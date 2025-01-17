ADVERTISEMENT

Watching TV is probably one of the most common hobbies people have. There’s a good reason for it – since it’s said that we’re living in a golden age of television, there are so many shows that anyone can find something that interests them, even if the interest is kind of niche. 

At the same time, while most of the time, people enjoy various shows, there are times when they are more upset by them than entertained. Whether it’s due to poor storytelling, errors, or premature cancellations, the ways TV series can quickly lose their fans’ unwavering loyalty are numerous, and some of them are mentioned in this list. So, don’t be shy, check it out and see if you agree with the opinions or not by using your powerful upvote and downvote buttons!

#1

Cast of Firefly standing together with spaceship above, symbolizing TV show disappointments. Playing Firefly episodes out of order intentionally was a pretty big d**k move.

StaneNC , Fox Report

RELATED:
    #2

    "TV show characters from Little House on the Prairie in a field with a house background." An old one, but on the last episode of "Little House on the Prairie", they literally blew the entire town up with dynamite.

    AvitalR , Ed Friendly Productions NBC Productions Report

    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I might have to look at this, I thought it was a cosy tale of Settler Homesteading

    #3

    "Character sitting on the Iron Throne, promoting the final season of a popular TV show." Objectively GOT S8.

    lapucchiacca , HBO Report

    It has been proven that people’s love for TV shows comes from the hormones the brain releases. To be more specific, endorphins, dopamine and serotonin are the chemicals that make a person feel good.

    Yet, the pleasure of TV cannot be linked only to hormones; it also has to do with a person's mental health. What we mean by this is that TV shows tend to become an escape from reality and help us relax, forgetting all the stress that we have to deal with in our lives. 

    Then, there are captivating storylines, and all the aforementioned things combined create an irresistible and entertaining (to most) force. 
    #4

    Artwork of Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, showing a dramatic, colorful scene. Adult Swim cancelled Metalocalypse, and when fans launched a letter-writing campaign to bring it back, they aired a segment where they were feeding all the fan letters into a paper shredder.

    blacktea-whitenoise , Titmouse, Inc. Williams Street Report

    #5

    Mindhunter season 2 poster featuring characters with inkblot design, highlighting TV shows' fan disappointment. Canceling “Mindhunter”.

    plumdinger , netflix Report

    #6

    Person in a doctor's coat, possibly from a TV show, illustrating fan disappointment moments in television. That time they wrote Dr Drake Ramoray out of Days of our Lives because the actor said something stupid about the writers and that pissed them off.

    roenick99 , hbo max Report

    edenlandscaping avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The irony was the only surgeon talented enough to save his life, was him.

    Still, from time to time, even the most enjoyable TV series disappoint their viewers, leaving them with a bitter taste in their mouths. Probably every person has an example of it in their minds. 

    That’s why when a Reddit user asked “What has been the biggest middle finger to fans in the history of TV shows?” over 10K people had something to say. So, we compiled their responses into today’s list. 

    As you’ll see, it mentions the infamous season 8 of Game of Thrones, which ruined itself by devastating many storylines, misusing characters, and making quite a few small errors. Or the ending of How I Met Your Mother, which undid almost everything it worked towards for nine seasons. 
    #7

    Cast of TV show "My Name Is Earl" standing in a lineup, illustrating a moment fans found disappointing. "My name is Earl", I just wish the network didn't pull the plug.

    bubbav22 , 20th Century Fox Television Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my favorite moments is when Earl was trying to quit smoking + someone told him told use carrots. Earl said. "But they won't stay lit!" 😂

    #8

    Man holding a blue French horn, symbolizing TV shows that disappointed their fans. Ted getting back with Robin after the Mother dies and his kids encouraging him.

    villainv3 , 20th Century Fox Television Report

    #9

    "Pushing Daisies poster featuring a man and woman under grass with a daisy in focus, illustrating TV shows disappointment." Pushing Daisies

    I know it was affected by the Writers Strike, but that only cut the second season short. It could easily have been revived. Such a great premise and excellent cast.

    At least give us a movie.

    martinis00 , abs Report

    Without mentioning anything more specific, we also have to point out that there were also people mentioning shows being canceled prematurely.

    Basically, in the last couple of years or so, it has become a norm for shows to be canceled after one or two seasons, usually before the story can properly develop and find its fanbase. Sometimes it is even left on a cliffhanger, leading viewers to be even more upset about it. 

    Part of the reason for this spree of cancellations is the phenomenon called “shiny object syndrome”. Its technical definition is that it is a continual state of distraction caused by a belief that there is something new worth pursuing, which ends up hurting the ideas that were already planned or halfway executed. 
    #10

    Cast of a popular TV show in front of a mansion, known for disappointing some fans with its storyline. Dallas: Bobby Ewing waking up in the shower and them writing off a whole season as just a dream.

    HappHazzard31 , Lorimar Productions Report

    #11

    Poster of TV show "Heroes," featuring main characters standing on a city street. How they ended "Heroes". So much potential. Wasted.

    Tjamuil , Universal Media Studios Report

    #12

    Character in a black hooded robe standing indoors, representing TV show disappointment to fans. Bringing Palpatine back. One of the most famous stories of a heros journey, and the tragedy of his father was basically made irrelevant because their epic success, turned out to do absolutely nothing.

    Luke saved his father and together, they defeated this evil that had been infamous for like 50 years, and within 30 seconds of turning on The Rise of Skywalker you realize Luke and Anakin actually failed and everything they did was for absolutely nothing. Not to mention Han, Leia, and Luke werent in a scene together..... This isnt even creative choice it was pure stupidity.

    soundisamazing , Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't hate the new star wars and I like that new generations are getting new shows to watch but gosh, I just hoped the old story remained the same and they started new.

    So, in terms of shows and streaming services, the companies cut off the projects that they deem to be relatively unsuccessful in order to relocate the budget to a new shiny idea. For instance, here’s a full-blown list of various shows that Netflix has canceled, some of them mentioned in our list too.

    What you may notice in this list is that some of these shows weren’t that unsuccessful, and were pretty widely loved, like I Am Not Okay with This or Fate: The Winx Saga, but when you compare their numbers with Netflix’s giants like Squid Game or Stranger Things, the views of the former are lower and were deemed unsuccessful by the streaming company. 
    #13

    A bearded character looks serious in a dimly lit tent, conveying disappointment in a TV show's controversial moment. "Who has a better story, than Bran the Broken"

    It was already dead by that point. But jeez, they really had to twist the knife with that line.

    greenwood90 Report

    #14

    Actress holding a sandwich in a promo image for a TV show that disappointed fans. Santa Clarita Diet. The show cancelled on a cliffhanger.

    ugh168 , netflix Report

    #15

    "Cast of True Blood in a dramatic forest setting, highlighting TV shows that disappointed fans." The ending of True Blood, One of the best parts of the show was the back and forth of who Sookie would end up with, only to end the show randomly>!showing the back of the head of her new "true love" at a dinner table, a random guy nobody had ever seen in the show before until the last literal last second of the show. !

    GizmoDude , HBO Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least it wasn't Bill. After rewatching it I realized Bill was a d**k!

    Even though fans of the shows tend to express their disappointment loudly online, for example, by creating petitions to get the shows back, sadly, all of this usually leads to nothing, just a new show that gets released and cut short, like a never-ending circle. 

    This dashes people's hopes that the situation will get better and they'll be able to watch a story reach a proper conclusion, leaving them feeling as though streaming services are giving them the middle finger. 

    What cancellation is your “Roman Empire”? Or maybe you have some other grievances about your beloved TV shows? Share with us in the comments!
    #16

    TV shows disappointment illustrated with two characters in a ruined setting from a popular detective series. Sherlock Holmes with Benedict Cumberbatch.


    "Oh, you wanna try and piece together clues to solve the mystery of how Holmes survived? Literally f**k you specifically you nerd, look at all of you and your nerd friends trying to solve mysteries like a nerd. But keep watching because maybe Sherlock, Moriarty, and Watson will all have a big thr***ome. You'd like that wouldn't you, you f*****g pervert".

    Mythoclast , BBC Report

    #17

    "The Witcher poster featuring main characters in fantasy attire, highlighting TV show disappointments." The Witcher…. Letting Henry Cavill go is such a massive mistake.

    schlutty , netflix Report

    #18

    A group of pirate characters from "Our Flag Means Death," exemplifying disappointing TV shows for fans. The first season of Our Flag Means Death was hugely successful. It had great ratings and was one of HBO Max's most popular shows at the time. Yet, the network decided to cut the budget and reduce the number of episodes for season 2.

    The second season of Our Flag Means Death was even more successful than the first. 45 times more successful than the average HBO Max show, in fact. It elevated the series to the status of most popular Max Original. So naturally, the network decided to cancel the third season.

    queerfromthemadhouse , HBO Report

    #19

    Women in black dresses posing against a height chart, promoting a TV show. Pretty Little liars fans spent years creating blogs and coming up with theories and basically doing the writer's jobs for them by coming up with all of these incredibly well written directions that the show could take. Well it seems like the the writers absolutely hated that, and decided to mesh a hundred of the worst theories together to create a final season so horrific I can't even re-watch it.

    That-Car-8363 , viu original Report

    #20

    "Person writing at a cluttered desk, symbolizing TV show disappointment among fans." I think the way the original Roseanne went off the rails with winning the lottery which actually was a dream because Dan died of a heart attack, etc.

    allmybadthoughts , ABC Report

    #21

    Carnivàle poster featuring a group of characters, highlighting why TV shows disappointed fans. The cancellation of Carnivale was the first. Travelers was also a big one for me.

    kingjaynl , HBO Report

    tarrynj3 avatar
    tarryn norwich
    tarryn norwich
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had so many seasons planned for Carnivale, I think it would have done so much better if it was made later.

    #22

    Collage of iconic TV show characters, showcasing diverse animation styles and nostalgic elements. Canceling Saturday Morning Cartoons completely on free broadcast TV in 2014. I feel so bad for kids without cable or streaming, they can no longer wake up to Saturday morning cartoons.

    Technically, there are still free Saturday morning cartoons on PBS Kids and MeTV Toons. But these shows are either for young kids, or grown ups who want something nostalgic.

    TropicalKing , SpikeNBuffy Report

    #23

    A character from Dexter wrapped in plastic wrap, illustrating a TV show disappointment. [Unaliving] Dexter multiple times, then being like JUST KIDDING.

    DeathDealerJD3 , netflix Report

    #24

    "Cast of The Umbrella Academy in sunglasses, promotional poster for season 2." Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. I reupped my Netflix sub just to watch it and it was poopoo.

    kmcdingus , netflix Report

    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Season 1 - awesome, Season 2 - awesome, Season 3 - alright, I'm still with it, Season 4 - could barely finish it.

    #25

    TV show promotional poster with two women in red dresses. The ending, almost the whole last season, of Killing Eve was a big one.

    BreadedDisaster , netflix Report

    #26

    Naked figure curled up on hexagonal floor, promoting Penny Dreadful's "Master Your Demons." Penny Dreadful.

    It was like John Logan sat down to write a season finale and halfway through said "S***w it! I'm done!".

    anon , Showtime Networks Report

    #27

    Cartoon characters with "P" and "T" shirts in a gray setting, symbolizing how TV shows disappointed their fans. South Park's revealing of Cartman's dad was an April's fools joke on the fans.

    Talismanumit , South Park Studios Report

    #28

    Cartoon dog in sunglasses and a purple hat, representing TV show moments that disappointed fans. Poochie left for his home planet in the second episode. And they never got to the fireworks factory.

    guiltycitizen , isscartoons Report

    #29

    "House of the Dragon poster showing two characters facing off, symbolizing TV shows' disappointments." House of the Dragon takes the cake IMO

    Season 1 : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!

    Season 2 after 1 fight sequence : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!

    Glittering-Damage783 , HBO Report

    #30

    "Star Trek Enterprise cast in space-themed artwork, highlighting TV show disappointments to fans." The last episode of *Star Trek Enterprise*.

    ThadisJones , Paramount Network Television Report

    #31

    Carl's death in The Walking Dead.

    Remote-Direction963 Report

    deadcatwithaflamethrower avatar
    JJKeene
    JJKeene
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hate it too, but the actor wanted to move on

