Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Her Friends Watch Bonnie Blue’s Infamous Documentary
Pregnant woman stressed and upset while talking with friend in a warm indoor setting, life turned upside down moment.
Couples, Relationships

Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Her Friends Watch Bonnie Blue’s Infamous Documentary

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some TV shows make you laugh, some make you cry, and then there are the ones that leave you staring at the screen in disbelief. That’s exactly what happened when Channel 4 released “1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.”

The documentary follows 26-year-old Tia Billinger, known professionally as Bonnie Blue, an English adult actress who set out in January 2025 to break the world record for the most sexual partners in one day, claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Among the many viewers was one Redditor, who sat down to watch it with a few friends. But their movie night quickly turned awkward when they recognized one of the men in the challenge—the fiancé of a close friend, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

After a long debate, she decided to tell her. Here’s how it all unfolded.

RELATED:

    The woman decided to watch the Bonnie Blue documentary, where the adult actress claimed to have slept with over a thousand men in a single day

    Image credits: CreativeDesign295 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But things took an unexpected turn when she recognized one of them—the fiancé of her close friend, who was eight months pregnant

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: DrawStandard4848

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She later shared more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers agreed she’d done the right thing by telling her friend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, in a more shocking twist, the author learned her boyfriend also took part in the video

    Image credits: mikoto.raw Photographer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers were just as stunned

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT