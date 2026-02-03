Trevor Noah made several jokes about Nicki Minaj and her support for Donald Trump during his opening monologue, and it was clear that Nicki was not a fan of it.



Noah poked fun at Minaj’s absence from the ceremony, joking that she was “still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”



He then slipped into a vocal impression of Trump, imagining a conversation between the two and quipping, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it. Everybody is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it to you, but it’s me. Look at it, baby: WAP, WAP, WAP.”



Following the monologue, Minaj responded on social media with several posts, including a religious-themed message that read, “As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked…”



“Every tongue that rises up against me in judgment shall be condemned & put to shame.”



In another post on X, the Anaconda rapper added, “Trevor refuses to come out of the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”



Minaj also went after Chrissy Teigen, who was seen in the clip during Trevor’s monologue giving a thumbs-up to the camera.



The rapper wrote, “Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen has/had a dik. Allegedly.”



However, netizens were largely unimpressed, with many attacking Nicki in the comment sections of her own posts.



One displeased user wrote, “That Pink lady’s Tweet about Chrissy Tiegen lets us know she watching the #Grammys and got irate that her peers dont like her.”



Another user commented, “Kanye levels of unhinged. I guess when your album flops you gotta get attention somehow.”



“Spreading false claims about someone’s body or identity isn’t okay - allegedly doesn’t make it true.”

