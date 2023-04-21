What is Earth Day? It is the day when we show our support for environmental protection. Which, to be honest, we should be doing the other 364 days of the year as well, but it is a good moment to start a new initiative, spread awareness, and engage more people in your work. Even if it’s just reciting some interesting facts about Earth, for someone it might become an eye-opener and a stepping stone toward a more environmentally conscious life. And because just shouting Earth Day facts at people probably won’t work, why not organize an Earth Day quiz?

Sharing fun facts about Earth Day and the environment is also a good way to help kids learn how important it is to take care of our planet. In general, Earth trivia is a fun method for children to learn about their big home and what they can do to keep it safe and clean.

If you are planning to hold a quiz on April 22 (that’s Earth Day, by the way), in this article we’ve collected a lot of interesting Earth Day questions. The answers to each question are in the first comment, so no cheating! After the game, let us know how many questions everyone managed to score. Which one proved to be the hardest? Share this article with your friends for some Earth Day awareness, and if you know another fun fact about Earth Day, tell us in the comments.