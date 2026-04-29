“Are You Really That Smart?”: Try To Pass This 36-Question General Knowledge Quiz

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This 36-question trivia challenge will test how sharp your memory, logic, and general knowledge really are. Each question comes with just two possible answers — so you’ll need to rely on instinct as much as on knowledge.🧠

From world history and geography to science, literature, and pop culture, this quiz covers a wide range of topics in a 50-50 format designed to trick you. Do you really know your facts? Let’s do a quick check:

💡Where is Mount Kilimanjaro located?

💡What is quantum theory?

💡Who wrote 1984?

Whether you are a trivia fan or just want a quick brain challenge, let’s see how many you can get right out of 36. 👀

Missed Part 8 of the 50-50 quiz? Check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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