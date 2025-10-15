“Swifties Already Got Him Trained”: Jason Kelce Reacts After Savage Remarks About Bad Bunny Go Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Former NFL athlete Jason Kelce, 37, denied criticizing those not in favor of the league hosting Spanish rapper, Bad Bunny, at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026.

The statement in question, reportedly made by the former Philadelphia Eagles champion, blasted critics of the NFL’s decision, suggesting that these critics were as ill-suited for America as they perceived the Puerto Rican artist was for the event.

Highlights Kelce says he never criticized people upset over Bad Bunny headlining the 2026 Super Bowl.

A viral fake quote claimed he called critics “a bad fit for America.”

Kelce warns fans about misinformation: “Unless you hear it from me, it’s not real.”

Kelce has since taken to his X handle to dub the statement “not real.”

Jason Kelce told netizens that unless the statement comes from his own account, they are not from him

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty

“I normally don’t comment on things like this, but I feel I need to address that there are a number of accounts posting fake quotes and attributing them to me on this platform right now,” Kelce wrote on X on October 15.

“I appreciate @X putting community notes on several and I will not address the other accounts specifically, because I do not want to amplify their engagement.”

Image credits: jason.kelce

“But please know, unless you hear something directly from me via one of my platforms, it is not real,” the podcaster’s post concluded.

Said fake quote flew in the face of the NFL’s detractors, stemming mainly from the right and resonating loudly in the White House.

The statement in question called Bad Bunny critics a bad fit for the US

Image credits: badbunnypr

“If Bad Bunny is a bad fit for the Super Bowl, then maybe the people making these comments are a bad fit for America’s future,” read the post, which has since garnered 3,300 likes and 5,000 shares.

The allegedly false statement, it must be noted, drew 115,000 likes and comes in the wake of Bad Bunny addressing the controversy himself during the October 4, 2025, premiere of Saturday Night Live.

“I’m very excited to [perform at] the Super Bowl and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” Bored Panda reported him addressing audiences.

The internet controversy comes weeks after Bad Bunny warned Americans to learn Spanish

Image credits: jason.kelce

He then switched to Spanish, saying: “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors.”

“It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Reverting to English, he said: “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny previously indicated that he was afraid of ICE showing up to his concerts

Image credits: badbunnypr

This bold statement came in the wake of earlier admissions that he was wary of performing in America, specifically because ICE was likely to harass concert-goers.

So much so, in fact, that he cut the US out of his 2025–2026Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, completely.

The Department of Homeland Security’s chief, Kristi Noem, has since indicated that she plans on manifesting these fears at next year’s contest.

Readers don’t see the sense in ICE being present at the upcoming Super Bowl

“The NFL sucks and we’ll win. They are so weak. We will stand for America. They won’t be able to sleep at night,” she said in response to conservative blowhard, Benny Johnson.

“We’ll be all over that place,” she confirmed.

Previous Bored Pandareporting on the topic drew comments like:

“ICE at the Super Bowl? Do they think non-documented immigrants will be paying thousands to be there?”

Notably, Jason Kelce is not known for making political statements

Image credits: Scott Yamano/Netflix

Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, 36, star on the New Heights podcast, where they are known to host sports and entertainment personalities.

Their home page dubs them as “Football’s funniest family duo,” and the two are not known to make politics a staple on the show.

A husband and father of three, Jason’s claim to fame is his 13-year American football career, where he holds the record for the most consecutive starts and is expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He is also an ardent advocate for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Netizens seemed to latch on to the “fake” statement and appear disappointed that it did not really come from Kelce

