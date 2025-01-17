At the same time, while most of the time, people enjoy various shows, there are times when they are more upset by them than entertained. Whether it’s due to poor storytelling, errors, or premature cancellations, the ways TV series can quickly lose their fans’ unwavering loyalty are numerous, and some of them are mentioned in this list. So, don’t be shy, check it out and see if you agree with the opinions or not by using your powerful upvote and downvote buttons!

Watching TV is probably one of the most common hobbies people have. There’s a good reason for it – since it’s said that we’re living in a golden age of television, there are so many shows that anyone can find something that interests them, even if the interest is kind of niche.

#1 Playing Firefly episodes out of order intentionally was a pretty big d**k move.

#2 An old one, but on the last episode of "Little House on the Prairie", they literally blew the entire town up with dynamite.

#3 Objectively GOT S8.

It has been proven that people’s love for TV shows comes from the hormones the brain releases. To be more specific, endorphins, dopamine and serotonin are the chemicals that make a person feel good. Yet, the pleasure of TV cannot be linked only to hormones; it also has to do with a person's mental health. What we mean by this is that TV shows tend to become an escape from reality and help us relax, forgetting all the stress that we have to deal with in our lives. ADVERTISEMENT Then, there are captivating storylines, and all the aforementioned things combined create an irresistible and entertaining (to most) force.

#4 Adult Swim cancelled Metalocalypse, and when fans launched a letter-writing campaign to bring it back, they aired a segment where they were feeding all the fan letters into a paper shredder.

#5 Canceling “Mindhunter”.

#6 That time they wrote Dr Drake Ramoray out of Days of our Lives because the actor said something stupid about the writers and that pissed them off.

Still, from time to time, even the most enjoyable TV series disappoint their viewers, leaving them with a bitter taste in their mouths. Probably every person has an example of it in their minds. That’s why when a Reddit user asked “What has been the biggest middle finger to fans in the history of TV shows?” over 10K people had something to say. So, we compiled their responses into today’s list. As you’ll see, it mentions the infamous season 8 of Game of Thrones, which ruined itself by devastating many storylines, misusing characters, and making quite a few small errors. Or the ending of How I Met Your Mother, which undid almost everything it worked towards for nine seasons.

#7 "My name is Earl", I just wish the network didn't pull the plug.

#8 Ted getting back with Robin after the Mother dies and his kids encouraging him.

#9 Pushing Daisies



I know it was affected by the Writers Strike, but that only cut the second season short. It could easily have been revived. Such a great premise and excellent cast.



At least give us a movie.

Without mentioning anything more specific, we also have to point out that there were also people mentioning shows being canceled prematurely. Basically, in the last couple of years or so, it has become a norm for shows to be canceled after one or two seasons, usually before the story can properly develop and find its fanbase. Sometimes it is even left on a cliffhanger, leading viewers to be even more upset about it. Part of the reason for this spree of cancellations is the phenomenon called “shiny object syndrome”. Its technical definition is that it is a continual state of distraction caused by a belief that there is something new worth pursuing, which ends up hurting the ideas that were already planned or halfway executed.

#10 Dallas: Bobby Ewing waking up in the shower and them writing off a whole season as just a dream.

#11 How they ended "Heroes". So much potential. Wasted.

#12 Bringing Palpatine back. One of the most famous stories of a heros journey, and the tragedy of his father was basically made irrelevant because their epic success, turned out to do absolutely nothing.



Luke saved his father and together, they defeated this evil that had been infamous for like 50 years, and within 30 seconds of turning on The Rise of Skywalker you realize Luke and Anakin actually failed and everything they did was for absolutely nothing. Not to mention Han, Leia, and Luke werent in a scene together..... This isnt even creative choice it was pure stupidity.

So, in terms of shows and streaming services, the companies cut off the projects that they deem to be relatively unsuccessful in order to relocate the budget to a new shiny idea. For instance, here’s a full-blown list of various shows that Netflix has canceled, some of them mentioned in our list too. ADVERTISEMENT What you may notice in this list is that some of these shows weren’t that unsuccessful, and were pretty widely loved, like I Am Not Okay with This or Fate: The Winx Saga, but when you compare their numbers with Netflix’s giants like Squid Game or Stranger Things, the views of the former are lower and were deemed unsuccessful by the streaming company.

#13 "Who has a better story, than Bran the Broken"



It was already dead by that point. But jeez, they really had to twist the knife with that line.

#14 Santa Clarita Diet. The show cancelled on a cliffhanger.

#15 The ending of True Blood, One of the best parts of the show was the back and forth of who Sookie would end up with, only to end the show randomly>!showing the back of the head of her new "true love" at a dinner table, a random guy nobody had ever seen in the show before until the last literal last second of the show. !

Even though fans of the shows tend to express their disappointment loudly online, for example, by creating petitions to get the shows back, sadly, all of this usually leads to nothing, just a new show that gets released and cut short, like a never-ending circle. This dashes people's hopes that the situation will get better and they'll be able to watch a story reach a proper conclusion, leaving them feeling as though streaming services are giving them the middle finger. What cancellation is your “Roman Empire”? Or maybe you have some other grievances about your beloved TV shows? Share with us in the comments!

#16 Sherlock Holmes with Benedict Cumberbatch.





"Oh, you wanna try and piece together clues to solve the mystery of how Holmes survived? Literally f**k you specifically you nerd, look at all of you and your nerd friends trying to solve mysteries like a nerd. But keep watching because maybe Sherlock, Moriarty, and Watson will all have a big thr***ome. You'd like that wouldn't you, you f*****g pervert".

#17 The Witcher…. Letting Henry Cavill go is such a massive mistake.

#18 The first season of Our Flag Means Death was hugely successful. It had great ratings and was one of HBO Max's most popular shows at the time. Yet, the network decided to cut the budget and reduce the number of episodes for season 2.



The second season of Our Flag Means Death was even more successful than the first. 45 times more successful than the average HBO Max show, in fact. It elevated the series to the status of most popular Max Original. So naturally, the network decided to cancel the third season.

#19 Pretty Little liars fans spent years creating blogs and coming up with theories and basically doing the writer's jobs for them by coming up with all of these incredibly well written directions that the show could take. Well it seems like the the writers absolutely hated that, and decided to mesh a hundred of the worst theories together to create a final season so horrific I can't even re-watch it.

#20 I think the way the original Roseanne went off the rails with winning the lottery which actually was a dream because Dan died of a heart attack, etc.

#21 The cancellation of Carnivale was the first. Travelers was also a big one for me.

#22 Canceling Saturday Morning Cartoons completely on free broadcast TV in 2014. I feel so bad for kids without cable or streaming, they can no longer wake up to Saturday morning cartoons.



Technically, there are still free Saturday morning cartoons on PBS Kids and MeTV Toons. But these shows are either for young kids, or grown ups who want something nostalgic.

#23 [Unaliving] Dexter multiple times, then being like JUST KIDDING.

#24 Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. I reupped my Netflix sub just to watch it and it was poopoo.

#25 The ending, almost the whole last season, of Killing Eve was a big one.

#26 Penny Dreadful.



It was like John Logan sat down to write a season finale and halfway through said "S***w it! I'm done!".

#27 South Park's revealing of Cartman's dad was an April's fools joke on the fans.

#28 Poochie left for his home planet in the second episode. And they never got to the fireworks factory.

#29 House of the Dragon takes the cake IMO



Season 1 : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!



Season 2 after 1 fight sequence : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!

#30 The last episode of *Star Trek Enterprise*.

