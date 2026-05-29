“Is It Neptune Or Poseidon?”: 27 General Knowledge Questions With Only Two Answer Options

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How knowledgeable are you? This 50-50 general knowledge quiz is packed with tricky trivia questions spanning history, science, geography, pop culture, and much more…

At first glance, it might seem easy. After all, you’ve got a 50% chance of getting each answer right. 💅 But what seems to be a simple brain teaser quiz is actually a challenge that separates the well-rounded from the rest. So, before starting, let’s do a quick check:

💡In which city is the TV show Friends set?

💡In which country would you find the ruins of Carthage?

💡What is the term for a group of owls?

Now, the real question is: how much do you really know? Let’s find out! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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