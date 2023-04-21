66 Earth Day Trivia Questions For Environmental Protection Enthusiasts
What is Earth Day? It is the day when we show our support for environmental protection. Which, to be honest, we should be doing the other 364 days of the year as well, but it is a good moment to start a new initiative, spread awareness, and engage more people in your work. Even if it’s just reciting some interesting facts about Earth, for someone it might become an eye-opener and a stepping stone toward a more environmentally conscious life. And because just shouting Earth Day facts at people probably won’t work, why not organize an Earth Day quiz?
Sharing fun facts about Earth Day and the environment is also a good way to help kids learn how important it is to take care of our planet. In general, Earth trivia is a fun method for children to learn about their big home and what they can do to keep it safe and clean.
If you are planning to hold a quiz on April 22 (that’s Earth Day, by the way), in this article we’ve collected a lot of interesting Earth Day questions. The answers to each question are in the first comment, so no cheating! After the game, let us know how many questions everyone managed to score. Which one proved to be the hardest? Share this article with your friends for some Earth Day awareness, and if you know another fun fact about Earth Day, tell us in the comments.
When was the first Earth Day?
Earth Day's founding was partially inspired by protestors against what?
A single tree produces enough air to supply in its lifetime for how many people for a year?
How many years does it take for a plastic bottle to break down?
What is the most commonly littered item?
When is Earth Day?
Approximately how many people participate in Earth Day each year?
Gaylord Nelson was moved to create Earth Day after which disaster?
Who took a zero-carbon voyage from Europe to the United States to raise awareness of climate change?
When did Google introduce their first Earth Day doodle?
How many trees are on the earth?
Earth's driest location is located in?
What are the 3 steps to recycling?
Which country generates nearly 100% of its energy through geothermal and hydro reserves?
How many indigenous people inhabit forests worldwide?
Which Hollywood actors spoke to crowds in Union Square in New York City on the first Earth Day?
How many countries (so far) have celebrated Earth Day?
Which president created the EPA?
The United Nations has what name for Earth Day?
Which astronauts brought tree seeds with him into space that were later grown on Earth?
Which president honored Gaylord Nelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
In Panama, 100 endangered species of what were planted for Earth Day?
Which President signed the Paris Agreement?
Equinox Earth Day takes place when each year?
What is the theme of Earth Day 2023?
So far, how many mass extinction events have there been in earth’s history?
71% of the earth is covered with?
How many times can paper be recycled?
What is the world’s largest source of renewable energy?
Who is credited with founding Earth Day?
How many people recognized the first Earth Day?
How many people attended the first Earth Day rally in New York City's Union Square?
When did the Clean Water Act pass?
Most of Earth's breathable air comes from where?
In 2012, how many commuters in China rode bikes to protest carbon emissions and air pollution?
In 1970, students at Florida Technological University held a mock trial for what, accusing it of air pollution?
How many college campuses participated in the first Earth Day?
In 2011, 28 million trees were planted in which country for the Earth Day "Plant Trees, Not Bombs" campaign?
When did Earth Day go global?
What 1968 book warned of the dangers of overpopulation on the planet?
Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes originally planned for the first Earth Day to be what type of event?
What famous poet attended the first Earth Day event in Philadelphia?
Who wrote the Earth Day single "Tomorrow's World?"
It’s hard to recycle plastic that’s dirty, low-value or mis-sorted. So, even though many of us put our plastic waste in the blue bin, what percentage of it actually gets recycled?
Answer: Around 9%. Reducing single-use plastics would be more effective.
How much trash does one human produce a day?
24 trees create how much paper?
What is the most sustainable and eco-friendly renewable energy source?
Livestock farming is responsible for what percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions?
The founder of Earth Day is a senator from which state?
Who took Earth Day international?
Earth Day's date was chosen because it falls between which two events on college campuses?
Which bestselling book warned of the effects of pesticides?
Which U.S. president joined Gaylord Nelson for a multi-state conservation-themed tour?
Who wrote the Earth Day theme song?
What singer sailed from New York City to Washington, D.C. for the first Earth Day?
What holiday followed Earth Day in 1972?
What organization largely funded the first Earth Day?
Answer: United Auto Workers (also known as The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America).
What was referred to as "The Dirty Dozen" in 1970?
Immersing yourself mindfully in nature is known in Japan as “Shinrin-Yoku.” What does this literally mean?
What weather event happens when moonlight is refracted through water droplets in the air?
Around what proportion of the world’s fisheries are currently pushed beyond their biological limits?
Where was the first wind turbine developed for electrical power developed?
The first Earth Day eventually led to the creation of which government agency?
In addition to establishing the EPA, President Nixon also passed which pieces of legislation in 1970 inspired by the Earth Day movement?
Answer: National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.
In 1970, students at San Fernando State College passed out what to represent the future famine the planet would face if environmental protections weren't enacted?
What American river caught fire in 1969 from all of the waste and pollution filling it?