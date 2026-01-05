Disturbing New Details Emerge About Horrific Swiss Resort Blaze That Claimed Nearly 50 Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of a devastating fire that left 40 people deceased during a New Year’s Eve celebration at a Swiss ski resort bar, chilling new details have emerged shedding more light on the tragedy.

The incident occurred at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, around 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2026, leaving more than 100 people critically injured, including several young victims.

Highlights Two former staff members of the Le Constellation bar have alleged disturbing new details surrounding the tragic fire during a packed New Year’s Eve celebration.

The allegations suggest that sparklers used in champagne shows ignited the blaze, while a locked emergency exit made it “impossible” for people to evacuate.

The devastating fire claimed 40 lives, many of them teenagers, with injured survivors transferred to hospitals across Europe for specialist treatment.

As the investigation remains active, two former employees have come forward with unsettling details, pointing to negligence in safety measures that may have led to the catastrophic incident.

Two former employees at Le Constellation bar have come forward to share chilling details, alleging serious lapses in the resort bar’s safety measures

Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of the horrific Swiss resort blaze claiming nearly 50 lives

Image credits: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

A criminal investigation has been launched against the bar’s owners, Jacques Moretti and his wife, Jessica Moretti, on charges including homicide by negligence, negligent bodily harm, and arson by negligence.

Amid the ongoing probe, former staff members Maxime and Sarah claimed employees were not properly trained to handle fire safety procedures, describing the situation as “dicey.”

In an interview with BFMTV, published on Sunday, January 4, Sarah, who worked at the bar in 2023, alleged that the building’s “emergency exit was [kept] locked because it led directly into the building.”

Crowd celebrates inside a Swiss resort with champagne and sparklers shortly before the horrific blaze that claimed nearly 50 lives.

Image credits: delestoile/X

She further claimed that employees were “forbidden” from opening that door, leaving only a staircase accessible during emergencies.

According to Sarah, evacuating nearly 200 people through a single staircase within ten minutes would have been “impossible.”

“It’s very narrow; if that door at the back, opposite the toilets, had been open, it would have limited the number of victims.”

Maxime and Sarah alleged that the building’s emergency exit was kept “locked” and that staff were not provided with proper fire safety training

Couple smiling outdoors against a blue sky backdrop, unrelated to Swiss resort blaze or disturbing details.

Image credits: delestoile/X

Meanwhile, Maxime weighed in on speculation surrounding whethersparklers positioned close to the ceilingmay have triggered the devastating fire, an angle cited by investigating authorities.

Attorney General of the canton of Valais, Béatrice Pilloud, said in a public statement, “We currently assume that the fire was caused by sparklers attached to champagne bottles that came too close to the ceiling.”

Shortly after the statement, a photo reportedly verified by the BBC began circulating widely online, appearing to support the theory.

User comment about fire safety issues at Swiss resort involved in horrific blaze that claimed nearly 50 lives.

Comment stating a bar owner should spend their life behind bars, related to disturbing Swiss resort blaze details.

Orange flames and smoke engulf Swiss resort at night after horrific blaze, with people observing the scene from outside.

Image credits: CBC News: The National / delestoile/X

The image showed flames spreading across the ceiling of the bar’s basement level.

In light of this development, Maxime told the publication, “I always said that if waitresses held up sparklers and they came into contact [with the ceiling], everything could go up in flames.”

She added, “There was definitely a risk and the safety measures were a bit dicey… staff weren’t briefed on fire safety and the emergency exit was sometimes blocked or locked.”

Sarah also described the club’s now-infamous champagne bottle shows involving sparklers as “dangerous.”

“There had been building work and everything was made of wood, so putting sparklers in champagne bottles was very dangerous,” Sarah said in an interview

Incendi en una estació d’esquí suïssa: aquest és el moment en què s’haurien originat les flames a l’interior del bar https://t.co/PwUdoBfdbf Imatges: Ferdinand du beaudiez pic.twitter.com/YYI57ZxS3n — 3CatInfo (@3CatInfo) January 2, 2026

She said, “We had no training on fire safety. I only saw fire extinguishers in an office … but it was often locked.

“The emergency exit was kept locked… I wasn’t aware that there was a fire alarm.”

Recalling her experience staying in an apartment above the bar, Sarah explained, “I had to get a key to open the door of the emergency exit to go upstairs… We were ordered not to unlock the emergency exit except to go upstairs to the apartment.”

Disturbing details emerge about horrific Swiss resort blaze causing nearly 50 fatalities, shocking locals and investigators.

Comment describing safety rating and fire spread in a horrific Swiss resort blaze that claimed nearly 50 lives.

Teenager in a black hoodie with a clenched fist in a boxing ring background, linked to Swiss resort blaze news.

Image credits: Swiss Boxing

She concluded by saying, “There had been building work and everything was made of wood [in the basement] so putting sparklers in champagne bottles was very dangerous.”

Speaking on Swiss radio following the tragedy, Stéphane Ganzer, the Valais State Councillor in charge of security, said, “Someone made a mistake, I am sure of it.”

“A fire this serious in Switzerland, where we have professional standards and controls, means that something went wrong.”

The owners of the bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are reportedly under investigation in connection with the tragedy over allegations of negligence

Young woman smiling indoors, wearing a blue paisley dress in a modern home setting unrelated to Swiss resort blaze.

Image credits: charlotteniddam/TikTok

While authorities continue to investigate the Moretti couple, they have denied all allegations and any wrongdoing on their part.

Addressing the probe, Béatrice Pilloud said the “investigation was opened because we have suspicions, but until there is a conviction, there is a presumption of innocence which prevails.”

Young golfer in white shirt and cap swinging a club on a sunny day with blurred green trees in the background.

Image credits: emanuele.galeppini/Instagram

According to reports, the fire claimed the lives of mostly teenagers.

The identification process was lengthy due to the severe condition of the burnt remains.

Many of the injured victims have reportedly been transferred to hospitals in France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy for treatment.

People wearing winter clothes lay flowers and light candles at a memorial for victims of the Swiss resort blaze tragedy.

Image credits: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Authorities confirmed that the youngest identified victim was a 14-year-old girl.

All 40 victims have now been identified, and a national day of mourning has been scheduled for January 9 by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin.

“A tragedy like this shows how safety can’t ever be taken for granted, even in luxury resorts,” wrote one social media user

