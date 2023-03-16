Who could have known that cartoon quotes would suit real life too? One might say that some words spoken by a cartoon character are more meaningful than those uttered by Greek philosophers. Funny cartoon quotes have even more impact due to them combining some comedy into the mix. However, not every cartoon can use a quote correctly and naturally. For a cartoon quote to be effective, it has to be said by the correct character.

When we watch cartoons, we connect with the characters on the screen. Thus, it's no wonder why some of the best cartoon quotes came from the main characters. Our connection with them increases the impact of the words coming out of their mouths. On the other hand, there are a lot of quotes from cartoons said by sidekicks and even villains. As long as the words make sense — it should work.

While movie quotes might be more known, nobody will judge you if you use some cartoon ones too. Below, we have compiled some really inspirational cartoon quotes, that can save you from many situations. Leave an upvote on the sayings that you liked the most. On the other hand, if you’ve heard a character say something better, share their quote in the comments below.