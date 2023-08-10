As we all know, building new friendships as adults can be challenging. We were wondering what advice Sarah would give to individuals who struggle to make new friends and expand their social circle. The expert said: “The biggest advice I can give is that the basis of a healthy and meaningful friendship is the relationship you have with yourself. If that relationship isn't healthy, none of your other relationships can be. You need to be in a place where you love yourself and can fulfill your own needs independently so that you can go out, make friends, and enjoy those connections rather than needing something from them. Then, making friends is simple: meet new people and connect with them.”

The friendship coach continued: “You can meet people online or in person and connect with them by having conversations, listening to them, getting to know them, showing curiosity and willingness to learn from them. You also need to be open and vulnerable to share your true self with them.”

We also found out that: “Another huge lesson is to be patient! It can take a while in order for us to call someone a good friend so don't give up if it doesn't 'work' straight away.”