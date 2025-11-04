YouTuber’s ‘Humiliating’ Bonnie Blue Interview Goes Viral For His ‘Disgusting’ Comments And Hazmat Setup

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old adult-content creator infamous for sleeping with over 1,000 men in a day, has gone viral again, but this time as the subject of what many are calling one of the most disrespectful interviews of the year.

The viral exchange took place on a podcast hosted by Matan Even, an 18-year-old Israeli-American YouTuber who first gained notoriety in 2022 after hijacking a videogame awards ceremony.

Highlights Bonnie Blue’s viral interview with Matan Even drew outrage for its bizarre hazmat setup.

The YouTuber repeatedly mocked her age and looks, saying she “looked 50” despite being 26.

The clip reignited debate over humiliation as entertainment and the economy of online outrage.

The YouTuber conducted the interview while protected by a man in a hazmat suit, instantly painting Blue as a contagious health hazard. While his fans laughed at the setup, others viewed the stunt as dehumanizing.

“I find this woman’s choices repulsive and a genuine affront to women everywhere, yet the man’s treatment of her is equally abhorrent,” a viewer wrote.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

A YouTuber interviewed adult performer Bonnie Blue, calling her “disgusting,” “wicked,” and an “idiot”

Blonde woman posing outdoors in polka dot top and black shorts, linked to YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview viral content.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bonnieblue

Matan Even first came to public attention during the live transmission of the 2022 Game Awards.

That night, as Japanese developers of Elden Ring walked on stage to accept Game of the Year, Even unexpectedly joined them, grabbed the microphone, and offered thanks to “Bill Clinton.”

YouTuber seated looking serious in an interview setup with another person in yellow hazmat suit and gloves.

Share icon

Image credits: Matan Even

The organizers were initially unsure whether he was part of the winning team, and the confused developers stood silently beside him as security rushed in to take him offstage.

Regardless, he capitalized on the moment to launch a career centered on trolling humor and shock-value.

In that vein, his latest stunt seemed meticulously crafted to make him go viral, but this time, viewers interpreted it as a mean-spirited act of humiliation.

YouTuber in a hazmat setup with a gas mask during a controversial interview raising viral reactions and disgusted comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matan Even

The podcast setup saw Blue flanked by two men to her left and right, one wore a hazmat suit, while the other had his face covered with a gas mask. Even stood “protected” by a cage divider and the aforementioned man in the suit.

At one point in the interview, Even asks her what her life is and if she has any hobbies, to which Blue replied, “I mean, having s*x with strangers is something I do all the time, that is my life. Beyond that, I have three pets, I love traveling and…”

Before she could continue, Even interrupted, “So your entire life is just degeneracy? You just go traveling around like a disgusting imb*cile?”

The interview’s questions were almost all filled with insults towards Blue, looking to get a reaction out of her

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber in hazmat suit and gas mask during Bonnie Blue interview setup with two hosts in a plain room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matan Even

As the interview continued, the tone became more and more abrasive.

“What injury made you such a horrible, depraved, and wicked individual?” Even asked.

“Well, initially I just wanted to do this because of money, but then I realized I actually enjoyed it. Meeting new people and filming content,” Blue replied.

Tweet by a YouTuber commenting on a Bonnie Blue interview with a hazmat setup and controversial remarks going viral.

Share icon

Image credits: BraedenSorbo

Tweet about YouTuber’s humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat suit podcast setup.

Share icon

Image credits: Damilare273

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview then veered into Blue’s finances. While the adult performer refused to disclose how much money she makes, she repeatedly stated that it was “a lot.”

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has continued pushing boundaries far beyond her viral “1,000 men in a day” stunt, with one incident in particular landing her in legal hot water and wiping out much of the goodwill she once held among those who defended her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue had her Australian visa cancelled after attempting to film adult content with 18-year-old students

Young YouTuber with serious expression and crossed arms, wearing a black jacket in a neutral indoor setting.

Share icon

Image credits: mataneven

In late 2024, Blue announced plans to attend Australia’s annual “Schoolies Week,” a week-long celebration for newly graduated high-schoolers on the Gold Coast, where she intended to film intimate encounters with 18-year-old men.

The announcement triggered an international backlash and led to the cancellation of her visa by Australian authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person in yellow hazmat suit with gas mask and gloves next to woman smiling during viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview setup

Share icon

Image credits: SPblanco109

In December of that year, Blue was forced to leave the country after being condemned both by lawmakers and advocacy groups.

“These teenagers are fairly new adults, they are still navigating their sense of self and their boundaries,” said activist Harrison James. “What’s occurring is just not appropriate, it’s a blatant exploitation of the vulnerability of young people.”

Blue defended herself by insisting that all participants were over the age of 18, signed consent forms, supplied ID and underwent screening.

Clips of the interview went viral on social media, with millions of views across various platforms

Matan had Bonnie Blue on his podcast and had to set up a barrier and bring in a man in a hazmat suit to avoid making contact with her 😭 pic.twitter.com/gYyWSw0nsl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 3, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip continues to gain traction across social media. While Even’s official upload has amassed 562,000 views at the time of writing, multiple reposts have reached into the millions, with one version surpassing 6.3 million views on X.

Tweet from YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview going viral, highlighting humiliating and disgusting comments with hazmat setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: JuneziYT

Tweet by Wholesome humour expressing empathy for Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Wh0lesomehumour

Woman holding a paper with 1000 written on it, related to YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview and viral hazmat setup news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bonnie_blue

Viewers have since dissected Blue’s demeanor throughout the interview, interpreting it in different ways. Some argued that she appeared detached and unwilling to give Even the reaction he wanted. Others believed she was genuinely hurt.

“The soul is gone. She knows she’s only there for a humiliation ritual,” a viewer wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s also a prevailing theory among some online users that she knew exactly what she was walking into.

In their view, Blue willingly subjected herself to the mockery, understanding that the humiliation would only amplify her visibility, and make her richer in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s still a human.” While some found the interview funny, others found it degrading

YouTuber in hazmat suit reacting during Bonnie Blue interview that went viral for humiliating and disgusting comments.

Share icon

Image credits: CoinSage_2k

Share icon

Image credits: magafirearmstec

Screenshot of a tweet by salty toaster discussing a man's high level of protection, referencing hazmat setup in a viral Bonnie Blue interview.

Share icon

Image credits: ToasterSalty

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Poetry replying to FearedBuck with the comment about hosting or surviving a pandemic, referencing hazmat setup context.

Share icon

Image credits: 2lastvibes

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a viral YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview reply, highlighting disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: bOnemeaI404

Screenshot of a viral YouTuber interview tweet discussing humiliating comments and hazmat setup reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: Nomadlostdark

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post referencing a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: Ghost_Kage_

Tweet by verified user discussing mental health impact amid YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: ringthejays

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet expressing sympathy about a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: runaerss

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Bin Diesel expressing mixed feelings, related to a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: BinweA

Tweet discussing the YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and reactions to his disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: daveinmidPA

Tweet from user DevyJ criticizing the humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and its disrespectful hazmat setup comments.

Share icon

Image credits: lolcooldevin_

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user big duntles criticizing behavior in a viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: biglunty

Tweet criticizing guests for lack of research before a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: WelcomeNowLeave

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgust over the hazmat setup.

Share icon

Image credits: SidSydneySyd

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of social media reply defending Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: RickP1884

ADVERTISEMENT