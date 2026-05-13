“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz

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This 26-question trivia quiz is about to put your memory, logic, and general knowledge to the test. Each question has only two possible answers, making this a true quick-thinking, intuition-based challenge perfect for trivia lovers. 🧠

For Part 10, we’ve included something special alongside 21 brand-new questions: the 5 most-discussed questions from previous parts, selected by Bored Panda users like you. 🥳

Now for the real challenge, do you think your general knowledge is strong enough? Let’s do a quick check:

💡Which gas do humans breathe in during respiration?

💡What is the capital of Azerbaijan?

💡What time does the iPhone home screen display in all advertisements?

Join this quick brain challenge, and see how many out of 26 you can get right. ​​👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: cottonbro studio