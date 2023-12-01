ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us love finding hidden gems scattered around us. From searching for Waldo in crowded illustrations to identifying Easter eggs in your favorite movies, there’s a certain type of joy in discovering something others usually fail to notice.

If you’re snoopy enough, you might have noticed that the real world is also overflowing with these fun, disguised additions. In fact, there’s even a subreddit called "IRLEasterEggs,” where its members share and celebrate the art of finding such peculiar surprises. You can find some of them hiding in the most unexpected places by scrolling through the list! We can’t promise that it’s going to be easy, though.

#1

Found A Little Gnome Hut:)

Lonely_Funny9987 Report

#2

UK - Southwestern Trains Trying A Little Toilet Humour

Piccoloplayer99 Report

#3

“Use Bare Hand Now” On The Roll From Dog Poop Bags

ellerene Report

In the 1980s, the Easter egg acquired a new meaning that keeps the hunting going all year. The novel definition refers to an extra feature hidden in video games, software, movies, or even commercials. They may include text, visual or audio effects, hidden pages, or unique features that can be accessed with a couple clicks. Just like what happens when you Google Search “Askew” or when you ask Siri to read you a book.
#4

It Said No Flip!

Guilty_Treasures Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have added, "Now you've awakened it. I hope you've made peace with your estranged father."

#5

Found Waldo In The Reflexion Of This Bathroom Mirror

schussssss Report

#6

On The Inside Tag Of A Maternity Shirt.. The Stork Was A Lie

kmmurphy97 Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Word was implies that it no longer is, which makes it say that stork is the truth

It’s widely believed that the first Easter egg appeared in the 1970 Atari game called "Adventure,” created by Warren Robinett. Back then, the company didn’t provide any credit for designers’ work, so he decided to rebel a little and hide “Created By Warren Robinett '' (click to see) in the secret room that's really hard to get to. He didn’t tell anyone about it, so this should’ve been inconspicuous, right? Well, a dedicated gamer teenager found it within a year and wrote directly to the company about his discovery.

#7

Small Church Model On Top Of A Street Light

severbrony64 Report

#8

Interesting Message On A Pillow

choupli Report

#9

Trespassers Will Be Cooked

tangerine_98 Report

The cost of fixing the game totaled $10,000 so Atari executives decided just to leave it in. During an interview in 2003, Robinett said that the manager at the time liked the idea of hidden surprises in games because they reminded him of “waking up on Easter morning and hunting for Easter eggs.” And that’s how they were born.
#10

This Spaceman And Devil Holding An Ice Cream Cone On The Seemingly-Ancient Wall Of The University Of Salamanca In Spain

nocturnaldrew Report

#11

Viking Traffic Lights In Aarhus

Hejlyfe Report

#12

I Bought Shoes Made In Kenya And This Little Guy Poked Me In The Toe

Iamthesuitcase Report

Recently, hiding such treats has gained momentum in the media. As a fun way to engage the audience and add an element of surprise, they can help brands connect with consumers on a deeper level. For example, the Super Bowl is popular for hiding references, jokes, cameos, and homages in their commercials.

Chevrolet in 2022 surprised The Soprano fans by featuring its characters in their ad. Most of the references weren’t so subtle, except the one with... ducks? As the two characters are hugging, a group of them are seen walking over the hill. Lovers of The Sopranos know it’s a big deal because Tony (one of the larger roles) becomes obsessed with ducks when they settle down in his pool. The advertising agency subtly photoshopped them into the background “Just for true fans to find it."
#13

Primo Water Jug

Redzonefresh Report

#14

Found On My Lemonade Bottle Label

Vambo76 Report

#15

Found This Inside My Shoe

PetuskoFrajer Report

Movie directors have also been sneaking surprises into their creations for many years. Usually, they’re typically small, but they’re fun to find, which encourages film enthusiasts to re-watch the movie over and over again. They also spice up a day at the office for filmmakers. It can sometimes get pretty tedious, especially when dealing with animation or set design for hours.
#16

Been Coming To Work Here For A While, And Only Just Noticed The Floor Number Is Worked Into This Living Moss Wall 🤪

[deleted] Report

#17

Keep It Secret, Keep It Safe!

thebigglasscake Report

#18

Minesweeper

Direct_Leader_1802 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Three squares below that orange sign would have been a safe click. There's also another safe square on the right.

Additionally, it can provide evidence for illegal copying. Thus, when two versions of a film seem identical but only one has the presence of a confirmed Easter egg, the one without is considered to be a copy. They can also be used to hide thematic secrets in movies that are shown entirely out of chronological order. The viewers are left to figure out the right sequence of events, and disguised clues help to piece the puzzle together.
#19

LEGO Person Trapped In A Table At A Restaurant

Just_a_guy583 Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL, not sure if that was an Easter egg or just a kid.

#20

Be Careful

narolski Report

#21

Hidden Brand Logo At The Bottom Of Their Beer Glass

bored-games Report

beckisaurus avatar
Astrophile
Astrophile
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh isn’t that one of those imprints that causes bubbles to form around the shape of the logo when it’s full of pop or beer?

Let’s take the movie “Memento” by Cristopher Nolan, where the narrative chronology jumps 113 times. The color here is a great indicator of the time; the present is shown in color and given a reversed alphabetical sequence (from V to A). The flashbacks of the past are in black and white and marked in numerical order (from 1 to 22). When all of it comes together, the narrative plays like this: 1, V, 2, U, 3, T … etc. Without the assistance of Easter eggs, it would be quite impossible to figure that one out.

#22

Hand Dryer Projects The Word Dry While Using It

zootedonamonday Report

#23

A Pub At The Bottom Of Ben Nevis (The Highest Mountain In The UK) Has Tiny Rock Climbers In The Ceiling

Tetrizel Report

robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I drive by there everytime I go shopping, and I've never been in the pub to have a look. Will have to now.

#24

Under The Wrapper Of A Can Of Blur

Gavinon Report

But why do they work so well in the eyes of consumers? The psychology of Easter eggs lies in how our brain's reward system responds to a surprise. When we find something unexpected or novel, it triggers a burst of dopamine, which makes us happy and excited. In marketing, customers discover these treats and feel rewarded for their attention and effort, creating a positive association with the brand and even loyalty.
#25

Coordinates Found Under The Seat In A Jeep Wrangler

Truehye801 Report

#26

My City (Santa Monica) Uses Pavers With Street Maps

yanklondonboy Report

#27

This Metal Box On By The Sea

MerlinIsChonk Report

Another reason for their effectiveness is that they tap into our innate desire for discovery. When we find a hidden message or a unique feature, we feel like we’ve uncovered something special that’s limited only to us. This sense of VIP makes us feel like an elite part of the community, further strengthening our connection to a film, video game, commercial, or website.

For those interested in more Easter egg hunting, make sure to check out our earlier publications full of pleasant surprises here, here, and here.
#28

A Very Happy Rock Locked Inside Another

Pddymi Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This rock must have been a cat in a previous life! 😅

#29

This Message At The Bottom Of A Fruit Drink I Bought

itsmesatyamkumar Report

#30

🔧

Host31 Report

#31

The Janitor’s Area In This Bathroom Is Behind A Hidden Wall

comateKnob51 Report

ieva_polisciukiene avatar
Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this door was put slightly to the right it would be undetectable

#32

Pipe Faces At The Bar

maxkmiller Report

#33

Some Of The Holes Are Manta Rays

TwoTailedFox Report

#34

I Found This Inside My Standing Desk Leg

whomeyou5 Report

#35

Space Invaders Invading Nice - France

Glass_Of_Noodles Report

