One Redditor recently asked people to share the most unhinged thing a teacher ever did in class, and the replies were exactly as chaotic as you’d expect. Scroll down to read the stories, and if you’ve got one of your own, feel free to drop it in the comments.

Not because they were inspiring or life-changing, necessarily. Sometimes it’s because of the eye-raising stuff they pulled that still makes you wonder who approved their job application.

Throughout our school years , we meet all kinds of teachers: strict ones, funny ones, boring ones. Most blur together with time, but a few stand out so much they stay in our memory long after graduation.

#1 Mr. Bloom earned the nickname Mr. Boom when he threw a desk so hard (toward, but not at, a certain student) that one of the legs punctured the wall and it just stayed there.



The student was a POS and said some real vile stuff (about Mr. Boom's recently deceased kid), so the whole class backed Mr. Boom and we all said the student did it.



Hyzenthlay87:



Really says a lot that an entire classroom of kids all agreed to lie about that!



OP:



Mr. Boom was a damn treasure and made learning fun. Which was super hard to do because he was a middle school history teacher in an underfunded district.

#2 Made grill cheese on the radiator because “that’s how we did it in the ghetto growing up”.



ShadowBih42:



Math teacher regularly brought greens and other fragrant items for lunch, but she would put it on the radiator to slow warm for the entire morning. There was no escaping the… aromas. Nor will we ever forget her trimming her toenails at her desk, then using a clipping to pick her teeth.

#3 My Bio teacher in High School had another science teacher come in the classroom while he was teaching, have an argument with him and shoot him in front of all of the students. Everything was staged including fake blood, but it looked real enough to all of us.



Then he jumped up, and told us all to take our pulse. It was supposedly a way for us to experience the effect of stress or trauma.



Never found out what, if anything, happened to him or the other teacher.



itspurpleglitter:



Lmao. Surprise, kids! Here’s some ptsd!! 🤗



Vanishingf0x:



That’s insane. We did have two science teachers that would always interrupt the others lesson with some demo (both were chemists). So like one would walk in with a liquid on fire set it on the front table and leave just as the flame went out and the liquid changed color or would walk in with a piece of paper smack it as they left and it’d send sparks everywhere or they’d walk in with money on fire and throw it near the other who would stamp it out and show it wasn’t damaged at all, etc. Then after whatever happened the initial teacher would explain what was happening. It was always at a different time and often multiple times a week. I’m sure all those were planned things though and no one ever used a gun but there was often fire or a loud bang.

#4 Decided to show us how earthquake proof the lights were by hanging down from them. They were not indeed rated for such a test.



paraworldblue:



That's like the infamous story of the guy who wanted to demonstrate the strength of the glass in a skyscraper window by running and jumping into it. He was right that the glass wouldn't break, but the shit holding it in did break, sending him plummeting to his death along with the unbroken window pane.

#5 It was unhinged but in a good way. My chem teacher lit his desk on fire using alcohol and a taser to introduce us to one of our next chapters. Also built a cannon in the hallway. He went through around 100 ceiling tiles a semester.



afcagroo:



Mine decided to demonstrate thermite. He apparently made too much, and didn't think about the Styrofoam molecule models strung overhead. He also didn't use a thick enough crucible. While he was busy putting out the Styrofoam fires, the thermite melted through the countertop. We all got to go outside for a while so the firemen could do their job.



caughtyoulookinn:



For mole day he asked us to use our home ec skills to sew and stuff a plush mole and the best one got to get blown up in the classroom.

#6 We had a teacher who needed to leave class to use the restroom one day and the teacher across the hall who could normally watch us both for a few minutes was on a field trip...



He took out his glass eye and put it on his desk and warned us "I'm watching you" while he left to do his business.



That's how some of us learned he had a glass eye.



rufferton:



My grandpa had a glass eye and he used to do this!



IJustWantToNapPlz:



I had a math teacher in 6th grade that would clean her glass eye during tests.

#7 Unhinged in a fun way, but my Religion teacher put on the DreamWork’s movie “Prince of Egypt” for us in class one day. When it got to the part where the song “You’re Playing with the Big Boys Now” was about to play he paused the movie, told us it was his favourite song, and that he was going to sing along and that none of us could stop him. He proceeded to prance around the room like a Cabaret dancer, yelling the song at the top of his lungs, staring down whoever was the nearest student to him. Loved that guy.



Setso1397:



Love teachers who just enjoy their lessons like that. We had just finished a unit on Jack London, and it was end of year core testing, so the teacher let the class watch "call of the wild" movie. Towards the end, there was sniffling and the teacher was crying in the back of the room- "are you crying, miss B?"

She says "It's a dog movie! You're SUPPOSED to cry during dog movies!" She was fun.

#8 My teacher locked me inside the classroom.



For context i fell asleep midclass and woke up when it was break time.



One of the best teachers ive had. He also liked to throw stuff at near me :D



-braquo-:



My brother had this brand new teacher. And my brother kind of made his first semester hell. So during second semester my brother fell asleep in class. The teacher quietly had everyone exit the classroom, and turned the clock ahead an hour. Then he acted like he'd just came into the class to find my brother asleep and made a lot of noise to wake him up. My brother panicked, grabbed all his stuff and ran out of the classroom. The rest of the class was in the hallway just laughing when he came running out of the class.

#9 One day a bunch of jocks jumped my friend, who was a small gay kid, and were beating him badly. The teachers couldn't even get into the mix to break it up.



Then suddenly our very tiny, female sociology teacher slipped in under the radar and started tearing jocks off my friend like a superhero and throwing them down the hall like rag dolls.



She taught me to never be afraid of bullies

#10 My college 2D Animation teacher told me 2D Animation was a dead art form and all cartoons would be 3D in the future, then made us do nothing but concept art for the 3D Animation class..... Then proceeded to start a relationship with one of the students which resulted in his dismissal and her quitting the course to go be with him, after which they both hung around in the nearby Tesco smiling and saying hello like nothing was wrong.



NGL What he said about 2D Animation pissed me off way more.



Plutomite:



If you haven’t already, check out the movie Klaus on Netflix. Mostly 2D animation (there’s like three scenes with permanent objects they chose to 3D animate), with BEAUTIFUL visuals. I think the story got scraped at Disney because Disney said the same thing “we’re going to cut our 2D department and scrap all the projects.”

Well luckily the guy who created Klaus saw the vision, created his own studio, and finished the movie thank god. It is SO SPECIAL and adorable and my husband and I HATE that it lost to Toy Story 4. Complete nonsense, ain’t nobody moved by Toy Story 4 the way I was moved by Klaus. 😡

#11 Showed up in a bathrobe completely naked under it. Took it off in front of the class. She was drunk.



Different teacher got arrested for doing coke in the class room and a student walked in on her.



Vice principal married a senior a year after she graduated. They now have children together. He wasn’t allowed to close his door with female students.





My school district was NUTS.



MiaowWhisperer:



That last one happened at my school too. Music teacher though.

#12 Way back, like late sixties we had a English teacher in high school who liked the sauce ...... Like a little too much. She would have kids water her flowers in the windows. There would have been nothing wrong with that if they weren't plastic.



mrnoire:



I was fond of my third grade teachers hugs because she smelled like my father's backyard parties. Years later I realized the smell was perfume and booze.

#13 Semi-retired music teacher had a background in gymnastics and decided to demonstrate her ability to do a somersault in the library floor in her 60s. She got stuck and the custodians had to come help her off the floor. .

#14 Unhinged in the best way. I once had a teacher give me $200 in cash once. He had overheard me crying to my friend about how my mother stole all the Christmas money i had saved up to buy my sisters gifts. We were very poor, and i wasn’t allowed to work, so once again my sisters weren’t getting ‘real’ gifts from me. I think i was a freshman in high school, maybe sophomore year.



Anyway, this teacher also knew my mother was struggling with addictions. He went home and told his wife, who also knew me, and they agreed to give me the money. He surprised me a week before Christmas break and I just remember sobbing.



Anyway, same teacher walked me down the aisle decades later. He was always one of the kindest men I had ever met and gave selflessly to his students. This man would have a fan club if we could lol.

#15 Rattled my cage. I was in 8th grade. I was a habitual class clown and smart azz.



My history teacher told me he was going to rattle my cage if I didn't stop. I laughed and asked him what that means.



He walked over to my desk and grabbed the front of it and shook it with me in it. I got called into the office later that day because several students reported it. That was his last day.

#16 I once had a drunk substitute in 8th grade who gave me a pass to the bathroom, then locked me out. I was a good kid and friends with the principal, so I just went to his office and told him what was going on. He walked back with me, asked me to try to knock again, and when the drunk sub yelled at me, he showed his face in the door window, and unlocked thr door woth his key. He smelled alcohol on her breath and found a pint of vodka in her purse (it was in plain sight). She was fired on the spot.

#17 We had a French teacher who slept with one of the students in her classroom, I also had a teacher send me to the shop across the road and give me the money to buy him a newspaper and myself a pack of cigarettes so I could calm down and stop disrupting the lesson.



Pm_me_clown_pics3:



I had a teacher give me 2 bucks and told me to get him a coffee from the store across the street from our school. He said "if you're going to keep skipping my class at least be useful"

#18 In the sixth grade, i finished a math test before my teacher did. she graded my paper and said I got a problem wrong, and made me re-do it. I had to redo the work 3 or 4 times, before I finally said to her, “maybe you got it wrong.” she checked her work lo and behold she was wrong. she was mean to me for the rest of the year.





this same teacher got mad that I “didn’t show the work” and I’m lIke, “I looked at it and knew the answer, how do I write that down?”.



Ghosty_Boo-B00:



They hate when you just know the answer… show your work… but I didn’t need to do any work to get the answer, it just clicks in my brain… even though I tutored the other kids I had one math teacher fail me on principal… they switched me to t A different teacher and I got a paid tutoring position since my way was pretty easy to learn from… but that original teacher absolutely hated me especially if I corrected her errors…

#19 My nine grade economics teacher opened a window and smoked a cigerette sitting on the sill. He told us he was giving us a lesson on addictions impact on people's abilities to do their jobs. .

#20 I feel like I’ve had a very sheltered school life 😂 the worse I can think of -



I went to a girls school. In biology, our beloved science teacher (Mr Christodoulou, very young and handsome, we all fancied him) was showing us a video on giving birth and he kept rewinding it right after that STRETCH when the head pops out, rewind, play, him maniacally laughing, rewind, play, while we all screamed and crossed our legs, rewind, play about 10 times!



Come to think of it, I don’t think we had any teen pregnancies that year so it worked! 🤣.

#21 My 7th grade music teacher was so triggered by the 13 y/o summer attire (short skirts and spaghetti tops) that he threw their bags out the window. When questioned, he said he couldn't concentrate and they were trying to distract him. He went to a mental institution for a bit but came back to teaching later.

#22 9th grade World History. Annoying entitled rich kid with Napoleon complex (he was a small guy) acted up, just nonstop verbal harassment. She picked his entire desk up, with him in it, and threw it out the door. Yes he was small and she looked fit, but that was a flex nobody saw coming and no one messed with her again.

#23 Over weight science teacher once sat on a chair and the metal legs buckled in front of the class. Dude was so pissed, or embarrassed, he got up off the floor and threw it out of the third storey window.

2 minutes later a science teacher from downstairs came running up demanding to know who threw the chair. After my teacher told him to relax it wasn't a student, he was then told the gardener was working down below and copped the chair to the head.

Straight trip to the hospital and workers comp pay out for him.

#24 One of his ridiculous “policies” in his class that he loved to remind everyone of, was that if you ever answered him with the words, “I don’t know”, he would knock your desk over with you in it (desk with attached chair).

He made good on that promise one day when a girl said the forbidden words late in the school year. He tipped her and her desk over. She was wearing a skirt. Her dad was a cop. He mysteriously left to “teach overseas” after that school year.



Jack-of-Hearts-7:



The teacher equivalent of a dog being sent to live on a farm upstate.

#25 Not a teacher, but a bus driver. He pulled the bus over, picked up a text book and smacked a disruptive kid with it. Dropped the book and went back to driving us.



-braquo-:



This kid in my neighborhood was always a trouble maker. One day on the way home he had done something, I can't remember what. But the bus driver pulled over, marched down the aisle to his seat grabbed him, dragged him up to the front and threw him out of the bus into a snow bank. We never saw that bus driver again.



Ashamed_Magpie:



The bus driver I had in year 6 was nuts. He was an old dude, and would scream at us for talking to loudly. And yes, we probably were but we were kids and him yelling at us made us only want to be louder. A few months after he started, he pulled the bus over and made us all get out. Then fucking left! This was a time where even some adults didn’t have phones so none of us did! Most of the kids said they’d just walk, but there was a bunch of littles that couldn’t be abandoned so the rest of us had to walk back to the school. Got a new driver and never heard about him again but thinking about it now, that must’ve been a child endangerment charge.

#26 My primary school teacher was driven nuts with this kid that in today’s world would be diagnosed with ADHD. And this time was so bad, that she tied him up with an actual rope and duct taped his mouth and he stayed like this for 30 minutes. This was when we were about 8, we found shocking but pretty funny at the same time. Now, looking back… wow… .

#27 Gym teacher made a kid take off a knee brace, put down his cane and run laps. It was true that the kid was faking it, even down to the doctor's note, but that was a big risk.



Beowulf33232:



Having been injured before, I feel like there are certain tells in your movement. Actors never get it right in movies.

That being said, I'd never be sure enough to call a student out on it.



invisibilitycap:



My parents have kept in touch with some of their friends from college and one guy went to grad school to become a physical therapist. He’s explained to my dad that some people come to him claiming an injury for worker’s comp but if they really were injured they wouldn’t be able to move this other body part the way they are

#28 One of mine brought a microwave to class and made popcorn during a test, then ate it slowly while maintaining eye contact with everyone.

#29 She went off on a rant about "the good old days" when she didn't have to worry about people getting offended by what she said. Then proceeded to say the N word a dozen times. Came in the next day and the principal was standing in the back of the classroom while she "apologized". I heard she was allowed to retire a few years later after a different time she said about the same.

#30 Threw a kid against a wall and broke his collarbone. He was out for a few days, she continued working until retirement. Early 80s, 3rd grade. I didn't think too deeply about it at the time but once I had kids of my own, I was baffled as to how the parents didn't press charges, much less see that she was fired.

#31 In kindergarten we had one of those bathroom stalls inside the classroom. I was using the toilet and singing to myself (I was 5) and the teacher got upset, flung open the door, picked me up and spanked me in front of the other students and slammed the door shut. One of my earliest memories!

#32 It was a college Intro to Logic professor. In the first class, he slammed his head repeatedly (and hard!) into a desk when someone answered a question wrong, while screaming “no no no no no!” Second class, another wrong answer, and he ate a handful of chalk in frustration, like he was Cookie Monster slamming some cookies. I dropped the class after that.

#33 My 6th grade science teacher brought bullfrogs and a blender into the classroom. She told our class she was going to make us a special bullfrog treat and took them into her “laboratory” [blender noises]



She comes out with the blender full of green mush and goes to each kids desk and scoops some out for us to eat… everyone was sobbing and screaming.



It was guacamole.

#34 Had a 7th grade history teacher keep telling a girl to stop fiddling with her earing. It wasn't noisy or anything. The girl kept playing with it while the teacher was wandering around the classroom giving us our lecture.

She came up behind the girl and yanked it out, but when she did, she ripped it through her earlobe, not out the hole. Girl screamed, grabbed her ear, blood everywhere. Yelled at the teacher to give it back, teacher did not. Girl went to grab it back, teacher slapped her and the fight was on, blood all over both of them.



Girl went to ER for stitches in her ear, was out for a day or 2, no detention or anything. Teacher got arrested, pled to battery of a minor. Didn't do time but caught a fine, lost her teaching license (and that job) and ended up losing some kind of civil lawsuit.

#35 Not a teacher, but rather my bus driver in middle school. A Christian school. He was an amateur drag racer on the weekends. He would race beer trucks, big work trucks, other buses. We’d scream out the windows to goad the other truck drivers to race. They’d rev their engines and go from the red lights. It was so much fun.

#36 Student got a warning for using a Walkman.



Teacher was like: One more time and it will go out of the window.



It did.

#37 4th grade teacher (1995) used to divide the class into a "good" group and a "bad" group. the good group got to give him back rubs.

#38 Mine locked a student in the storageroom and forgot about him then class ended. Dude was stuck for 5 hours.

#39 One of my teachers came to class high on pain meds. Not in the fun way, but in the: I just had a serious dental procedure and cannot really speak, but I came to teach anyway.





For context: I am not in the US. In my country, every employee gets 7 paid days of doctor visits a year, that can be taken by hours or as full days. And 20 to 25 days of vacation days a year. She could and should have stayed at home without loosing pay. .

#40 Oh man, my health teacher came into class one day and she was not a popular teacher, she was a Karen before Karen was a thing (mid 90's), anyway she comes in and is just lost, out of it visibly and just blurts out, "I went home yesterday and caught my husband having s*x with another man...IN OUR BED!!" and she started screaming and crying. We were all like ..........uhhhhh.



Another teacher came in and took her away and another teacher came in and told us to read quietly and she just sat there until the ball rang.

#41 1st day of class and the 4th grade teacher is doing roll call. She stopped after calling this one girls name (obvious girl name) and said,



"Are you a girl or a boy?"



The student was obviously blindsided and literally sat there with her mouth opening and closing but no words were coming out. The rest of the class collectively gasped. The teacher then tried to defend herself by saying, "Well, its kinda of hard to tell because youre a little flat chested." And motioned to her chest. It was super f****d up and I still remember that to this day almost 25 years later. That teacher was super messed up throughout the year and caused a ton of drama.

#42 Had a teacher that was in Hustler magazine back in the day. Someone found a copy and taped the pages to the blackboard then pulled down the projector screen. Class starts and she walks in and lifts the screen and everyone started to either laugh or gasp. She turned and just pulled them down sat them on her desk and started the lesson. Never said a word about it in class that day .

#43 A substitute teacher in 4th grade asked us who all believed in Santa, had us raise our hands, and then told us he wasn’t real. That’s how I found out.

#44 My art teacher was the department head and the district made him order textbooks… he disagreed with being told how to spend his budget. First day of class, he borrowed a drill from the tech ed department with a huge bit and drilled the center out of one of the brand new books and said that’s what he thought of the school board telling him how to teach art, and encouraged us to use the textbooks for our first unit- paper mache! (Glossy textbook paper is not ideal for paper mache…).

#45 He kept liquor in a listerine bottle in his cabinet. The liquor was brown but the listerine bottle was the green flavor.

#46 Poor dude had PTSD from Vietnam and ended up hiding under his desk and crying. It was awful. Thankfully, his best friend taught in the classroom next door and came over and helped him.

#47 She would sell Pencils for $0.25 a piece if you didnt bring one. One time a kid called her cheap and she throw a whole bunch at him. Looking back it was funny at the time, now I realize she probably wasnt paid that much and was doing her best to help us.

#48 Chemistry teacher got so entranced by the glow of white phosphorous she forgot to cap the vial in time and it exploded, burning half her desk.

Other chemistry teacher wanted to make the difference between lithium and sodium in contact with water extra spectacular and used larger pieces than strictly necessary. The lithium clump melted through the sieve holding it under water, bobbed to the surface, exploded and ended up stuck to the ceiling, happily burning on.



No one got hurt with either explosion. Great fun.



After the experiments clearly showing how readily alkali metals react a classmate stole a piece of sodium and put it in his jeans pocket. Didn't earn him a Darwin award, but it was a good attempt.