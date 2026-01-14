40 General Knowledge Questions Where Every Answer Is 50-50 – Good Luck

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to another 50-50 quiz! These 40 general knowledge questions cover everything from history and science to literature, music, psychology, and grammar, and some of them are trickier than they seem at first glance.

You won’t need specialist knowledge, but you will need to think carefully. Some questions test things you probably learned in school, others rely on common misconceptions, and a few are designed to make you second-guess yourself.

Ready to give this a go? Begin!

