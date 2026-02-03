The 20 Most Awkward Celebrity Reactions And Interactions From The 2026 Grammy Awards
The 68th Annual Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, celebrating music’s biggest stars and groundbreaking performances.
But while the night promised glamour, applause, and unforgettable performances, it also delivered a generous serving of cringe-worthy reactions and awkward celebrity interactions.
From Justin Bieber’s tense red carpet moments with wife Hailey to Nicki Minaj clapping back at a controversial Donald Trump joke from host Trevor Noah, here are the most awkward and eye-roll-inducing celebrity moments from the 2026 Grammys.
Lady Gaga Gives Bad Bunny A Jump Scare Before Album Of The Year Announcement
In one of the most wholesome, and probably hilarious, moments of the night, Lady Gaga unintentionally gave Bad Bunny a massive jump scare just minutes before the Album of the Year announcement.
In viral clips of the moment, the singer appeared locked in a focused, pre-announcement stance, sitting on his chair and looking anticipatingly toward the stage, when Gaga snuck up behind him to offer a friendly greeting.
The Bad Romance singer tapped him on the shoulder and whispered something in his ear, causing Bad Bunny to visibly flinch for a moment.
He looked away from Gaga with wide eyes and took a deep breath after realizing who it was.
However, by the time he turned back toward her, Gaga had retreated to her seat, leaving the MONACO rapper with what appeared to be a disappointed smile.
Reacting to this unscripted moment, one user on X summed it up, writing, “The way she probably thought she was pi**ing him off so she left but he was just realizing who that was and being happy as f*ck and then he was like wait no why did she leave.”
A second user said, “My social anxiety spikes up for both them. this would haunt me for decades if i was either of them.”
“His brain was still downloading the fact that it was Lady Gaga while she was already halfway across the room,” quipped a third user.
“Nobody did anything wrong and it’s still painful to watch.”
Lady Gaga spooks Bad Bunny pic.twitter.com/IsHkrqHhVN
— Mary Ann Beth (@MaryAnnBeth1) February 2, 2026
Jamie Foxx’s Red Carpet Timing Fail With Chappell Roan
If bad timing on the red carpet had a face, it would be this moment between Jamie Foxx and Chappell Roan.
Chappell showed up on the red carpet in what was one of her most daring Grammy outfits to date, wearing a sheer burgundy Mugler gown that appeared to be suspended from n**ple rings.
Right when she was in the middle of posing in her ultra-revealing look, the Good Luck, Babe! singer was interrupted by Jamie Foxx.
Jamie, who was on the red carpet with his daughters Corinne Foxx, 31, and Anelise Bishop, 17, stopped to tell Chappell that his kids were her biggest fans.
The daughters then got a chance to say “hello” to Chappell, who was one misstep away from a full-blown wardrobe malfunction.
“I’m sorry. Did he just introduce his kids to her with her entire a*s ti**ies out?” one asked online.
Another wrote, “‘Excuse me kids, I’m gonna go talk to the lady whose dress is hanging from her n**ple rings.’”
“I wonder if it was awkward to talk to them with her ti**ies out,” said a third user.
Jamie Foxx tells Chappell Roan how much his kids love her while on the #Grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/HH3qx0hnSg
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2026
Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About Chappell Roan’s 2024 VMAs Photographer Drama
During her time on the red carpet, Sabrina Carpenter made a cryptic reference to Chappell Roan’s viral 2024 VMA red carpet confrontation with a photographer.
When a reporter commented on how unusually quiet and calm the carpet felt, Carpenter immediately quipped, “You guys are so quiet this year. Chappell really started a movement.”
Carpenter added, “She whipped them into shape.”
The joke alluded to the moment when Chappell famously snapped at an unnamed photographer who was reportedly being rude, shouting, "You shut the f*ck up! Don't! Not me, b*tch!"
“Sabrina’s got jokes, red carpet needed it,” said one fan of the singer, while another reacted, “Sabrina reading the room perfectly with that one. Everyone still scared to cause a scene after Chappell Roan set the tone earlier.”
“Chappell really whipped the red carpet into shape lmao. Sabrina clocked it perfectly. Who's still cackling at this?” wrote another amused fan.
“Sabrina always knows how to keep things light. The calm after Chappell’s storm…”
Sabrina Carpenter jokes about it being quiet on the #GRAMMYs red carpet:
“It is very quiet, right?“
“She [Chappell Roan] whipped them into shape.” pic.twitter.com/bGUGcChePk
— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2026
Miley Cyrus Looked “Salty As Hell” After Lady Gaga’s Win
When Lady Gaga was announced as the winner for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2026 Grammys, most of the room jumped to their feet, including Sabrina Carpenter, who was also nominated in the category alongside Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Teddy Swims.
The moment Teyana Taylor and Nikki Glaser announced her name, Lady Gaga burst into tears and accepted a kiss on her head from her fiancé, Michael Polansky.
But fans had thoughts about Miley and her fiancé, Maxx Morando, staying glued to their chairs, claiming she looked “salty as hell.”
“Miley Cyrus not standing or clapping when Gaga won,” wrote an eagle-eyed observer.
Another said, “Now I need an explanation on why Miley sat for Gaga.”
“Miley Cyrus not even standing or clapping. Ouuu i know a sour b*tch when i see one… and you didn’t deserve it enough to be doing all this,” added a third.
“Miley’s jealousy is written all over her face.”
And the Grammy goes to... LADY GAGA!
Momento en el que Lady Gaga ganaba el #Grammy a Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal por "MAYHEM". pic.twitter.com/l8KAHWZeU0
— LadyGagaMonsterBlog (@LGMonsterBlog) February 2, 2026
Trevor Noah’s Sneaky Drake Joke Cracks Kendrick Lamar Up
During his opening monologue at the 2026 Grammys, Trevor Noah subtly poked fun at the lingering fallout of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, which dominated much of the past two years.
While introducing Lamar, Noah quipped, "I actually thought about writing a few jokes, roasting you, but then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned dudes from other countries.”
“Yeah, me and my delegation are still recovering from the pain.”
Lamar was seen on the broadcast giving a knowing smile and grinning throughout the interaction, clearly enjoying the subtle jab.
One fan of the Not Like Us rapper wrote, “Even at the GRAMMYs, the subtext is clear: Kendrick doesn’t need to say Drake’s name anymore. The reputation does the work for him.”
Another commenter added, “Drake still can't escape the smouldering.”
“Kendrick Lamar really said nah, I choose peace… Trevor Noah knew exactly which button not to press.”
Trevor Noah jokes about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef at the #GRAMMYs while standing next to Kendrick Lamar.
“I thought about writing a few jokes roasting you, but then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned dudes from other countries.”
pic.twitter.com/KVJrc4t30X
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 2, 2026
Donald Trump-Aligned Nicki Minaj Claps Back After Trevor Noah’s Controversial Joke
Trevor Noah made several jokes about Nicki Minaj and her support for Donald Trump during his opening monologue, and it was clear that Nicki was not a fan of it.
Noah poked fun at Minaj’s absence from the ceremony, joking that she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”
He then slipped into a vocal impression of Trump, imagining a conversation between the two and quipping, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it. Everybody is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it to you, but it’s me. Look at it, baby: WAP, WAP, WAP.”
Following the monologue, Minaj responded on social media with several posts, including a religious-themed message that read, “As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked…”
“Every tongue that rises up against me in judgment shall be condemned & put to shame.”
In another post on X, the Anaconda rapper added, “Trevor refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”
Minaj also went after Chrissy Teigen, who was seen in the clip during Trevor’s monologue giving a thumbs-up to the camera.
The rapper wrote, “Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen has/had a dik. Allegedly.”
However, netizens were largely unimpressed, with many attacking Nicki in the comment sections of her own posts.
One displeased user wrote, “That Pink lady’s Tweet about Chrissy Tiegen lets us know she watching the #Grammys and got irate that her peers dont like her.”
Another user commented, “Kanye levels of unhinged. I guess when your album flops you gotta get attention somehow.”
“Spreading false claims about someone’s body or identity isn’t okay - allegedly doesn’t make it true.”
The irony of Minaj to use religious babble to try to be self-righteous while she is pouring out obscenities is not to be missed, and makes her the perfect representative for two-faced Donald. She'll do what it takes to get her citizenship, even sell her soul.
Justin Bieber’s Painfully Forced Smile During Trevor Noah’s Table Banter
Trevor Noah’s attempt at playful banter with Justin Bieber quickly turned awkward, with fans asking if they have “beef.”
While hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards, Trevor went up to Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, and congratulated them on becoming parents to their son, Jack Blues.
The congratulatory wishes were followed by the comedian saying: “My personal favorite thing Justin Bieber has done over the past year is that he told Apple to move the dictation button on the keyboard. Hero, Justin.”
“Now I just need you to tell them to make a new feature where, when you search on your phone, it finds things. Please, Justin, we need you,” he continued.
All the while, Justin kept a tight, wince-like smile on his face that appeared to show zero amusement.
Fans instantly took notice of the situation and asked, “Do Trevor Noah and Justin Bieber have some sort of beef or? That was painful to watch.”
“Bro, I swear when Trevor was behind him he was practically hiding under the table so nobody would see him,” read another comment.
Another wrote, “Justin Bieber looks like he was about to m**der Trevor Noah in any second hahaha."
“Justin Bieber did not want Trevor Noah over there with the joke,” another quipped.
Trevor Noah highlights Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/cW6VBAWc9c
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026
THIS is what made Bieber uncomfortable? Not standing on stage in his boxer shorts?
MAGA Influencer Gets Dragged After Mocking Billie Eilish’s ICE Comment
MAGA influencer Emily Austin sparked a wave of negative reactions and attention online after mocking Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammys speech.
Austin filmed and shared a live reaction on her X to Eilish’s Song of the Year acceptance speech for Wildflower.
When Eilish concluded her speech by saying, “F*ck ICE,” Austin, a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, remained seated while the rest of the audience gave Eilish a standing ovation.
She also mocked Eilish by eye-rolling and sneering, "I’m so edgy... I said, 'F*ck ICE.' Oh my god".
In the caption of her posts, she called the musician’s speech “painful to listen to.”
However, critics labelled her reaction “beyond cringe” and brutally dragged her online.
One critic bluntly expressed, “Having to film yourself at the Grammys because you’re such a nobody. She just won a Grammy and you’re a miserable joke.”
Another user wrote, “The irony of you thinking you’re edgy while recording this video lmaooo.”
“Who’s the one winning an award while you’re watching?” a third user chimed in.
“You still had to post about it to be relevant tonight.”
Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant 🤮
Painful to listen to. pic.twitter.com/CuUVjGJKbZ
— Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026
Mean girls. The ones who never get picked so attack others. Typical MAGAts.
Joni Mitchell Forgets Her Best Historical Album Grammy Win While Onstage
Joni Mitchell had a viral moment of confusion during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony when she seemingly forgot she was the winner while standing at the podium.
At the age of 82, Mitchell won her 11th career Grammy for Best Historical Album for her box set, Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years.
After walking onto the stage with her co-producer Patrick Milligan, Mitchell stood silently for several moments before leaning over and asking, “Who won? Oh, I won?”
Once she realized she was the recipient, she regained her composure and delivered a powerful speech.
“SOOOO glad I didn't watch. I hope I can unsee this, so I can cling to memories of how she was,” wrote one concerned fan of the singer.
“Im crying at Joni Mitchell walking onstage not realising she was ACCEPTING the GRAMMY award.”
Benson Boone Breaks His “Flip” Streak On The Grammys Red Carpet
In a surprising moment of restraint, Benson Boone, famous for his signature high-energy backflips, refused to do one on the Grammys red carpet.
When a member of the press shouted for him to “do a flip,” Boone shook his head and firmly declined to perform his iconic move, saying, “Hell no!”
Boone told reporters that he didn’t want to perform a backflip as he would “literally rip” the suit pants he was wearing to the ceremony.
He jokingly added, “Not today, it’s my day off.”
“Nobody wants to see that mess anyway,” harshly wrote one critic.
However, fans of the singer seemed to agree with his pants reasoning, with many calling it a “fair enough point.”
“That’s exactly what I would say if I were absolutely planning to do some flips,” joked one fan.
Benson Boone is taking a night off of flipping to walk the #GRAMMYs red carpet. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hPaSfcjwVe
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 2, 2026
SZA Gets Flustered After Being Caught Admiring Teyana Taylor
SZA appeared to be enchanted by Teyana Taylor’s walk onto the stage, as the All the Stars singer was caught red-handed by cameras at the ceremony.
As Teyana appeared on stage alongside Nikki Glasser to present the Best Pop Solo Performance award, SZA was spotted by CBS cameras looking “entranced” and clearly starstruck.
Upon realizing she was being filmed, SZA visibly got embarrassed and tried to quickly move out of the frame.
Viewers clocked the moment online and dubbed it a “relatable reaction” to Taylor’s “BODY COFFEEEEEE (tea isn’t that strong).”
One user on Instagram said, “Did SZA just get caught ogling Teyana Taylor? Same!”
Another added, “I think everyone gets caught staring. She is a striking woman!”
A third wrote, “When the person you're ogling looks like that, everybody's looking at her like that!”
“Girl! You know you look good when I think SZA did like everyone else looking. I mean girl look good to where you got be like I totally understand and agree with the men and the women who ogling.”
Did SZA just get caught ogling Teyana Taylor? Same #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MGzkS180n2
— zavanté.˙⋆ ♱ (@zavanchy) February 2, 2026
Jelly Roll Says Fans “Shouldn’t Care” About His ICE Opinion After Grammy Win
After winning Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll declined to offer a political opinion when asked backstage about the ongoing ICE controversy.
While other artists like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish used their platform to explicitly call out the agency, Jelly Roll told reporters in the press room that he felt “disconnected” from current events.
When first asked if he wanted to comment, he simply replied, “Not really.”
He elaborated by describing himself as a “dumb redneck” and admitted, “People shouldn't care to hear my opinion” because he hadn’t “watched enough” news recently.
Although he didn’t comment on the topic at the Grammys, he added, “I’m going through it the next week, and everybody’s going to hear exactly what I have to say about it in the most loud and clear way I’ve ever spoke in my life.”
Social media users viewed it as a “playing it safe” moment.
Justin Bieber’s Uncomfortable Photoshoot With Wife Hailey On Red Carpet
Justin and Hailey Bieber’s red carpet return to the ceremony after years was quickly overshadowed by fan speculation about their “distant” or “uncomfortable” body language with each other.
In a now-viral clip on X that garnered over 108.2K views within hours of being uploaded, the user captioned the post, “Justin Bieber appeared uncomfortable or annoyed with Hailey Bieber during their red carpet photo session at the Grammys.”
The clip showed the Baby singer standing off to the side of the carpet, waiting as his wife posed solo for photographers.
He appeared to frown at one point in the footage and raised his eyebrows at another, looking visibly off.
However, the reason for his apparent annoyance remains unknown.
One skeptical netizen speculated, writing, “When is he not annoyed w her?” while another guessed, “I think he just hates the red carpet bs.”
“He hates red carpets events and he hates the paps even more, he was not annoyed with Hailey…”
Meanwhile, some critics turned their attention toward Hailey, with one user commenting, “She acts like she's important.”
Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “She’s attention hungry and he don’t like her.”
justin bieber always annoyed with hailey and so unafraid to show it i- pic.twitter.com/ih8bfq7QGz
— ً (@fiImfag) February 2, 2026
Trevor Noah Ambushed Bad Bunny Into An Unplanned Performance
Bad Bunny had no plans of taking the stage and performing at the 2026 Grammys. But Trevor Noah couldn’t let him simply enjoy the show from the audience.
After praising his powerful ICE‑calling acceptance speech, the Grammy host nudged him to perform right then and there, even though he was contractually banned from performing before his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show.
The comedian began belting the lyrics of the Puerto Rican singer’s hit song DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
Being a good sport, Bad Bunny played along and began singing, while Trevor asked a live band to come out and join them.
This moment sparked some hilarious reactions online, with one user on X commenting, “Bad Bunny doing his best not to sing for free.”
A second added, “He was trying so hard not to do it, but the band came out and he was like ‘i respect them and doing it anyway.’”
Trevor Noah sings to Bad Bunny in Spanish and gets impromptu performance at #Grammys ahead of Super Bowl: “If they sue you, that’s not me” pic.twitter.com/Q2J94QMyQg
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026
Zach Top Volunteered To Support Sydney Sweeney By Putting His Underwear To Use
During a red carpet interview, country singer Zach Top was asked about how his Grammy week has been. And he responded saying he was trying to get an up-close view of the iconic Hollywood sign in LA.
When he said he would have liked to sit on the sign and click a picture, the Variety interviewer pointed out that he could get into legal trouble for it.
“I think you might get arrested…” the interviewer said. “Sydney Sweeney just did a thing where she was hanging underwear on it last week… and she got in trouble for it.”
Zach responded with full support of Sydney’s idea.
“Well, I don’t know what’s wrong with that. I’m gonna go hang some of my underwear on there” he said. “I’m sure there’s not as many people interested in mine as Sydney Sweeney’s.”
Zach Top reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood sign stunt:
“Well, I don’t know what’s wrong with that. I’m gonna go hang some of my underwear on there. I’m sure there’s not as many people interested in mine as Sydney Sweeney’s.”#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/M31RWSD8qI
— Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2026
Durand Bernarr Giddily Runs Across Room After Win, Turns Into Meme
Durand Bernarr accidentally became a meme on social media after his joyful, high-speed sprint across the room to reach the stage.
As Durand’s name was announced as the winner for Best Progressive R&B Album for En Route, the singer, known for his theatricality and incredible fashion, didn’t just walk to the stage; he literally ran, leaning backward with both hands raised high, swaying with every step.
In one swift motion, he climbed the stairs while glancing at his phone, as a man in a green shirt, likely a member of his team, chased after him and handed him a card onstage before quickly exiting.
Many viewers dubbed the moment a “breath of fresh air,” sparking hilarious reactions online.
One fan joked on social media, “Durand is sooo extra.. but hilarious afff! .. he was running up there to the stage like the Grammy was gonna walk off and leave him!”
“Ran like they was gonna take it away if he didn't claim it in 30 seconds LMAO,” another user commented.
“This moment was when a meme was born.”
Jack Antonoff’s Awkward Reaction To “ICE OUT” Pin Question
Jack Antonoff went viral and rubbed fans the wrong way with a hesitant and vague response regarding the "ICE OUT" pin he wore on the red carpet.
The interaction occurred during an interview with Variety, where Antonoff appeared to struggle when asked to explain the pin's significance.
When asked about the pin, Antonoff reportedly looked down at it, scoffed, and replied, “I mean…” before trailing off on what he was about to say.
When pressed on why it was important, he offered fragmented statements like, “It’s, it’s terrible, you know… for every reason you could imagine, I would think.”
He eventually admitted he was “a bit speechless trying to even talk about it” and suggested it was a time for “small communities” to come together to figure out how to “move through this.”
People online called Jack’s response “painfully awkward” to witness.
“Probably thought the pin was in support of those affected by the recent winter storms. Whoops,” one user wrote.
“He wasn't contributing, though, because he clearly has no idea what it's about. Someone gave him the pin and he said, ‘Oh, cool’ and that was all the thought he put into it.”
Jack Antonoff on wearing an "ICE Out" pin at the #Grammys:
"It's a really good time for people to come together and figure out how to move through this." pic.twitter.com/CrzP3zdwZn
— Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026
PinkPantheress Iconic “RAAAH” Reaction To An Interviewer
During a red carpet interview, first-time Grammy-nominated PinkPantheress accidentally became a meme across social media platforms with her “hilarious” response to the interviewer.
The 24-year-old received two nominations: Best Dance/Electronic Album for her mixtape Fancy That and Best Dance Pop Recording for her track Illegal.
When an interviewer complimented her, saying she looked “like a million bucks,” PinkPantheress unexpectedly responded by leaning into the microphone and yelling, “RAAAH!” in a growling, energetic manner.
Her reaction left many chuckling online, with reactions like, “SHE CANT HELP BUT BE HILARIOUS OH MY GOD.”
Another seemingly confused fan of the singer chimed in, questioning, “Why she barking?!” while a third echoed similar sentiments, writing, “WHY DID SHE DO THATTT!!!”
“I feel like she realized how that came out, even though she didn't intend it to sound like that, but then she just kept it cool, anyway.”
Others found the moment iconic and cute, gushing over her with comments like, “I love whatever is wrong with her,” “How can u not love her ??” and “Ugh cutieee… She is so funny.”
her reaction 😭 pic.twitter.com/0b6ckfMcEc
— pinkpantheress source (@pantheressluv) February 1, 2026
Zara Larsson Responds After Being Asked About A Win Already Claimed By Lady Gaga
While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight correspondents Cassie DiLaura and Taylor Hale, Zara Larsson was subjected to an awkward moment, which later earned massive praise for the way the singer handled it.
Larsson was asked if she still had an acceptance speech prepared and if she was feeling nervous about her nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording. However, it had already been announced during the non-televised Premiere Ceremony that Lady Gaga had won for Abracadabra.
Rather than letting the situation become uncomfortable, Zara quickly replied, "Now I’m not. I’m chilling because Lady Gaga took it... so I didn't have to make the speech.”
When the reporters appeared visibly surprised to learn the news, the Midnight Sun singer immediately saved the moment by adding, "But I’ll make one for the next year!"
Fans of the Swedish beauty praised her quick thinking and “graceful” response, with one writing, “Zara is such a class act!”
Others called out the reporters, saying, “Lady, you had one job!” and “Interviewers should obvs had checked before the interview.”
Laufey Poses For Photo While Tyler, The Creator Stays On The Ground
In a moment that quickly became a fan-favorite meme from the 2026 Grammys, Laufey leaned into the chaos of Tyler, The Creator’s high-energy performance at the event.
After his set, which featured a crash-landing finale that left him sprawled face-down on the stage, Tyler refused to get up, choosing to remain in character and motionless even as the show transitioned to other segments.
Reportedly, Tyler stayed lying on the floor for several minutes after the cameras cut away, prompting staff and other celebrities to walk around him.
Laufey, who won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album earlier in the night, posed for a photo with Tyler lying face-down on the floor in the background.
“This will be a meme in the near future, I just can't prove it yet,” commented one user, while another echoed, “Pls let this become a meme it would be so f*cking funny.”
“Laufey is sooooo funny I was SCREAMING when I saw this photo,” wrote one user.
“I don't understand the picture, feels like Laufey is a floating head.”