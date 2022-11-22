Animation has opened the gates to some of the best movies currently available for us to watch either on streaming services or on the big screens of the cinema. With one of the more popular animation production houses being Pixar, you might be surprised how much Pixar trivia you know little about. As animated movies become more popular every day for their uniqueness and fun, animation movie trivia is also picking up some needed speed. But with so many trivia games to choose from, why is animation trivia becoming more popular and why is Pixar leading the way ahead?

From Toy Story of the 1990s and Cars of the 2000s, there are a lot of Pixar movies and series to choose from, about which there are a lot of facts you may not know. Kings of animated trivia, Pixar has already left a mark on cinema overall and its impact on the animated world is just growing. With the movies they release becoming meaningful in some way to the animation world but also to the cinema universe overall, there are a lot of trivia questions about Pixar to read up on. Working together with Disney, Pixar only grew in their size and might even outgrow Disney’s animation capabilities. Who can tell?

With trivia games requiring nothing else but a phone and a good list to read from, trivia about Pixar might be the thing you need. Looking for a list with questions and answers for the next big party you’re going to? Or maybe you’re just looking for some trivia questions for kids that don’t require a lot of time spent thinking? Then the list below might be the thing you are looking for. With a Pixar trivia questions and answers list below, you might be surprised by some of the trivia facts you will find. Upvote the ones that you found the most fun and comment below if you know any more trivia facts about Pixar!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Who are the founders of Pixar?

Answer: Steve Jobs, Alvy Ray Smith, Alexander Schure and Edwin Catmull.

#2

Which Pixar movie is about two robots who fall in love while trying to save the Earth?

#3

What do 'Wall-E' and 'Star Wars' have in common?

Answer: The voice artist Ben Burtt. He voiced the character Wall-E and R2-D2 from 'Star Wars'.

#4

What is Chef Gusteau's full name in 'Ratatouille'?

#5

What was supposed to be the original title of the Pixar movie 'Brave'?

'You are wearing THAT to go out'

#6

Which famous female artist makes an appearance as an animated character in the 2017 film "Coco"?

#7

What is Nemo's dad's name in "Finding Nemo"?

#8

Which holiday does the film "Coco" revolve around?

#9

What is the name of the little girl in "Monsters, Inc."?

#10

What racing series is the character Lightning McQueen trying to win?

#11

The "Monsters, Inc." character Mike Wazowski has three eyes.

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has three, one he sees through and 2 I's in his name

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

In "Soul", what instrument does Joe Gardner play?

#13

In "Up", Carl and Ellie save money to travel where?

#14

How does Mei plan to earn the money to pay for the last concert ticket in "Turning Red"?

Answer: She appears at a birthday party.

#15

What is Gusteau's motto in "Ratatouille"?

Answer: “Anyone can cook”.

#16

In "Monsters, Inc.", what scarer was originally assigned to Boo’s door?

#17

"Turning Red" takes place in what city?

#18

When did Disney-Pixar merge and are they still together?

They should be called Dixar or Pisney

#19

Name the Pixar animation test films.

Answer: 'Beach Chair' and 'Flags And Waves'.

#20

When and how did Pixar begin?

Answer: 1979, it began as a part of Lucasfilm Computer Division Graphics group.

#21

What two Disney-Pixar movies were released in 2020?

#22

Which Pixar movie has the character Mike Wazowski?

Answer: ‘Monsters, Inc.’.

#23

Who voiced Edna Mode in "The Incredibles"?

#24

What flavour fire-retardant does Edna Mode use for Jack-Jack's suit in "The Incredibles"?

Answer: Blackberry flavoured.

#25

Who voiced Woody throughout the series of four "Toy Story" movies?

#26

Who reveals himself to be Buzz Lightyear's father in 'Toy Story 2'?

#27

What is the show that stars Woody in the '50s in "Toy Story"?

Woodys Roundup, sounds like another name for the orgy selection scene from History Of The World Part 1

#28

Which toy from the 'Toy Story' series makes an appearance in another Pixar movie, 'Monsters, Inc.'?

Answer: Jessie, the cowgirl appears in 'Monsters, Inc.'.

#29

In the Pixar movie 'Monsters, Inc.', where can we see Nemo?

Answer: Nemo is the toy that Boo gives Sully when he comes to her room to bid goodbye.

#30

Which characters did the director, Andrew Stanton, voice in "Finding Nemo"?

Answer: Crush the tortoise and the seagulls that chant "mine, mine".

#31

What is the address that Marlin and Dory find on the scuba diver's goggles in "Finding Nemo"?

Answer: P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney.

#32

A board game called 'Find Me' that had a clownfish made an appearance in another Pixar film, referring to 'Finding Nemo'. What movie was it?

#33

Which word does Nemo in "Finding Nemo" have a problem with pronouncing?

#34

Name the purple fish in the fish tank that is germaphobic in "Finding Nemo".

#35

What is the name of the castle in the movie 'Brave'.

#36

Which character from 'Finding Dory' can be seen as an easter egg in 'The Good Dinosaur'?

#37

'Tripledent Gum', the song that runs on playback in Riley's mind in 'Inside Out', is featured in the film, 'Cars 3' as a sponsor. Which cars does it sponsor?

Answer: Terry Kargas and Cam Spinner.

#38

Which flower can be seen throughout the entire movie 'Coco'?

#39

In 'Up', which badge does Russell need to get promoted to a Senior Explorer?

Answer: Assisting the elderly.

#40

Is Kevin a male or female bird, in the movie 'Up'?

#41

What is the name of the octopus in 'Finding Dory'?

#42

In "Monsters, Inc.", what city do Mike and Sulley live in?

#43

What is the name of the talking dog in "Up"?

#44

In "Coco", what does Miguel’s family make for a living?

#45

The movie "WALL-E" features a robot of the same name. What is his job?

#46

In the Oscar-winning movie "Up," where does character Carl Fredricksen move his house?

#47

Actor Billy Crystal voices which character from the Pixar film "Monsters, Inc."?

#48

In the movie "Cars 2," the character Mater is mistaken for what?

#49

Why do humans flee Earth in the 2008 film "WALL-E"?

#50

In the 2004 movie "The Incredibles", what does Mr. Incredible throw at Syndrome's jet?

#51

What is Elastigirl’s civilian name in "The Incredibles"?

#52

What is the name of Charles Muntz's blimp in "Up"?

#53

In "Toy Story 4", what is the name of the doll with a broken voice box at the antique store?

#54

Where is the film "Luca" set?

#55

Who is Lightning McQueen's primary rival in "Cars 3"?

#56

In "Coco", who is Miguel’s favorite musician?

#57

What near-death experience does Joe Gardner experience at the beginning of "Soul"?

Answer: He falls down a manhole.

#58

In "Monsters, Inc.", who do Sulley and Mike meet when they are exiled to the Himalayas?

#59

What does Nemo call his stunted right fin in "Finding Nemo"?

#60

Why is Woody jealous of Buzz in the original "Toy Story"?

Answer: Buzz becomes Andy’s new favorite toy.

#61

What is Edna Mode’s rule when it comes to designing super suits in "The Incredibles"?

#62

How do Sulley and Mike plan to sneak the Boo back into the scare factory in "Monsters, Inc."?

Answer: By disguising her as a monster.

#63

In "Turning Red", how does Mei’s family make a living?

Answer: They operate the family temple.

#64

In "Finding Nemo", Bruce the shark follows what kind of diet?

#65

What was the first Disney-Pixar movie?

#66

Which Pixar film features a rat that wants to become a chef?

#67

Which Disney-Pixar feature film got cancelled in 2010 after its release was announced in 2011?

#68

The production process of which movie brought disputes between Disney and Pixar?

#69

What is the name of the in-house software that Pixar uses for its animations?

#70

What is Pixar?

#71

Which 'The Incredibles' reference was made in the 'Cars 2' movie?

Answer: A shop in Radiator Springs was called 'Incredimobiles.'

#72

Who voiced Dash in "The Incredibles"?

Answer: Spencer Fox and Huckleberry Milner.

#73

In 2007, which quote from the first "The Incredibles" movie was voted 15th in the 100 Greatest Movie Lines by 'Premiere'?

Answer: "You sly dog! You got me monologuing!"

#74

What is Edna's full name from "The Incredibles"?

#75

When was 'Incredibles 2' released?

#76

Who directed the music score for both "The Incredibles" movies?

#77

Who are the major villains in both "The Incredibles" movies?

Answer: Syndrome in the first movie and Screenslaver in the second movie.

#78

The actual name of the Screenslaver in "The Incredibles"?

#79

How many superpowers does Jack-Jack have in 'Incredibles 2'?

#80

What years were the 'Toy Story' movies released (in order)?

Answer: 1995, 1999, 2010 and 2019.

#81

Where is the number 'A113' featured in the "Toy Story" movie?

Answer: The license plate number of Andy's mother's car.

#82

Who is the master of the three green aliens at Pizza Planet in "Toy Story"?

#83

Who is the evil bear that smells like strawberries in 'Toy Story 3'?

#84

Who is Duke Caboom from 'Toy Story 4' based upon?

#85

What is the name of the Kindergarten school in 'Toy Story 3'?

#86

Who is Marlin's wife in "Finding Nemo"?

#87

What is the sequel to 'Finding Nemo'?

#88

What 'Cars' movie reference can be found in 'Finding Nemo'?

Answer: A car similar to Luigi (yellow Fiat 500) is seen outside the dentist's office window.

#89

Who is the girl that all the fish in the fish tank are afraid of in "Finding Nemo"?

#90

Who voiced Gypsy from 'A Bug's Life'?

#91

Which legendary easter egg from Pixar does the movie 'A Bug's Life' display?

Answer: The Pizza Planet truck from 'Toy Story'.

#92

What reference from 'Brave' can we see in ‘Cars 2’?

Answer: A car version of Merida's family as a tapestry on the wall of the At Ye Left Turn Inn in London.

#93

Where can we find Arlo, from 'The Good Dinosaur' in the movie 'Monsters University'?

Answer: Amidst the toys scattered in the Scare simulator, a part of the Scare Games final event.

#94

In 'Cars', who is Lightning McQueen named after?

#95

Which character from 'Ratatouille', is shown on a magazine cover in ‘Inside Out’?

#96

What is Linguini's full name in 'Ratatouille'?

#97

Does Joy from 'Inside Out' have a shadow?

#98

Where does Riley move to from Minnesota in the movie 'Inside Out'?

#99

In the movie 'Up', what does Carl work as?

#100

"Brave" is set in which country?

#101

In the "The Incredibles" what is Frozone’s actual first name?

#102

In "Cars", Lightning McQueen finds himself stuck in what town?

#103

Who is the leader of the food stealing grasshopper in gang in "A Bug’s Life"?

#104

What sport does Riley play in "Inside Out"?

