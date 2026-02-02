MAGA Influencer Emily Austin’s Reaction To Billie Eilish’s Anti-ICE Grammy Speech Brutally Mocked
MAGA influencer Emily Austin has attracted attention for her negative reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammys speech.
The ceremony, which celebrated the biggest achievements in the music industry, was marked by protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency).
In light of the fatalities of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, several artists wore “ICE Out” pins to criticize the organization, which has been accused of using excessive force in response to protesters and migrants.
- Emily Austin mocked Billie Eilish's anti-ICE speech at the 2026 Grammys, calling it "painful to listen to."
- Billie Eilish condemned ICE during her Song of the Year acceptance speech for 'Wildflower.'
- The singer used an expletive to refer to the agency and stated that "no one is illegal on stolen land."
Emily Austin ridiculed Billie Eilish for condemning ICE during her acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammys
Image credits: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Some musicians used their speeches to condemn the agency. Among them was singer Billie Eilish, who slammed ICE after winning Song of the Year for Wildflower.
“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said from the stage.
“And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.”
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
She concluded, “Our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f**k ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”
Austin, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, mocked the 24-year-old singer as she filmed her live reaction to Billie’s speech.
“I’m so edgy. I said, ‘F**k ICE.’ Oh my God,” the influencer said in a video posted to her X account on Sunday (February 1).
The 24-year-old singer used an expletive to protest the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency
Image credits: RecordingAcademy
In the caption, she added that the musician’s speech was “painful to listen to.”
Austin, 24, is an independent NBA broadcaster and a conservative social media influencer. She has also worked as a model and appeared as a panelist on the Fox News program Gutfeld!
Last week, she attended the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary, Melania, which covered the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.
Image credits: emilyraustin
Image credits: ABeardedHero
Image credits: heyhun321
Several viewers quickly criticized Austin over her reaction, with one writing, “The irony of you thinking you’re edgy while recording this video lmaooo.”
“Who’s the one winning an award while you’re watching?” read another comment.
“Almost like people don’t like ICE,” shared someone else.
Austin, a conservative influencer, was mocked for her reaction to Billie’s political speech
Image credits: emilyraustin
A separate viewer called Austin “cheap MAGA trash,” while another one wrote, “You still had to post about it to be relevant tonight.”
“Why are you even there? Don’t you people hate Hollywood stuff?” an additional user chimed in.
Others supported Austin, referring to the Grammy Awards as a “clown show” and calling Hollywood “Wokellywood.”
Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant 🤮
Painful to listen to. pic.twitter.com/CuUVjGJKbZ
— Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026
Image credits: _potta_
Austin also filmed herself after Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny said “ICE Out” during his acceptance speech.
“Standing ovation for ‘ICE Out,’ but I’m gonna sit down. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” she said in a video from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “I love our law enforcement.”
Additionally, the right-wing influencer wore a clutch with an American flag on it to express her support for Donald Trump’s administration amid the protests against ICE.
“Why are you even there? Don’t you people hate Hollywood stuff?” one critic wrote
Image credits: emily.austin
Sharing a red carpet photo of herself, she later wrote on social media, “The American flag is not a fashion accessory—it is a declaration of pride and gratitude. I am proud to stand for a country that provides us with freedom.
“While others use this stage to divide, I chose to walk this carpet as a proud, unapologetic voice for the values that make this nation great.”
Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said “ICE Out”
So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dcNGX32EAB
— Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026
Billie, who was spotted on the Grammys red carpet wearing an “ICE Out” pin, was also nominated for Record of the Year for Wildflower.
With her win for Song of the Year, she beat hits like Abracadabra, APT, Manchild, and Golden.
Image credits: MrWells2022
Bad Bunny, who made history as the first artist with a Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, also slammed ICE during the ceremony.
“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” the singer said from the stage after winning for Best Música Urbana Album.
“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens – we’re humans.
“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”
The Birds of a Feather singer was among the celebrities who wore an “ICE Out” pin on the red carpet
Image credits: RecordingAcademy
Among the celebrities who wore “Ice Out” pins were Justin and Hailey Bieber, Justin Vernon, and Kehlani.
Bad Bunny’s speech came in response to the fatalities of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which caused public outcry across the country.
Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fired at by federal immigration officials on January 24, while Good, a 37-year-old poet, was executed by an ICE agent on January 7.
The agents involved in both cases have since been placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigations into the incidents.
As the investigations continue, Trump said his administration is “going to de-escalate a little bit” in Minnesota.
“We are not surrendering our mission at all. We’re just doing it smarter,” Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told a news conference in Minneapolis.
Emily Austin’s criticism of Billie Eilish sparked a wave of reactions on social media
Image credits: qxeenbey4
Image credits: blackout_abe
Image credits: StoverCoach
Image credits: GoatDeehere
Image credits: joshipgiirl
Image credits: dankingqueen
Image credits: btcminutemen
Image credits: senditldn
Image credits: CoffinItUp
Image credits: MarkMantis
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
MAGA r a p e apologist b i m b o s are so tedious and braindead. They are an embarrassment to all womankind.
MAGA r a p e apologist b i m b o s are so tedious and braindead. They are an embarrassment to all womankind.
19
3