Just be careful not to trip!

To show you exactly what we mean, the team at Bored Panda has gone all around the internet to compile this list of the most horrendously designed staircases. Ever. They’re the types of (sometimes beautiful) designs that don’t give a damn about health and safety. They’re accidents waiting to happen that we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. Scroll down to check out the worst stairs from hell.

Good design is harder to get right than you think. Especially if common sense decides to take a long vacation. Meanwhile, truly bad design can have some devastating consequences. And we’re not just talking about how bad aesthetics can hurt your awesome sense of taste. Bad design can actually end in someone getting hurt.

#1 A Set Of Stairs Going Down With A Metal Handrail Share icon

#2 Ayo, The Pizza’s Here! Image Description: A Flight Of Stairs That Goes Straightforward For 13 Stories Without Turning Share icon

#3 This One Takes The Cake. It's Like Climbing Stairs, But With Your Legs Apart. A Fall From Here Would Be So Bad Share icon

Quality design gets two fundamental things right. On the one hand, you’ve got to get the form of whatever you’re designing right. Essentially, this focuses on what the thing looks like. On the other hand, you also have to worry about the thing’s function. If either or both of these aspects are missing, you end up with a disaster, whether aesthetically or functionally. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This Stair Is At "Pico Da Tijuca", Rio De Janeiro, Brasil Share icon

#5 Tom Dixon’s Mykonos Villa Is On The Market Share icon

#6 Found In An Airbnb Listing. Imagine Being Drunk, Trying To Walk Down These, Stepping On The Wrong Side, And Breaking Your Legs Share icon

So, you’ve got to aim for a balanced approach. First, you want the thing that you’re designing to properly do the function that it’s actually meant to do. For instance, if you’re working on a flight of stairs, then its purpose is to allow people to move upwards. In a safe, comfortable, and natural way. Without straining themselves, no less. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Ruined External Stairs Leading From One Roof To The Other. Venice Share icon

#8 I Can't Understand Why Share icon

#9 Steps Are Complete!!! Share icon

Once you’ve got the function all sorted out, then it’s time to think about the aesthetics of the thing you're making or building. To put it bluntly, people like looking at beautiful things. It's therapeutic. Good aesthetics form an important part of a city’s atmosphere. Being surrounded by beauty can affect how you feel, too. It can encourage and motivate you, and make you feel proud to be a part of the local community. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 A Wood Staircase Is Covered With Decorative Stones Leaving Only A Narrow And Snaking Path For The User Share icon

#11 In Brussels, The Vast Majority Of Bars, Cafes And Restaurants Have Their Toilets Down Horrifying Stairs Share icon

#12 Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo Share icon

In short, you want your building, product, poster, or whatever else you're designing to look good. If it looks good, it appeals to more people. And that's good for business, whatever line of work you're in. However, aside from following building codes and safety regulations, there are two things that you want to make sure of when you start honing in on the aesthetics of your staircase.

#13 I Am Amazed By These Stairs... Are They Carved In Marble? Won't It Be Slippery? Share icon

#14 Stayed In London Last Fall. Bathroom Was Upstairs Share icon

#15 Looking Down A Window Lit Rail-Less Stairwell. Dark Planks Across A Central Point With No Added Support Share icon

For one, you want to ensure that the form of your stairs doesn't actually impede their function. Sure, adding a bunch of gorgeous details in many different colors and materials everywhere might sound cool to you, but there are limits. If those extra details make people more likely to trip and fall, if they can't hold the banister properly, if they get woozy just looking at the flight of stairs… well, clearly, you've gone overboard.

#16 Taken From Home Junkie And Maximalist Group Share icon

#17 Concrete Steps Stained In Brown And Beige Stripes, Made To Look Like Wood. Stripes Are Parallell With Steps. Unable Identify Number Of Steps Share icon

#18 Francesco Librizzi Studio Designed This Staircase For A House In Milan That Was Built In 1900 Share icon

In a similar vein, if the stairs are too low, too narrow, or too high for the average person to comfortably climb, you’re needlessly increasing the risk of accidents. Naturally, not everyone’s going to be happy with the staircases you design because they might be far shorter or way taller than other people... ...And accidents can and do happen even when you’ve accounted for everything you could. But you still have a responsibility to do the best work that you can.

#19 Stairs Hanging From The Ceiling Of A Gas Holder I Didnt Go All The Way Up Far Too Bouncy For My Liking LOL Share icon

#20 A Fire Escape Of The 38-Story Copan Residential Building In São Paulo, Brazil Share icon

#21 I Just Found In An Unrelated Group Saying “New Design” Share icon

Secondly, you should not sacrifice your target audience’s comfort for the sake of your artistic vision. To be clear, we’re huge fans of aesthetic designs, art, and creativity. And some works are meant to be purely artistic, to be admired and not used. However, designing private or public staircases means that you’ve got customers and their wants and needs to consider. You cannot and should not put their safety in last place.

#22 Finally Found Something To Add To The Group. 7 Foot Tall Winding Green Stair Case On A Children's Playground. Each Step Is About An Inch Long With Large Drops Between Each Step Share icon

#23 Fire Stairs On A Building In Vietnam Where Handrails Are Only On The Top Floor Share icon

#24 I Think This Fits In This Group.. I Made 8 Of These 25’ Long Snakes For Private Suites At A Hotel In San Diego Called The Lafayette Share icon

You’ve also got to consider what materials you use. Try to think about the building’s purpose itself, as well as the future wear and tear the stairs are going to experience. Some materials might be extra slippery, so you want to avoid those. Others might make people’s footsteps echo incredibly loudly, which would be annoying in, say, a hospital or office setting. And you don’t want to use materials that will get scuffed and break apart very quickly. You want resilience.

#25 Double Spiral Staircase Share icon

#26 I Came Across These On Twitter. Nice Stairs To Die In Share icon

#27 Okay, But, What Are The Stairs For?! Share icon

There needs to be proper communication between the people on the design side of things and the contractors who actually turn their drawings into reality. According to This is Carpentry, builders ought to review their architects’ blueprints very carefully. “Don’t assume that they know the code requirements in your area or have accurately measured the site conditions.”

#28 I’m On Holiday In Cardiff And Let’s Just Say That Medieval Architecture Does Not Meet Modern Safety Standards Share icon

#29 In My Short Term Rental This Weekend. A Set Of Wooden Stairs At About A 70 Degree Pitch And Treads That Are About 5 Inches Deep Share icon

#30 Now Imagine It Filled With Water, Because It's A Bath Tub Share icon

Which of these staircases from hell would you be most scared to go up or down, dear Pandas? Though, putting safety concerns aside for a moment, which flights of stairs impressed you the most with its aesthetics? Are there any horrendously designed stairs in your local area? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share yours in the comments below.

#31 There Seems To Be No Good Reason At All To Make These Steps So Wonky. I Almost Broke My Neck Share icon

#32 The Stairs In My Moms House. Each Run Hangs Over The Next By About 4 Inches. Its Madness Share icon

#33 Someone Commented The Man Built This To Connect With A Daughter Who Passed Away, But I Really Have No Idea Of The True Story Share icon

#34 Oh Yes, Good Old Huayna Picchu, Legend Says A Couple Of Tourists Die Each Year (Pic Is From Google, But Ive Been There, Its Scarier In Real Life, And Its Always Wet) Share icon

#35 Everything Abt This Is A Nightmare Share icon

#36 A Steep 90 Degree Curved Staircase Precariously Held Together With No Less Than 100 F-Clamps. I Don't Know The Story Behind These And Quite Frankly The Less I Know The Better Share icon

#37 (Photo Taken At Fort Knox Me) Stairs Leading Down Into The Murky Water Almost Completely Covered With Slippery Seaweed Share icon

#38 A Flight Of Steps In The Shape Of A Number 2, Around A Very Steep Wheelchair Ramp That Turns At A Right Angle Share icon

#39 I Mean... They're Not Terrible. They're Just Don't Appear To Be All There At First Glance Share icon

#40 Spiral Concrete Steps Share icon

#41 A Rusty Metal Spiral Staircase Leading To The Top Of A Rocky Ridge In The Middle Of A Woodland Share icon

#42 Stone Stairs So Steep And Narrow They're Like Climbing A Ladder Almost Straight Up Share icon

#43 More Lighthouse Stairs Share icon

#44 Slightly Slippery Stairs Covered In Algae And Moss On Laguna Beach Share icon

#45 I'm Currently On A Trip Out In The Wild Scottish Moors, But Still Thinking Of My Fellow Stair Design Enthusiasts. Behold! Share icon

#46 Image: Staircase Comprised Of Stacked Shipping Pallets Seemingly Supported By Metal Pipes Which Serve As A Handrail Share icon

#47 Trippy Stairs Share icon

#48 Very Narrow, Very Rounded Concrete Stairs Cut Into A Steep Sloping Wall. Stairs Lead To What I Can Only Assume Is The Abyss Share icon

#49 So These Are My Stairs That Came With My Townhome Share icon

#50 Haha… I Finally Found One In The Wild. Not Context So I Have No Idea Share icon

#51 Checking Out A New Build In Our Response Area - Never Mind The Walls Being Out Of Pitch With Each Other And The Stairs, Could A Guy Get A Little Handrail As A Treat? Share icon

#52 Not One, But Two Amazing Orange Shag Carpeted Spiral Staircases Adorn This 70s Masterpiece Home In Boulder Colorado Share icon

#53 I Love This House, But LOL At These Stairs Share icon

#54 I Present To You, My Basement Steps Share icon

#55 Carpeted Upper Stairway Door Opens To Bathroom Counter Share icon

#56 Humble Offering From The Wild Share icon

#57 The Original Poster Is Considering Buying The House And Wanted Advice On "Bringing This Up To Code" Share icon

#58 Spiral Stairs At A 13th Century Bishops Palace Ruins In Wales… I Did Nearly Die Share icon

#59 A Stairway Has Been Walled Off Down To And Across The Second Step Share icon

#60 Very Narrow Stairs Covered In Dark Plain Carpet, Every Step Seems To Be Different Length And Maybe Even Height. Share icon

#61 Finland. The House Was Built In 1930. Fire Escape Ladder, “Routed” To Each Apartment Share icon

#62 Hovering Demon Stairs Share icon

#63 A Set Of Granite-Effect Stairs That Resemble Those Right-Left Space-Savi G Stairs, But Each Step Has A Little Half Step After It Share icon

#64 In A Church Belfry A Set Of Wooden Steps Is Fixed To A Flimsy Wooden Floor Share icon

#65 Found In Another Group. Very Narrow Outer Stairs Of The Building (Maybe Even Fire Escape?), And Redhead Woman Who Isnt Afraid Of Dying Share icon

#66 Black And Silver Metal Stairs, As A Variation On Red, Edge-Lit, Angled Plexiglass Share icon

#67 These Stairs Consist Of Tempered Glass Panels Attached At One Side Only. The Other Side Is Without Any Connection To The Ground And Does Not Have A Hand Rail Share icon

#68 Zig Zag Stairs Share icon

#69 There's Too Many.... 90° Angles Share icon

#70 I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin? Share icon

#71 Just Why Share icon

#72 A View Down A Flight Of Stairs Made Of Some Sort Of Wooden Parquet Share icon

#73 Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall Share icon

#74 Mans Said The Ladder Was Too Unsafe For His Kids And Commissioned This Monstrosity Share icon

#75 Came Across This On Marketplace Just Now Share icon

#76 Window Shopping For A New House To Move Into And Saw This Monstrosity Share icon

#77 Here You Go… Share icon

#78 Very Steep, Black Half-Step Stairs Leading To The Second Floor Share icon

#79 I Found One In The Wild! Share icon

#80 Found In The Wild! Palma De Mallorca Share icon

#81 Found On Zoopla Share icon

#82 8 Helical Stone Stairways Going Down Into A Deep Circular Hole In The Ground Share icon

#83 This Is An Ancient Temple Designed 100+ Yrs Ago Share icon

#84 An Absolute Beach Frontage Concrete Wall With A Closed Wooden Gate Set Into It Share icon

#85 A Rickety, Homemade Spiral Staircase In Someone's Garage Share icon

#86 Seen Today At A Construction Site 👀 Square Support Installed In The Middle Of A Staircase, Definitely Something You Could Crash Into 🫥 Share icon

#87 Extremely Steep, Sloped Mountain Located In Saint Helena, With A Woman Sitting On The Upper Most Part Of The Steps, Facing Down Towards An Ocean Share icon

#88 Renting A Cheap Room In Bangkok And Get To Go Up These Lovely Things Every Day For A While Share icon

#89 You'd Never Get To Your Room After Drinking Share icon

#90 A Stairway To Nowhere Share icon

#91 These Are Called Witches' Stairs Share icon

#92 The Problem Here Is Not The Stairs Themselves. Do You See The Issue Yet? Share icon

#93 Multi Level, Narrow, Triangular Landings Forming The Top Of Carpeted Stairs Share icon

#94 A Staircase Passing Through A Counter... And Using The Top Of The Counter As A Step Share icon

#95 Concrete Stairs That Narrow In A Triangular Fashion To A Foot-Wide Step As They Reach The Floor Share icon

#96 A Bit Of An Oddity Share icon These stairs are located in an area adjacent to Stavanger bus and railway station. I'm sure I don't have to tell you that Stavanger is in Norway. Please note, there is an adjacent lift out of shot to the left which I believe was built around 20 years ago. You can see the issue.



The lower staircase in stone has steps for pushing a stroller or buggy. But the upper staircase does not have such steps. Please also note, I am aware that there are bolt holes in the upper stairway. So did the original stone staircase extend all the way to the top without a break? Whatever, why does the upper staircase in metal not have steps for pushing a stroller or buggy? This is really bugging me – no pun intended.



I have one working theory: they decided to replace the upper staircase with a metal staircase around the time they installed the lift. Someone said "bugger that" – we're not going to install steps on this new section because people can now use the lift. But what if the lift breaks down? I believe this is the first and last time I will ever use buggy, bugging and bugger in the same post.



#97 Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks Share icon

#98 Brazil Mood A Tipical Stair From A Residencial Building In Brazil. This Intersection Hás No Planning And Absolutely No Afraid Of Death Share icon

#99 Thin Steps With No Handrail Going Up, Over A Construction Site. Probably More Stable Than They Look, But Who’s Going To Test Them? Share icon

#100 Genius Idea, But Need To Take More Carful! Share icon

