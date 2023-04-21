What is Earth Day? It is the day when we show our support for environmental protection. Which, to be honest, we should be doing the other 364 days of the year as well, but it is a good moment to start a new initiative, spread awareness, and engage more people in your work. Even if it’s just reciting some interesting facts about Earth, for someone it might become an eye-opener and a stepping stone toward a more environmentally conscious life. And because just shouting Earth Day facts at people probably won’t work, why not organize an Earth Day quiz?

Sharing fun facts about Earth Day and the environment is also a good way to help kids learn how important it is to take care of our planet. In general, Earth trivia is a fun method for children to learn about their big home and what they can do to keep it safe and clean. 

If you are planning to hold a quiz on April 22 (that’s Earth Day, by the way), in this article we’ve collected a lot of interesting Earth Day questions. The answers to each question are in the first comment, so no cheating! After the game, let us know how many questions everyone managed to score. Which one proved to be the hardest? Share this article with your friends for some Earth Day awareness, and if you know another fun fact about Earth Day, tell us in the comments.

#1

When was the first Earth Day?

epa.gov Report

#2

Earth Day's founding was partially inspired by protestors against what?

earthday.org Report

#3

A single tree produces enough air to supply in its lifetime for how many people for a year?

usda.gov Report

#4

How many years does it take for a plastic bottle to break down?

forgerecycling.co.uk Report

#5

What is the most commonly littered item?

oceanservice.noaa.gov Report

#6

When is Earth Day?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#7

Approximately how many people participate in Earth Day each year?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#8

Gaylord Nelson was moved to create Earth Day after which disaster?

earthday.org Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Santa Barbara oil spill.

Answer: Santa Barbara oil spill.

#9

Who took a zero-carbon voyage from Europe to the United States to raise awareness of climate change?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#10

When did Google introduce their first Earth Day doodle?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#11

How many trees are on the earth?

nature.com Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Estimated 3 Trillion.

Answer: Estimated 3 Trillion.

#12

Earth's driest location is located in?

washingtonpost.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: South America, Chile.

Answer: South America, Chile.

#13

What are the 3 steps to recycling?

epa.gov Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Answer: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

#14

Which country generates nearly 100% of its energy through geothermal and hydro reserves?

nordicenergy.org Report

#15

How many indigenous people inhabit forests worldwide?

earthday.org Report

#16

Which Hollywood actors spoke to crowds in Union Square in New York City on the first Earth Day?

boweryboyshistory.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Paul Newman and Ali MacGraw.

Answer: Paul Newman and Ali MacGraw.

#17

How many countries (so far) have celebrated Earth Day?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#18

Which president created the EPA?

epa.gov Report

#19

The United Nations has what name for Earth Day?

un.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: International Mother Earth Day.

Answer: International Mother Earth Day.

#20

Which astronauts brought tree seeds with him into space that were later grown on Earth?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#21

Which president honored Gaylord Nelson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

wikipedia.org Report

#22

In Panama, 100 endangered species of what were planted for Earth Day?

Report

#23

Which President signed the Paris Agreement?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#24

Equinox Earth Day takes place when each year?

studiouslyyours.com Report

#25

What is the theme of Earth Day 2023?

twinkl.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Invest In Our Planet.

Answer: Invest In Our Planet.

#26

So far, how many mass extinction events have there been in earth’s history?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#27

71% of the earth is covered with?

usgs.gov Report

#28

How many times can paper be recycled?

newsroom.domtar.com Report

#29

What is the world’s largest source of renewable energy?

un.org Report

#30

Who is credited with founding Earth Day?

epa.gov Report

#31

How many people recognized the first Earth Day?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#32

How many people attended the first Earth Day rally in New York City's Union Square?

activistnewyork.mcny.org Report

#33

When did the Clean Water Act pass?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#34

Most of Earth's breathable air comes from where?

oceanservice.noaa.gov Report

#35

In 2012, how many commuters in China rode bikes to protest carbon emissions and air pollution?

Report

#36

In 1970, students at Florida Technological University held a mock trial for what, accusing it of air pollution?

michiganintheworld.history.lsa.umich.edu Report

#37

How many college campuses participated in the first Earth Day?

bestcolleges.com Report

#38

In 2011, 28 million trees were planted in which country for the Earth Day "Plant Trees, Not Bombs" campaign?

unmissions.org Report

#39

When did Earth Day go global?

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

#40

What 1968 book warned of the dangers of overpopulation on the planet?

climateone.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The Population Bomb by Paul Erlich.

Answer: The Population Bomb by Paul Erlich.

#41

Gaylord Nelson and Denis Hayes originally planned for the first Earth Day to be what type of event?

michiganintheworld.history.lsa.umich.edu Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: An environmental teach-in.

Answer: An environmental teach-in.

#42

What famous poet attended the first Earth Day event in Philadelphia?

whyy.org Report

#43

Who wrote the Earth Day single "Tomorrow's World?"

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Pam Tillis and Kix Brooks.

Answer: Pam Tillis and Kix Brooks.

#44

It’s hard to recycle plastic that’s dirty, low-value or mis-sorted. So, even though many of us put our plastic waste in the blue bin, what percentage of it actually gets recycled?

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Around 9%. Reducing single-use plastics would be more effective.

Answer: Around 9%. Reducing single-use plastics would be more effective.

#45

How much trash does one human produce a day?

wasteadvantagemag.com Report

#46

24 trees create how much paper?

8billiontrees.com Report

#47

What is the most sustainable and eco-friendly renewable energy source?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#48

Livestock farming is responsible for what percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions?

ucdavis.edu Report

#49

The founder of Earth Day is a senator from which state?

wilderness.org Report

#50

Who took Earth Day international?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#51

Earth Day's date was chosen because it falls between which two events on college campuses?

earthday.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Spring break and final exams.

Answer: Spring break and final exams.

#52

Which bestselling book warned of the effects of pesticides?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Silent Spring by Rachel Carson.

Answer: Silent Spring by Rachel Carson.

#53

Which U.S. president joined Gaylord Nelson for a multi-state conservation-themed tour?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#54

Who wrote the Earth Day theme song?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#55

What singer sailed from New York City to Washington, D.C. for the first Earth Day?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#56

What holiday followed Earth Day in 1972?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: World Environment Day.

Answer: World Environment Day.

#57

What organization largely funded the first Earth Day?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: United Auto Workers (also known as The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America).

#58

What was referred to as "The Dirty Dozen" in 1970?

en.wikipedia.org Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Congressmen with poor environmental records.

Answer: Congressmen with poor environmental records.

#59

Immersing yourself mindfully in nature is known in Japan as “Shinrin-Yoku.” What does this literally mean?

nationalgeographic.com Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: "Forest bathing".

Answer: “Forest bathing”.

#60

What weather event happens when moonlight is refracted through water droplets in the air?

metoffice.gov.uk Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: A moonbow, also known as a lunar rainbow.

Answer: A moonbow, also known as a lunar rainbow.

#61

Around what proportion of the world’s fisheries are currently pushed beyond their biological limits?

worldwildlife.org Report

#62

Where was the first wind turbine developed for electrical power developed?

en.wikipedia.org Report

#63

The first Earth Day eventually led to the creation of which government agency?

epa.gov Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Answer: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

#64

In addition to establishing the EPA, President Nixon also passed which pieces of legislation in 1970 inspired by the Earth Day movement?

farmdocdaily.illinois.edu Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.

Answer: National Environmental Education Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and the Clean Air Act.

#65

In 1970, students at San Fernando State College passed out what to represent the future famine the planet would face if environmental protections weren't enacted?

latimes.com Report

#66

What American river caught fire in 1969 from all of the waste and pollution filling it?

history.com Report

