Recently, hiding such treats has gained momentum in the media. As a fun way to engage the audience and add an element of surprise, they can help brands connect with consumers on a deeper level. For example, the Super Bowl is popular for hiding references, jokes, cameos, and homages in their commercials.

Chevrolet in 2022 surprised The Soprano fans by featuring its characters in their ad. Most of the references weren’t so subtle, except the one with... ducks? As the two characters are hugging, a group of them are seen walking over the hill. Lovers of The Sopranos know it’s a big deal because Tony (one of the larger roles) becomes obsessed with ducks when they settle down in his pool. The advertising agency subtly photoshopped them into the background “Just for true fans to find it."