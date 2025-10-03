“Think You’re Smart?”: Only The Sharpest Minds Score Above 26/35 On This 50-50 Quiz
Welcome to Part 3 of the 50-50 Challenge!
From world history and geography to science, literature, and pop culture, this quiz has a little bit of everything. You’ll jump from ancient legends and iconic landmarks to blockbuster movies and modern icons.
The catch? You only get two options. Sounds easy, but is it really? Trust your gut, challenge your brain, and see how many you can nail. Ready to find out how sharp your knowledge is? Let’s dive in 🔥
Missed the last 50-50 Quiz? Check it out here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Ivan Samkov
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 35
|
|
|
/ 35
|
Super fun quiz!!! Cheered my Friday right up. Thank you!
Insert the obligatory "BP censorship is dumb" comment here over the Moby Díck question.
No, it's good that they did that or we'd all be thinking about peenises now
Super fun quiz!!! Cheered my Friday right up. Thank you!
Insert the obligatory "BP censorship is dumb" comment here over the Moby Díck question.
No, it's good that they did that or we'd all be thinking about peenises now
30
4