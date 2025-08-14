Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Star Bonnie Blue Teases New Romance Amid Divorce And Shocking X-Rated Stunts
Adult star Bonnie Blue posing outdoors in a black polka dot top, teasing new romance amid divorce and stunts.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Adult Star Bonnie Blue Teases New Romance Amid Divorce And Shocking X-Rated Stunts

Months after announcing the end of her decade-long relationship, adult entertainer Bonnie Blue has hinted that she may be off the market again. 

The 26-year-old, known for her headline-making X-rated stunts, revealed on a radio appearance that she has a date lined up with someone she’s known for a while. 

Bonnie made it clear, however, that any romantic partner must accept her unconventional career or they won’t stand a chance.

    Bonnie hinted that a new romance may be brewing just months after her divorce

    Adult star Bonnie Blue in a black bikini outdoors, teasing new romance amid divorce and X-rated stunts.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Bonnie Blue was a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show when host Jackie Henderson asked if she was interested in dating again. 

    Bonnie, after all, just split from ex-husband Oliver Davidson back in March. 

    Without hesitation, Bonnie replied, “I mean, I’ve got a date tomorrow night.”

    Adult star Bonnie Blue in a white swimsuit posing on a sunny beach with water and boats in the background.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    Pressed for details, Bonnie stayed vague, stating only that her date was “someone I’ve known for a while.” 

    When Jackie asked if the mystery man was comfortable with her work, Bonnie simply replied, “I say so,” before adding that her career comes first, according to theDaily Mail.

    “What I do is a priority. I really enjoy it, and it makes me happy. So, whoever I am to date… is going to have to accept what I do,” she said.

    Couple sharing a tender moment suggesting new romance, inspired by adult star Bonnie Blue amid divorce and stunts.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Thissupport was something that Bonnie reportedly had in spades with her ex-husband. 

    In previous comments, she has stated that Oliver has been “beyond supportive” and that he was the one that “gave me the confidence to do OF.”

    “And it wasn’t because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously, the money was good as well,” Bonnie previously stated.

    Her marriage to Oliver Davidson reportedly ended without drama

    Bonnie announced her divorce in March during an appearance on the Bad Friends podcast. 

    At the time, she maintained that the split had “nothing to do” with her most infamous and controversialstunt, which involved sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day. 

    Bonnie ultimately claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. 

    Bonnie Blue standing with a young man on a sports field, dressed casually and smiling for the camera.

    Image credits: bonnie blue

    The Derbyshire native said she and Oliver, who married in 2022 after meeting in their teens, had simply “grown apart” after more than ten years together. 

    “We were together from when I was 14 and he was 15. We got married at 20. We were together a long time and we just grew apart,” she said.  She added that there was “was no dramatic split up or anything like that.”

    Despite the separation, the two are reportedly still on good terms, with Bonnie stating that Oliver still helps her edit heradult content from time to time.

    Bonnie claimed that Oliver encouraged her to pursue a career in the adult industry

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing with a man outdoors, dressed formally amid news of new romance and divorce updates.

    Image credits: bonnie blue

    After marrying, the couple moved to Australia’s Gold Coast, where Bonnie left her job in recruitment to pursue a career as a cam girl. 

    She says it was Oliver who encouraged her to explore the adult industry, and that he remained supportive throughout her rise to notoriety.

    While some early reports claimed he was “furious” over her record-breaking stunt with 1,057 men, Bonnie insisted that Oliver was “very proud and supportive” of her accomplishment. 

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing outdoors in a black polka dot top and shorts, teasing a new romance amid personal changes.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Oliver did share his thoughts on Bonnie’s controversial career in a documentary,1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

    In a comment, Oliver stated that Bonnie’s style in the adult industry has been game-changing. 

    “Most people, if they do p*rn, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them. You’re never going to be able to film with them. 

    Couple holding hands on a romantic dinner date with wine and candlelight, adult star Bonnie Blue new romance ambiance.

    Image credits: René Ranisch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “Whereas Bonnie puts a location online, and then obviously her fans can actually film with her. It’s like a defining moment in p*rn, where she’s completely changed the game.

    “She really connects with the fans,” Oliver stated.

    Her career has since become a lightning rod for public debate, with critics questioning her choices and supporters praising her openness.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Bonnie Blue’s career and love life on social media

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing confidently, teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue poses confidently, teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing confidently, teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an individual amid adult star Bonnie Blue's new romance and divorce news.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing confidently, hinting at new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts.

    Comment text on a white background discussing Bonnie Blue and teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking stunts.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing confidently, teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue wearing sunglasses outdoors, teasing new romance during divorce and x-rated stunts.

    Person typing a comment on a digital platform, discussing legacy with visible screen text, related to adult star Bonnie Blue.

    Comment from Heidi Hunt expressing disbelief about someone wanting to stay with adult star Bonnie Blue amid new romance and divorce.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue posing confidently while teasing new romance amid divorce and x-rated stunts update.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue pictured teasing new romance amid divorce and shocking x-rated stunts in a casual outdoor setting.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    BP has it both ways with this one - they get to show pictures of an attractive women showing how good she looks while also providing a chance for people to s**t shame a person. Good stuff BP.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP has it both ways with this one - they get to show pictures of an attractive women showing how good she looks while also providing a chance for people to s**t shame a person. Good stuff BP.

