It’s articles like this one that make us want to become architects and change the world forever with our creativity, skills, and designs. The world is full to the brim with impressive architectural projects that go beyond pleasing just our eyes: when we see them, we genuinely feel like they energize our imagination and reinvigorate our spirit.

One popular subreddit, with over 1.3 million members, celebrates “beautiful impossibilities that we want to live in.” The photos of these architectural marvels are staggeringly gorgeous. This is the best that humankind has to offer. And it feels like it. Scroll down for the very best of architectural design, upvote the pics that resonated with you the most, and tell us what you loved the most and why, dear Pandas.

Here at Bored Panda, we are huge fans of architecture, design, and all things beautiful. When you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, be sure to take a peek at our earlier features about the subreddit right over here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.

#1

This Elegant Staircase That Leads Directly Into The Sea. Artatore, Croatia

This Elegant Staircase That Leads Directly Into The Sea. Artatore, Croatia

So beautiful (the sea included)!

#2

Sığacık, İzmir, Turkey

Sığacık, İzmir, Turkey

Siğacik means warm in Turkish <3

#3

Oak Wood Imperial Staircase In Castel Savoia, A 19th Century Eclectic Style Villa Built For The Queen Consort Of The Kingdom Of Italy, Margherita Of Savoy As A Holiday Home In Valle D'aosta, Northwestern Italy

Oak Wood Imperial Staircase In Castel Savoia, A 19th Century Eclectic Style Villa Built For The Queen Consort Of The Kingdom Of Italy, Margherita Of Savoy As A Holiday Home In Valle D'aosta, Northwestern Italy

Holiday home?! Wow! Amazing staircase

Though we can’t mention the full name of the architecturally-inclined subreddit (internet censorship is the worst, believe us!), we can’t stress enough just how awesome the community really is.

It is chock-full of beauty, mind-bending ideas, and enough inspiration to get any and all artists out of any creative blocks that they might have. Seriously. If you’re having a bad day or feel that your imagination has run dry, just soak in all of the photos in this list. They’ll help. Oh, and if any of you Pandas are on the fence about studying architecture, this is the sign from the Universe that you were waiting for: do it!
#4

Tis Beautiful Stone Bridge

Tis Beautiful Stone Bridge

Macclesfield Canal UK, according to the original post

#5

Azure Blue Pool At Hearst Castell, San Simeon, California

Azure Blue Pool At Hearst Castell, San Simeon, California

#6

Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Jaipur, India

Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Jaipur, India

Oh, been there (well, saw it from a boat) it was amazing!

The subreddit is absolutely massive and has a large following. It’s hard to not see the appeal of the community: everyone’s sharing beautiful photos of impressive buildings and places. It really sparks your innermost desire to pack a bag and travel somewhere new. Wanting to go on an adventure is a very human thing… building places worth visiting is the other side of that coin.
#7

150 Meter Aluminum Sea Serpent Skeleton Sculpture From Saint Brevin, France

150 Meter Aluminum Sea Serpent Skeleton Sculpture From Saint Brevin, France

#8

Corner Bookstore Selling Vintage Books In Buxton, A Market Town In High Peak, Derbyshire, England

Corner Bookstore Selling Vintage Books In Buxton, A Market Town In High Peak, Derbyshire, England

Buxton, in Derbyshire, is absolutely beautiful. Been a couple of times. Derbyshire is beautiful.

#9

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac Towering Above Old Québec

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac Towering Above Old Québec

The perspective is stunning, looks like a bad photoshop :D

If you plan on being an active and friendly member of the subreddit’s community, then you’ve got to commit to following the group’s rules. They’ve actually got a massive and well-structured FAQ available for everyone to browse. It details, well, pretty much everything: from the photo submission guidelines to what types of images are better off being shared on other subreddits. All of the rules help the sub’s mods focus on their preferred niche.
#10

The Castle And Chapel On St Michael's Mount, A Tidal Island In Mount's Bay, Cornwall, England, Which Have Been The Home Of The St Aubyn Family Since Approximately 1650

The Castle And Chapel On St Michael's Mount, A Tidal Island In Mount's Bay, Cornwall, England, Which Have Been The Home Of The St Aubyn Family Since Approximately 1650

#11

The Water Reflection Of The Bridge

The Water Reflection Of The Bridge

#12

Inside Of City Palace In Jaipur, India

Inside Of City Palace In Jaipur, India

A lot of the buildings and locations featured in this article look amazing, that’s true. But how many of them would make for a good home? Sure, it’s fascinating to explore an ancient castle with a regal library, but consider the practical aspects of living there.

How much time would you spend dusting and cleaning everything? What would you do about heating? What’s the commute situation like if you’ve got to show up to your office half the workweek? (Though if you’ve bought yourself a castle, we assume that travel expenses and work, in general, aren’t much of an issue!)
#13

The Fountain Room At Hammond Castle - Gloucester, Ma [oc][3331x4163]

The Fountain Room At Hammond Castle - Gloucester, Ma [oc][3331x4163]

I wanna be a millionaire so f... bad! :P

#14

Natural History Museum, London, England. Stunning Architecture!

Natural History Museum, London, England. Stunning Architecture!

Still miss Dippy in that entrance.

#15

The Royal Palace Of Naples

The Royal Palace Of Naples

The long and short of it is that only you can tell if you’d love or loathe to live in a particular place. The most aesthetically pleasing buildings might be a pure headache to maintain. Similarly, a quirky historical home might steal your heart and make you want to settle down there.

A while back, Bored Panda spoke with Ariane Sherine, editor at ‘These Three Rooms,’ about buying and redecorating properties. She noted that if you see a house that you love, ignore what everyone else thinks and go for it—buy it. (Of course, after you get it checked out in terms of safety, etc.)
#16

The General Electric Building, New York City. Designed By Cross & Cross (1931)

The General Electric Building, New York City. Designed By Cross & Cross (1931)

#17

Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus In Barcelona Spain. For Sure One Of My Favorite Buildings, Also Known As Tibidabo Church

Temple Of The Sacred Heart Of Jesus In Barcelona Spain. For Sure One Of My Favorite Buildings, Also Known As Tibidabo Church

#18

Statue Of A Eagle Demi God Jatayu Situated In The Sate Of Kerala, India

Statue Of A Eagle Demi God Jatayu Situated In The Sate Of Kerala, India

Statue of Jatayu in his death throes, after confronting the Demon King of Lanka Ravan.... From the Hindu epic Ramayana.

“A home which functions perfectly in terms of everything working correctly and has a beautiful design aesthetic is the dream,” the design expert told us earlier.

“Strip any hideous wallpaper, take up any awful carpet, and start over. I'm a fan of neutral decor with white or cream walls and oak flooring, but that's not everyone's thing,” the expert shared how you can start redecorating your new old home.
#19

Nuru Karim's Rain Water Catcher Highlights Water Conservation And Climate Change

Nuru Karim's Rain Water Catcher Highlights Water Conservation And Climate Change

#20

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

F**k I miss this city

#21

Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium

My mum and went there about 30 years ago, they said it was beautiful

“Create a mood board featuring decor you like. Choose four colors maximum per room, stick them on the board and see if they all go together. Everyone has their own unique sense of style; the important thing is that you love your home's interior. Don't worry about what anyone else thinks.”
#22

The Ask House, An 1890s Queen Anne-Style House Originally Built In 1890 On Dayton Avenue That Was Then Moved To Ashland Avenue In 1977, Saint Paul, Minnesota

The Ask House, An 1890s Queen Anne-Style House Originally Built In 1890 On Dayton Avenue That Was Then Moved To Ashland Avenue In 1977, Saint Paul, Minnesota

#23

One Of The Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) Residential Buildings In Milan

One Of The Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) Residential Buildings In Milan

I wanna live there! The bottom floors of course.

#24

The Basilica Cistern (Istanbul, Turkey) [oc]

The Basilica Cistern (Istanbul, Turkey) [oc]

Alas, many of our house-related dreams are limited by our wallets. Yours truly would love to have a literal castle. But all of the ones that I’ve got my eye out on are a wee bit out of my budget.

“If you're struggling to find somewhere within your budget, it may be worth looking at Help to Buy schemes if you're a first-time buyer, and shared ownership schemes if not. Alternatively, explore downsizing, or look in different locations,” Ariane told Bored Panda.
#25

A Tudor-Style House In Toronto, Ontario, Canada

A Tudor-Style House In Toronto, Ontario, Canada

#26

The Schwerin Castle Surrounded By Water

The Schwerin Castle Surrounded By Water

#27

Dining / Kitchen / Bedroom / Study In Tiny Home [1000 X 1335] Byron Bay, Australia

Dining / Kitchen / Bedroom / Study In Tiny Home [1000 X 1335] Byron Bay, Australia

“The further you are from a city, the cheaper property usually is. Though any savings may be obliterated by the cost of commuting to work and traveling generally, so do factor that in,” she said that you have to look at the whole picture. When you see the broader context, you can start thinking about what compromises to make and where.

“Only you know what compromises you're willing to make, but it really is worth getting on the property ladder as early in life as possible. Though I appreciate that can often be extremely difficult.”
#28

Azadi (Freedom) Tower, Tehran, Iran

Azadi (Freedom) Tower, Tehran, Iran

#29

Cottage Between Rocks, France

Cottage Between Rocks, France

Oh yes please...heaven, no fkn neighbors!!!

#30

Petra, Jordan

Petra, Jordan

been there this year.... there is so much to see, fantastic site and great country

#31

Ottoman Style Houses, Asian Side Of Istanbul

Ottoman Style Houses, Asian Side Of Istanbul

#32

Arnavutköy, Istanbul

Arnavutköy, Istanbul

#33

German Restaurant Repurposed Giant Wine Barrels To "Eating Pods"

German Restaurant Repurposed Giant Wine Barrels To "Eating Pods"

#34

Beautiful Spiral Staircase In Bojnice, Slovakia

Beautiful Spiral Staircase In Bojnice, Slovakia

#35

Arulmigu Arunachaleshwar Temple In Tamil Nadu, India

Arulmigu Arunachaleshwar Temple In Tamil Nadu, India

#36

Ornate Architecture Of Buildings And Balconies In Valletta, Malta

Ornate Architecture Of Buildings And Balconies In Valletta, Malta

#37

National Fisheries Board, India. A Master Class In Mimetic Architecture

National Fisheries Board, India. A Master Class In Mimetic Architecture

Funny how this building is in every post about architecture, whether it's about 'good' or 'bad' architecture 😂

#38

Traditional Uyghur Architecture, Kashgar

Traditional Uyghur Architecture, Kashgar

This pairs nicely with the oak wood imperial staircase.

#39

The Tilework Of Esfahan, Iran

The Tilework Of Esfahan, Iran

#40

The House That Fernando De Higueras Díaz Designed For Himself In Madrid. He Was A Famous Spanish Architect In The 1970s

The House That Fernando De Higueras Díaz Designed For Himself In Madrid. He Was A Famous Spanish Architect In The 1970s

#41

The Soft Glow Of Night, Dean Village, Edinburgh

The Soft Glow Of Night, Dean Village, Edinburgh

I lived there for a while. Very pretty and the area around it

#42

Il Castel Del Monte, A Very Unusual, Totally Symmetrical Octagonal Castle Built During The 1240s By King Frederick II In Andria, Southern Italy

Il Castel Del Monte, A Very Unusual, Totally Symmetrical Octagonal Castle Built During The 1240s By King Frederick II In Andria, Southern Italy

There's a time machine in the courtyard...or at least there is in the mobile game I'm currently playing (House of DaVinci III).

#43

The Abbey, Mont St Michel, France

The Abbey, Mont St Michel, France

#44

Using The Classical Technique Of Trompe-L'œil, A Modernist Bloc In Berlin, Germany Was Transformed To Become Less Dystopic

Using The Classical Technique Of Trompe-L'œil, A Modernist Bloc In Berlin, Germany Was Transformed To Become Less Dystopic

#45

Heidelberg Castle Towering Over Heidelberg, Originally Built In The 13th Century And Expanded, Then Left As A Ruin During The 18th Century After Multiple Destructions, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Heidelberg Castle Towering Over Heidelberg, Originally Built In The 13th Century And Expanded, Then Left As A Ruin During The 18th Century After Multiple Destructions, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

#46

Rock-Cut Cave Temples At Badami, Karnataka, India. Chalukya Dynasty, 6ᵗʰ Century Ce. [2592x1944]

Rock-Cut Cave Temples At Badami, Karnataka, India. Chalukya Dynasty, 6ᵗʰ Century Ce. [2592x1944]

#47

Round And Around. Baron Empain Palace

Round And Around. Baron Empain Palace

#48

Cat-Shaped Kindergarten In Germany

Cat-Shaped Kindergarten In Germany

#49

A Modern Cabin In Norway

A Modern Cabin In Norway

#50

"The Wave" Residential Building In Vejle, Denmark

"The Wave" Residential Building In Vejle, Denmark

#51

This Beautiful "Wooden Cave" In Trikala, Greece

This Beautiful "Wooden Cave" In Trikala, Greece

i thought it was a really cool sauna first

#52

Victorian House With Canted Bay Windows On Portland Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Victorian House With Canted Bay Windows On Portland Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota

#53

A Looped Courtscraper In /China By Bjarke Ingels [732*969]

A Looped Courtscraper In /China By Bjarke Ingels [732*969]

#54

Valley Skyscraper In Amsterdam

Valley Skyscraper In Amsterdam

So odd and unusual, I like it.

#55

Iravani House, Isfahan, Iran 2022 [oc]

Iravani House, Isfahan, Iran 2022 [oc]

#56

The Gates Of Hell

The Gates Of Hell

#57

The World's Oldest Underground Station, Baker Street, London, 159 Years Apart. It Is One Of The Original Stations Of The Metropolitan Railway, The World's First Underground Railway, Which Opened On 10 January 1863

The World's Oldest Underground Station, Baker Street, London, 159 Years Apart. It Is One Of The Original Stations Of The Metropolitan Railway, The World's First Underground Railway, Which Opened On 10 January 1863

People are painted so much smaller. Probably they were..

#58

Cathedral Of Santa Maria Del Fiore - Florence, Italy

Cathedral Of Santa Maria Del Fiore - Florence, Italy

#59

La Maison Rose, Paris. This Tiny Pink House Built On The Slopey Junction Some Time Before 1850 That Now Rests Against An Art-Deco Building Of The 30s Has Become One Of The Most Iconic Places In Montmartre

La Maison Rose, Paris. This Tiny Pink House Built On The Slopey Junction Some Time Before 1850 That Now Rests Against An Art-Deco Building Of The 30s Has Become One Of The Most Iconic Places In Montmartre

#60

Manasija Monastery, A Serbian Orthodox Monastery Established In Early 15th Century Which Is Surrounded By Massive Fortifications That Consists Of 11 Towers Linked With Huge Walls, Despotovac, Pomoravlje District, Central Serbia

Manasija Monastery, A Serbian Orthodox Monastery Established In Early 15th Century Which Is Surrounded By Massive Fortifications That Consists Of 11 Towers Linked With Huge Walls, Despotovac, Pomoravlje District, Central Serbia

#61

The Colossal Proportions Of The Architecture At The Forum In Rome. If One Has Not Walked Along The Roman Forum, It Is Hard To Realize How Huge Everything Is. This Image Shows The Forum From The Palatine, With Visitors All Over The Place We Can Use For Scale

The Colossal Proportions Of The Architecture At The Forum In Rome. If One Has Not Walked Along The Roman Forum, It Is Hard To Realize How Huge Everything Is. This Image Shows The Forum From The Palatine, With Visitors All Over The Place We Can Use For Scale