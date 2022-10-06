142 The Office Trivia Questions To Earn The Employee of The Month Status
Seventeen years since the release and almost ten years since the last episode first hit the screens, The Office (2005 - 2013) is still regarded as one of the best TV shows ever made. It's one of the few rare TV shows that continue to grow in popularity despite the show's completion years ago. According to the industry report, The Office was the most popular TV series on streaming in 2020, with 57 billion minutes streamed. That's over 100,000 calendar years of streaming. Just try to comprehend that! P.S. that's one fun fact to include in The Office trivia!
Surprisingly, almost two decades later, the sitcom's fandom still hasn't run out of The Office memes and jokes that keep popping up on social media every so often. The American sitcom has grown into such a robust community that show-themed pub quizzes and The Office trivia game nights have become a worldwide thing! If you look it up, at least one The Office trivia night is likely happening somewhere around you! If not, instead of re-watching the sitcom for the nth time (you can always do that later), why not invite your pals and plan your own The Office trivia quiz to check how true of a fan you actually are?
Whether with friends or on your own, test your knowledge and perhaps learn some fun facts about the show that may have slipped past your ears and eyes. Below, we've gathered 142 The Office trivia questions (w/ answers!) to test how much you know about the show. Do you know of more trivia questions for The Office-themed game night? Let us know in the comments!
How many cousins does Dwight have?
Answer: 70
During the episode, Prince Family Paper, what's the secret signal that Dwight and Michael agree on using?
Answer: Licking your lips
Schrute boys must learn how many rules before the age of 5?
Answer: 40
Pam and Jim's first kiss took place where?
Answer: Chili's
Who did Kevin get for Secret Santa?
Answer: Himself
Since Michael can't pay for his tots' college education, what does he offer them instead?
Answer: Lithium batteries
Who said, "If I don’t have some cake soon, I might die"?
Answer: Stanley
How much did Michael’s plasma TV cost?
Answer: $200
What does Kevin wear on his feet to Jim and Pam's wedding?
Answer: Tissue boxes
Dwight Schrute's rule seventeen is to never turn your back on bears, men you have wronged, or the dominant turkey during what crucial time?
Answer: Mating season
What kind of sandwich does Michael have a dream about when he's the head of Michael Scott Paper Company?
Answer: Peanut butter and tunafish
What does Michael sleep on instead of the bed because Jan has "space issues"?
Answer: A bench
Why is Michael afraid to move to Colorado?
Answer: The television channels will be in the wrong order
Which of Angela's cats did Dwight kill?
Answer: Sprinkles
Who did Michael end up taking to Jamaica?
Answer: Jan
What is Pam's favorite yogurt flavor?
Answer: Mixed berry
What is the name of Dwight's porcupine?
Answer: Henrietta
What username does Michael pick for an online dating service?
Answer: Little Kid Lover
Which Harry Potter book did Dwight say he'd take to a desert island?
Answer: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Jim bought Pam's engagement ring how long after they started dating?
Answer: One week
Which character has the same name as in real life?
Answer: Creed Bratton
Who started the fire in the office?
Answer: Ryan
What kind of passport does Creed have?
Answer: Swiss
What is Stanley’s favorite day?
Answer: Pretzel day
Why does Michael pretend to fire Pam in the first season?
Answer: Because she stole Post-it notes
What animal is Dwight scared of?
Answer: Box Jellyfish
Where does Angela say she shops for clothes?
Answer: American Girl store
Who bought Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug?
Answer: Michael
What is Meredith’s son's name?
Answer: Jake
Which cast member had to wear a wig during the third season after cutting their hair?
Answer: John Krasinski (Jim Halpert)
Which employee did Michael hit with his car?
Answer: Meredith
What song is the group told to sing while giving CPR?
Answer: "Stayin' Alive" by Bee Gees
What does Creed say he grows in his desk drawer?
Answer: Mung beans
The casting team initially wanted John Krasinski to audition for which role in The Office?
Answer: Dwight Schrute
What book did Michael buy for Ryan to give him at the Launch Party?
Answer: Green Eggs and Ham
What acronym does Creed come up with during his brief reign as manager?
Answer: B.O.B.O.D.D.Y.
"______, where's ______? Whoa, there you are. Didn't see you behind that grain of rice! Boom. Roasted!"
Answer: Angela
Aside from Jim, who in the office has an obvious crush on Pam throughout the show?
Answer: Toby
What does Michael initially order when he's out to lunch with the insurance salesman whom he suspects to be in the mob?
Answer: Gabagool
Jim prints out Dwight's Dunder Mifflin ID with an incorrect middle name. What is it?
Answer: Fart
What item of clothing does Michael always have dry cleaned?
Answer: His jeans
How many minutes did Michael Scott work at the office?
Answer: 9,986,000 minutes
Ryan caused the fire at the office warming up what?
Answer: A cheese pita
Finish Dwight's security code: "The tea in Nepal is very hot..."
Answer: But the coffee in Peru is much hotter
What is the name of the building security guard?
Answer: Hank
What does Dwight always keep an extra set of in his car for special occasions?
Answer: Birkenstocks
What is the title of Michael's movie?
Answer: Threat Level Midnight
What is the name of Pam, Oscar and Toby's club?
Answer: The Finer Things Club
What nickname does Andy give Jim?
Answer: Big Tuna
Michael likes waking up to the smell of what in the morning?
Answer: Bacon
Meredith has a Ph.D. in what?
Answer: School Psychology
Which character did Michael Schur, who was a writer and producer of the show, play?
Answer: Dwight’s cousin, Mose
What does Jim hide Dwight’s stapler in?
Answer: Jell-o
What vegetable does the group replace Creed’s apple with without him noticing?
Answer: A potato
Which episode was the hardest to film because the cast couldn’t stop laughing?
Answer: "Dinner party"
Where does Jim propose to Pam?
Answer: A gas station
What did Kevin buy for his Secret Santa?
Answer: A foot bath
What's inside the teapot that Jim gave Pam?
Answer: A cassette, a high school yearbook photo, a Boggle timer, two hot sauce packets, and a miniature golf pencil
What Ivy League school did Andy go to?
Answer: Cornell
Fill in the blank: "_______, your teeth called. Your breath stinks. Boom roasted."
Answer: Creed
When Jim pretends to be Dwight from the future to warn him about something, what is it?
Answer: Poisoned coffee
Which food is Kevin forced to eat?
Answer: Raw broccoli
What does Michael eat instead of ice cream?
Answer: Mayonnaise and black olives
What does Stanley yell at Michael?
Answer: "Did I stutter?"
Fill in the blank: "_________ is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families suffer every year."
Answer: Identity theft
What is the name of the company that eventually bought Dunder Mifflin?
Answer: Sabre
To pay off debt, Michael takes a second job. What is it?
Answer: Telemarketer
When Michael accidentally wears a woman's suit, what brand is it?
Answer: MISSterious
Whose performance review was "totally satisfactory"?
Answer: Angela's
What’s the name of a song that Daryl helped write?
Answer: "The People Person's paper people"
What is Dwight’s original title?
Answer: Assistant to the Regional Manager
What’s the company's annual award ceremony called?
Answer: The Dundies
In the episode “Gossip”, which character questions their sexuality?
Answer: Andy Bernard
What’s Michael’s middle name?
Answer: Gary
In the episode when Ryan started the fire, which game does Michael say he plays every night before bed?
Answer: Who would you do?
What's Stanley's morning 3 by 5?
Answer: Iced tea, 3 sugars, 5 creams
What's in the thermos that Michael offers Pam during morning deliveries for the Michael Scott Paper Company?
Answer: Milk and sugar
When talking about the (state) senator's proposal, why does Angela say she doesn't normally like a flower in her hair?
Answer: Because "It's so civil right-sy"
What does Michael order at Hooters with Jim after saying, "I will have a chicken breast, hold the chicken"?
Answer: Gourmet hotdog
After going with Andy to Donna's husband's baseball game, what does Michael take from the game to bring back to the office?
Answer: A bag of orange slices
What radio station stickers are seen around the office?
Answer: Froggy 101
What is Michael and Jan's safe word if things go too far?
Answer: Foliage
What Christmas song is Angela's favorite song in general?
Answer: "Little drummer boy"
In Season 3, Dunder Mifflin has to recall its paper because a disgruntled employee at the paper mill placed "an obscene" watermark on their cream letter stock. What was the obscene image?
Answer: A cartoon duck and a mouse in a questionable position
Who dates Pam’s mother?
Answer: Michael
Dwight’s grandparents left him a large collection of what?
Answer: Armoires
What are the names of Jim and Pam Halpert's kids?
Answer: Cecelia “Cece" and Phillip
Who was hired as Michael Scott's replacement before he moved?
Answer: Deangelo Vickers
What was the name of Jan Levinson's assistant at corporate?
Answer: Hunter
Who came up with Suck It?
Answer: David Wallace
How many brothers does Jim Halpert have?
Answer: Two
What was the name of Stanley Hudson's mistress?
Answer: Cynthia
How much does Bob Vance bid on a hug from his wife Phyllis?
Answer: $1,000
What was Plop's actual name?
Answer: Pete
Who came in first place in the Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure?
Answer: Toby Flenderson
What is the name of Kevin, Kelly, Erin and Meredith's trivia team?
Answer: The Einsteins
What is Erin Hannon's real name?
Answer: Kelly
Who was on the jury for the Scranton Strangler case?
Answer: Toby
What season did Michael leave The Office?
Answer: Season 7
What is the name of Kevin Malone’s band?
Answer: Scrantonicity
What is the worst thing about prison, according to Prison Mike?
Answer: The Dementors
What is Dwight's all-time favorite movie?
Answer: The Crow
What is the name of Angela’s favorite cat?
Answer: Sprinkles
What is one of Creed's biggest fears?
Answer: Snakes
What does Michael burn his foot on?
Answer: George Foreman Grill
Which character did Michael attend high school with?
Answer: Phyllis
What was Jim’s Halloween costume in the first season?
Answer: Three-Hole Punch Jim
What business does Jan eventually start?
Answer: Scented candles
Which character does tons of crosswords during the many meetings?
Answer: Stanley Hudson
In season four, who was pregnant in real life and had to hide her stomach behind props, such as boxes, bags, printers, and so on?
Answer: Angela Kinsey
What season is Andry first introduced in?
Answer: 3rd season
What does Dwight stop Michael from eating in the woods?
Answer: Mushrooms
What do Shrutes stand in while getting married?
Answer: Their graves
What does Michael's girlfriend, Carol, dress up as to Kelly's Diwali party?
Answer: A cheerleader
For his audition for Sweeney Todd, Michael acts out an entire episode from a TV show. Which TV show was it?
Answer: Law & Order
Who was Pam engaged to before Jim?
Answer: Roy
At Phyllis' wedding, Michael revealed that her nickname in high school was what?
Answer: Easy Rider
Which Grammy nominee played Andy's brother Walter?
Answer: Josh Groban
Who won "Hottest in the Office" at Michael's last Dundies?
Answer: Danny Cordray
Michael and Dwight tried to steal clients from which local competing business?
Answer: Prince Family Paper
Kelly gave out what as party favors at her America's Got Talent finale party?
Answer: Coffee mugs
What was the name of Andy's a cappella group at Cornell?
Answer: Here Comes Treble
Ryan's son Drake Howard is allergic to what fruit?
Answer: Strawberries
Dwight brought who as his date to Michael and Jan's dinner party?
Answer: His former babysitter
What was the name of Michael's former boss who was decapitated?
Answer: Ed Truck
Who was the regional manager of the Stamford branch?
Answer: Josh Porter
In his perfect crime, Dwight mentions a luxury store. What is it?
Answer: Tiffany's
When did the very first episode air?
Answer: March 24th, 2005
Who played the character of Robert California?
Answer: James Spader
Which billionaire once appeared in an episode?
Answer: Warren Buffet
How many total episodes are there of "The Office"?
Answer: 201
Why does Andy call Jim “Big Tuna”?
Answer: He saw Jim eating a tuna fish sandwich on his first day at the new branch
Dwight Schrute takes an entire workday investigating a worker who called in sick - what’s that employee’s name?
Answer: Oscar
Which Toy Story character is Holly's doll that Michael throws in the trash and pours coffee on?
Answer: Woody
What does Andy pose as during the lunch with the insurance salesman whom they suspect to be in the mob?
Answer: A mechanic
In Season 5, Michael, Andy, and Oscar are sent to Canada for a business trip. To which city are they headed?
Answer: Winnipeg
What do Pam and Angela both want to name their babies?
Answer: Phillip
Where does Michael Scott move to start his new life with Holly?
Answer: Boulder, Colorado
While playing who would you do in the office, Michael says he'd have sex with which coworker?
Answer: Ryan
Who is in the party planning committee?
Answer: Angela, Phyllis and Meredith
What song does the cast dance down the aisle to during Pam and Jim’s wedding?
Answer: “Forever” by Chris Brown
What does Kevin say after Kelly yells that her middle name is Rajnigandha and that she hates it?
Answer: "Thought Rajnigandha was a boy's name."