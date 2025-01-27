Who Is Performing At Super Bowl 2025? Full List With Special Guest Singer Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

February 9 cannot come soon enough for football fans, who are eagerly waiting to watch the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, music fans, too, are joining the wait for the Super Bowl LIX to watch some of the biggest names in the business dominate the halftime stage.

Last year, Apple Music announced that the Super Bowl 2025 will be headlined by none other than rap icon Kendrick Lamar. But now, in a slick new trailer, the company announced the name of one more star who will be joining the performance during the biggest football game of the year.

Here are the artists, including a special guest, performing at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9

Image credits: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Lamar will be joined onstage by none other than SZA, who was confirmed as the special guest performer for game, to be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The 2025 Super Bowl pre-game performers include Jon Batiste, who will be performing the national anthem, the NFL announced last year.

R&B artist Ledisi, 52, is slated to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing while Lauren Daigle, 33, will sing America the Beautiful alongside jazz musician Trombone Shorty, 38.

Grammy winner SZA is the official special guest for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Image credits: Anna Webber/Getty Images

“I’m excited to figure out an arrangement that lasts the test of time, and I look forward to sharing it,” 38-year-old Batiste, nominated six times at the 2024 Grammys, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last week.

In addition to performing together, fellow Grammy winners Lamar and SZA are also slated to be going on tour together this year.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Apple Music dropped a trailer on Thursday, January 23, in which Lamar was captured pacing around a football field with a phone in hand.

“This field a lot bigger than what it looks,” he was heard saying on call.

Behind him, SZA was captured sneakily approaching the unsuspecting rapper and mischievously dumping the contents of a watercooler on him.

R&B artist Ledisi, 52, is slated to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Headlining the Super Bowl halftime show is seen as a rite of passage for the biggest stars in music. The honor found Lamar in 2024 last year as he was having a commercially successful and newsworthy year. Much of the buzz was created by his feud with rapper Drake, which led to Lamar’s phenomenal hit Not Like Us.

While this is his first time headlining the game, the Compton-born artist had appeared as a special guest in the Super Bowl 57 halftime show in 2022 that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

Lauren Daigle, 33, will sing America the Beautiful alongside jazz musician Trombone Shorty, 38

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Image credits: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“My name is Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so,” Lamar said in a video when the announcement was made last September.

SZA, who will be joining him onstage, has collaborated with him on songs like luther and gloria.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said in a statement last September after agreeing to be the headline performer for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

“They got the right one,” he added.

One fan predication said, “this halftime show performance will be legendary!”

