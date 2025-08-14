Adult Star Bonnie Blue Teases New Romance Amid Divorce And Shocking X-Rated Stunts

ADVERTISEMENT

Months after announcing the end of her decade-long relationship, adult entertainer Bonnie Blue has hinted that she may be off the market again.

The 26-year-old, known for her headline-making X-rated stunts, revealed on a radio appearance that she has a date lined up with someone she’s known for a while.

Bonnie made it clear, however, that any romantic partner must accept her unconventional career or they won’t stand a chance.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Bonnie Blue was a guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show when host Jackie Henderson asked if she was interested in dating again.

Bonnie, after all, just split from ex-husband Oliver Davidson back in March.

Without hesitation, Bonnie replied, “I mean, I’ve got a date tomorrow night.”

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Pressed for details, Bonnie stayed vague, stating only that her date was “someone I’ve known for a while.”

When Jackie asked if the mystery man was comfortable with her work, Bonnie simply replied, “I say so,” before adding that her career comes first, according to theDaily Mail.

“What I do is a priority. I really enjoy it, and it makes me happy. So, whoever I am to date… is going to have to accept what I do,” she said.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Thissupport was something that Bonnie reportedly had in spades with her ex-husband.

In previous comments, she has stated that Oliver has been “beyond supportive” and that he was the one that “gave me the confidence to do OF.”

“And it wasn’t because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously, the money was good as well,” Bonnie previously stated.

Her marriage to Oliver Davidson reportedly ended without drama

Bonnie Blue is actually here 😭 pic.twitter.com/kvOZK0UvLi — Theoツ (@AkanjiSZN_) August 14, 2025

Bonnie announced her divorce in March during an appearance on the Bad Friends podcast.

At the time, she maintained that the split had “nothing to do” with her most infamous and controversialstunt, which involved sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day.

Bonnie ultimately claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Image credits: bonnie blue

The Derbyshire native said she and Oliver, who married in 2022 after meeting in their teens, had simply “grown apart” after more than ten years together.

“We were together from when I was 14 and he was 15. We got married at 20. We were together a long time and we just grew apart,” she said. She added that there was “was no dramatic split up or anything like that.”

Despite the separation, the two are reportedly still on good terms, with Bonnie stating that Oliver still helps her edit heradult content from time to time.

Bonnie claimed that Oliver encouraged her to pursue a career in the adult industry

Image credits: bonnie blue

After marrying, the couple moved to Australia’s Gold Coast, where Bonnie left her job in recruitment to pursue a career as a cam girl.

She says it was Oliver who encouraged her to explore the adult industry, and that he remained supportive throughout her rise to notoriety.

While some early reports claimed he was “furious” over her record-breaking stunt with 1,057 men, Bonnie insisted that Oliver was “very proud and supportive” of her accomplishment.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Oliver did share his thoughts on Bonnie’s controversial career in a documentary,1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

In a comment, Oliver stated that Bonnie’s style in the adult industry has been game-changing.

“Most people, if they do p*rn, they seem out of reach. You’re never going to meet them. You’re never going to be able to film with them.

Image credits: René Ranisch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“Whereas Bonnie puts a location online, and then obviously her fans can actually film with her. It’s like a defining moment in p*rn, where she’s completely changed the game.

“She really connects with the fans,” Oliver stated.

Her career has since become a lightning rod for public debate, with critics questioning her choices and supporters praising her openness.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Bonnie Blue’s career and love life on social media

