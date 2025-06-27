ADVERTISEMENT

Good design is harder to get right than you think. Especially if common sense decides to take a long vacation. Meanwhile, truly bad design can have some devastating consequences. And we’re not just talking about how bad aesthetics can hurt your awesome sense of taste. Bad design can actually end in someone getting hurt.

To show you exactly what we mean, the team at Bored Panda has gone all around the internet to compile this list of the most horrendously designed staircases. Ever. They’re the types of (sometimes beautiful) designs that don’t give a damn about health and safety. They’re accidents waiting to happen that we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. Scroll down to check out the worst stairs from hell.

Just be careful not to trip!

#1

A Set Of Stairs Going Down With A Metal Handrail

Stairs covered in a confusing patterned carpet that makes each step look uneven and dangerous to use.

Chris Coman Report

    #2

    Ayo, The Pizza’s Here! Image Description: A Flight Of Stairs That Goes Straightforward For 13 Stories Without Turning

    Long flight of death stairs in a narrow stairwell extending straight upward for 13 stories without turning.

    Richard Vautrin-Hickam Report

    #3

    This One Takes The Cake. It's Like Climbing Stairs, But With Your Legs Apart. A Fall From Here Would Be So Bad

    Steep death stairs with black metal steps and red string lights in a cozy room with a cat and plants nearby.

    Natasha Irene Nduta Report

    Quality design gets two fundamental things right. On the one hand, you’ve got to get the form of whatever you’re designing right. Essentially, this focuses on what the thing looks like.

    On the other hand, you also have to worry about the thing’s function. If either or both of these aspects are missing, you end up with a disaster, whether aesthetically or functionally.

    #4

    This Stair Is At "Pico Da Tijuca", Rio De Janeiro, Brasil

    Man in blue top climbing death stairs carved into steep rock face with chains, overlooking lush green forest below.

    Felipe Muniz Report

    #5

    Tom Dixon’s Mykonos Villa Is On The Market

    Modern concrete stairs with glass sides and a large rock suspended above, showcasing a death stairs design concept.

    Livingetc Report

    #6

    Found In An Airbnb Listing. Imagine Being Drunk, Trying To Walk Down These, Stepping On The Wrong Side, And Breaking Your Legs

    Unconventional death stairs with uneven wooden steps and minimal handrails leading to a loft, posing a safety risk.

    Chris Bokros Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be safer if each step was a different shade/colour because they all just blend together in the picture

    So, you’ve got to aim for a balanced approach. First, you want the thing that you’re designing to properly do the function that it’s actually meant to do.

    For instance, if you’re working on a flight of stairs, then its purpose is to allow people to move upwards. In a safe, comfortable, and natural way. Without straining themselves, no less.

    #7

    Ruined External Stairs Leading From One Roof To The Other. Venice

    Rusty and broken death stairs attached high on an old building showing a dangerous and narrow climb outdoors.

    Asia Głowacka-Sączek Report

    #8

    I Can't Understand Why

    Deadly death stairs with an unusual design and sharp turns creating a confusing and dangerous climbing option indoors.

    Sandra Hebner Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you remove that top piece. It would be a really great place to have potted plants and flowers

    #9

    Steps Are Complete!!!

    Wooden stairs with uneven steps and a small landing in a basement, an example of dangerous death stairs design.

    Michael Duty Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You would want to have tiny feet for walking up and down these stairs

    Once you’ve got the function all sorted out, then it’s time to think about the aesthetics of the thing you're making or building.

    To put it bluntly, people like looking at beautiful things. It's therapeutic. Good aesthetics form an important part of a city’s atmosphere. Being surrounded by beauty can affect how you feel, too. It can encourage and motivate you, and make you feel proud to be a part of the local community.

    #10

    A Wood Staircase Is Covered With Decorative Stones Leaving Only A Narrow And Snaking Path For The User

    Stairs covered with large uneven rocks on each step, creating a dangerous death stairs hazard inside a narrow hallway.

    Katherine Gales Report

    #11

    In Brussels, The Vast Majority Of Bars, Cafes And Restaurants Have Their Toilets Down Horrifying Stairs

    Narrow, steep death stairs with wooden steps and brick walls creating a hazardous and unsafe staircase option.

    Alice Gillam Report

    #12

    Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo

    Stairs covered in striped carpet creating a confusing optical illusion that makes them look like a dangerous death stairs hazard.

    Devin McLachlan Report

    In short, you want your building, product, poster, or whatever else you’re designing to look good. If it looks good, it appeals to more people. And that’s good for business, whatever line of work you’re in.

    However, aside from following building codes and safety regulations, there are two things that you want to make sure of when you start honing in on the aesthetics of your staircase.

    #13

    I Am Amazed By These Stairs... Are They Carved In Marble? Won't It Be Slippery?

    A death stairs design with fabric-like draped steps and a chandelier above in a vintage room.

    Farhana Ahsan Report

    #14

    Stayed In London Last Fall. Bathroom Was Upstairs

    Steep and narrow death stairs with sharp turns and minimal support, creating a dangerous and difficult climbing experience.

    Marinus de Graaf Report

    #15

    Looking Down A Window Lit Rail-Less Stairwell. Dark Planks Across A Central Point With No Added Support

    Spiral death stairs with missing steps and no railing inside a building near a large barred window.

    Tabby Jackson Report

    For one, you want to ensure that the form of your stairs doesn’t actually impede their function.

    Sure, adding a bunch of gorgeous details in many different colors and materials everywhere might sound cool to you, but there are limits.

    If those extra details make people more likely to trip and fall, if they can’t hold the banister properly, if they get woozy just looking at the flight of stairs… well, clearly, you’ve gone overboard.
    #16

    Taken From Home Junkie And Maximalist Group

    Bathtub installed dangerously close to stairs, creating a hazardous death stairs situation in a bathroom setting.

    JellyBean Smith Report

    #17

    Concrete Steps Stained In Brown And Beige Stripes, Made To Look Like Wood. Stripes Are Parallell With Steps. Unable Identify Number Of Steps

    Outdoor stairs designed with concrete stained to look like wood, creating a visually striking and potentially slippery surface.

    Magnús Georg Rødtang Report

    #18

    Francesco Librizzi Studio Designed This Staircase For A House In Milan That Was Built In 1900

    Minimalist death stairs made of thin black metal frame in a bright room with patterned tiled floor and blurred figure climbing.

    Constantine Goh Report

    In a similar vein, if the stairs are too low, too narrow, or too high for the average person to comfortably climb, you’re needlessly increasing the risk of accidents.

    Naturally, not everyone’s going to be happy with the staircases you design because they might be far shorter or way taller than other people...

    ...And accidents can and do happen even when you’ve accounted for everything you could. But you still have a responsibility to do the best work that you can.
    #19

    Stairs Hanging From The Ceiling Of A Gas Holder I Didnt Go All The Way Up Far Too Bouncy For My Liking LOL

    Inside a large cylindrical structure with an extremely tall, narrow, and precarious death stairs extending upward.

    Peter Franck Report

    #20

    A Fire Escape Of The 38-Story Copan Residential Building In São Paulo, Brazil

    Spiral death stairs on the side of a tall building, showing a dizzying and dangerous height among urban rooftops.

    Interesting Chit Report

    #21

    I Just Found In An Unrelated Group Saying “New Design”

    Narrow, steep metal death stairs with alternating steps and a handrail in a modern, bright living space.

    Ayu Anindithya Report

    Secondly, you should not sacrifice your target audience’s comfort for the sake of your artistic vision. To be clear, we’re huge fans of aesthetic designs, art, and creativity. And some works are meant to be purely artistic, to be admired and not used.

    However, designing private or public staircases means that you’ve got customers and their wants and needs to consider. You cannot and should not put their safety in last place.
    #22

    Finally Found Something To Add To The Group. 7 Foot Tall Winding Green Stair Case On A Children's Playground. Each Step Is About An Inch Long With Large Drops Between Each Step

    Green plastic playground stairs with unusually narrow and steep steps, making them a death stairs hazard.

    Adam Rasmussen Report

    #23

    Fire Stairs On A Building In Vietnam Where Handrails Are Only On The Top Floor

    Narrow death stairs attached to a building facade, illuminated at night with plants on balconies and busy street below.

    Neverovali ILI DA Report

    #24

    I Think This Fits In This Group.. I Made 8 Of These 25’ Long Snakes For Private Suites At A Hotel In San Diego Called The Lafayette

    A snake-shaped rug stretches dangerously along narrow indoor stairs, creating a hazardous death stairs effect in a decorated home.

    Jordan Mcgarry Report

    jenaleipold avatar
    Jena Leipold
    Jena Leipold
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live right across the street from there but certainly can never afford a private suite!

    You’ve also got to consider what materials you use. Try to think about the building’s purpose itself, as well as the future wear and tear the stairs are going to experience.

    Some materials might be extra slippery, so you want to avoid those. Others might make people’s footsteps echo incredibly loudly, which would be annoying in, say, a hospital or office setting. And you don’t want to use materials that will get scuffed and break apart very quickly. You want resilience.
    #25

    Double Spiral Staircase

    Spiral stone staircase with narrow steps and tight curves, showcasing a challenging death stairs design in an old building.

    Yanie Michael Report

    #26

    I Came Across These On Twitter. Nice Stairs To Die In

    Modern death stairs design with curved wooden steps and vertical slats in a minimalist, light-filled living space.

    Andrés Borchácalas Report

    #27

    Okay, But, What Are The Stairs For?!

    Bathroom with aqua green fixtures and small death stairs leading up to a vanity counter with mirror and window above.

    Rob Sweet Report

    There needs to be proper communication between the people on the design side of things and the contractors who actually turn their drawings into reality. According to This is Carpentry, builders ought to review their architects’ blueprints very carefully. “Don’t assume that they know the code requirements in your area or have accurately measured the site conditions.”
    #28

    I’m On Holiday In Cardiff And Let’s Just Say That Medieval Architecture Does Not Meet Modern Safety Standards

    Narrow stone death stairs in an old building with worn steps and a rusty door at the bottom of the spiral.

    Tricia Anderson Report

    #29

    In My Short Term Rental This Weekend. A Set Of Wooden Stairs At About A 70 Degree Pitch And Treads That Are About 5 Inches Deep

    Wooden death stairs with narrow steps and railing inside a cozy home featuring a TV and small decorative items below.

    Ben Hawkins Report

    #30

    Now Imagine It Filled With Water, Because It's A Bath Tub

    Modern bathroom with death stairs style sunken tub featuring multiple steps and stainless steel handrails under large windows

    Ryan Hamshire Report

    Which of these staircases from hell would you be most scared to go up or down, dear Pandas? Though, putting safety concerns aside for a moment, which flights of stairs impressed you the most with its aesthetics?

    Are there any horrendously designed stairs in your local area? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Share yours in the comments below.
    #31

    There Seems To Be No Good Reason At All To Make These Steps So Wonky. I Almost Broke My Neck

    Narrow and steep death stairs leading down to a crowded dining area with people seated at a long table.

    Ishara Hunter Report

    #32

    The Stairs In My Moms House. Each Run Hangs Over The Next By About 4 Inches. Its Madness

    Steep and narrow death stairs leading down into a cluttered, dimly lit basement with uneven steps.

    Galen Dee Report

    #33

    Someone Commented The Man Built This To Connect With A Daughter Who Passed Away, But I Really Have No Idea Of The True Story

    Spiral staircase extending dangerously high above a building in Mexico, illustrating an extreme death stairs example.

    Gabriel Moreira Report

    #34

    Oh Yes, Good Old Huayna Picchu, Legend Says A Couple Of Tourists Die Each Year (Pic Is From Google, But Ive Been There, Its Scarier In Real Life, And Its Always Wet)

    Steep and narrow death stairs carved from stone with hikers descending a dangerous mountain path surrounded by greenery.

    José Tomás Yáñez Report

    #35

    Everything Abt This Is A Nightmare

    Steep narrow death stairs with sharp turn and carpeted steps in a small hallway, creating a risky walking path.

    Karen Klein Alajko Report

    #36

    A Steep 90 Degree Curved Staircase Precariously Held Together With No Less Than 100 F-Clamps. I Don't Know The Story Behind These And Quite Frankly The Less I Know The Better

    Curved metal stairs under construction with numerous clamps holding pieces together, illustrating a death stairs hazard.

    Tom Towell Report

    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its not finished. Looks like they are in the process of gluing wood sheets to create the base of the railing. The stairs looks to be made of metal.

    #37

    (Photo Taken At Fort Knox Me) Stairs Leading Down Into The Murky Water Almost Completely Covered With Slippery Seaweed

    Stone death stairs covered in seaweed leading down into murky water beside a grassy bank and stone wall.

    Corey Driscoll Report

    #38

    A Flight Of Steps In The Shape Of A Number 2, Around A Very Steep Wheelchair Ramp That Turns At A Right Angle

    Ramp next to death stairs with sharp incline and unsafe railing outside a store entrance creating a hazard for users.

    Anna Ouram Report

    #39

    I Mean... They're Not Terrible. They're Just Don't Appear To Be All There At First Glance

    Modern wooden death stairs with sharp turns and minimalistic design inside a white room with black trim accents.

    Kayt Lucas Report

    #40

    Spiral Concrete Steps

    Concrete death stairs with a dangerous and impractical design in an unfinished building parking area.

    Luke Brower Report

    #41

    A Rusty Metal Spiral Staircase Leading To The Top Of A Rocky Ridge In The Middle Of A Woodland

    Spiral death stairs on a rocky cliff surrounded by trees and uneven stone steps leading up through the forest.

    Anna Ouram Report

    #42

    Stone Stairs So Steep And Narrow They're Like Climbing A Ladder Almost Straight Up

    Man with backpack climbing steep death stairs attached to cliffside with chains for support and safety.

    Ryan Hamshire Report

    #43

    More Lighthouse Stairs

    Narrow and steep death stairs with worn wooden steps viewed from above in a dilapidated indoor setting.

    Ashton McGill Report

    #44

    Slightly Slippery Stairs Covered In Algae And Moss On Laguna Beach

    Moss-covered stone death stairs leading upward beside a textured rock wall with water pooling at the base.

    Dana Nguyen Report

    #45

    I'm Currently On A Trip Out In The Wild Scottish Moors, But Still Thinking Of My Fellow Stair Design Enthusiasts. Behold!

    Steep and narrow death stairs with rusty railing descending a cliffside path overlooking the ocean on a cloudy day.

    Liz Russian Report

    #46

    Image: Staircase Comprised Of Stacked Shipping Pallets Seemingly Supported By Metal Pipes Which Serve As A Handrail

    Unsafe death stairs made from stacked wooden pallets with a metal pipe handrail in an industrial setting

    Jeanette Marie Coppinger Report

    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Caused the majority of fatalities in the 2016 Portland Oregon Ghost Ship warehouse fire

    #47

    Trippy Stairs

    Modern living room with geometric carpet and striking floating wooden death stairs against a dark marble accent wall.

    Sarah Jane Walker Report

    #48

    Very Narrow, Very Rounded Concrete Stairs Cut Into A Steep Sloping Wall. Stairs Lead To What I Can Only Assume Is The Abyss

    Steep and narrow death stairs with uneven concrete steps and wooden edges in a dimly lit, worn-down setting.

    Claire Butcher Report

    #49

    So These Are My Stairs That Came With My Townhome

    Wooden death stairs with sharp turns inside a home, next to a blue wall and a beige couch, posing a dangerous option.

    Alison Kerr Report

    #50

    Haha… I Finally Found One In The Wild. Not Context So I Have No Idea

    Unusable death stairs with irregular and unsafe design in a residential indoor space creating a hazardous step situation.

    anonymous Report

    #51

    Checking Out A New Build In Our Response Area - Never Mind The Walls Being Out Of Pitch With Each Other And The Stairs, Could A Guy Get A Little Handrail As A Treat?

    Man standing at the top of a concrete staircase with a steep drop, illustrating a dangerous death stairs scenario.

    Staas Guujaaw Report

    #52

    Not One, But Two Amazing Orange Shag Carpeted Spiral Staircases Adorn This 70s Masterpiece Home In Boulder Colorado

    Spiral staircase covered in thick orange carpet enclosed by dark vertical metal bars in a wooden cabin interior.

    Maggie Nichols Report

    #53

    I Love This House, But LOL At These Stairs

    Spiral death stairs with sharp, angular steps in a concrete stairwell, creating an intimidating and dangerous look.

    Neil Griffiths Report

    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another one where if you fall you break bones, lose and eye and impale yourself!

    #54

    I Present To You, My Basement Steps

    Steep death stairs covered in red patterned carpet with scattered toys and wood-paneled walls on both sides.

    Augusta Ramsey Report

    #55

    Carpeted Upper Stairway Door Opens To Bathroom Counter

    Narrow, steep death stairs with carpet leading from a small bathroom with tiled floor and marble countertop

    Shannon Heskett Report

    #56

    Humble Offering From The Wild

    Steep wooden outdoor death stairs with narrow steps attached to house, surrounded by plants and a brick walkway.

    Ryan Hamshire Report

    #57

    The Original Poster Is Considering Buying The House And Wanted Advice On "Bringing This Up To Code"

    Wooden death stairs with narrow, steep steps and a large wall mirror reflecting the staircase design in a home interior.

    Dan Broyles Report

    #58

    Spiral Stairs At A 13th Century Bishops Palace Ruins In Wales… I Did Nearly Die

    Narrow and steep stone spiral stairs inside an old structure covered in moss and weathered stone walls.

    Charlie Chrisp Report

    #59

    A Stairway Has Been Walled Off Down To And Across The Second Step

    Narrow and crooked death stairs with zigzag carpet pattern and white railing in a residential hallway.

    Callum Tait Report

    #60

    Very Narrow Stairs Covered In Dark Plain Carpet, Every Step Seems To Be Different Length And Maybe Even Height.

    Narrow and steep death stairs with a small opening, featuring a rope handrail in a dimly lit room next to a wooden door.

    Martin Števko Report

    #61

    Finland. The House Was Built In 1930. Fire Escape Ladder, “Routed” To Each Apartment

    Narrow metal ladder attached to a building wall with uneven and dangerous death stairs on both sides.

    Thor Fogh Rasmussen Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Using the witches broom is a safer option than using the ladders

    #62

    Hovering Demon Stairs

    Floating modern stairs with glowing red edges in a dimly lit room, showcasing a striking example of death stairs design.

    Crystal Symes Report

    #63

    A Set Of Granite-Effect Stairs That Resemble Those Right-Left Space-Savi G Stairs, But Each Step Has A Little Half Step After It

    Uneven death stairs with irregular step heights and shapes inside a building, making them unsafe to climb.

    Anna Ouram Report

    #64

    In A Church Belfry A Set Of Wooden Steps Is Fixed To A Flimsy Wooden Floor

    Steep wooden death stairs inside a historic brick tower next to large arched windows and a hanging bell mechanism.

    Peter Scowcroft Report

    #65

    Found In Another Group. Very Narrow Outer Stairs Of The Building (Maybe Even Fire Escape?), And Redhead Woman Who Isnt Afraid Of Dying

    Woman climbing a small set of death stairs attached to an outdoor building wall in an urban area.

    Helena Sajdl Report

    #66

    Black And Silver Metal Stairs, As A Variation On Red, Edge-Lit, Angled Plexiglass

    Modern death stairs with sharp angles and black and white design creating a risky and dangerous staircase in a minimalist room.

    Chris Hayes Report

    #67

    These Stairs Consist Of Tempered Glass Panels Attached At One Side Only. The Other Side Is Without Any Connection To The Ground And Does Not Have A Hand Rail

    Transparent glass death stairs in a construction site, appearing risky and unsafe for everyday use.

    James Jansson Report

    #68

    Zig Zag Stairs

    Uneven and varying height death stairs in an outdoor setting, making taking the stairs a risky option.

    March Carrillo Report

    #69

    There's Too Many.... 90° Angles

    Modern indoor stairs with uneven black railings creating a dangerous and confusing death stairs design.

    Daizy October Latifah Report

    #70

    I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin?

    Carpeted death stairs with sharp turns and uneven steps creating a hazardous and confusing staircase design.

    Melinda Owen Ramsey Report

    #71

    Just Why

    Worn wooden death stairs with narrow, uneven steps and a steep descent viewed from a person's perspective.

    Emil Karlebjerg Report

    #72

    A View Down A Flight Of Stairs Made Of Some Sort Of Wooden Parquet

    A dangerous optical illusion on death stairs with wooden planks blending into the floor, causing a hidden step hazard.

    Marek Wói Report

    #73

    Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall

    Wooden stairs and floor blend seamlessly, creating a confusing visual effect making taking the stairs a questionable option.

    Stanna Sims Edwards Report

    #74

    Mans Said The Ladder Was Too Unsafe For His Kids And Commissioned This Monstrosity

    Steep and narrow wooden death stairs under construction in a cluttered room with tools and debris on the floor.

    Paz Parry Report

    #75

    Came Across This On Marketplace Just Now

    Narrow death stairs made of solid hardwood and steel with an alternating tread design in a tight space.

    Daisy Crook Report

    #76

    Window Shopping For A New House To Move Into And Saw This Monstrosity

    Narrow and steep carpeted stairs with sharp turns, illustrating a dangerous death stairs design inside a modern home.

    Lina Butler Report

    #77

    Here You Go…

    Indoor staircase with a wide plastic slide next to steps, padded mat at the bottom, illustrating a death stairs design.

    Rebekah Reuser Report

    #78

    Very Steep, Black Half-Step Stairs Leading To The Second Floor

    Steep narrow black wooden death stairs leading up inside a rustic wooden cabin with bright natural light.

    Erkka Korolainen Report

    #79

    I Found One In The Wild!

    Spiral staircase made of wooden barrels with metal railings inside an industrial-style building.

    Lauren Plavisch Report

    #80

    Found In The Wild! Palma De Mallorca

    Floating metal stairs attached to a stone wall with no railing, a risky example of death stairs in modern design.

    Oskar Förberg Report

    #81

    Found On Zoopla

    Unusual death stairs with uneven, floating wooden steps and white railing in a modern living and dining room setting.

    Helen Betham Report

    #82

    8 Helical Stone Stairways Going Down Into A Deep Circular Hole In The Ground

    Spiral stone death stairs forming a deep, dizzying pattern that looks like a dangerous and confusing climb.

    Laurie Lingel Report

    #83

    This Is An Ancient Temple Designed 100+ Yrs Ago

    Steep and uneven death stairs forming a dangerous and challenging stone staircase with a person climbing at the bottom.

    Victoria Agocoy Kalivarapu Report

    #84

    An Absolute Beach Frontage Concrete Wall With A Closed Wooden Gate Set Into It

    Rusty death stairs with irregular metal steps attached to a concrete wall next to a sandy beach under clear blue sky.

    Laura Carroll Report

    #85

    A Rickety, Homemade Spiral Staircase In Someone's Garage

    Unstable wooden death stairs made of mismatched boxes in a cluttered workshop setting.

    Ted Junior Report

    #86

    Seen Today At A Construction Site 👀 Square Support Installed In The Middle Of A Staircase, Definitely Something You Could Crash Into 🫥

    Metal stairs with missing bottom step and no handrails in an empty industrial space, illustrating a death stairs hazard.

    Erikc Gutiérrez Report

    #87

    Extremely Steep, Sloped Mountain Located In Saint Helena, With A Woman Sitting On The Upper Most Part Of The Steps, Facing Down Towards An Ocean

    Steep death stairs of Jacob's ladder in St. Helena showing a dangerously angled stone stairway with a person sitting midway.

    Damian Yates Report

    #88

    Renting A Cheap Room In Bangkok And Get To Go Up These Lovely Things Every Day For A While

    Narrow hallway with uneven concrete death stairs posing a hazardous and awkward climbing challenge inside a building.

    Chad Countiss Report

    #89

    You'd Never Get To Your Room After Drinking

    Modern interior with elegant curved wooden death stairs and large windows showing a green forest outside.

    Natasha Irene Nduta Report

    #90

    A Stairway To Nowhere

    Narrow stone death stairs blocked by two stacked boxes, attached to an old stone building with an air conditioner unit.

    Ika Chipman Report

    #91

    These Are Called Witches' Stairs

    Uneven wooden stairs with alternating tread design, creating a hazardous and confusing death stairs effect inside a home hallway.

    Corey DeCola Report

    #92

    The Problem Here Is Not The Stairs Themselves. Do You See The Issue Yet?

    Carpeted indoor stairs with low handrails in a narrow hallway, illustrating a potential hazardous death stairs design.

    Heather Snitch Report

    #93

    Multi Level, Narrow, Triangular Landings Forming The Top Of Carpeted Stairs

    Narrow carpeted stairs with an unusual zigzag design in a bright white hallway, illustrating dangerous death stairs.

    Diedre Strange Moore Report

    #94

    A Staircase Passing Through A Counter... And Using The Top Of The Counter As A Step

    Modern kitchen featuring unconventional death stairs integrated next to a red cabinetry island with wooden tables and stools.

    Matheus Martins de Moura Report

    #95

    Concrete Stairs That Narrow In A Triangular Fashion To A Foot-Wide Step As They Reach The Floor

    Narrow concrete death stairs with irregular steps and a private sign creating a hazardous climbing option indoors.

    Giovanna Truong Report

    #96

    A Bit Of An Oddity

    Uneven and impractical death stairs with narrow ramps that make taking the stairs a dangerous and difficult option.

    These stairs are located in an area adjacent to Stavanger bus and railway station. I'm sure I don't have to tell you that Stavanger is in Norway. Please note, there is an adjacent lift out of shot to the left which I believe was built around 20 years ago. You can see the issue.

    The lower staircase in stone has steps for pushing a stroller or buggy. But the upper staircase does not have such steps. Please also note, I am aware that there are bolt holes in the upper stairway. So did the original stone staircase extend all the way to the top without a break? Whatever, why does the upper staircase in metal not have steps for pushing a stroller or buggy? This is really bugging me – no pun intended.

    I have one working theory: they decided to replace the upper staircase with a metal staircase around the time they installed the lift. Someone said "bugger that" – we're not going to install steps on this new section because people can now use the lift. But what if the lift breaks down? I believe this is the first and last time I will ever use buggy, bugging and bugger in the same post.

    Derrick Stockton Report

    #97

    Nope. I Can’t Believe They’re Wearing Socks

    Person climbing death stairs with small wall-mounted steps in a child-friendly observatory tower space.

    Kahli-Ann Douglas Report

    #98

    Brazil Mood A Tipical Stair From A Residencial Building In Brazil. This Intersection Hás No Planning And Absolutely No Afraid Of Death

    Steep death stairs with confusing black and white tile patterns creating a dangerous and disorienting visual effect.

    Kyo Koyozawa Report

    #99

    Thin Steps With No Handrail Going Up, Over A Construction Site. Probably More Stable Than They Look, But Who’s Going To Test Them?

    Unfinished concrete death stairs with uneven steps and no railing, posing a dangerous climbing hazard in construction area.

    Emma Pascoe Report

    #100

    Genius Idea, But Need To Take More Carful!

    Man standing on dangerous makeshift death stairs with uneven wooden steps against a blue corrugated wall.

    Construcción de amor Report

    #101

    A Very Narrow Staircase With Oddly High Steps

    Narrow, steep death stairs with warning signs to watch your head and a helmet placed on one step.

    Emma Pascoe Report

