Who could have known that cartoon quotes would suit real life too? One might say that some words spoken by a cartoon character are more meaningful than those uttered by Greek philosophers. Funny cartoon quotes have even more impact due to them combining some comedy into the mix. However, not every cartoon can use a quote correctly and naturally. For a cartoon quote to be effective, it has to be said by the correct character.

When we watch cartoons, we connect with the characters on the screen. Thus, it's no wonder why some of the best cartoon quotes came from the main characters. Our connection with them increases the impact of the words coming out of their mouths. On the other hand, there are a lot of quotes from cartoons said by sidekicks and even villains. As long as the words make sense — it should work.

While movie quotes might be more known, nobody will judge you if you use some cartoon ones too. Below, we have compiled some really inspirational cartoon quotes, that can save you from many situations. Leave an upvote on the sayings that you liked the most. On the other hand, if you’ve heard a character say something better, share their quote in the comments below.

#1

“Sucking at something is the first step to becoming sorta good at something.” – Jake, Adventure Time

#2

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But, you can either run from it or learn from it.” – Rafiki, The Lion King

#3

“You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” – Christopher Robin, Winnie The Pooh

#4

“Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.” – Rapunzel, Tangled

#5

“One day, you’re going to look around and you’re going to realize that everybody loves you, but nobody likes you. And that is the loneliest feeling in the world.” – Bojack Horseman

#6

“Fairy tales can come true. You gotta make them happen, it all depends on you.” – Tiana, Princess And The Frog

#7

“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.” – Elastic Girl, The Incredibles

#8

“Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” – Anton Ego, Ratatouille

#9

“You will never know how real your love is until you risk everything just to be with the person you love.” – Carl, Up

#10

“Some people are worth melting for.” – Olaf, Frozen

#11

“They say the best blaze burns the brightest when the circumstances are at their worst.” – Sophie, Howl's Moving Castle

#12

“I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now.” – Edna Mode, The Incredibles

#13

“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” – Stitch, Lilo And Stitch

#14

“You must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from. Your only limit is your soul.” – Chef G, Ratatouille

#15

“Today is a good day to try.” – Quasimodo, The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

#16

“To laugh at yourself is to love yourself.” – Mickey Mouse

#17

“The shell of an oyster only hides the pearl inside.” – Jack, Samurai Jack

#18

“Anything is possible when you have inner peace.” – Master Shifu, Kung Fu Panda

#19

“There is no secret ingredient. It’s just you.” – Po, Kung Fu Panda

#20

“Bad days happen to everyone, but when one happens to you, just keep doing your best and never let a bad day make you feel bad about yourself.” – Big Bird, Sesame Street

#21

“Just keep swimming.” – Dory, Finding Nemo

#22

“Sometimes we have to go deep inside ourselves to solve our problems.” – Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants

#23

“My, what beautiful blossoms we have this year. But look, this one's late. But I'll bet that when it blooms, it will be the most beautiful of all.” – Fa Zhou, Mulan

#24

“You never too old to be young.” – Snow White, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

#25

“It's not the beard on the outside that counts, it's the beard on the inside.” – Action Hank, Dexter's Laboratory

#26

“Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it.” – Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

#27

“There is not a monster more dangerous than a lack of compassion.” – Master Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

#28

“Being in a relationship just for the sake of being in a relationship is plain crazy. You gotta let your heart lead the way.” – Lois Foutley, As Told By Ginger

#29

“There is whole lot more to racing than just winning.” – Tex, Cars

#30

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the rarest and beautiful of all.” – The Emperor Of China, Mulan

#31

“If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.” – Cinderella

#32

“Do not be fooled by commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what’s outside, but what is inside that counts.” – Aladdin

#33

“As long as we are together; it doesn’t matter to me.” – Marty, Madagascar

#34

“All it takes is little faith and trust.” – Peter Pan

#35

“She’s so boring! If she were a spice, she’d be flour.” – Louise, Bob’s Burgers

#36

“Your mind is like water. When it is agitated it becomes difficult to see, but when you let it settle; the answer becomes clear.” – Oogway, Kung Fu Panda

#37

“People get built different. We don’t have to figure it out. We just have to respect it.” – Princess Bubblegum, Adventure Time

#38

“If you work on something long enough you will find it, even if you are lost for a while you will find it.” – Professor Bomba, Epic

#39

“We do have a lot in common, the same earth, the same air, the same sky. Maybe when we started looking at what's the same instead of always looking at what's different... Well, who knows?” – Meowth, Pokémon

#40

“Friend something better than chocolate ice cream... Maybe friend somebody you give up the last cookie for.” – Cookie Monster, Sesame Street

#41

“In the darkest times, hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of inner strength.” – Iroh, Avatar: The Last Airbender

#42

“I see now that the circumstances of one's birth are irrelevant, it is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.” – Mewtwo, Pokémon

#43

“I can't go back to yesterday because I was a different person then.” – Alice, Alice In Wonderland

#44

“A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.” – Zeus, Hercules

#45

“The only thing that is impossible is impossibility.” – Phineas, Phineas And Ferb

#46

“Even miracles take a little time.” – The Fairy Godmother, Cinderella

#47

“Love is an open door.” – Anna, Frozen

#48

“Adventure is out there!” – Ellie, Up

#49

“What I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right, so that when I looked in the mirror, I'd see someone worthwhile.” – Mulan

#50

“Luck favours the prepared, darling.” – Edna Mode, The Incredibles

#51

“There are those who say fate is something beyond our command, that destiny is not our own. But I know better. Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” – Merida, Brave

#52

“Always let your conscience be your guide.” – The Blue Fairy, Pinocchio

#53

“There's no one I'd rather be than me.” – Wreck-It Ralph

#54

“Let it go, let it go.” – Elsa, Frozen

#55

“It's real life. And in real life, you can't always win.” – Gerald Johanssen, Hey Arnold!

#56

“The things that make me different are the things that make me.” – Piglet, Winnie-The-Pooh

#57

“How high does a sycamore grow? If you cut it down, then you'll never know.” – Pocahontas

#58

“To infinity and beyond.” – Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story

#59

“This is my family. I found it all on my own. It's little and broken, but still good.” – Stitch, Lilo And Stitch

#60

“When bad things happen, I know you want to believe they are a joke, but sometimes life is scary and dark. That is why we must find a light.” – BMO, Adventure Time

#61

“Remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” – Snow White, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

