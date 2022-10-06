Whether with friends or on your own, test your knowledge and perhaps learn some fun facts about the show that may have slipped past your ears and eyes. Below, we've gathered 142 The Office trivia questions (w/ answers!) to test how much you know about the show. Do you know of more trivia questions for The Office-themed game night? Let us know in the comments!

Surprisingly, almost two decades later, the sitcom's fandom still hasn't run out of The Office memes and jokes that keep popping up on social media every so often. The American sitcom has grown into such a robust community that show-themed pub quizzes and The Office trivia game nights have become a worldwide thing! If you look it up, at least one The Office trivia night is likely happening somewhere around you! If not, instead of re-watching the sitcom for the nth time (you can always do that later), why not invite your pals and plan your own The Office trivia quiz to check how true of a fan you actually are?

Seventeen years since the release and almost ten years since the last episode first hit the screens, The Office (2005 - 2013) is still regarded as one of the best TV shows ever made. It's one of the few rare TV shows that continue to grow in popularity despite the show's completion years ago. According to the industry report , The Office was the most popular TV series on streaming in 2020, with 57 billion minutes streamed. That's over 100,000 calendar years of streaming. Just try to comprehend that! P.S. that's one fun fact to include in The Office trivia!

#1 How many cousins does Dwight have?



Answer: 70

#2 During the episode, Prince Family Paper, what's the secret signal that Dwight and Michael agree on using?



Answer: Licking your lips

#3 Schrute boys must learn how many rules before the age of 5?



Answer: 40

#4 Pam and Jim's first kiss took place where?



Answer: Chili's

#5 Who did Kevin get for Secret Santa?



Answer: Himself

#6 Since Michael can't pay for his tots' college education, what does he offer them instead?



Answer: Lithium batteries

#7 Who said, "If I don’t have some cake soon, I might die"?



Answer: Stanley

#8 How much did Michael’s plasma TV cost?



Answer: $200

#9 What does Kevin wear on his feet to Jim and Pam's wedding?



Answer: Tissue boxes

#10 Dwight Schrute's rule seventeen is to never turn your back on bears, men you have wronged, or the dominant turkey during what crucial time?



Answer: Mating season

#11 What kind of sandwich does Michael have a dream about when he's the head of Michael Scott Paper Company?



Answer: Peanut butter and tunafish

#12 What does Michael sleep on instead of the bed because Jan has "space issues"?



Answer: A bench

#13 Why is Michael afraid to move to Colorado?



Answer: The television channels will be in the wrong order

#14 Which of Angela's cats did Dwight kill?



Answer: Sprinkles

#15 Who did Michael end up taking to Jamaica?



Answer: Jan

#16 What is Pam's favorite yogurt flavor?



Answer: Mixed berry

#17 What is the name of Dwight's porcupine?



Answer: Henrietta

#18 What username does Michael pick for an online dating service?



Answer: Little Kid Lover

#19 Which Harry Potter book did Dwight say he'd take to a desert island?



Answer: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

#20 Jim bought Pam's engagement ring how long after they started dating?



Answer: One week

#21 Which character has the same name as in real life?



Answer: Creed Bratton

#22 Who started the fire in the office?



Answer: Ryan

#23 What kind of passport does Creed have?



Answer: Swiss

#24 What is Stanley’s favorite day?



Answer: Pretzel day

#25 Why does Michael pretend to fire Pam in the first season?



Answer: Because she stole Post-it notes

#26 What animal is Dwight scared of?



Answer: Box Jellyfish

#27 Where does Angela say she shops for clothes?



Answer: American Girl store

#28 Who bought Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug?



Answer: Michael

#29 What is Meredith’s son's name?



Answer: Jake

#30 Which cast member had to wear a wig during the third season after cutting their hair?



Answer: John Krasinski (Jim Halpert)

#31 Which employee did Michael hit with his car?



Answer: Meredith

#32 What song is the group told to sing while giving CPR?



Answer: "Stayin' Alive" by Bee Gees

#33 What does Creed say he grows in his desk drawer?



Answer: Mung beans

#34 The casting team initially wanted John Krasinski to audition for which role in The Office?



Answer: Dwight Schrute

#35 What book did Michael buy for Ryan to give him at the Launch Party?



Answer: Green Eggs and Ham

#36 What acronym does Creed come up with during his brief reign as manager?



Answer: B.O.B.O.D.D.Y.

#37 "______, where's ______? Whoa, there you are. Didn't see you behind that grain of rice! Boom. Roasted!"



Answer: Angela

#38 Aside from Jim, who in the office has an obvious crush on Pam throughout the show?



Answer: Toby

#39 What does Michael initially order when he's out to lunch with the insurance salesman whom he suspects to be in the mob?



Answer: Gabagool

#40 Jim prints out Dwight's Dunder Mifflin ID with an incorrect middle name. What is it?



Answer: Fart

#41 What item of clothing does Michael always have dry cleaned?



Answer: His jeans

#42 How many minutes did Michael Scott work at the office?



Answer: 9,986,000 minutes

#43 Ryan caused the fire at the office warming up what?



Answer: A cheese pita

#44 Finish Dwight's security code: "The tea in Nepal is very hot..."



Answer: But the coffee in Peru is much hotter

#45 What is the name of the building security guard?



Answer: Hank

#46 What does Dwight always keep an extra set of in his car for special occasions?



Answer: Birkenstocks

#47 What is the title of Michael's movie?



Answer: Threat Level Midnight

#48 What is the name of Pam, Oscar and Toby's club?



Answer: The Finer Things Club

#49 What nickname does Andy give Jim?



Answer: Big Tuna

#50 Michael likes waking up to the smell of what in the morning?



Answer: Bacon

#51 Meredith has a Ph.D. in what?



Answer: School Psychology

#52 Which character did Michael Schur, who was a writer and producer of the show, play?



Answer: Dwight’s cousin, Mose

#53 What does Jim hide Dwight’s stapler in?



Answer: Jell-o

#54 What vegetable does the group replace Creed’s apple with without him noticing?



Answer: A potato

#55 Which episode was the hardest to film because the cast couldn’t stop laughing?



Answer: "Dinner party"

#56 Where does Jim propose to Pam?



Answer: A gas station

#57 What did Kevin buy for his Secret Santa?



Answer: A foot bath

#58 What's inside the teapot that Jim gave Pam?



Answer: A cassette, a high school yearbook photo, a Boggle timer, two hot sauce packets, and a miniature golf pencil

#59 What Ivy League school did Andy go to?



Answer: Cornell

#60 Fill in the blank: "_______, your teeth called. Your breath stinks. Boom roasted."



Answer: Creed

#61 When Jim pretends to be Dwight from the future to warn him about something, what is it?



Answer: Poisoned coffee

#62 Which food is Kevin forced to eat?



Answer: Raw broccoli

#63 What does Michael eat instead of ice cream?



Answer: Mayonnaise and black olives

#64 What does Stanley yell at Michael?



Answer: "Did I stutter?"

#65 Fill in the blank: "_________ is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families suffer every year."



Answer: Identity theft

#66 What is the name of the company that eventually bought Dunder Mifflin?



Answer: Sabre

#67 To pay off debt, Michael takes a second job. What is it?



Answer: Telemarketer

#68 When Michael accidentally wears a woman's suit, what brand is it?



Answer: MISSterious

#69 Whose performance review was "totally satisfactory"?



Answer: Angela's

#70 What’s the name of a song that Daryl helped write?



Answer: "The People Person's paper people"

#71 What is Dwight’s original title?



Answer: Assistant to the Regional Manager

#72 What’s the company's annual award ceremony called?



Answer: The Dundies

#73 In the episode “Gossip”, which character questions their sexuality?



Answer: Andy Bernard

#74 What’s Michael’s middle name?



Answer: Gary

#75 In the episode when Ryan started the fire, which game does Michael say he plays every night before bed?



Answer: Who would you do?

#76 What's Stanley's morning 3 by 5?



Answer: Iced tea, 3 sugars, 5 creams

#77 What's in the thermos that Michael offers Pam during morning deliveries for the Michael Scott Paper Company?



Answer: Milk and sugar

#78 When talking about the (state) senator's proposal, why does Angela say she doesn't normally like a flower in her hair?



Answer: Because "It's so civil right-sy"

#79 What does Michael order at Hooters with Jim after saying, "I will have a chicken breast, hold the chicken"?



Answer: Gourmet hotdog

#80 After going with Andy to Donna's husband's baseball game, what does Michael take from the game to bring back to the office?



Answer: A bag of orange slices

#81 What radio station stickers are seen around the office?



Answer: Froggy 101

#82 What is Michael and Jan's safe word if things go too far?



Answer: Foliage

#83 What Christmas song is Angela's favorite song in general?



Answer: "Little drummer boy"

#84 In Season 3, Dunder Mifflin has to recall its paper because a disgruntled employee at the paper mill placed "an obscene" watermark on their cream letter stock. What was the obscene image?



Answer: A cartoon duck and a mouse in a questionable position

#85 Who dates Pam’s mother?



Answer: Michael

#86 Dwight’s grandparents left him a large collection of what?



Answer: Armoires

#87 What are the names of Jim and Pam Halpert's kids?



Answer: Cecelia “Cece" and Phillip

#88 Who was hired as Michael Scott's replacement before he moved?



Answer: Deangelo Vickers

#89 What was the name of Jan Levinson's assistant at corporate?



Answer: Hunter

#90 Who came up with Suck It?



Answer: David Wallace

#91 How many brothers does Jim Halpert have?



Answer: Two

#92 What was the name of Stanley Hudson's mistress?



Answer: Cynthia

#93 How much does Bob Vance bid on a hug from his wife Phyllis?



Answer: $1,000

#94 What was Plop's actual name?



Answer: Pete

#95 Who came in first place in the Michael Scott's Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure?



Answer: Toby Flenderson

#96 What is the name of Kevin, Kelly, Erin and Meredith's trivia team?



Answer: The Einsteins

#97 What is Erin Hannon's real name?



Answer: Kelly

#98 Who was on the jury for the Scranton Strangler case?



Answer: Toby

#99 What season did Michael leave The Office?



Answer: Season 7

#100 What is the name of Kevin Malone’s band?



Answer: Scrantonicity

#101 What is the worst thing about prison, according to Prison Mike?



Answer: The Dementors

#102 What is Dwight's all-time favorite movie?



Answer: The Crow

#103 What is the name of Angela’s favorite cat?



Answer: Sprinkles

#104 What is one of Creed's biggest fears?



Answer: Snakes

#105 What does Michael burn his foot on?



Answer: George Foreman Grill

#106 Which character did Michael attend high school with?



Answer: Phyllis

#107 What was Jim’s Halloween costume in the first season?



Answer: Three-Hole Punch Jim

#108 What business does Jan eventually start?



Answer: Scented candles

#109 Which character does tons of crosswords during the many meetings?



Answer: Stanley Hudson

#110 In season four, who was pregnant in real life and had to hide her stomach behind props, such as boxes, bags, printers, and so on?



Answer: Angela Kinsey

#111 What season is Andry first introduced in?



Answer: 3rd season

#112 What does Dwight stop Michael from eating in the woods?



Answer: Mushrooms

#113 What do Shrutes stand in while getting married?



Answer: Their graves

#114 What does Michael's girlfriend, Carol, dress up as to Kelly's Diwali party?



Answer: A cheerleader

#115 For his audition for Sweeney Todd, Michael acts out an entire episode from a TV show. Which TV show was it?



Answer: Law & Order

#116 Who was Pam engaged to before Jim?



Answer: Roy

#117 At Phyllis' wedding, Michael revealed that her nickname in high school was what?



Answer: Easy Rider

#118 Which Grammy nominee played Andy's brother Walter?



Answer: Josh Groban

#119 Who won "Hottest in the Office" at Michael's last Dundies?



Answer: Danny Cordray

#120 Michael and Dwight tried to steal clients from which local competing business?



Answer: Prince Family Paper

#121 Kelly gave out what as party favors at her America's Got Talent finale party?



Answer: Coffee mugs

#122 What was the name of Andy's a cappella group at Cornell?



Answer: Here Comes Treble

#123 Ryan's son Drake Howard is allergic to what fruit?



Answer: Strawberries

#124 Dwight brought who as his date to Michael and Jan's dinner party?



Answer: His former babysitter

#125 What was the name of Michael's former boss who was decapitated?



Answer: Ed Truck

#126 Who was the regional manager of the Stamford branch?



Answer: Josh Porter

#127 In his perfect crime, Dwight mentions a luxury store. What is it?



Answer: Tiffany's

#128 When did the very first episode air?



Answer: March 24th, 2005

#129 Who played the character of Robert California?



Answer: James Spader

#130 Which billionaire once appeared in an episode?



Answer: Warren Buffet

#131 How many total episodes are there of "The Office"?



Answer: 201

#132 Why does Andy call Jim “Big Tuna”?



Answer: He saw Jim eating a tuna fish sandwich on his first day at the new branch

#133 Dwight Schrute takes an entire workday investigating a worker who called in sick - what’s that employee’s name?



Answer: Oscar

#134 Which Toy Story character is Holly's doll that Michael throws in the trash and pours coffee on?



Answer: Woody

#135 What does Andy pose as during the lunch with the insurance salesman whom they suspect to be in the mob?



Answer: A mechanic

#136 In Season 5, Michael, Andy, and Oscar are sent to Canada for a business trip. To which city are they headed?



Answer: Winnipeg

#137 What do Pam and Angela both want to name their babies?



Answer: Phillip

#138 Where does Michael Scott move to start his new life with Holly?



Answer: Boulder, Colorado

#139 While playing who would you do in the office, Michael says he'd have sex with which coworker?



Answer: Ryan

#140 Who is in the party planning committee?



Answer: Angela, Phyllis and Meredith

#141 What song does the cast dance down the aisle to during Pam and Jim’s wedding?



Answer: “Forever” by Chris Brown