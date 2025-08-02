80 Hilariously Relatable Memes You’d Probably Want To Tag Your Best Friend In (New Pics)
Friendship—true friendship—is a treasure worth protecting at all costs. Real friends are far more valuable than gold and gemstones. These are the people who will always have your back, through thick and thin. But they're rarer than rare.
‘My Bestie Says’ is a wonderful Instagram account that curates some of the finest memes about friendship you’ll find on social media. We’ve picked out some of the freshest, funniest, and most relatable ones to share with you. Scroll down for some spot-on posts about you and your bestie. Pssst, Pandas, you should be enjoying these memes together with your BFF Be sure to loop them in on the fun!
More info: Instagram | Linktree
This post may include affiliate links.
Not all friendships are created equal… even if they might feel like they are, at first glance. At its core, true friendship is all about a deep respect for each other, uncompromising loyalty, constant support, mutual sacrifice, and a give-and-take dynamic. Real friends will always have your back.
However, this kind of platonic love means that you have your BFF’s best interests at heart. And that sometimes means telling them uncomfortable truths, instead of parroting just what they want to hear.
On the flip side of the scale, you have fake or fairweather friends, who are out for themselves and only spend time with you when it’s convenient for them.
They’re only ever around you when things are good, don’t reciprocate favors, don’t have your best interest at heart, are unreliable, constantly cancel plans at the last minute, and can’t be counted on for emotional and other support.
When things get tough, they’re nowhere to be found! And their list of excuses for why they can’t help you feels endless.
According to psychotherapist and author Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, you shouldn’t blame yourself if your friend doesn’t have time for you. What’s more, you should match the energy that your friend gives you so that you don’t feel misled about the nature of your connection.
And it can be a real struggle to end friendships that don’t work for you if you were, for example, raised to be a family caregiver.
As per Gillis’ post on Psychology Today, it becomes an issue if your friendship is one-sided, and you rely on the other person, but don’t get the same energy back.
This leads to resentment on both sides.
Instead of pouring all of your energy into connecting with someone who doesn’t want to do the same, you should redirect it into forming and strengthening new friendships instead.
What’s more, you should do your best not to take things personally. Moreover, don’t start blaming yourself or your fairweather friends for behaving the way they do.
Not every person is malicious, even if they’re a lukewarm friend.
“Perhaps something is going on in their lives, or perhaps they just need some space and are unable to articulate this. But this is not your responsibility to fix, nor is it your responsibility to wait around,” Gillis explains.
Some friendships aren’t just ‘meh.’ They can be actively bad for you. According to Verywell Mind, some of the biggest red flags that your friend is toxic are if they:
- Behave selfishly, focusing exclusively on their needs
- Constantly criticize you and always have something negative to say
- Are incredibly competitive and act jealous when something good happens to you
- Bring you down, making you feel worse after spending time with them
- Manipulate and gaslight you
- Are untrustworthy, gossiping about you, and sharing your secrets
- Live for the drama and are narcissistic
- Are insincere, and their actions don’t match their words
- Are unreliable and flaky
- Isolate you from your family, friends, and significant other
Meanwhile, as per WebMD, bad friends are stressful and exhausting to be around, are overly competitive, encourage unhealthy behaviors, like to start fights, are rude, gossip a lot, bully others, and are mean or degrade others.
International Psychologist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Dr. Patrice Le Goy, explained to Verywell Mind that toxic friendships damage your mental health. However, even if you were BFFs in the distant past, continuing to stay in a toxic friendship is a bad idea.
“The constant bombardment of negativity in toxic friendships can lead to depression, anxiety, and doubts about our self-worth.”
Breaking things off with people like this can be very problematic. They’re likely to have an issue with being confronted or with you distancing yourself. "You may hope to end the friendship in an open and honest way, but that is not always possible. For example, if your friend is a narcissist, they may be unwilling to accept that they are the problem, and they may even try to charm their way back into your good graces. Other types of toxic friends may attempt to turn others against you,” Le Goy warns. She adds that everyone owes it to themselves to develop safe and healthy friendships.
"If they don’t respect your decision to end the relationship, then you may have to accept that and move on without closure. Also, not respecting your decision might be the confirmation that you need that the friendship is toxic.”
Created back in December 2015, ‘My Bestie Says’ has been around for nearly a decade, though it feels like forever. Over the years, the account has garnered a hefty following of 630k people from all corners of Instagram.
The team running the account is the same one that’s also in charge of the incredibly popular ‘My Therapist Says’ project (which has a whopping 8.1 million followers) and ‘My Reality Says’ account (139k loyal online fans).
Or on a chat group that's just griping about things you all agree on and they keep sending memes and articles that affirm everyone's beliefs. Preaching to the choir, folks. Stop reminding me that things suck!
Pandas! We’d love to hear what you think.
Which of these memes did you enjoy and relate to the most? Which ones did your bestie vibe with? Who is your BFF, and what do you appreciate the most about them? What do you value the most in your friendships?
Let us know in the comments at the very bottom of this list.
Yeah, just let them vent in a safe place. Usually they know what they need to do.
No! Just be honest and stop making people wait on you! Bad friend!
I am uncomfortable with just hanging out. I want to do things. Anything but sitting around gabbing. I will gab while doing things!