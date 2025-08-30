Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Get Over It”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Sparks Buzz After His Proposal To Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole posing together on the red carpet, sparking buzz after his proposal to Taylor Swift
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Get Over It”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Sparks Buzz After His Proposal To Taylor Swift

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

14

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla Nicole, the recently engaged Travis Kelce’s ex girlfriend, caught fans attention with a post perceived as a response to her old beau formalizing his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The two dated intermittently between 2017 and 2022, when the breakup gave rise to infidelity rumors. 

The following year, it became apparent that Kelce was pursuing Swift with engagement speculation taking flight months after they first met.

Highlights
  • Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off between 2017 and 2022.
  • Their breakup was marred by rumors of cheating and financial disputes.
  • Hours after Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, Nicole shared a workout post with pointed text.

Then, on August 27, the Diamond certified record maker took to her Instagram account to show off the moment Kelce popped the big question.

RELATED:

    Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce had been dating on and off for five years

    Travis Kelce celebrating with teammates on the field as Kayla Nicole sparks buzz after proposal to Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Michael Owens/Getty

    Nicole, a sports journalist, model, influencer, and podcaster, got to know the Kansas City tight-end through Instagram.

    It started with Kelce liking her pictures, and then, on one New Year’s Day, she sent a DM. An intimate relationship followed, along with multiple breakups and reconciliations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the most notable breakups transpired in 2020. Reports that Kelce had cheated on her surfaced, but he denied these allegations in a now-deleted tweet.

    Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole posing on the red carpet, sparking buzz after his proposal to Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

    “This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up … take all your hatred somewhere else please,” the 250 lb. footballer wrote at the time.

    Their last breakup was financially motivated

    The final breakup came in 2022, and Barstool Sports reported that the separation was financially motivated.

    Kelce allegedly wanted Nicole to foot half their expenses, which did not sit well with her. 

    Kayla Nicole working out in gym, lifting dumbbells, sparking buzz after Travis Kelce proposal news.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although neither has confirmed nor denied the report, she later announced on social media that she got their dogs after the breakup, which at one point cost her $2,000.

    Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Kelce lashed out at this claim, saying: “You got to be crazy, if you think I’ve never helped or gave her a couple dollars to grab some food.”

    Nicole once described going public with a breakup as “overwhelming”

    Woman in gym workout attire exercising, related to Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sparking buzz after proposal news.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole appears to have kept out of the post-relationship spotlight through 2023, even when Swift and Kelce started popping up together and causing a stir every time they did.

    She did, however, surface in the reality show Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test with the admission: “Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming.”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embracing outdoors with floral decorations, sparking buzz about Kayla Nicole.

    Image credits: killatrav

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It doesn’t matter, I could post about the sky being blue and people will have a response about an ex and their new situation. It’s inadvertently affected me to the point where it makes me question my overall value as a person,” she observed at the time, perNBC.

    The sports journalist previously talked about how fans connected everything she said in the wake of her breakup to Kelce 

    Then, on August 26, Kelce and Swift announced their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the singer captioned a photo of the footballer on one knee, supposedly proposing to her.

    Couple sharing a romantic moment in a lush garden surrounded by flowers, highlighting Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole buzz.

    Image credits: killatrav

    Hours later, Nicole posted a video of herself working out at the gym.

    In a text overlay, she wrote: “The goal? A back that says stop f–king playing with me,” with Gunna’s “Made for This S**t,” playing in the background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole also reposted a snippet of Girlfriends alum, Tracee Ellis Ross, talking about joy.

    Kayla Nicole smiling while Travis Kelce kisses her on the cheek at an event, sparking buzz after his proposal to Taylor Swift

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough,” she wrote over the clip.

    Netizens want her to move on

    Netizens have an overwhelming amount of sympathy for Nicole but many are telling her to move on.

    “I think Kayla sees the man she wished he would have been for her. Travis was younger and a lot more wild when he was with her. I’d be upset too if I was her because she loved that man,” wrote one person.

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift smiling and posing together at night, sparking buzz involving Kayla Nicole.

    Image credits: killatrav

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It seems apparent to me that his past attractions are polar opposite from who he just proposed to. Just saying,” observed another.

    “Get over it,” advised one commenter. “He has moved on. She should do the same. A man will do right by the one he truly loves and that’s just how it goes!”

    Some fans think that Nicole may be bitter

    Comment by Tami Fenton advising to move on and find happiness, mentioning Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sparks buzz.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Christine Parrott asking Bitter in response to Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jessie Preeper on Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sparking buzz after his proposal to Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Garold Seippel saying Trying desperately to stay relevant with 5 likes on social media post about Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole.

    Comment by Pandora Thusi expressing support for Taylor Swift's engagement and encouragement for Kayla Nicole amid Travis Kelce news.

    Comment from Lily M. Geiger about dealing with hurt feelings after Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sparks buzz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment from Kayla Nicole sparking buzz amid Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment from Anne Maree reacting to Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole amid Taylor Swift proposal news.

    Facebook comment by Jeanine Brown Bernier stating Kayla needs to move on after Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift.

    Comment by Sharon Rood Barrow discussing Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole amid his proposal to Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Who with profile picture of a person, discussing Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole sparking buzz after proposal to Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Michelle Moore reacting to Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole buzz after his Taylor Swift proposal.

    Comment by Kayla Garvin reflecting on Travis Kelce’s past relationship and emotions after his proposal to Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Christine Johnson reacting to Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    14

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    14

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT