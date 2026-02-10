That’s why today we’re diving into the “Museum of Artifacts” page , where people share rare, intriguing objects from the past. Each item tells a story, offering a glimpse into lives once lived and worlds long gone. These artifacts are strange , beautiful, and endlessly captivating. So, Pandas, keep scrolling to uncover pieces of history that still amaze today.

If someone asked you about your favorite subject in school, chances are you’d name math, English, science, or something practical. History, on the other hand, rarely makes the list. Yet once you look past memorized dates and dusty textbooks, human history reveals itself to be far more fascinating than we were ever taught.

#1 Poison Cabinet Inside A Fake Bible, 1600s

RELATED:

#2 A Piano Made Of Mother-Of-Pearl And Tortoiseshell, From 1853, New York City

#3 A 350 Year Old Pocket Watch Carved From A Single Colombian Emerald, Found Hidden In A London Cellar

We often admire historical artifacts on display at museums or exhibitions, glimpsing fragments of a world long gone. There’s something magical about seeing the past come alive through a carefully preserved object—an ornate vase, an intricately carved throne, or a centuries-old manuscript. These items connect us to human creativity, resilience, and imagination across time. Yet the experience we enjoy today often masks the complicated journeys these artifacts took to reach display cases around the world. ADVERTISEMENT But here’s the catch: for centuries, legendary artifacts haven’t always reached museums through fair means. Many were looted, traded under duress, or forcibly taken from their original homes. Business Insider points out that countless items in cultural institutions like London’s British Museum or New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art were taken from colonized peoples, often without consent. These artifacts were rarely brought to museums purely for education or admiration; they were often plundered as symbols of conquest, wealth, or political control. The world’s treasures, it seems, are as entangled in power struggles as they are in artistry.

#4 Art Deco Silvered Bronze And Alabaster Wall Light Designed By Albert Cheuret, Circa 1925

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Antique Figural Salem Witch Steel Scissors From The 1900s. Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The German Messenger Dog Gas Mask Was A Unique Yet Crucial Piece Of Gear During World War I As chemical weapons emerged as a serious danger, dogs serving on the front lines required protection akin to that of soldiers. This mask covered the face and ears, utilizing fabric specially treated to mitigate toxic gases. In contrast to human gas masks, it lacked a filter canister and depended on chemical impregnation instead. A specific mask, formerly worn by a German war dog, was seized by Australian troops near Bray in 1918. It is currently housed in the Australian War Memorial, serving as a rare reminder of the involvement of animals in warfare.

National Geographic explains how colonialism transformed collecting into a mania. Objects didn’t simply arrive in museums on their own; colonial powers didn’t map the globe out of pure curiosity. Anthropologists, missionaries, merchants, and military officers all collaborated to bring wonders back to Europe. Museums often sent wish lists to colonial expeditions, requesting rare items to display or sell. What began as exploration quickly turned into a systematic extraction of cultural wealth. The treasures we admire today often carry hidden histories of coercion, manipulation, and power. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Miniature Wooden Sculptures Were Carried Out Over A Very Short Period Of Time Between 1500 And 1530 In Flanders And/Or The Netherlands

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Cutlery Designed By Salvador Dali, 1957

#9 An Ancient Egyptian Wig, Made From Human Hair, Dating To The New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty (1550-1292 Bc) The wig was discovered in the tomb of an Egyptian woman named Merit in Luxor, who shared the tomb with her husband Kha. It features a duplex style with tightly set curls on top and several hundred thin braids hanging below.

Beeswax and resin were used to secure the hairstyle and preserve the wig.

The wig was found in a dedicated acacia wood box, which helped maintain its excellent condition for over 3,000 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider the case of the Mandu Yenu, a beaded throne from Cameroon’s Bamum people. In 1907, German officials suggested that Sultan Ibrahim Njoya gift a replica or ideally the original throne to Kaiser Wilhelm II for his 50th birthday. Njoya had resisted many prior requests, but this time he agreed to have a copy made. When it became clear the replica wouldn’t be ready in time, he was persuaded to hand over the original. The throne, adorned with protective figures and inherited from Njoya’s father, was removed from Cameroon and has remained in Berlin’s Ethnological Museum ever since.

#10 Christmas Tree For The German Frontlines In 1st World War

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 One Of The Most Exquisite Italian Armors Ever Made, Forged By Milanese Master Lucio Piccinino For Alessandro Farnese Between 1575 And 158 Farnese later gifted it to his uncle, Ferdinand II of Tyrol

It is now housed in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna, Austria

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Art Deco Uranium Glass Automobile Hood Ornamament By Lalique, Circa 1930

The looting of cultural treasures didn’t end with colonialism. Artifacts continue to be smuggled and traded illegally across borders. The United Nations reported in November 2025 that over 37,000 cultural objects: including coins, musical instruments, works of art, and archaeological artifacts, were seized during an international operation conducted by Interpol and law enforcement agencies from 23 countries. Smugglers exploit gaps in international law, turning priceless cultural objects into commodities for profit. The global fight to protect history is ongoing, and these stolen treasures often vanish into private collections, far from the communities they originated from.

#13 Lira Da Braccio With Male Face On The Back, Made By Giovanni D'Andrea. Verona, Italy, 1511

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Rat Coin Purse From The 1900s

Interpol has highlighted numerous recent cases showing the scope of the issue. For example, Ukrainian customs authorities intercepted 87 historically valuable items, including icons of Saint Seraphim of Sarov and ancient coins, which smugglers tried to export illegally to Poland, Moldova, and Romania. Each recovered piece tells a story of attempted theft, cultural erasure, and the ongoing struggle to protect heritage. The sheer volume of stolen or trafficked artifacts reveals how much history is at risk and how vulnerable cultural treasures remain in an increasingly globalized world.

#16 Bronze And Crystal Sword From China, C.450-250 Bce: The hilt of this sword was crafted from rock crystal, turquoise, and gold, and the blade is covered in a greenish-blue patina that was naturally produced over time.



ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Notation Knives Are Rare 16th Century Ce, Renaissance Serving Knives With Musical Notation Engraved On Their Blades, Used To Sing Prayers Before And After Meals These knives, likely produced in Italy around 1550, were part of sets where each knife represented one voice part in a multi-voiced choral piece. One side of the blade carries the "Benedictio mensae" (blessing of the table), sung before the meal: "Quae sumpturi sumus bene dicat trinus et unus" ("May the three-in-one bless that which we are about to eat"). The other side features the "Gratiarum actio" (saying of grace), sung after: "Pro tuis deus beneficiis gratias agimus tibi" ("We give thanks to you, God, for your generosity"). The musical notation on the knives is polyphonic, with two known sets: Group A (six voice parts) and Group B (four voice parts). Despite their name, the knives are not a single artifact but a set of specialized cutlery designed to serve as partbooks—musical instruments in a social and spiritual context. They are extremely rare, with only 20 known examples.



ADVERTISEMENT

#18 A Stone Gargoyle Of A Man Putting His Foot In His Mouth On The Wall Of The Ruins Of Rufford Abbey In Nottinghamshire, England

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is widespread. In Spain, investigators uncovered a group that looted archaeological sites in Cáceres, using metal detectors to steal thousands of Roman coins and sell them on social media. In Greece, three people were arrested for attempting to sell five Byzantine icons for $80,000.

#19 Monster's Mouth, Chimneypiece, 1552-3, By Alessandro Vittoria, 1525-1608 Italian, Palazzo Thiene, Vicenza, Italy

#20 Two Separate Violins Crafted By French Instrument Maker Joseph Gaffino In 1748

#21 An 18th Century Ladies Travel Urinal For Under Skirt Emergencies. The Inscription Says: "Ha Je Te Vois Petit Coquin." (Ha! I See You, Little Rascal)

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, there’s a shift happening. Museums are beginning to return artifacts to their countries of origin. Deutsche Welle reports that in December, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced it would return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand, all procured through the now-convicted British art dealer Douglas Latchford. Institutions are increasingly recognizing the moral and cultural responsibility to restore looted treasures, acknowledging that the artifacts were acquired through coercion, exploitation, or outright theft. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Moche Necklace With Gold Beads In The Shape Of Toads (1-800 Ad) | Museo Larco – Lima, Peru

#23 Rosslyn Chapel. It Has Been Described As A Library In Stone. Built Between 1446-84. Roslin Midlothian, Scotland

#24 A Roman Soldier’s Frying Pan With Folding Handle, Dated 3rd Century Ad This practical Roman military frying pan, complete with a folding handle, likely belonged to a soldier of the Legio II Augusta, stationed at Isca (modern Caerleon, Wales).



Designed for portability and durability, the pan was part of a legionary’s personal kit, used to prepare simple meals while on campaign or in barracks. Its clever folding handle made it easy to pack—showing how Roman military life balanced efficiency with everyday necessity.



What’s striking is how familiar the design feels. The form and function are not far removed from cookware found in modern military mess kits, underscoring a timeless truth: soldiers across history share the same basic needs, regardless of era.



Designed for portability and durability, the pan was part of a legionary’s personal kit, used to prepare simple meals while on campaign or in barracks. Its clever folding handle made it easy to pack—showing how Roman military life balanced efficiency with everyday necessity. What’s striking is how familiar the design feels. The form and function are not far removed from cookware found in modern military mess kits, underscoring a timeless truth: soldiers across history share the same basic needs, regardless of era.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2023, two Dutch museums, including the Rijksmuseum, returned hundreds of artifacts to Indonesia and Sri Lanka, former colonies. “The objects were wrongfully brought to the Netherlands during the colonial period, acquired under duress or by looting,” the Dutch government said. These returns signal a growing awareness that history cannot simply be admired from afar; it belongs to the people and cultures that created it. While restitution cannot undo the past, it restores dignity and recognizes the deep, often painful, histories behind these treasures.

#25 400-Year-Old Topiary Maze Located In The Cloister Garden Of The Pazo De San Lorenzo De Trasouto In Santiago De Compostela, Spain

#26 Mughal Spectacles Set With Flat Cut Emerald Lenses, In Silver And Gold Frames Mounted With Old-Cut Smaller Diamonds And Emeralds, India, Lenses Circa 17th Century, Frames 19th Century

#27 An English Regency Ear Trumpet, Dating To The 1820s

ADVERTISEMENT

From centuries-old royal thrones to modern archaeological finds, artifacts carry more than beauty—they carry the weight of human history, power, and conflict. Many objects we admire today were looted, coerced, or smuggled, and only recently are institutions beginning to confront these truths. Protecting cultural heritage requires vigilance, ethical stewardship, and restitution where possible. These treasures remind us that history is not just a story in textbooks; it’s living, messy, and deeply intertwined with human ambition, greed, and creativity. ADVERTISEMENT Well, these posts clearly show how artifacts are a vibrant part of our shared history, and, of course, they belong in the places where they were created, preserving their cultural and historical context. Pandas, which one of these artifacts caught your eye the most?

#28 The Oseberg Ship, A 9th Century Viking Ship Discovered Almost Perfectly Preserved In A Burial Mount In Norway

#29 Prehistoric Flute From Germany, C.40,000 Bce: This Is One Of The Oldest Musical Instruments Ever Discovered, And It Was Carved From The Wing-Bone Of A Griffon Vulture

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 A Staircase In Persepolis, Ceremonial Capital Of The Persian Empire, Iran, 500 Bc

#31 2,000-Year-Old Roman Gold Ring Featuring A Rock Crystal Carved With A Portrait Of Titus Carvilius Gemello

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Equestrian Statue Of Marcus Aurelius, Rome, 176 Ad. One Of The Greatest Surviving Works Of Roman Imperial Art, It Is The Only Large Bronze Imperial Equestrian Statue To Survive, Largely Because M. A. Was Confused With Christian Emperor Constantine And Escaped Being Melted Down

#33 Marble Detail By Riccardo Gatti

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This Is An Ancient Egyptian Gold Ring With A Carved Jasper Frog, Dating From 600–30 Bc

#35 Ancient Roman City Beneath Street Level, Hidden Just Below Modern-Day Life In Verona, Italy. 1st Century Bc

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Ancient Greek Coins With Octopuses

#37 Antique French Moon And Star Tambour Lace Boudoir Pillows From The Monica Roberts Collection, Circa 1910

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 'Schwepped Of Their Feet Both' Is A Pair Of Paintings Made By The English Artist William Henry Hamilton Trood In 1887 Ce

#39 "The Kiss", A 12,000-Year-Old Rock Painting At Pedra Furada In Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Chemiserie Niguet In Brussels, Belgium, Is An Art Nouveau Store Built In 1896 By The Architect Paul Hankar. It Currently Houses A Flower Shop

#41 Cats Return As Historic Cat Door Reopens In Istanbul’s Topkapı Palace

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Bronze Turkey Feet Candle Holders CA. 1890

#43 Angels Ascending The Ladder To Heaven On The West Front Of Bath Abbey In England, 1520 Ce

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 2,000-Year-Old Roman Sapphire Hololith Ring

#45 3700 Year Old Working Flush Toilet With A Wooden Seat Belonged To Minoan Civilization For The Palace Of Knossos, Built By The Minoan Civilization On The Island Of Crete One of the world’s earliest flushing toilets.



ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Bird-Shaped Perfume Bottle With Stopper. Probably England. Date: C. Ad 1880–1890. Medium: Pale Blue Blown Glass With Gilded Metal Mounts

#47 Scissors Designed In Art Nouveau Style, Late19th/Early 20th Century

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Cat Gargoyles And Grotesques, European

#49 The Khufu Ship Is A 4500-Year-Old Intact Full-Size Solar Barque From Ancient Egypt That Was Sealed Into A Pit At The Foot Of The Great Pyramid Of Pharaoh Khufu In The Giza Pyramid Complex The ship is 43.4 m long and 5.9 m wide and was identified as the world's oldest intact ship.



ADVERTISEMENT

#50 How Could Someone, 450 Years Ago In 1652, Make Marble Look More Comfortable Than An Actual Bed? "Sleeping Hermaphroditus" by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Rome.

#51 1,800 Years Old, The Ceramic Dancing Figures From China, 220 Ce

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Study Of Bird Wings, Leonardo Da Vinci

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 19th-Century Chimeric Taps Part Swan, Part Dolphin, Part Bat Gracing A Private Bathroom At Villa Karylos, France

#54 The Brick Spiral Staircase Inside The Tower Of The Moot Hall In Maldon, England. C.1420 Ce

#55 Whaler Made Scrimshawed Whale Ivory Sea Horse Pie Crimper, Circa 1850

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 A Large Roman Mosaic From The Thermal Baths Of Urvinum Hortense, Now Housed At The Museo Città Di Cannara In Italy. 1st-2nd Century Ce

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 German Padlock And Key, About 400 Years Old

#58 The Imperial Sceptre Of The Roman Emperor Maxentius (306 - 312 Ce) - The Only Surviving Example Known

#59 Sanxingdui Head With Gold Foil Mask: They Were A Civilization In China Contemporary, But Culturally (And Probably Linguistically) Different From Shang, The Bronze Age Chinese They're known for their very distinctive and "un-Chinese" art style.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Napoleon's Private Bathroom, Featuring A Unique Recessed Bathtub, Located Within His Apartment At The Villa Pisani In Stra, Northern Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Toy From Ancient Greece, C.450 Bce: This Doll Was Crafted In The Form Of A Woman With A Rolling Pin, And It Has Articulated Joints That Allow The Rolling Pin To Be Pushed Back And Forth

#62 German Fork And Spoon Set, Dates To Around 1600-1630. Made Of Red Coral, Silver And Gilt Metals

#63 1930 Henderson Kj Streamline Motorcycle, A Rare Example Of Art Deco Design

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 A Very Scarce Lion Head "Yatagan". Indopersia, Circa 1800

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Vibrant Collection Of Vintage Czech Glass Cat Charms! 😻 Popular In The Early 20th Century, These Unique Little Figures Were Often Cracker Prizes

#66 An Opalescent Glass Art Deco Sculpture By French Artist Lucille Sevin, For Etling. Early 20th Century

#67 Neolithic Amber Bear Amulet, CA 1750 - 650 B.c

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Wheelchair Made For Holy Roman Empress Elisabeth Christine Of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, 1740

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Ceremonial Armor For The Rider And Horse Of King Eric XIV Of Sweden. Antwerp, 1563-1565

#70 A 45 Meters Long Paracas Geoglyph Of An Oculate Being, Found In The Desert Of Jumana, In Peru, In 1982. 500 Bce

#71 The Tomb Of Thomas Sayers (1826-1865), Who Was An English Bare-Knuckle Prize Fighter, Located In Highgate Cemetery In London

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 The Blaschka Glass Sea Creatures Are A World-Renowned Collection Of At Least 10,000 Of Scientifically Accurate And Highly Detailed Glass Models Of Marine Invertebrates Created By Father And Son Leopold And Rudolf Blaschka, In Dresden Between 1863 And 1880 Ce

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 A 16th-Century Italian Fireplace Mantle, Paired With A Chimney Clad In 17th-Century Tiles, Set Inside The Paris Apartment Of Renowned Antique Dealer Pierre Passebon The interior was conceived by his life partner and in-house decorator, Jacques Grange.

A striking dialogue between centuries: sculptural stone, watchful eyes, and bold geometry meeting timeless craftsmanship.

Not just a fireplace — a theatrical architectural statement where history becomes part of everyday life.

#74 The Newel Post And Balustrade Of An Amazing Staircase In Château De Chantilly. It Was Destroyed In The French Revolution And Restored In The 1870s

#75 Clay Guard-Dog Figurines From North Palace In Nineveh, In Present-Day Iraq. About 2,700 Years Old, Just 7cm Long (3 In), With Inscriptions Of Their Fierce Names ~ Loud Is His Bark / Biter Of His Foe / Catcher Of The Enemy / Expeller Of Evil / Don’t Think, Bite!

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 So This Creepy Looking Brown Leather Onesie Is Actually A Legit 19th Century Inuit Sealskin Whaling Suit From Greenland (Pre-1834) It’s made entirely from sealskin, stitched with sinew, and that big hole in the chest...that’s the entrance. You’d step in feet first, pull it up like the world’s most hardcore wetsuit, then cinch the drawstring super tight so no water could get in when you’re out in a kayak hunting whales or seals. Basically an OG drysuit invented by people who had to survive −40 °C oceans without Gore tex. Had to share, as I had no idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Austrian Art Nouveau Baby Crib. Manufactured By Gebrüder Kohn In Around 1895 - 1899

#78 English Carved Bone Scrimshaw Sailors Dice Holder And Dice. Circa 1880

#79 This Is The “Gate Of Paradise,” An Ilkhanid Mihrab Widely Regarded As The Pinnacle Of Persian-Islamic Tilework Created around 1333 AD in Kashan, Iran, it features intricate polychrome glazed tiles inscribed with Quranic verses

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Pocket Sundial And Compass, Circa 1630 Attributed to instrument maker Elias Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Victorian-Era Rocking Chair, 1801-1900

#82 Cat Paw Prints Preserved In 12th-Century Floor Tiles At St Peter's Church, Wormleighton, England

#83 The Oldest Paved Road You Can Walk In Europe Is The Minoan Royal Road In Crete, Greece, Which Is Over 3.500 Years Old A 50km roadway connecting the ancient sites of Knossos, Gortyn & Lebena.

If you go to Knossos, you will step exactly where the Minoans walked 4.000 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Dornröschen, A Marble Sculpture By German Artist Louis Sussmann-Hellborn Created In 1878, Depicts The Fairy Tale Character Sleeping Beauty She lies surrounded by roses, with a spindle resting at her feet.



ADVERTISEMENT

#85 These Are Roman Dodecahedrons. Hundreds Have Been Found Across Europe Dating Back To The 2nd Century, Yet Historians Still Have Absolutely No Idea What They Were Actually Used For

#86 The Piercing Eyes Of The Antikythera Ephebe, Found In The 1900s Off The Coast Of Antikythera, Greece The Antikythera Ephebe, created in the fourth century BC, is a Greek bronze statue that was discovered in the Antikythera shipwreck in the 1900s. It is believed to depict a young athlete or mythological figure, being one of the few surviving original Greek bronze statues (as most others were melted down in antiquity). It was found alongside the Antikythera mechanism, an artefact regarded as the first analog computer.



#87 This Is The Moose Leather Buff Coat Worn By Gustavus Adolphus Of Sweden At The Battle Of Lützen (1632)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Stash Of Walnuts Found In A Storage Pit At The Kuso'oki Ruins. Fukui, Japan, Yayoi Period, 300 Bc-300 Ad

#89 Henry VIII’s “Anime” Armor, Worn During His Final Military Campaign In 1544, By Which Time He Was Severely Obese And Suffering From Chronic Gout And An Ulcerated Leg Henry VIII began his reign in 1509 at just 17 years old, charismatic, handsome, and exceptionally athletic, with a passion for jousting, hunting, and real tennis (predecessor to modern tennis). He would end it grotesquely obese, largely immobile, and often carried from place to place.



The familiar caricature of Henry did not fully emerge until January 24, 1536, when the 44-year-old king suffered a jousting accident. Thrown from his horse and knocked unconscious, possibly sustaining a traumatic brain injury, Henry also had his leg crushed beneath the animal. From that point on, his personality noticeably changed for the worse. Always a man of appetites, his reduced mobility accelerated his weight gain: his waist expanded from roughly 32 inches to over 50, and he eventually had to be hoisted onto his horse.



Despite later legends, Henry was reportedly a neat eater, but his appetite was real and immense. Fourteen-course meals prepared by two hundred kitchen staff featured spit-roasted meats, sparrow pies, whale, peacock, beaver tail, offal, swan, black pudding, and boar’s head, followed by marzipan and spiced fruitcake, all washed down with ale, wine, and gin. Fruits and vegetables were largely absent from elite diets of the period, less a personal failing than standard practice, though it did Henry no favors. His injured right leg never healed properly. It ulcerated and festered, leaking through his garters and into his bedding. Yet even in decline, Henry remained desperate for martial glory. In 1544, he embarked on his final military campaign wearing this suit of armor, made in the “anime” style (a real historical thing and not something I am making up). In this construction, the breastplate and backplate are formed from horizontal overlapping plates, made flexible by rivets and internal leather straps.



ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Graves Of The 63 Wives Of The General Afzal Khan, In Afzalpura, India, 1659 Ce