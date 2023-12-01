35 Times People Spotted “Easter Eggs” In The Most Unexpected Places (New Pics)
Most of us love finding hidden gems scattered around us. From searching for Waldo in crowded illustrations to identifying Easter eggs in your favorite movies, there’s a certain type of joy in discovering something others usually fail to notice.
If you’re snoopy enough, you might have noticed that the real world is also overflowing with these fun, disguised additions. In fact, there’s even a subreddit called "IRLEasterEggs,” where its members share and celebrate the art of finding such peculiar surprises. You can find some of them hiding in the most unexpected places by scrolling through the list! We can’t promise that it’s going to be easy, though.
Found A Little Gnome Hut:)
UK - Southwestern Trains Trying A Little Toilet Humour
“Use Bare Hand Now” On The Roll From Dog Poop Bags
In the 1980s, the Easter egg acquired a new meaning that keeps the hunting going all year. The novel definition refers to an extra feature hidden in video games, software, movies, or even commercials. They may include text, visual or audio effects, hidden pages, or unique features that can be accessed with a couple clicks. Just like what happens when you Google Search “Askew” or when you ask Siri to read you a book.
It Said No Flip!
Found Waldo In The Reflexion Of This Bathroom Mirror
On The Inside Tag Of A Maternity Shirt.. The Stork Was A Lie
It’s widely believed that the first Easter egg appeared in the 1970 Atari game called "Adventure,” created by Warren Robinett. Back then, the company didn’t provide any credit for designers’ work, so he decided to rebel a little and hide “Created By Warren Robinett '' (click to see) in the secret room that's really hard to get to. He didn’t tell anyone about it, so this should’ve been inconspicuous, right? Well, a dedicated gamer teenager found it within a year and wrote directly to the company about his discovery.
Small Church Model On Top Of A Street Light
Interesting Message On A Pillow
Trespassers Will Be Cooked
The cost of fixing the game totaled $10,000 so Atari executives decided just to leave it in. During an interview in 2003, Robinett said that the manager at the time liked the idea of hidden surprises in games because they reminded him of “waking up on Easter morning and hunting for Easter eggs.” And that’s how they were born.
This Spaceman And Devil Holding An Ice Cream Cone On The Seemingly-Ancient Wall Of The University Of Salamanca In Spain
Viking Traffic Lights In Aarhus
I Bought Shoes Made In Kenya And This Little Guy Poked Me In The Toe
Recently, hiding such treats has gained momentum in the media. As a fun way to engage the audience and add an element of surprise, they can help brands connect with consumers on a deeper level. For example, the Super Bowl is popular for hiding references, jokes, cameos, and homages in their commercials.
Chevrolet in 2022 surprised The Soprano fans by featuring its characters in their ad. Most of the references weren’t so subtle, except the one with... ducks? As the two characters are hugging, a group of them are seen walking over the hill. Lovers of The Sopranos know it’s a big deal because Tony (one of the larger roles) becomes obsessed with ducks when they settle down in his pool. The advertising agency subtly photoshopped them into the background “Just for true fans to find it."
Primo Water Jug
Found On My Lemonade Bottle Label
Found This Inside My Shoe
Movie directors have also been sneaking surprises into their creations for many years. Usually, they’re typically small, but they’re fun to find, which encourages film enthusiasts to re-watch the movie over and over again. They also spice up a day at the office for filmmakers. It can sometimes get pretty tedious, especially when dealing with animation or set design for hours.
Been Coming To Work Here For A While, And Only Just Noticed The Floor Number Is Worked Into This Living Moss Wall 🤪
Keep It Secret, Keep It Safe!
Minesweeper
Additionally, it can provide evidence for illegal copying. Thus, when two versions of a film seem identical but only one has the presence of a confirmed Easter egg, the one without is considered to be a copy. They can also be used to hide thematic secrets in movies that are shown entirely out of chronological order. The viewers are left to figure out the right sequence of events, and disguised clues help to piece the puzzle together.
LEGO Person Trapped In A Table At A Restaurant
Be Careful
Hidden Brand Logo At The Bottom Of Their Beer Glass
Let’s take the movie “Memento” by Cristopher Nolan, where the narrative chronology jumps 113 times. The color here is a great indicator of the time; the present is shown in color and given a reversed alphabetical sequence (from V to A). The flashbacks of the past are in black and white and marked in numerical order (from 1 to 22). When all of it comes together, the narrative plays like this: 1, V, 2, U, 3, T … etc. Without the assistance of Easter eggs, it would be quite impossible to figure that one out.
Hand Dryer Projects The Word Dry While Using It
A Pub At The Bottom Of Ben Nevis (The Highest Mountain In The UK) Has Tiny Rock Climbers In The Ceiling
Under The Wrapper Of A Can Of Blur
But why do they work so well in the eyes of consumers? The psychology of Easter eggs lies in how our brain's reward system responds to a surprise. When we find something unexpected or novel, it triggers a burst of dopamine, which makes us happy and excited. In marketing, customers discover these treats and feel rewarded for their attention and effort, creating a positive association with the brand and even loyalty.
Coordinates Found Under The Seat In A Jeep Wrangler
My City (Santa Monica) Uses Pavers With Street Maps
This Metal Box On By The Sea
Another reason for their effectiveness is that they tap into our innate desire for discovery. When we find a hidden message or a unique feature, we feel like we’ve uncovered something special that’s limited only to us. This sense of VIP makes us feel like an elite part of the community, further strengthening our connection to a film, video game, commercial, or website.
A Very Happy Rock Locked Inside Another
This Message At The Bottom Of A Fruit Drink I Bought
The Janitor’s Area In This Bathroom Is Behind A Hidden Wall
Pipe Faces At The Bar
Some Of The Holes Are Manta Rays
