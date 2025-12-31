“Parents Failed Her”: Teen Taught Harsh Lesson By Judge After Pepper-Spraying Tourists On A Boat

ADVERTISEMENT

What started as a noise complaint quickly spiraled into a legal nightmare when a teen accused of pepper-spraying several passengers on a boat was handed a harsh lesson by an unsympathetic judge.

On Monday, December 29, 17-year-old Kasidy Luz Trevino appeared in juvenile court for a detention hearing related to an incident last month involving passengers on a guided San Antonio River Walk boat.

Highlights A 17-year-old teen allegedly pepper-sprayed passengers, including a three-year-old, on a San Antonio River Walk boat after being asked to lower her phone’s music.

Kasidy Luz Trevino, on juvenile probation at the time, was reprimanded by an infuriated judge and taught a harsh lesson for her actions.

A viral TikTok clip helped police identify and arrest the teen after she evaded authorities for 11 days, with netizens expressing outrage over her actions.

After details of the case emerged, one online commenter reacted bluntly, writing, “Nasty spoiled brat is finally learning a valuable lesson. I’m sure Christmas day was not quite up or down to her standards and I doubt it will be a happy new year for her.”

RELATED:

Kasidy Luz Trevino was accused of pepper-spraying passengers, including a three-year-old, on a San Antonio River Walk barge in November

Teen taught harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat, standing in dimly lit outdoor setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fatigued.in.ameri

On the evening of November 15, Kasidy Luz Trevino was asked by the boat operator to turn down the volume of music playing on her phone while on board.

The repeated noise complaints led to an argument between the teenager and a 68-year-old woman, prompting the operator to stop the Go Rio barge so Trevino could get off.

According to multiple eyewitnesses and the San Antonio Police Department report, the teenager then began yelling at passengers after leaving the boat before pepper-spraying a total of eight people onboard.

Teen with long dark hair and black jacket, involved in a harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on boat.

Image credits: KENS 5

Her victims ranged from elderly passengers to a toddler, reported to be three years old.

Trevino fled the scene, and police arrived around 8:30 p.m., launching an investigation and a search for her.

After evading arrest for 11 days, she was taken into custody on November 26 and booked into Bexar County Jail with total bonds set at $110,000 for multiple charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the “horrific” incident, the 17-year-old was on juvenile probation for a previous arrest, whose details remain unknown

@fatigued.in.ameri This woman pepper sprayed a full boat of people on a river boat ride, including a baby, because the operator asked her to get off the phone. ♬ original sound – Fatigued In America

Following her arrest, it was revealed that Trevino was on probation and under the supervision of the 436th Juvenile District Court at the time of the pepper-spraying incident for previous accusations and arrests.

While the details of her past offenses remain unknown, the teenager was reprimanded on Monday by presiding judge William ‘Cruz’ Shaw III, who was reportedly infuriated by her actions.

Judge speaking seriously to a teen in court during a harsh lesson after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat incident

Image credits: KSAT 12

According to the official court hearing, Kasidy was denied release from jail.

Judge Shaw told her, “You were on the riverwalk acting a fool” during the incident in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “You were on my probation… You weren’t thinking this through at all!”

Netizens expressed widespread agreement with the judge’s decision, with many praising his firm stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen involved in pepper-spraying tourists on a boat faces harsh lesson from judge after parents failed her.

Image credits: fatigued.in.ameri

Comment from Fatigued In America about public courtesy, relating to teen taught harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on boat.

One person wrote, “We need MORE judges like him!” while another commented, “On probation, she was taught a harsh lesson by an infuriated judge – she just blew her entire future!”

A third added, “I wish she would go to jail for at least six months. Maybe she will learn her lesson. But some people never learn.”

“You weren’t thinking this through at all!” the infuriated judge expressed during Kasidy’s recent detention court hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge in courtroom delivering harsh lesson to teen after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat case hearing.

Image credits: KSAT 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Cris discussing a teen pepper-spraying tourists and consequences taught by a judge.

“The mouthy, vulgar, trashy female who ‘allegedly’ pepper sprayed the innocent passengers, needs to make a public apology to them, a written one explaining how she understands she was in the wrong, out of control and has to learn to act like a civilized person…”

Kasidy is currently facing charges for a**ault causing bodily injury, as well as injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen taught harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat, highlighting consequences of poor parenting.

Image credits: fatigued.in.ameri

Comment on social media about tourists affected after teen pepper-sprayed on a boat, leading to legal consequences.

In a viral TikTok clip capturing the “horrific” incident, shared on social media by an unidentified woman, Trevino was seen hurling slurs and issuing threats, calling people a string of ab*sive names.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, directing her anger toward the woman filming, she was heard shouting, “Stop recording me, b*tch, or I’ll slap you, sh*t, the f*ck… I will slap your sh*t, I will, I will!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite someone accompanying her grabbing her arm and trying to gently pull her away from the confrontation, Kasidy continued yelling, “What you looking at, ni**a, I will slap you!”

This prompted the person filming to shout back, “What’s going to happen? You’re going to get arrested, that’s what!”

The video also helped authorities as social media users assisted in providing Kasidy’s name, address, and date of birth to the victims and police.

A viral TikTok clip of the incident proved crucial in identifying and arresting Trevino after she evaded police for 11 days

Man covering face being restrained by another man in striped shirt during chaotic moment involving pepper-spraying tourists on boat

Image credits: fatigued.in.ameri

Teen girl facing judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat, learning a harsh lesson about consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to responding officers, several people suffered from burning eyes, pain, and breathing difficulties that persisted for some time.

At the time, a bystander who worked at a nearby gift shop told local outlet KENS5, “You don’t really expect anything like that to happen.”

Teen in a pink shirt standing indoors near a brick pillar, related to judge teaching harsh lesson after pepper-spraying tourists on boat.

Image credits: fatigued.in.ameri

ADVERTISEMENT

“You expect to have a good time with your family and everything, not get attacked.”

Another eyewitness questioned, “How are you going to pepper-spray a baby?!” expressing surprise at Kasidy’s actions.

Image credits: KSAT 12

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 17-year-old was denied her request for release, she is set to remain in jail until her next court appearance, scheduled for January 8, 2026.

“17 yrs old, on probation, no impulse control and talks and acts like that… Sorry but her parents failed to instill manners, kindness,” wrote one netizen

Comment from Bri expressing shock about a teen who pepper-sprayed a baby on a boat incident.

Comment on social media expressing sympathy for a teen taught a harsh lesson by a judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat.

Comment from user GettingHerPinkBack expressing relief about moving from San Antonio, related to teen pepper-spraying tourists on a boat incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern about hateful behavior in America and sympathy for a baby amid harsh societal attitudes.

Comment asking about consequences for a teen taught a harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat.

Comment from user Liz expressing sympathy with sad emojis about a teen taught a harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen facing judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat, highlighting consequences of parental failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment asking about the family and offering support after teen pepper-sprayed tourists on a boat.

Comment by user ETNA expressing surprise and concern with emojis about others remaining calm in the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern over language barriers and confusion after teen pepper-sprayed tourists on a boat incident.

TikTok comment expressing frustration over bystanders not helping a woman and baby during a boat incident involving tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media with a female profile picture reacting to a viral teen pepper-spraying tourists incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading: Locals don't do boat rides, and mention of a teen pepper-spraying tourists on a boat incident.

Comment reading The lady recording and talking is just as responsible in a social media conversation about a teen taught a harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat.

Comment on social media about a teen taught a harsh lesson by judge after pepper-spraying tourists on a boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment saying "this is so embarrassing," related to teen pepper-spraying tourists on a boat incident.