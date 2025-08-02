ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship—true friendship—is a treasure worth protecting at all costs. Real friends are far more valuable than gold and gemstones. These are the people who will always have your back, through thick and thin. But they're rarer than rare.

‘My Bestie Says’ is a wonderful Instagram account that curates some of the finest memes about friendship you’ll find on social media. We’ve picked out some of the freshest, funniest, and most relatable ones to share with you. Scroll down for some spot-on posts about you and your bestie. Pssst, Pandas, you should be enjoying these memes together with your BFF Be sure to loop them in on the fun!

More info: Instagram | Linktree

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text meme about the struggle of making new friends as an adult, relatable friendship memes humor for best friends.

mytherapistsays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A funny friendship meme showing a dolphin and cow jumping out of water, symbolizing relatable friendship moments.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about true friends exchanging hilariously relatable friendship memes until one reaches out crying, highlighting friendship humor and connection.

    tessplease Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Not all friendships are created equal… even if they might feel like they are, at first glance. At its core, true friendship is all about a deep respect for each other, uncompromising loyalty, constant support, mutual sacrifice, and a give-and-take dynamic. Real friends will always have your back.

    However, this kind of platonic love means that you have your BFF’s best interests at heart. And that sometimes means telling them uncomfortable truths, instead of parroting just what they want to hear.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Adult friendship meme about calling back days later and no one taking it personal, relatable friendship humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two foxes appearing to laugh together with a relatable friendship meme about sharing secrets and funny moments.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Animated character with eyes closed and relaxed expression, captioned with relatable friendship meme about inner peace at home.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On the flip side of the scale, you have fake or fairweather friends, who are out for themselves and only spend time with you when it’s convenient for them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They’re only ever around you when things are good, don’t reciprocate favors, don’t have your best interest at heart, are unreliable, constantly cancel plans at the last minute, and can’t be counted on for emotional and other support.

    When things get tough, they’re nowhere to be found! And their list of excuses for why they can’t help you feels endless.
    #7

    Kermit meme expressing funny relatable feelings about disliking someone without a valid reason in friendship memes.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Text meme about friendship describing talking on different topics and apps at the same time, illustrating relatable friendship memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Text meme about telling a long story despite saying long story short, related to friendship memes to share with best friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody in human history ever said "to make a long story short' when it was still early enough to do so.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to psychotherapist and author Kaytee Gillis, LCSW, you shouldn’t blame yourself if your friend doesn’t have time for you. What’s more, you should match the energy that your friend gives you so that you don’t feel misled about the nature of your connection.

    And it can be a real struggle to end friendships that don’t work for you if you were, for example, raised to be a family caregiver.
    #10

    Text meme showing a funny, relatable friendship moment about a late night flight and bad idea plans to share with best friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Two women in bed looking thoughtful and frustrated, a relatable friendship meme about getting rich without working.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you come up with an answer? Is it one that would work for your fellow pandas? Prithee tell, o wise ones!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Tweet showing a humorous and relatable friendship meme about sharing embarrassing moments with friends.

    0xnade_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Gillis’ post on Psychology Today, it becomes an issue if your friendship is one-sided, and you rely on the other person, but don’t get the same energy back.

    This leads to resentment on both sides.

    Instead of pouring all of your energy into connecting with someone who doesn’t want to do the same, you should redirect it into forming and strengthening new friendships instead.
    #13

    Person in pink sweater and sunglasses posing with hands raised, relatable friendship meme humor about alarm ringing in dream.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Relatable friendship meme showing a duck and a dog in bed, humorously depicting plans that never happen.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two women laughing and high-fiving over a horrible joke, showcasing relatable friendship memes humor and connection.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s more, you should do your best not to take things personally. Moreover, don’t start blaming yourself or your fairweather friends for behaving the way they do.

    Not every person is malicious, even if they’re a lukewarm friend.

    “Perhaps something is going on in their lives, or perhaps they just need some space and are unable to articulate this. But this is not your responsibility to fix, nor is it your responsibility to wait around,” Gillis explains.
    #16

    Person deep in thought humorously trying to figure out hair wash days, a relatable friendship meme for sharing with best friends.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Social media post humorously describing therapy sessions as a relatable friendship meme about life struggles and final boss therapist.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man passionately shouting about a sandwich in a relatable friendship meme to share with best friends.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some friendships aren’t just ‘meh.’ They can be actively bad for you. According to Verywell Mind, some of the biggest red flags that your friend is toxic are if they:

    1. Behave selfishly, focusing exclusively on their needs
    2. Constantly criticize you and always have something negative to say
    3. Are incredibly competitive and act jealous when something good happens to you
    4. Bring you down, making you feel worse after spending time with them
    5. Manipulate and gaslight you
    6. Are untrustworthy, gossiping about you, and sharing your secrets
    7. Live for the drama and are narcissistic
    8. Are insincere, and their actions don’t match their words
    9. Are unreliable and flaky
    10. Isolate you from your family, friends, and significant other

    Meanwhile, as per WebMD, bad friends are stressful and exhausting to be around, are overly competitive, encourage unhealthy behaviors, like to start fights, are rude, gossip a lot, bully others, and are mean or degrade others.
    #19

    Relatable friendship meme featuring a confused cartoon character with funny text about getting angrier or people getting annoying.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Woman with short hair struggling to listen while friends teach card game, humor related to friendship memes and relatable moments

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two women in vintage dresses gently touching hands, capturing a relatable friendship moment in a hilarious meme.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    International Psychologist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Dr. Patrice Le Goy, explained to Verywell Mind that toxic friendships damage your mental health. However, even if you were BFFs in the distant past, continuing to stay in a toxic friendship is a bad idea.

    “The constant bombardment of negativity in toxic friendships can lead to depression, anxiety, and doubts about our self-worth.”
    #22

    Two women having a therapy session with a funny meme about sad feelings and adding to cart in relatable friendship memes.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Young woman with a playful expression, illustrating hilariously relatable friendship memes for sharing with best friends.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    A relatable friendship meme about sending many messages to your best friend without shame or judgment.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Breaking things off with people like this can be very problematic. They’re likely to have an issue with being confronted or with you distancing yourself. "You may hope to end the friendship in an open and honest way, but that is not always possible. For example, if your friend is a narcissist, they may be unwilling to accept that they are the problem, and they may even try to charm their way back into your good graces. Other types of toxic friends may attempt to turn others against you,” Le Goy warns. She adds that everyone owes it to themselves to develop safe and healthy friendships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "If they don’t respect your decision to end the relationship, then you may have to accept that and move on without closure. Also, not respecting your decision might be the confirmation that you need that the friendship is toxic.”
    #25

    Text meme about adulthood crises stating multiple crises happen concurrently, a relatable friendship meme to share with friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Young girl dressed as a princess in sunglasses and a tiara, illustrating a hilariously relatable friendship meme mood.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two women holding signs saying give us money we are pretty, a relatable friendship meme about making money with best friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Created back in December 2015, ‘My Bestie Says’ has been around for nearly a decade, though it feels like forever. Over the years, the account has garnered a hefty following of 630k people from all corners of Instagram.

    The team running the account is the same one that’s also in charge of the incredibly popular ‘My Therapist Says’ project (which has a whopping 8.1 million followers) and ‘My Reality Says’ account (139k loyal online fans).
    #28

    Man sitting on floor holding sign saying "Should we just quit?" representing relatable friendship memes at work.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Text meme about having a small circle of friends and the relatable feeling when two friends are busy.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot of a relatable friendship meme tweet about watching TikToks feeling like friend homework, showcasing humor in friendship memes.

    kristnmerrilees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or on a chat group that's just griping about things you all agree on and they keep sending memes and articles that affirm everyone's beliefs. Preaching to the choir, folks. Stop reminding me that things suck!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Pandas! We’d love to hear what you think.

    Which of these memes did you enjoy and relate to the most? Which ones did your bestie vibe with? Who is your BFF, and what do you appreciate the most about them? What do you value the most in your friendships?

    Let us know in the comments at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    Cartoon character with headphones, caption about best friend listening, relatable friendship memes humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, just let them vent in a safe place. Usually they know what they need to do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Text meme about adult friendships requiring appointments and scheduling, a relatable friendship meme to share with best friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Friendship meme about friends who say they are leaving soon but arrive hours later, highlighting relatable friendship moments.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No! Just be honest and stop making people wait on you! Bad friend!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Funny relatable friendship meme text about sibling relationships and not lending a phone charger included.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Friendship meme about wanting to save money but quickly deciding to eat out with best friends instead.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Text meme saying older sisters are the backbone of society and deserve financial compensation, relatable friendship memes theme.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Text message meme showing a humorous and relatable friendship exchange with casual and funny language.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Text meme about relationships reading no more relationships as lessons, featured in relatable friendship memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Text meme about friendship showing a friend living far away and the other inviting them to come over, relatable friendship meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Two friends on a couch, one tired and one energetic, illustrating relatable friendship memes about hangovers and going out again.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Text meme showing a relatable friendship moment where a friend is late but says they are on their way, highlighting friendship memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Scene from a movie with a man kissing another's hand, illustrating relatable friendship memes about shared favorite shows.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Hilariously relatable friendship meme about people testing alcohol tolerance levels in a humorous life perspective.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Young girl reclining on a couch, holding a phone, capturing a relatable friendship meme about listening to best friend drama.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Monkey scratching head with caption about ignoring red flags, a relatable friendship meme for sharing with best friends.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Relatable friendship meme text about friends who get more angry about your situations than you do.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Text meme about friendship describing the friend who arrives early to save the reservation as the backbone of the friend group.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Cat lying cozily wrapped in a blanket on a bed, illustrating a relatable friendship meme about relaxing on a day off.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Relatable friendship meme with text about hobbies of looking at screens all day and then going to sleep.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Woman wearing sunglasses looking unbothered, illustrating a relatable friendship meme about hiding mental breakdowns.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Baby Yoda peeking from behind a wall with text about being dramatic and then feeling okay, a relatable friendship meme.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Text meme about friendship humor stating replies can come in one second or 30 days, a relatable friendship meme.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Relatable friendship meme featuring Scar from The Lion King expressing frustration surrounded by idiots as an adult.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Casual friendship meme about hanging out, watching Netflix, eating cookies, and taking photos of pets.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am uncomfortable with just hanging out. I want to do things. Anything but sitting around gabbing. I will gab while doing things!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Relatable friendship meme showing a pouting penguin expressing frustration while receiving solid solutions from a friend.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Kermit meme waiting patiently to share facts with bestie, a relatable friendship meme about supporting friends through breakups.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Two elderly women looking at a laptop with a meme about friendship memes and online stalking humor.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Lisa Simpson looking sad and restarting a song, a relatable friendship meme about emotional moments and feelings.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man alone on a swing and bench looking sad, illustrating relatable friendship memes about feeling lonely when friends are busy.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Man looking emotional with text about missing a favorite coworker, relatable friendship meme to share with best friends.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Text meme expressing a desire to watch an hour montage of funniest moments with friends in relatable friendship memes.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Text meme saying "i’m tired of pretending to be chill, i am insane" in a simple black font on a white background for relatable friendship memes.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Young girl talking on phone with excited expression, illustrating a relatable friendship meme about sharing juicy gossip.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Humorous friendship meme showing a cake with text joking about a co-worker leaving for another job and hoping they fail.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Elderly woman sitting in a car looking impatient, representing a relatable friendship meme about waiting for a friend.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Funny relatable friendship meme featuring a cartoon character reflecting on their younger self's expectations.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Cartoon character stressed while listing life goals in a relatable friendship meme about balancing career and happiness.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Sheep among shaved sheep with caption about not seeing best friend, a relatable friendship meme to share online.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Man pointing at TV screen holding a drink, illustrating a hilarious relatable friendship meme about ugly characters in movies.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Two women relaxing on a couch, capturing a relatable friendship meme about doing nothing together with best friends.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Relatable friendship meme featuring a tired puppet in bed replying to Netflix asking if they are still there.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    A partially opened cereal box illustrating a funny friendship meme about trying to open up to someone.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Person in orange robe standing alone on green hills with mountains in the background, depicting relatable friendship meme.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Funny relatable friendship meme text about drunk texting and not continuing the conversation the next morning.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Shrek meme showing a relatable friendship moment about letting out years of anger and making everyone cry.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Relatable friendship meme showing Elmo pressing the elevator close door button while someone else is running to catch it.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Muppet character with hair rollers waiting impatiently, relatable friendship meme about storytelling and sharing better stories.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Young girl smiling in front of a burning picnic table, illustrating funny relatable friendship memes humor.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Young woman with a serious expression in a relatable friendship meme about personality and disorder humor.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Young girl rolling her eyes sarcastically, illustrating hilariously relatable friendship memes about coworkers acting like supervisors.

    mybestiesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!