MAGA Influencer Emily Austin’s Reaction To Billie Eilish’s Anti-ICE Grammy Speech Brutally Mocked

MAGA influencer Emily Austin has attracted attention for her negative reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammys speech.

The ceremony, which celebrated the biggest achievements in the music industry, was marked by protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency).

In light of the fatalities of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, several artists wore “ICE Out” pins to criticize the organization, which has been accused of using excessive force in response to protesters and migrants.

Billie Eilish condemned ICE during her Song of the Year acceptance speech for 'Wildflower.'

The singer used an expletive to refer to the agency and stated that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

MAGA influencer Emily Austin posing at an event in a silver top and black skirt holding a patriotic clutch purse.

Emily Austin ridiculed Billie Eilish for condemning ICE during her acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammys



Image credits: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Some musicians used their speeches to condemn the agency. Among them was singer Billie Eilish, who slammed ICE after winning Song of the Year for Wildflower.

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said from the stage.

“And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.”

Billie Eilish looking sideways in a black and white outfit at a media event with a CBS logo background.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

She concluded, “Our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f**k ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Austin, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, mocked the 24-year-old singer as she filmed her live reaction to Billie’s speech.

“I’m so edgy. I said, ‘F**k ICE.’ Oh my God,” the influencer said in a video posted to her X account on Sunday (February 1).

Billie Eilish speaking at the Grammys with a focused expression, highlighting her anti-ICE message.

The 24-year-old singer used an expletive to protest the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency



Image credits: RecordingAcademy

In the caption, she added that the musician’s speech was “painful to listen to.”

Austin, 24, is an independent NBA broadcaster and a conservative social media influencer. She has also worked as a model and appeared as a panelist on the Fox News program Gutfeld!

Last week, she attended the premiere of Melania Trump’s documentary, Melania, which covered the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

MAGA influencer Emily Austin with another woman at an event, reacting to Billie Eilish's anti-ICE Grammy speech

Image credits: emilyraustin

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin's reaction to Billie Eilish's anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Image credits: ABeardedHero

Screenshot of a social media reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE speech.

Image credits: heyhun321

Several viewers quickly criticized Austin over her reaction, with one writing, “The irony of you thinking you’re edgy while recording this video lmaooo.”

“Who’s the one winning an award while you’re watching?” read another comment.

“Almost like people don’t like ICE,” shared someone else.

MAGA influencer Emily Austin smiling in a crowd, reacting during a public event with people around her.

Austin, a conservative influencer, was mocked for her reaction to Billie’s political speech



Image credits: emilyraustin

A separate viewer called Austin “cheap MAGA trash,” while another one wrote, “You still had to post about it to be relevant tonight.”

“Why are you even there? Don’t you people hate Hollywood stuff?” an additional user chimed in.



Others supported Austin, referring to the Grammy Awards as a “clown show” and calling Hollywood “Wokellywood.”

Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant 🤮

Painful to listen to. pic.twitter.com/CuUVjGJKbZ — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

Tweet criticizing MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech, mocking her stance.

Image credits: _potta_

Austin also filmed herself after Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny said “ICE Out” during his acceptance speech.

“Standing ovation for ‘ICE Out,’ but I’m gonna sit down. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” she said in a video from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “I love our law enforcement.”

Additionally, the right-wing influencer wore a clutch with an American flag on it to express her support for Donald Trump’s administration amid the protests against ICE.

MAGA influencer Emily Austin posing with former President Trump in the Oval Office, smiling and holding a medallion.

“Why are you even there? Don’t you people hate Hollywood stuff?” one critic wrote



Image credits: emily.austin

Sharing a red carpet photo of herself, she later wrote on social media, “The American flag is not a fashion accessory—it is a declaration of pride and gratitude. I am proud to stand for a country that provides us with freedom.

“While others use this stage to divide, I chose to walk this carpet as a proud, unapologetic voice for the values that make this nation great.”

Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said “ICE Out”

So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dcNGX32EAB — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

Billie, who was spotted on the Grammys red carpet wearing an “ICE Out” pin, was also nominated for Record of the Year for Wildflower.

With her win for Song of the Year, she beat hits like Abracadabra, APT, Manchild, and Golden.

MAGA influencer Emily Austin wearing a Make America Great Again hat holding a document with Department of Justice seal.

Image credits: MrWells2022

Bad Bunny, who made history as the first artist with a Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, also slammed ICE during the ceremony.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” the singer said from the stage after winning for Best Música Urbana Album.

“We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens – we’re humans.

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that’s more powerful than hate is love, so, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

Billie Eilish holding a Grammy on stage with a large portrait behind her during a speech at an awards ceremony.

The Birds of a Feather singer was among the celebrities who wore an “ICE Out” pin on the red carpet



Image credits: RecordingAcademy

Among the celebrities who wore “Ice Out” pins were Justin and Hailey Bieber, Justin Vernon, and Kehlani.

Bad Bunny’s speech came in response to the fatalities of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which caused public outcry across the country.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fired at by federal immigration officials on January 24, while Good, a 37-year-old poet, was executed by an ICE agent on January 7.

The agents involved in both cases have since been placed on administrative leave amid ongoing investigations into the incidents.

As the investigations continue, Trump said his administration is “going to de-escalate a little bit” in Minnesota.

“We are not surrendering our mission at all. We’re just doing it smarter,” Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told a news conference in Minneapolis.

Tweet mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech with high engagement.

Emily Austin’s criticism of Billie Eilish sparked a wave of reactions on social media



Image credits: qxeenbey4

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s speech.

Image credits: blackout_abe

Social media response mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Image credits: StoverCoach

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin's reaction to Billie Eilish's anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Image credits: GoatDeehere

Twitter reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech with critical language.

Image credits: joshipgiirl

Screenshot of a tweet mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Image credits: dankingqueen

Tweet mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin's reaction to Billie Eilish's anti-ICE Grammy speech, highlighting privilege critique.

Image credits: btcminutemen

Tweet reply mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech.

Image credits: senditldn

Tweet mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin's reaction to Billie Eilish's anti-ICE Grammy speech in a sarcastic tone.

Image credits: CoffinItUp

Tweet mocking MAGA influencer Emily Austin’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s anti-ICE Grammy speech with a humorous tone.

Image credits: MarkMantis