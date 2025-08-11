Pregnant Woman’s Life Turns Upside Down After Her Friends Watch Bonnie Blue’s Infamous Documentary

ADVERTISEMENT

Some TV shows make you laugh, some make you cry, and then there are the ones that leave you staring at the screen in disbelief. That’s exactly what happened when Channel 4 released “1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.”

The documentary follows 26-year-old Tia Billinger, known professionally as Bonnie Blue, an English adult actress who set out in January 2025 to break the world record for the most sexual partners in one day, claiming to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Among the many viewers was one Redditor, who sat down to watch it with a few friends. But their movie night quickly turned awkward when they recognized one of the men in the challenge—the fiancé of a close friend, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

After a long debate, she decided to tell her. Here’s how it all unfolded.

The woman decided to watch the Bonnie Blue documentary, where the adult actress claimed to have slept with over a thousand men in a single day

Image credits: CreativeDesign295 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But things took an unexpected turn when she recognized one of them—the fiancé of her close friend, who was eight months pregnant

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DrawStandard4848

She later shared more details in the comments

Readers agreed she’d done the right thing by telling her friend

However, in a more shocking twist, the author learned her boyfriend also took part in the video

Share icon

Image credits: mikoto.raw Photographer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Readers were just as stunned

