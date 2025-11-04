Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
YouTuber’s ‘Humiliating’ Bonnie Blue Interview Goes Viral For His ‘Disgusting’ Comments And Hazmat Setup
Blonde woman speaking into a microphone during a YouTuber interview with hazmat setup in the background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

YouTuber’s ‘Humiliating’ Bonnie Blue Interview Goes Viral For His ‘Disgusting’ Comments And Hazmat Setup

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Bonnie Blue, a 26-year-old adult-content creator infamous for sleeping with over 1,000 men in a day, has gone viral again, but this time as the subject of what many are calling one of the most disrespectful interviews of the year.

The viral exchange took place on a podcast hosted by Matan Even, an 18-year-old Israeli-American YouTuber who first gained notoriety in 2022 after hijacking a videogame awards ceremony.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue’s viral interview with Matan Even drew outrage for its bizarre hazmat setup.
  • The YouTuber repeatedly mocked her age and looks, saying she “looked 50” despite being 26.
  • The clip reignited debate over humiliation as entertainment and the economy of online outrage.

The YouTuber conducted the interview while protected by a man in a hazmat suit, instantly painting Blue as a contagious health hazard. While his fans laughed at the setup, others viewed the stunt as dehumanizing.

“I find this woman’s choices repulsive and a genuine affront to women everywhere, yet the man’s treatment of her is equally abhorrent,” a viewer wrote.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    A YouTuber interviewed adult performer Bonnie Blue, calling her “disgusting,” “wicked,” and an “idiot”

    Blonde woman posing outdoors in polka dot top and black shorts, linked to YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview viral content.

    Blonde woman posing outdoors in polka dot top and black shorts, linked to YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview viral content.

    Image credits: bonnieblue

    Matan Even first came to public attention during the live transmission of the 2022 Game Awards.

    That night, as Japanese developers of Elden Ring walked on stage to accept Game of the Year, Even unexpectedly joined them, grabbed the microphone, and offered thanks to “Bill Clinton.”

    YouTuber seated looking serious in an interview setup with another person in yellow hazmat suit and gloves.

    YouTuber seated looking serious in an interview setup with another person in yellow hazmat suit and gloves.

    Image credits: Matan Even

    The organizers were initially unsure whether he was part of the winning team, and the confused developers stood silently beside him as security rushed in to take him offstage.

    Regardless, he capitalized on the moment to launch a career centered on trolling humor and shock-value.

    In that vein, his latest stunt seemed meticulously crafted to make him go viral, but this time, viewers interpreted it as a mean-spirited act of humiliation.

    YouTuber in a hazmat setup with a gas mask during a controversial interview raising viral reactions and disgusted comments.

    YouTuber in a hazmat setup with a gas mask during a controversial interview raising viral reactions and disgusted comments.

    Image credits: Matan Even

    The podcast setup saw Blue flanked by two men to her left and right, one wore a hazmat suit, while the other had his face covered with a gas mask. Even stood “protected” by a cage divider and the aforementioned man in the suit.

    At one point in the interview, Even asks her what her life is and if she has any hobbies, to which Blue replied, “I mean, having s*x with strangers is something I do all the time, that is my life. Beyond that, I have three pets, I love traveling and…”

    Before she could continue, Even interrupted, “So your entire life is just degeneracy? You just go traveling around like a disgusting imb*cile?”

    The interview’s questions were almost all filled with insults towards Blue, looking to get a reaction out of her

    YouTuber in hazmat suit and gas mask during Bonnie Blue interview setup with two hosts in a plain room.

    YouTuber in hazmat suit and gas mask during Bonnie Blue interview setup with two hosts in a plain room.

    Image credits: Matan Even

    As the interview continued, the tone became more and more abrasive.

    “What injury made you such a horrible, depraved, and wicked individual?” Even asked.

    “Well, initially I just wanted to do this because of money, but then I realized I actually enjoyed it. Meeting new people and filming content,” Blue replied.

    Tweet by a YouTuber commenting on a Bonnie Blue interview with a hazmat setup and controversial remarks going viral.

    Tweet by a YouTuber commenting on a Bonnie Blue interview with a hazmat setup and controversial remarks going viral.

    Image credits: BraedenSorbo

    Tweet about YouTuber’s humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat suit podcast setup.

    Tweet about YouTuber’s humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat suit podcast setup.

    Image credits: Damilare273

    The interview then veered into Blue’s finances. While the adult performer refused to disclose how much money she makes, she repeatedly stated that it was “a lot.”

    Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has continued pushing boundaries far beyond her viral “1,000 men in a day” stunt, with one incident in particular landing her in legal hot water and wiping out much of the goodwill she once held among those who defended her.

    Blue had her Australian visa cancelled after attempting to film adult content with 18-year-old students

    Young YouTuber with serious expression and crossed arms, wearing a black jacket in a neutral indoor setting.

    Young YouTuber with serious expression and crossed arms, wearing a black jacket in a neutral indoor setting.

    Image credits: mataneven

    In late 2024, Blue announced plans to attend Australia’s annual “Schoolies Week,” a week-long celebration for newly graduated high-schoolers on the Gold Coast, where she intended to film intimate encounters with 18-year-old men. 

    The announcement triggered an international backlash and led to the cancellation of her visa by Australian authorities.

    Person in yellow hazmat suit with gas mask and gloves next to woman smiling during viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview setup

    Person in yellow hazmat suit with gas mask and gloves next to woman smiling during viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview setup

    Image credits: SPblanco109

    In December of that year, Blue was forced to leave the country after being condemned both by lawmakers and advocacy groups.

    “These teenagers are fairly new adults, they are still navigating their sense of self and their boundaries,” said activist Harrison James. “What’s occurring is just not appropriate, it’s a blatant exploitation of the vulnerability of young people.”

    Blue defended herself by insisting that all participants were over the age of 18, signed consent forms, supplied ID and underwent screening.

    Clips of the interview went viral on social media, with millions of views across various platforms

    The clip continues to gain traction across social media. While Even’s official upload has amassed 562,000 views at the time of writing, multiple reposts have reached into the millions, with one version surpassing 6.3 million views on X.

    Tweet from YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview going viral, highlighting humiliating and disgusting comments with hazmat setup.

    Tweet from YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview going viral, highlighting humiliating and disgusting comments with hazmat setup.

    Image credits: JuneziYT

    Tweet by Wholesome humour expressing empathy for Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Tweet by Wholesome humour expressing empathy for Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Image credits: Wh0lesomehumour

    Woman holding a paper with 1000 written on it, related to YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview and viral hazmat setup news.

    Woman holding a paper with 1000 written on it, related to YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview and viral hazmat setup news.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue

    Viewers have since dissected Blue’s demeanor throughout the interview, interpreting it in different ways. Some argued that she appeared detached and unwilling to give Even the reaction he wanted. Others believed she was genuinely hurt.

    “The soul is gone. She knows she’s only there for a humiliation ritual,” a viewer wrote.

    But there’s also a prevailing theory among some online users that she knew exactly what she was walking into. 

    In their view, Blue willingly subjected herself to the mockery, understanding that the humiliation would only amplify her visibility, and make her richer in the process.

    “She’s still a human.” While some found the interview funny, others found it degrading

    YouTuber in hazmat suit reacting during Bonnie Blue interview that went viral for humiliating and disgusting comments.

    YouTuber in hazmat suit reacting during Bonnie Blue interview that went viral for humiliating and disgusting comments.

    Image credits: CoinSage_2k

    Tweet from MAGA Firearms & Tech replying with a laughing emoji to a viral YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview.

    Image credits: magafirearmstec

    Screenshot of a tweet by salty toaster discussing a man's high level of protection, referencing hazmat setup in a viral Bonnie Blue interview.

    Screenshot of a tweet by salty toaster discussing a man's high level of protection, referencing hazmat setup in a viral Bonnie Blue interview.

    Image credits: ToasterSalty

    Tweet by Poetry replying to FearedBuck with the comment about hosting or surviving a pandemic, referencing hazmat setup context.

    Tweet by Poetry replying to FearedBuck with the comment about hosting or surviving a pandemic, referencing hazmat setup context.

    Image credits: 2lastvibes

    Screenshot of a viral YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview reply, highlighting disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Screenshot of a viral YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview reply, highlighting disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Image credits: bOnemeaI404

    Screenshot of a viral YouTuber interview tweet discussing humiliating comments and hazmat setup reactions.

    Screenshot of a viral YouTuber interview tweet discussing humiliating comments and hazmat setup reactions.

    Image credits: Nomadlostdark

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Image credits: Ghost_Kage_

    Tweet by verified user discussing mental health impact amid YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Tweet by verified user discussing mental health impact amid YouTuber's Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Image credits: ringthejays

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sympathy about a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing sympathy about a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Image credits: runaerss

    Tweet from user Bin Diesel expressing mixed feelings, related to a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup.

    Tweet from user Bin Diesel expressing mixed feelings, related to a YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and hazmat setup.

    Image credits: BinweA

    Tweet discussing the YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and reactions to his disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Tweet discussing the YouTuber's humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and reactions to his disgusting comments and hazmat setup.

    Image credits: daveinmidPA

    Tweet from user DevyJ criticizing the humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and its disrespectful hazmat setup comments.

    Tweet from user DevyJ criticizing the humiliating Bonnie Blue interview and its disrespectful hazmat setup comments.

    Image credits: lolcooldevin_

    Tweet by user big duntles criticizing behavior in a viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

    Tweet by user big duntles criticizing behavior in a viral YouTuber Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

    Image credits: biglunty

    Tweet criticizing guests for lack of research before a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

    Tweet criticizing guests for lack of research before a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with hazmat setup.

    Image credits: WelcomeNowLeave

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgust over the hazmat setup.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on a humiliating Bonnie Blue interview with disgust over the hazmat setup.

    Image credits: SidSydneySyd

    Screenshot of social media reply defending Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Screenshot of social media reply defending Bonnie Blue amid viral YouTuber interview and hazmat setup controversy.

    Image credits: RickP1884

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That type of stuff is his whole shtick, she went in knowing he would do something like that. They both did this for attention. Stop with the fauxrage

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That type of stuff is his whole shtick, she went in knowing he would do something like that. They both did this for attention. Stop with the fauxrage

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

