Model Breaks Down In Tears After Sleeping With 100 Men In 24 Hours: “Sometimes I Feel So Robotic”
Health, News

Model Breaks Down In Tears After Sleeping With 100 Men In 24 Hours: “Sometimes I Feel So Robotic”

A 23-year-old British model and adult content creator recently opened up about her controversial decision to sleep with 100 men in a single day.

Lily Phillips broke down in tears as she recounted how the 24-hour bedroom marathon went,  saying: “Sometimes I feel so robotic.”

While the stunt performed in October was intended to create buzzworthy content for her adults-only platform, the influencer candidly shared her feelings of disconnection in a documentary titled, “I Slept With 100 Men in One Day,” created by Josh Pieters.

Highlights
  • British model Lily Phillips spoke about sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.
  • “Sometimes I feel so robotic,” she said in a documentary created by Josh Pieters.
  • The 23-year-old was captured breaking down in the documentary as she spoke about the experience.
  • The content creator previously said she wanted to achieve an even bigger feat of bedding 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old British model and adult content creator, opened up about her intense 24-hour bedroom marathon

Model Lily Phillips wearing a white top.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“It’s not for the weak girls. If I’m honest, it was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in, one out, it feels intense,” she told Josh in the documentary released last weekend.

She admitted the experience was more challenging than she anticipated.

“I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this, and sometimes you disassociate and it’s not like normal sex at all,” she said.

The adult star broke down in tears while recalling the experience of sleeping with 100 men in a single day

Model Lily Phillips in emotional breakdown, sitting on a bed and wiping tears from her eyes.

Image credits: Josh Pieters

Model Lily Phillips in tears, emotional expression, wearing striped top, sitting in front of a gold-framed mirror.

Image credits: Josh Pieters

The adult star, who broke down and shed tears in the documentary, confessed that much of the day remains a blur and she forgot most of the guys.

“In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember, and that’s it,” she shared. “But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I did 100.”

In addition to the disassociation she felt, Lily said she felt some amount of guilt for not being able to offer enough attention to some of the guys.

The event was captured in a documentary titled, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, where Lily confessed: “Sometimes I feel so robotic”

Model Lily Phillips in a black dress sitting on a beige couch, appearing thoughtful.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“I’d have to stop them early and you’d have to stand on business [and say,] ‘I’m so sorry you got to go,’ and the awkward interaction of you feeling pressure to [satisfy them] … Of if you hadn’t spent enough time with them, feeling like you didn’t give them a good time because they only got two minutes,” she said.

In terms of the physical toll of the experience, the model insisted her privates were not sore, but she definitely felt “tired.”

While speaking to the documentary-maker, the young woman said her parents knew about her career in the adult entertainment business, but she hadn’t told them about hitting the 100-men mark in a single day.

The content creator previously said she wanted to achieve an even bigger feat of bedding 1,000 men in 24 hours

Model Lily Phillips in white lace top with long hair, casting call details for male talent on image.

Image credits: lilyphillip_s

“My parents know what I do, but I’m not on the phone to them everyday [sharing details] … They don’t need to know the logistics. I do feel a little bit embarrassed being like Mum and Dad, I f—– 100 guys. I guess because it’s not really what my parents would have wanted me to do.”

Remarkably, the adult content maker recently announced her plans of taking on an even greater challenge: bedding 1,000 men in 24 hours.

In a social media post last month, she teased the upcoming event and invited participants, saying: “1,000 men in 24 hours. Male talent casting call. 18+ only. Location TBC.”

Lily said her parents are aware of her adult entertainment business, which has around nine people on its payroll

Image credits: Josh Pieters

Dubbed the “record-breaking event of the year,” the stunt is scheduled for January. Lily said last month on the Reality Check podcast that she had been undergoing training for the big feat.

“I think I’ll get sore towards the end,” she said, “but I think I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.”

Admitting it was “hard work,” she said: “Bonking 101 guys in 14 hours is so much harder than a 9 to 5.”

“If you talk about a day job, as in going to the office, sleeping with 101 men is so much more taxing,” she added.

Some netizens called her 100-men mark the “saddest thing [they’ve] ever heard”

A screenshot of a comment by Shayla Burton expressing disbelief and sadness.

A social media comment expressing concern about feeling disconnected and robotic, hoping for healing and self-value.

A comment expressing concern for a woman needing counseling after a challenge involving 100 men in 24 hours.

Text comment expressing concern for a model's behavior after her experience with many men in one day.

Valerie Carri's comment expressing concern for a model in distress, seeking support.

Comment on a controversial event involving a model, expressing concern and disbelief.

Comment on social media questioning a woman's choices, focusing on mental health awareness.

Comment expressing concern over young people's actions and emotional well-being.

  • Empowered Feminist: Lily's choice showcases autonomy and challenges societal norms on female sexuality.

  • Traditionalist Critic: This behavior is a regrettable deviation from moral values, setting a poor example for youth.

  • Curiosity-Driven Voyeur: Fascinated by the extremes of human experience and interested in the psychological impact.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
2 hours ago

If you don't like it, don't do it. Hard to feel bad for anyone who does ridiculous things to be an influencer. Many people hate their jobs, but she designs hers. If your job makes you cry, time for a change. It's not like this is the only job going, it's not as if this was the only option for influencer. Do something different if you hate it.

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Crying and then wanting to "do" 1000. She wants attention and publicity and BP put this on their site. Voila.

donnapeluda_1 avatar
Donna Peluda
Donna Peluda
Community Member
1 hour ago

“It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest—it was hard, the joke writes itself ;-)

