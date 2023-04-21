It can be somewhat hard to pin down what exactly makes a fact “fun,” since for most of us, fun time activities are aggressively subjective. You couldn’t pay me to collect stamps, but for some, it’s a lifelong pursuit. So for me, a fun fact is that “scraunched" and "strengthed” share the title for the longest-spelled one-syllable words in English. Note that it’s not “strengthened,” but the considerably less common "strengthed,” which is the simple past tense and past participle of strength. The fact that sometimes strength can be used as a verb might be an additional fact for some, though perhaps not quite “fun.”

A fun fact that might actually be useful during, say, a trivia competition is that one mile in every five must be straight in the US interstate highway system. However, it’s a bit of a trick, as there is an urban legend stating that this was so airplanes could land on it during emergencies or times of war. While this is a happy side effect, this was not actually the intention behind this regulation. Even "worse," this law did not actually exist, though in hindsight it does not sound like a bad idea.