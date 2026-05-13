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“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz
Pulp Fiction characters dancing, an iconic scene related to general knowledge trivia. This 50-50 quiz challenges average intelligence.
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“Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz

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This 26-question trivia quiz is about to put your memory, logic, and general knowledge to the test. Each question has only two possible answers, making this a true quick-thinking, intuition-based challenge perfect for trivia lovers. 🧠

For Part 10, we’ve included something special alongside 21 brand-new questions: the 5 most-discussed questions from previous parts, selected by Bored Panda users like you. 🥳

Now for the real challenge, do you think your general knowledge is strong enough? Let’s do a quick check:

💡Which gas do humans breathe in during respiration?

💡What is the capital of Azerbaijan?

💡What time does the iPhone home screen display in all advertisements?

Join this quick brain challenge, and see how many out of 26 you can get right. ​​👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    “Are You Smarter Than Average?”: Prove It With This 50-50 General Knowledge Quiz

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some reason I can't fill in quizzes like this on here anymore. Weirdly, it does say 'you haven't filled in question 2, 3, 4, etc.' when I try the first one and no dot appears, but when I answer each one anyway, nothing happens. Anyone else have this? It used to work fine...?

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    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some reason I can't fill in quizzes like this on here anymore. Weirdly, it does say 'you haven't filled in question 2, 3, 4, etc.' when I try the first one and no dot appears, but when I answer each one anyway, nothing happens. Anyone else have this? It used to work fine...?

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