the remarks as “disgusting” and “a cheap publicity-grabbing stunt.”

“Taylor has worked too hard for her art to be tainted by vulgar sideshows like Bonnie Blue,” the source said.

“This was supposed to be her moment, and instead she’s ended up reading headlines about an adult content star.”

“I smiled.” A segment of netizens celebrated the adult performer getting punched

ADVERTISEMENT

