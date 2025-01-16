Player 388 is one of the VIPs/Host in Squid Game.

1. Missing During the First Game

Player 388 is noticeably absent during the first game (Red Light, Green Light). When the voting starts, the announcer calls for Player 388 after Player 390, but Player 389 steps forward instead. This clearly suggests that Player 388 wasn’t even there.

2. VIPs Have Their Own Rooms

As seen in Season 1, VIPs have private rooms within the facility. Player 388, as a VIP, was observing the first game from his own room instead of participating.

3. Strategic First Appearance

The first time we actually see Player 388, he’s conveniently sitting close to Players 456 and 390. This wasn’t random; he intentionally chose that spot to monitor them. Sneaky, right?

4. Annoyed by Player 456’s Plan

In Episode 4, when Player 456 tells others that he intents to tell everyone to choose the triangle if the next game is what he suspects; Player 388 visibly reacts with annoyance.

5. Evasive When Questioned by Player 390

In Episode 5, Player 390 asks how Player 388’s mom could send her only son to the Marines. Player 388 pauses for way too long before awkwardly replying, “It was actually my dad.” Smooth, right? But when 390 digs deeper about his dad, 388 quickly changes the subject, like someone who forgot to rehearse their cover story.

6. His Name = "Huge Tiger"

Player 388’s name translates to “huge tiger.” And what do VIPs love? Animal masks. In Season 1, we saw masks for a lion, buffalo, deer, panther, bear, eagle, and owl. But no tiger. Coincidence? Nah. It’s obvious he’s the VIP wearing the tiger mask, and the name is just his cheeky nod to his real identity.

7. He Knows Player 001 True Identity

In Episode 5, Player 001 jokes about Player 456 being a “hero,” and Player 388’s face says it all. He looks genuinely surprised, like, “Dude, stop dropping hints about who you really are.” He knows Player 001’s true role and can’t believe the guy is this close to giving it all away.

8. Annoyed by Player 001’s Hints

Episode 6 is another giveaway. When Player 001 predicts the next number called will be “2,” Player 388 looks annoyed again. It’s like he’s thinking, “Can you not blow your cover? Some of us are trying to keep this under wraps.”

9. Calm Yet Acting Scared

In Episode 7, when Player 388 decides not to return with ammunition to help the group, he appears calm and unfazed. And honestly, it’s the kind of facial expression that screams “I’m a VIP and probably the villain.” I legit got chills. It’s like the showrunners said, “Here’s your bad guy, folks. Enjoy.”



There you have it. Player 388 is no ordinary participant - he’s a VIP in disguise.

