Cummings, who also voices Tigger, puts his character's fame to good use by lending his voice to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and calling sick children who are in hospital. Jim Cummings is the voice behind Winnie the Pooh, a children's character who's known around the world as a friendly and insightful yellow bear with a famous warm voice. He also recalled another instance where a young boy with autism asked him to do all the voices that he's done. Soon after, he found out from his mother during an emotional phone call that her son had not spoken much until that point, and he continued to speak for over an hour afterwards.
On his owner's return he discovered that his home and everything else on his property was completely destroyed. Except for Odin, who was there waiting for him — with all eight goats. A group of deer had gathered with Odin and the goats, Handel said, perhaps also taking advantage of the brave pooch's protection. The deer scattered when Handel approached. He believes the dog led the other animals to a clearing at the centre of a high outcropping of rocks to avoid contact with the flames.
The idea of ‘fun facts’ is a lot older than the internet. Some readers may recall the ‘real facts’ Snapple would put on the bottom side of their bottle caps. These were short little factoids for people to read and were, for the most part, inaccurate. For example, one fact claimed that broccoli is the only vegetable that is simultaneously a flower, despite the fact that, for example, cauliflower (it’s in the name) is also a flower.
They also had the so often incorrectly repeated ‘fact’ that the average human will eat at least eight spiders during their lifetime (with, no doubt, Australians eating more). The Scientific American debunked this idea long ago, but it has somehow persisted with regular discussions on why spiders wander into our mouths. Even so, this demonstrates a good application of the knowledge that we really do like hearing some trivia, though I doubt anyone actually bought a bottle just for a fact.
For contrast, watch the over-the-top hysterical ads the Australian Government produced that same year (google "grim reaper aids ad")
The adaptation of several anatomical and biochemical mechanisms to establish an immune privileged microenvironment within the eye makes the eye immunologically unique. It is a tissue site where we may learn how immunity is regulated in inflammation and at rest. Certain sites of the mammalian body have immune privilege, meaning they are able to tolerate the introduction of antigens without eliciting an inflammatory immune response. Tissue grafts are normally recognised as foreign antigen by the body and attacked by the immune system. On such problem is autoimmune retinopathy, which is “usually manifested as a vascular problem” . This means that the immune system attacks and inflames the blood vessels in the back of the eye, on the retina, which can affect vision.
This fascination also extends to other activities, including board games. ‘Trivial Pursuit,’ for example, where players compete against each other to recount, well, bits of relatively unimportant information. The game itself dates back to the 1980s and is still around today, which is unsurprising, seeing how much we humans value the ability to recall obscure sitcom characters and the birthplaces of various athletes.
The young owls resting on a tree branch don’t fall off, thanks to the strength of their back toe called the hallux. The hallux tethers the creature to the branch and it won’t move until the owlet bends its leg. Adult owls are able to support the weight of their heads as they gain strength after a few months. But younger owls struggle to do so and have to lie down while napping.
In 2003, after mentioning this desire in an interview, a friend of his who owns a mall with a supermarket closed it all down for a day to grant him his wish. To give it a feeling of authenticity, Michael's staff, family, and friends populated the grocery store. Some dressed up like the store's staff, others like shoppers. Even the muzak was customized for his experience. Then, the King of Pop put on a single yellow latex glove and pushed his cart up and down the aisles. He played around a lot in the store and likened the experience to being at Disneyland, because as he says, "I got to do something I don't normally get to do." I'm not sure he got an authentic grocery shopping experience but it is fascinating, if not heartbreaking, to watch him try.
‘Fun facts’ are actually just a positive, PR spin on a run-of-the-mill factoid. As inhabitants of the information age, we really can access a whole plethora of information at the tips of our fingers, indeed, we have so much information that it’s easy to get lost. Hence terms like ‘factoid,’ designate data that really isn't that important or may not even be entirely accurate. If you want to have a fun fact about factoids, some style guides suggest the infinitely cute ‘factlet’ as a better alternative. You be the judge.
"Where the Wild Things Are" is a classic in the world of children’s picture books, with the titular “things” becoming beloved (if at times scary) storybook characters. But those characters weren’t originally going to be so-called “things.” In another funny twist that Sendak acknowledged was somewhat rude, the things in the story were based on his relatives. While sitting shiva (a Jewish tradition of mourning), Sendak and his siblings saw many of their aunts, uncles and cousins, who inspired the monster-like characters. “I remember our relatives used to come from the old country, those few who got in before the gate closed, all on my mother’s side. And how we detested them,” Sendak told Moyers. “The cruelty that children ... you know, kids are hard. And these people didn’t speak English. And they were unkempt. Their teeth were horrifying ... hair unraveling out of their noses. And they’d pick you up, hug you and kiss you [and say], ‘Aggghh. Oh, we could eat you up.’” Sendak included the phrase, “We’ll eat you up, we love you so,” in his book, which was first published in 1963 and inspired a movie version released in 2009, as a nod to his family, whom he learned to appreciate in his later years. “And when I remember [my relatives], the discussion with my brother and sister, how we laughed about these people who we of course grew up to love very much, I decided to render them as the wild things, my aunts and my uncles and my cousins,” he said. “And that’s who they are.”
I knew about the title originally planned, but the extra information is really interesting
Due to the common association of the label with cheap, low-quality, and often dangerous products, the phrase "Made in China" is often used in a pejorative manner to refer to any low-quality products regardless of origin
I doubt all "Made in China" stickers are made in Korea. Any time someone says "all" it is usually false.
The book claims to "reveal the most comprehensive understanding of men's knowledge and understanding of the opposite s € x." The book has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon's book discovery platform Goodreads. Empty books or blank books are novelty books whose title indicates that they treat some serious subject, but whose pages have been left intentionally blank. A number of such titles have been published as attempts at satire or polemic, to some commercial success. The joke is that "nothing" is the answer to whatever the title of the book asserts. In 2017, The Guardian commented that the trend of publishing political empty books had led to "the noble art of political parody [descending] into a one-joke turn that avoids words".
If you are particularly skilled at trivia, then consider trying your hand, or brain, at the world’s largest trivia contest, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Some years, there are over ten thousand participants, all trying to showcase their knowledge of things that take about two seconds to Google. Speaking of which, since they can’t really referee a town’s worth of people, the organizers choose to instead phrase questions in such a way as to limit a potential cheater's ability to ask Google or, God forbid, Bing.
Typical ending in many tales is ‘Bad criminal/animal was punished by local government official. {And men and women lived happily}/{Ghost with grudge never came because her grudge was vanished.}’....The Korean mode of storytelling began with either "Once upon a time back when tigers used to smoke," "Once upon a time when tigers smoked pipes," "A long, time ago when tigers were smoking," or "Once upon a time when tigers were smoking.”
That intro to a story does sound odd to those of us who are used to "Once upon a time. "A long time ago, before the 17th century, tobacco was touted as a medicinal product in Korea, and smoking tobacco was something most could afford to do. Alas, in the 17th century, tobacco became a luxury item, and only aristocrats were allowed to smoke tobacco. Peasants used to watch the well-to-do enjoy their smoking of tobacco, and the peasants would lament, "We miss the days when even the tigers were smoking." Back when tigers used to smoke," would not be acceptable these days.
Ross painted an estimated 30,000 paintings during his lifetime. Despite the unusually high supply of original paintings, Bob Ross original paintings are scarce on the art market, with sale prices of the paintings averaging in the thousands of dollars and frequently topping $10,000. The major auction houses have never sold any of Ross's paintings, and Bob Ross Inc. continues to own many of the ones he painted for The Joy of Painting, as Ross himself was opposed to having his work turned into financial instruments. In contrast to more traditionally famous artists, Ross's work—described by an art appraisal service as a cross between "fine art" and "entertainment memorabilia"—is most highly sought after by common fans of The Joy of Painting, as opposed to wealthy collectors. The artwork circulating among collectors is largely from Ross's work from before he launched the television show.
Don't buy Bob Ross memorabilia. Watch the Netflix documentary on Bob Ross. He was just as wholesome and awesome in real life, but the Kowalskis who own Bob Ross's name now are thieves and screwed over Bob Ross's son who doesn't get a dime from sales of Bob Ross memorabilia.
Is somebody standing there with a compass confirming this? If so, is it their hobby or a fulltime job?
Should you decide to try, you should prepare by memorizing as much data about a specific topic as possible. For best results, make sure you communicate what you are planning to focus on with your team, so you all don’t end up sharing perfect knowledge of the original cast of M*A*S*H and little else. A common memorization device is a mnemonic, where a person attempts to ‘match’ data with information that can help recall it. Acronyms are a great method.
She did so to hide any privacy complaints. She had affairs with married men (as per sources) and waited for her husband and others to die before publication of her autobiography.
To recognize and honor dogs during Tihar, a garland of flowers is draped around the neck of every dog—pets, police canines, service animals, and strays alike. In addition to the flower necklace, each dog gets a red mark on its forehead called a tika, made from a red dye powder. The tika marks the dog as a sacred being (who is definitely allowed on the couch even with muddy paws). The tika also works as a way of letting dogs display their own appreciation as the mark serves as a blessing to anyone who encounters the dog during Tihar.
Horses are smart like that... Back in the early 1900s, when a local person (let's assume) used to get so drunk at the bar that he would subconsciously pass out there, the other local drinkers would put him in his buggy and slap his horse on the butt to send it off home. The horse knew the way and would carry the drunk man back to his house every time.
Milk-cart horses used to know their routes so well that sometimes the milkman could let it do the route without him, if he was sick.
Morgan Freeman in an interview said: "I always wanted an earring. It has to do with my attachment to the sea. When I was around 35 I was separated from my wife and she said, 'I'm going to pierce your ear.' I'm an avid sailor, a dyed-in-the-wool blue-water man. You know why sailors used to wear a gold earring? It's enough money to bury you in a foreign country. There are two or three tricks to being a good sailor. One is courage. You have to be willing to face the sea. And the rest is just knowledge – you can learn a lot by listening to other sailors about how to survive almost unsurvivable situations." "I've been in dangerous storms. There comes a moment when you think you may not get through, and in that moment there's a peacefulness that settles over you and you're no longer afraid. That's also the moment when you have to say, "I'm going to face this demon. I'm going to stand up and I'm going to do what I have to do. Not just by lying down and letting the sea wash over me, but by fighting it."
It is located in a park in front of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and was completed on July 1, 2013, coinciding with the 120th anniversary of the founding of the city. The monument commemorates the sacrifice of the mice in genetic research used to understand biological and physiological mechanisms for developing new drugs and curing of diseases. The monument, which sits on a granite pedestal, is of a laboratory mouse wearing pince-nez on the tip of its nose. The mouse holds knitting needles in its paws and is shown knitting a double helix of DNA. The bronze figure is itself only 70 cm (27½”) high, but the total height of the monument including the pedestal is 2.5 meters (98"). The DNA spiral emerging from the knitting needles winds to the left, thus showing that it is the still poorly understood Z-DNA - this symbolic of scientific research that is still to be done. In contrast, the more common B-DNA (depicted in school lessons) winds to the right.
The rail worker trained him because he was handicapped. You can see the leg splints in the picture. He trained the baboon, supervised him, then eventually had him run the controls on his own....Anyone passing through Cape Town, South Africa on the Port Elizabeth Mainline Railroad in the late 1800s saw something curious along the railway: a baboon operating the switchboard. This wasn't some Planet of the Apes scenario; quite the opposite, in fact. Jack the Baboon was an intelligent creature who spent nine years working on the railroad and providing companionship for his owner, a paraplegic man named Jumper. Jumper and Jack the Baboon lived together in a cottage half a mile away from the railroad. Each morning, the man and his primate friend made their way up the hill to the depot, where Jack quickly learned to work the signals that told engineers which tracks to take. He was also in charge of the key to the coal sheds at the depot, so whenever an engineer needed to score some more fuel, they had to signal the baboon. For his hard work, Jack earned $0.20 per day and half a bottle of beer per week. For a baboon, he was living the high life.
John McCue first became inspired to patch up some of the road hazards in Stellarton, Nova Scotia after he and his mother drove over a particularly nasty pothole. “There was one story a couple of weeks ago where a car was driving through and it nailed one of the biggest potholes here and it ripped the axle right off the car,” McCue told CBC. Rather than waiting for the city government to fix the pavement, McCue grabbed a snow shovel and started shifting gravel and road fill from the roadside ditches and moving it into the potholes. Now that passing traffic has packed the filling into the holes, McCue said that the road is significantly better than when he started. That being said, local police officers had warned McCue that if he did not stop his mission, then he would be charged.
The error was uncovered in 2009 after the wealthy family realized one of the four brothers did not share their likeness and requested a DNA test. After they found out they were not related they searched hospital records and eventually found their true brother in 2011. The man who grew up in poverty never knew his real parents. "When I found out about my true parents, I wish I was brought up by them," he said. "That's the truth. When I was handed the photograph of my [real] parents, it made me want to see them. Every time I see their photograph, for several months tears would well up." Tokyo's Hospital (identity remains anonymous) was ordered by court to pay the man 38 million yen ($371,233) in damages, significantly less than the 250 million yen ($2.5 million) he had been seeking.
Aviation has a ton of its own unique technical words, but Jesus nut is a little bit different. It is widely used in literature, but it was created back in the times of the Vietnam War. The name was so fitting and the part is so important that later it became a good way to pay respect to retired officers.
It actually holds the rotor head to the output shaft of the gearbox.
The 1988 movie comedy A Fish Called Wanda features a scene where actor Michael Palin gets some French fries stuffed up his nose. A person named Ole Bentzen found the scene so sidesplittingly funny for almost 25 minutes that his heart rate rose to an estimated 250-500 beats per minute, leading to a heart attack as he laughed his way into the afterlife.
There was an episode of The Goodies that someone also died laughing at in 1975
The marathon CPR went on for 96 minutes. First responders shocked Snitzer's heart 12 times, and they administered intravenous dru_gs. When they finally had a pulse and a regular heart beat a, Snitzer was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic. After 10 days, he was released from the hospital -- miraculously healthy, and incredibly grateful. "My heart wasn't pumping anything, so the only thing that was pumping my blood was those guys doing CPR," he said. "I think it's the quality of the person," he said. "We're in small-town America, hard-working people. I happened to have a king-size heart attack in the right place and the right time, and these guys would not give up." He came to thank his neighbors -- no longer strangers. People who simply would not quit when he needed them most. "I feel like I have a responsibility to them to live the best life possible and honor the effort they made," Snitzer said. ~ As per reports.
In 1998, the Japanese electronics giant Sony released 700,000 camcorders that had the adroitness to see through people’s clothes. As soon as Sony realized what havoc it had caused, the camcorders were immediately recalled. The camcorders having a visual appearance similar to a normal were equipped with a lens that uses IR (Infrared Rays) to allow a person to take pictures in the dark, termed as Night Vision. Dark clothes like swimsuits went transparent in front of those camcorders and it was in no matter of time, nude pictures of ladies were trending on the internet. “At least 12 Web sites feature pictures of women who look almost naked, even though they are wearing clothes or a swimsuit. The see-through power in Sony’s camcorder was discovered by Greg Hunter, who was the Customer Correspondent at Good Morning America back in 1998. Finally after receiving enough criticism Sony recalled them!
Cats have been carried on ships for many reasons, most importantly to control rodents. Vermin aboard a ship can cause damage to ropes, woodwork, and more recently, electrical wiring. In addition, rodents threaten ships' stores, devour crews' foodstuff, and can cause economic damage to ships' cargo, such as grain. They are also a source of disease, which is dangerous for ships that are at sea for long periods of time. Rat fleas are carriers of plague, and rats on ships were believed to be a primary vector of the Black Death.
The medal was later sold in 2013 at auction for £1,100. The 1941 Blue Cross medal was found in a property clearance in Bristol along with a painting of Great Dane Juliana. A plaque on it describes how the dog put out an incendiary bomb dropped by the Luftwaffe on her owner's home. Mr Taubenheim, of Wotton Auction Rooms, in Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, said it was a "remarkable story". He said the medal had been found at a property which had belonged to a relative of Juliana's owner.
Niels Bohr gained more than just fame and a medal after winning the Nobel Prize in 1922 for his work in early quantum mechanics. Back in 1875, the brewery was one of the first to isolate a new species of yeast that was used to brew pale lagers, apart from making discoveries in protein chemistry that ended up having applications elsewhere. The beer bond goes just beyond free drinks, and in 1921 Bohr founded that Insititute for Theoretical Physics with the help of the Danish government and the Carlsberg Foundation. Bohr went to unearth complementarity, which became a key principle in quantum mechanics
funny but it's a MYTH : " The Bohr ‘beer tap story’ is an urban myth or, at best, a joke by some of his contemporaries,” Dr. Christian Joas writes VinePair in an email, adding, “and I do know a little bit about Niels Bohr.” Joas is the director of the Niels Bohr Archive, and an associate professor in the Department of Science Education at the University of Copenhagen.“In the 1930s, beer would probably have tasted stale after traversing a pipeline of several dozens of meters or more,” Joas explains. “There was no such pipeline, but indeed Niels Bohr was entitled to free delivery of beer in the form of kegs and bottles/crates from 1932 to 1962.”
The three-point seatbelt is so widely adopted because Volvo opened up the patent so that any car manufacturer could use it in their design. They decided that the invention was so significant, it had more value as a free life saving tool than something to profit from. Volvo’s managing director Alan Dessell is quoted as saying: “The decision to release the three-point seat belt patent was visionary and in line with Volvo’s guiding principle of safety.”
Open source information should always be available for ethical concerns.....the most good that can be done for the most people. Preservation of life surely fits this and kudos to Volvo for not putting profit before safety...a rarity even in this day and age of a H&S governed industrial world
It was an 'i-Deal' situation for the couple...They had no plans to move. But when Apple Inc said they wanted to buy the property, which originally cost just under $6,000 and sits on less than one acre of land, they finally agreed. 'They told us to put a price on it and we did,' Kathy Fulbright, 62. The couple used the proceeds from the sale to build a new 4,200 square-foot house - on 49 acres, boasting a jacuzzi and pond. They said they rejected Apple's first offer, and second. Well, they always did say that the third time's the charm. Later, the gigantic warehouse-like facility was set to be humming with servers and generators that delivered all the digital entertainment that makes Apple's flagship products - the iPod, iPhone and iPad - so popular
When your body defends itself against UV rays, your skin tans or darkens. Too much sun exposure allows UV rays to reach your inner skin layers. You know this as sunburn. This can cause skin cells to die, damage, or develop cancer. Blood vessels dilate to increase blood flow and bring immune cells to the skin to help clean up the mess. All this causes the redness, swelling and inflammation we associate with a sunburn. The sunburn will eventually heal, but some of the surviving cells will have mutations that escape repair.
In 1963, a man in the Nevşehir Province of Turkey knocked down a wall in his basement and ended up discovering a gigantic underground city. Known as Derinkuyu, the city had been abandoned for centuries – probably much to the relief of the man who'd just hammered his way in. Work on the city, estimated to hold up to 20,000 people, may have begun as far back as the 8th–7th centuries BCE, according to archaeologists at the Turkish Department of Culture. Despite the rock – formed by volcanic ash deposits – being soft, the Phrygians who began the build didn't get very far with it. A manuscript from around 370 BCE which possibly describes Derinkuyu mentions that the underground dwellings were about big enough for a family, domestic animals, and food. Those living on the bottom levels, for example, were able to cut off the water supply to the upper and ground levels, preventing enemies from poisoning the supply. The tunnels could be blocked from the inside with round rolling stone doors, and the passageways themselves were narrow to force any invaders to line up one at a time – an attack system so dire it is only seen in movies whenever the good guy gets surrounded.
Inmates in federal prisons holding some of Brazil’s most notorious criminals are able to read up to 12 works of literature, philosophy, science or classics to trim a maximum 48 days off their sentence each year, the government announced. Prisoners will have up to four weeks to read each book and write an essay which must “make correct use of paragraphs, be free of corrections, use margins and legible joined-up writing,” said the notice published on Monday in the official gazette. A special panel will decide which inmates are eligible to participate in the program dubbed “Redemption through Reading”. “A person can leave prison more enlightened and with an enlarged vision of the world,” said a lawyer, who heads a book donation project for prisons.
Similar case happened when bitcoin was first ever mentioned in the mainstream media. They displayed an image of their private key during the bit. There was a thread about it on reddit that went something like this: "Did you guys see what they just did?" "They posted their private key. Did someone get it?" "Yeah. I got it. I swept their funds and am contacting the station to give it back to them." Basically a reddit user stole their bitcoin just to give it back to them before a real thief could do so.
Tokyo’s battle with flooding stretches back through its history. The city sits on a plain crossed by five rowdy river systems and dozens of individual rivers that naturally swell each season. Intense urbanisation, rapid industrialisation and imprudent water extraction that caused some regions to sink have exacerbated the city’s vulnerability.After decades of planning for these scenarios and non-stop construction, the Japanese capital now boasts dozens of dams, reservoirs and levees. Cut into the city’s ground, as you would with a birthday cake, and you will find an underground maze of tunnels alongside the subway lines and gas pipelines that criss-cross the city.
Peacock spiders have eight eyes like all spiders, but it's the unique configuration that makes them cute. Their two biggest forward-facing eyes are so much larger than the rest, it makes the others almost disappear by comparison. It also gives them a look of perpetual surprise. Peacock spiders are extremely small, and generally range in length from 3.5 to 6.5 mm (0.14 to 0.26 inches); and they do not create webs to catch food, rather their prey is stalked and leapt upon. Male peacock spiders generally have an abdomen of bright metallic coloured patterns, from orange, blues, reds and greens.
It takes an average human eye about 25 minutes to fully adapt from bright sunlight to seeing in complete darkness—if a pirate was fighting on deck in the sunlight, then had to continue the fight under the deck where it is usually pretty dark, it could take too long for their eyes to adjust and for the pirate to be able to see. The eye patch could be used to prepare one eye to see in the dark, so when they would go below deck they could swap the eye patch from one eye to the other and see with the eye that has already adjusted to low light conditions. This would allow them to instantly see in the dark. Mythbusters confirmed that this use of eye patches among pirates was plausible, but there is no recorded historical precedent for this fact. So for now, keep on wearing that pirate-y eye patch—you're actually looking like one smart pirate when you do!
For nearly 25 years, Pelorus Jack, a Risso's dolphin, met and escorted ships travelling between Wellington and Nelson across Admiralty Bay, north of French Pass. In 1904, he was protected by Order in Council under the Sea Fisheries Act - possibly the only individual sea creature to be legally protected anywhere in the world. He remained a protected creature until his disappearance in 1912. It is thought that ‘Jack' was orphaned, which may have explained his unusual behaviour pattern. It is also presumed that Jack enjoyed getting a ride from the ships' pressure waves as they passed through his territory.1 Jack delighted passengers, who came from all over the world, some travelling the Nelson/Wellington route just to see him.
It is also known as the "revenge bedtime procrastination." The "revenge" prefix is believed to have been added first in China in the late 2010s, possibly relating to the 996 working hour system (72 hours per week). "Revenge" because many feel that it is the only way they can take any control over their daytime self. The term "bedtime procrastination" became popular based on a 2014 study from the Netherlands. Writer Daphne K. Lee wrote about it on Twitter, describing it as "a phenomenon in which people who don't have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late night hours." An individual may procrastinate sleep due to a variety of causes. The person may not necessarily be avoiding sleep, but rather continuing to complete activities they perceive as more enjoyable than sleep (such as watching television or browsing social media).
After running late to class, George Dantzig copied down two problems he thought were homework and solved them. Those two problems were in fact two famous unsolved problems of statistics, which later earned him his doctorate. One day In 1939, George Bernard Dantzig, a doctoral candidate at the University of California, Berkeley, arrived late for a graduate-level statistics class and found two problems written on the board. Not knowing they were examples of “unsolved” statistics problems, he mistook them for part of a homework assignment, jotted them down, and solved them. (The equations Dantzig tackled are more accurately described not as unsolvable problems, but rather as unproven statistical theorems for which he worked out proofs.) Six weeks later, Dantzig’s statistic professor notified him that he had prepared one of his two “homework” proofs for publication, and Dantzig was given co-author credit on another paper several years later when another mathematician independently worked out the same solution to the second problem.
Teaching existed at Oxford in some form in 1096 and developed rapidly from 1167, when Henry II banned English students from attending the University of Paris.During the 20th and early 21st centuries, Oxford added to its humanistic core a major new research capacity in the natural and applied sciences, including medicine. In so doing, it has enhanced and strengthened its traditional role as an international focus for learning and a forum for intellectual debate.
" .During the 20th and early 21st centuries, " WHAT ????? emoji-641c...4f3998.png
This is surprising for many reasons. While of course dolphins are well known for being intelligent, this smart move by Kelly means that she has a sense of delayed gratification. She doesn't feel the need to rush to get a fish right away. She smartly knows that the future holds the possibility of a much greater amount of fish. 🍽️ Amazingly, this dolphin, hasn't stopped there with her brilliance. When a bird landed in the pool, Kelly snatched it and delivered it to her trainers. She received a large amount of fish in return. Knowing this, she decided to start hiding fish each time she was fed. She would then use the fish to lure birds when none of her trainers were around. Kelly knew that by saving one or two fish now, she could get many more fish later by turning in a bird.
It's located in a remote part of Redwood National Park, just north of Eureka in Humboldt County. Hyperion stands 115.54 m (379.1ft) above the ground and is estimated to be between 700 and 800 years old. The exact location of Hyperion is not accessible to the public because of the fear that tourists might disrupt the ecosystem of the tree. Xylem tubes function as long-distance straws to pull water and some dissolved nutrients up the plant from the roots. In the case of Hyperion, that distance is more than 379 feet! This is no small feat, and trees as tall as Hyperion are pushing the limits of physics to suck water up this distance.
I'd have thought that a massive tree would not be that hard to find.
John Cena had long ago turned "Never give up" from his wrestling catchphrase into a motto for sick children who have to fight daily more than the WWE superstar ever has inside the ring. "I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever," Cena said. "I don't ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they're up against anything at all."
If you're think penguins are cute and cuddly, you maybe wrong. We are amazed by the funny way penguins waddle and their amazing lifestyles. But this closer look reveals that they have a dark side. Some scientists resist this statement and come with another theory behind this act : What happens is that penguins like Adelie Penguins (a species of penguin) congregate at the water's edge – and despite their marvellous adaptations for a life in water, they can often appear reluctant to enter it. Eventually one or two will dive in: whereupon the rest may or may not choose to follow.
On second place, the joint-second fastest athlete American sprinter Tyson, has served two do_ping bans and was stripped off his 2012 Olympics silver. Jamaica's Usain Bolt holds the record for the three fastest 100m sprints in history.
Additional Information: Usain St Leo Bolt, OJ, CD is a Jamaican former sprinter, widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is a world record holder in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. Finishing the 100m in under 10 seconds is an exceptional physical and psychological achievement that only 124 men have accomplished. For historical context, the first 100m Olympic gold medal winner finished the sprint in 12 seconds. In total Bolt has broken the 10-second barrier 49 times during his career, earning him six gold medals in world championships and Olympics. Bolt holds nine out of the 30 fastest 100m times and is the only athlete on that leaderboard to have never failed a dr_ug test. It is not only his 100m feats that set him apart, however. In a world of ever-improving performances and otherwise short-lived triumphs, “Lightning” Bolt has also set and continually defended the world record in the 200m, a discipline he has excelled in since his youth.